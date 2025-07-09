Why can't Tadej Pogačar wear his team-issue skinsuit in today's vital Tour de France time trial?

As mountains ranking leader, Pogačar obliged to wear polka-dot skinsuit in Caen time trial

Tour de France 2025: Tadej Pogačar in the polka-dot jersey, talking to media before stage 3
Tour de France 2025: Tadej Pogačar in the polka-dot jersey, talking to media before stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After clinching his milestone 100th professional win in stage 4 of the Tour de France at Rouen, it almost went unnoticed that Tadej Pogačar also regained the overall lead of of the mountains classifications on Tuesday. But the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer's return to the polka-dot jersey will be hard to miss on Wednesday's time trial - and it could have a small but potentially important effect on his performance, too.

Entering stage 2 as mountains leader, Pogačar and UAE then deliberately allowed teammate Tim Wellens to clinch the sole point on offer in the competition on stage 3, in the Cat.4 Mont Cassel.

