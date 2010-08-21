Trending

Longden captures British four cross title

Curd wins women's national championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Will Longden (GBr)
2Scott Roberts (GBr)
3Nathan Parsons (GBr)
4Scott Beaumont (GBr)
5Tom Dowie (GBr)
6Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
7Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
8Duncan Ferris (GBr)
9William Evans (GBr)
10James Wilson (GBr)
11Jordan Gould (GBr)
12Mark Milward (GBr)
13David Roberts (GBr)
14Chris Cumming (GBr)
15Gareth Parr (GBr)
16Lee Feery (GBr)
17Lee White (GBr)
18Michael Gray (GBr)
19Richard Lane (GBr)
20Mop Head (GBr)
21Stuart Bartlet (GBr)
22Matthew Sills (GBr)
23Andrew Hibberd (GBr)
24Jamie Cuthill (GBr)
25David Thomason (GBr)
26Jason Egan (GBr)
27Richard Cunynghame (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Curd (GBr)
2Susanne Lacey (GBr)
3Nichola Anderson (GBr)
4Cara Murray (GBr)
5Niki Patchett (GBr)
6Claire Pollard (GBr)
7Jessica Greaves (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews