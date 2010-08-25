Trending

Tatarkovic wins Czech four cross national title

Prokop, Marosi round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
2Michal Prokop (Cze)
3Michal Marosi (Cze)
4Lukas Mechura (Cze)
5Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
6Jakub Pytlik (Cze)
7Tomas Haluza (Cze)
8Adam Stasek (Cze)
9Radim Kvacek (Cze)
10David Pozarek (Cze)
11Jan Svoboda (Cze)
12Petr Benes (Cze)
13Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
14Tomas Brozik (Cze)
15Ales Rogozan (Cze)
16Slavomir Szmigielsky (Cze)
17Jan Finda (Cze)
18Robert Simecek (Cze)
19Marek Suchý (Cze)
20Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
21Jan Berka (Cze)
22Zdenek Novotny (Cze)
23Lukáš Markovic (Cze)
24Martin Bronec (Cze)
25Stepan Novotny (Cze)
26Jiri Penc (Cze)
27David Spurny (Cze)
28Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
29Martin Mazanec (Cze)
DSQJakub Hnidak (Cze)
DNSMartin Beneš (Cze)

