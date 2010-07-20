Trending

Tim Wilkins (CannAsia-Cannondale) taking the win with a superb solo effort.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)
Animated Fraser Morrison (CannAsia-Cannondale) getting ready for the feedzone.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)
Bernice Chen (L&T) racing to win the women's crown.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)
Hong Chun Tan (THC Racing) winning his second cross country title after five years.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)
Joshua Png winning his second consecutive U19 title.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)
Tim Clarsen (CannAsia-Cannondale) demonstrate his versatility in muddy condition.

(Image credit: dirtraction.com)

The Singapore National Mountain Bike Championship returned to the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, with a new extended race course of 7km featuring longish singletrack, technical sections and fire trails.

Hong Chun Tan took his second Singapore cross country mountain biking crown after a five years break. The elite men’s race, contested under wet and muddy conditions, showed the depth of CannAsia-Cannondale team, which took a clean sweep of the top three positions with foreign riders Tim Wilkins, Shahrom Abdullah and Fraser Morrison, while THC Racing’s Tan rode to a strong fourth place finish and the national title.

Bernice Chen (L&T Cycle) and Lynda Scott (Hammer/Carmichael/Maverick) were the only two finishers in the open women’s race. Scott took control of the race at the technical section, leaving Chen and Priscilla Chen to fight out for the national title. Priscilla was forced to withdraw from the race after a strong first lap with respiratory problems, allowing Bernice to cruise to win the national champion title.

Defending champion Joshua Png retained his crown with a strong ride, piping Daniel Koh to the line with a strong and calculated ride in the last 50 metres. The pair raced neck-and-neck for the entire race, gaining almost five minutes over the chasing group of Ivan Tay (Team Conticomponents) and Ryan Chan (PICO-BikeLabz).

Thing were a lot clearer for the masters race with Richard Sinclair (Cannasia-Cannondale) riding a commanding race out front and won the race with a six minute winning margin over the eventual national champion Alvin Lim (Eclipse Sports). Roslan bin Ahmad, the defending champion, couldn't match the blistering pace in the wet today, and finished in seventh.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wilkins (GBr) Cannasia-Cannondale1:44:25
2Shahrom Abdullah (Mas) Malakoff Mona-Vie Canonodale C0:09:14
3Fraser Morrison (GBr)0:16:33
4Tan Hong Chun (Sin) Thc Racing0:16:55
5Tim Clarsen (Aus) Cannasia-Cannondale0:21:01
6Mohd Khaniz Omar (Sin) Swissvalley0:23:27
7Villalba Nody (Phi) Philmofo0:34:33
DNSWong Shew Mien (Mas) Chapter 2 Cycle
DNSMuhd Irwin Bin Salam (Sin)
DNSCas Brentjens (Ned) Anza Cycling
DNFRobert Hensby (Aus) Cannasia-Cannondale
DNFJung Jens Oliver (Ger)
DNFAlastair Cullen (Irl) Anza
DNFChad Giardina (USA)
DNFTan Yeow Chung (Sin) Pico-Bikelabz
DNFErdem Ozgul (Sin) Anza
DNFAlex Lee (Sin) Loreal/Fuji Bikes
DNFFrankie Phang Ting Khoon (Mas)
DNFAngelito Paca (Sin) Crestpursuit - Philmofo

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lynda Scott (Aus) Hammer/Carmichael/Maverick1:57:22
2Yandi Bernice Chen (Sin) L & T0:12:35
DNFPriscilla Chen (Sin)

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Png Zhi Jie (Sin)1:31:40
2Koh Jun Jie Daniel (Sin)0:00:14
3Ivan Tay Chin Seng (Sin) Team Conticomponents0:07:00
4Ryan Chan (Sin) Pico-Bikelabz0:07:06
5Matthias Yong Zhan Ang (Sin)0:07:37
DNSTan En Yao (Sin) River Valley High School

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Sinclair (Aus) Cannasia Mona Vie Cannondale A1:25:02
2Alvin Lim (Sin) Eclipse Sport0:06:03
3Lorenzo Francia Salonga (Phi) Team Conticomponents0:13:20
4Ng Kim Kwee (Sin)0:13:50
5Richard Burrell Paine (Aus)0:14:44
6Morten Hansen (Den) Team Singapore Five-O0:17:06
7Roslan Bin Ahmad (Sin) Team Vertical0:19:12
8Craig Harvey Sheppard (NZl) Cannasia0:20:20
9Andrew R Bell (Aus) Anza0:21:40
10Michael David Linke (Aus) Team Absolut0:25:49
11Victor Young (GBr) Team Maverick0:26:15
12Lee Yung Ming (Sin)0:27:06
13Henry Ong (Sin) Abc0:39:53
14Arnel Gonzales Gonong (Phi) Padyak Pinoy@Sg1:01:18
DNSLoh Ching Soo (Mas) Five-0
DNSAdli Bin Md Dahalan (Mas) Peloton2K
DNFMuhd Yusoff
DNFAlan Stewart Gordon (GBr) Anza
DNFMasayoshi Yamamoto (Jpn)
DNFMohamed Norsuhaimee (Sin) Team Cycle Craft

