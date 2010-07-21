Trending

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)2:04:45
2Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:04:40
3Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:04:48
4Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:06:15
5Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:08:00
6Marko Popovic (Srb)0:11:19
7Akos Brindza (Srb)0:21:41
8Petar Grabez (Srb)
9Marko Curcic (Srb)
10Milan Nešic (Srb)
11Vuk Arsic (Srb)
12Ivo Tripunovic (Srb)
DNFBojan Tesevic (Srb)
DNFNikola Prodanovic (Srb)
DNSNenad Rabasovic (Srb)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikoleta Mitrovic (Srb)1:17:20
2Vanesa Durman (Srb)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Skadarski (Srb)1:44:22
2Luka Nikolic (Srb)0:07:21
3Ðorde Stevanovic (Srb)0:08:40

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)1:20:20
2Ivana Kostic (Srb)0:26:40
3Milica Rakic (Srb)

