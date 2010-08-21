Longden captures British four cross title
Curd wins women's national championship
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Will Longden (GBr)
|2
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|3
|Nathan Parsons (GBr)
|4
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|5
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|6
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|8
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|9
|William Evans (GBr)
|10
|James Wilson (GBr)
|11
|Jordan Gould (GBr)
|12
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|13
|David Roberts (GBr)
|14
|Chris Cumming (GBr)
|15
|Gareth Parr (GBr)
|16
|Lee Feery (GBr)
|17
|Lee White (GBr)
|18
|Michael Gray (GBr)
|19
|Richard Lane (GBr)
|20
|Mop Head (GBr)
|21
|Stuart Bartlet (GBr)
|22
|Matthew Sills (GBr)
|23
|Andrew Hibberd (GBr)
|24
|Jamie Cuthill (GBr)
|25
|David Thomason (GBr)
|26
|Jason Egan (GBr)
|27
|Richard Cunynghame (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|2
|Susanne Lacey (GBr)
|3
|Nichola Anderson (GBr)
|4
|Cara Murray (GBr)
|5
|Niki Patchett (GBr)
|6
|Claire Pollard (GBr)
|7
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
