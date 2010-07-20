Trending

Killeen bests Beckingsale for British title

Oldham third, Last wins women's race

Britain Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)4:04:54
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)4:17:06
3Paul Oldham (GBr)4:17:58
4Dave Henderson (GBr)4:22:00
5David Collins (GBr)4:23:09
6Christopher Minter (GBr)4:23:59
7Ross Adams (GBr)4:24:43
8Lee Williams (GBr)4:25:14
9Andrew Cockburn (GBr)4:26:41
10Paul Robertson (GBr)4:30:59
11Nick Collins (GBr)4:32:05
12Serge Hunt (GBr)4:32:21
13Phil Lenney (GBr)4:34:21
14Anthony O'Boyle (GBr)4:35:00
15George Budd (GBr)4:35:07
16Robert Friel (GBr)4:39:26
17Euan Adams (GBr)
18Niall Frost (GBr)
19Gary Record (GBr)
20James Williams (GBr)
21Scot Easter (GBr)
22Ross Mallen (GBr)
23Christian Aucote (GBr)
24Trevor Allen (GBr)
25Toby Rose (GBr)
26Chris Pedder (GBr)
27Daniel Giffin (GBr)
28James Hampshire (GBr)
29Stuart Harvey (GBr)
30Mark Field (GBr)
DNFAdrian Lansley (GBr)
DNFChris Andrews (GBr)
DNFOliver Holmes (GBr)
DNFRobert Wardell (GBr)
DNFRussell Turner (GBr)
DNFJody Burnett (Spa)
DNFIan Leitch (GBr)
DNFTim Dunford (GBr)
DNFNick Evans (GBr)
DNFTim Skinner (GBr)
DNFPaul Beales (GBr)
DNFIan Longville (Aus)

Britain Women XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last (GBr)2:07:43
2Maddie Horton (GBr)2:14:42
3Jenny Copnall (GBr)2:17:18
4Lesley Ingram (GBr)2:34:16
5Natasha Barry (GBr)2:34:56
6Maxine Filby (GBr)2:35:29
7Sally Gabriel (GBr)2:41:49
8Adela Carter (GBr)
9Rachel Fenton (GBr)

Britain U23 Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Fletcher (GBr)1:51:43
2Ben Thomas (GBr)1:54:31
3Jonathan Pybus (GBr)1:55:29
4Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)1:57:28
5Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)1:58:39
6Hamish Batchelor (GBr)1:59:52
7Sion O'Boyle (GBr)2:00:32
8Tom Bell (GBr)2:04:10
9John Whittington (GBr)2:04:26
10Lee Westwood (GBr)2:11:02
11Scott Chappell (GBr)2:14:19
12Harry Penn (GBr)2:15:30
13Martin Lenney (GBr)2:19:03
14Jack Ancrum (GBr)
DNFLuke Eggar (GBr)
DNFTom Payton (GBr)
DNFJamie Harris (GBr)

Britain U23 Women XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Matthews (GBr)1:51:10
2Jessica Roberts (GBr)2:01:39
3Danielle Rider (GBr)2:16:32
DSQCarla Haines (GBr)
DNFKate Calvbert (GBr)

Britain Jr Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven James (GBr)1:26:30
2Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:26:41
3Kenta Gallagher (GBr)1:32:01

Britain Jr Women XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Winton (GBr)1:26:18
2Hollie Bettles (GBr)1:41:05
3Ruby Baker (GBr)1:56:19

Latest on Cyclingnews