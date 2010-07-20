Killeen bests Beckingsale for British title
Oldham third, Last wins women's race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|4:04:54
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|4:17:06
|3
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|4:17:58
|4
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|4:22:00
|5
|David Collins (GBr)
|4:23:09
|6
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|4:23:59
|7
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|4:24:43
|8
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|4:25:14
|9
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|4:26:41
|10
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|4:30:59
|11
|Nick Collins (GBr)
|4:32:05
|12
|Serge Hunt (GBr)
|4:32:21
|13
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|4:34:21
|14
|Anthony O'Boyle (GBr)
|4:35:00
|15
|George Budd (GBr)
|4:35:07
|16
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|4:39:26
|17
|Euan Adams (GBr)
|18
|Niall Frost (GBr)
|19
|Gary Record (GBr)
|20
|James Williams (GBr)
|21
|Scot Easter (GBr)
|22
|Ross Mallen (GBr)
|23
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|24
|Trevor Allen (GBr)
|25
|Toby Rose (GBr)
|26
|Chris Pedder (GBr)
|27
|Daniel Giffin (GBr)
|28
|James Hampshire (GBr)
|29
|Stuart Harvey (GBr)
|30
|Mark Field (GBr)
|DNF
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|DNF
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|DNF
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|DNF
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|DNF
|Russell Turner (GBr)
|DNF
|Jody Burnett (Spa)
|DNF
|Ian Leitch (GBr)
|DNF
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|DNF
|Nick Evans (GBr)
|DNF
|Tim Skinner (GBr)
|DNF
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|DNF
|Ian Longville (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Last (GBr)
|2:07:43
|2
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|2:14:42
|3
|Jenny Copnall (GBr)
|2:17:18
|4
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|2:34:16
|5
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|2:34:56
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|2:35:29
|7
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|2:41:49
|8
|Adela Carter (GBr)
|9
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|1:51:43
|2
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|1:54:31
|3
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|1:55:29
|4
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|1:57:28
|5
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|1:58:39
|6
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|1:59:52
|7
|Sion O'Boyle (GBr)
|2:00:32
|8
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|2:04:10
|9
|John Whittington (GBr)
|2:04:26
|10
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|2:11:02
|11
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|2:14:19
|12
|Harry Penn (GBr)
|2:15:30
|13
|Martin Lenney (GBr)
|2:19:03
|14
|Jack Ancrum (GBr)
|DNF
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|DNF
|Jamie Harris (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|1:51:10
|2
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|2:01:39
|3
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
|2:16:32
|DSQ
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|DNF
|Kate Calvbert (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven James (GBr)
|1:26:30
|2
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|1:26:41
|3
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|1:32:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|1:26:18
|2
|Hollie Bettles (GBr)
|1:41:05
|3
|Ruby Baker (GBr)
|1:56:19
