Torres Acosta takes men's title
Morfin Macouzet secures women's crown
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Torres Acosta (Turbo)
|1:32:45
|2
|Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Turbo)
|0:03:33
|3
|Emmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Turbo)
|0:05:15
|4
|Jose Juan Escarcega Salazar (Alubike)
|0:05:41
|5
|Sedly Rivas Gomora (Turbo)
|0:06:24
|6
|Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Riders)
|0:06:38
|7
|Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Cycle Wordl)
|0:07:35
|8
|Octavio Vicente Chetto (Magura Maloja)
|0:07:59
|9
|Alvaro Reyez Espinoza (Pathros)
|0:13:42
|10
|Jose Vladimir Hernandez Gonzalez (Addiction Bike Team)
|0:20:29
|11
|Jose Antonio De La Cruz Guillen (Loros)
|0:38:17
|DNF
|Daniel Marquez Ramirez (Providencia Maxxis)
|DNF
|Marco Antonio Escarcega Salazar (Alubike)
|DNF
|David Tovar Ortega (Chile Bike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Valdarno)
|1:30:24
|2
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Alubike)
|0:03:37
|3
|Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Trek)
|0:08:31
|4
|Fabiola Marquina Rodriguez (Venezuela)
|0:21:13
|DNF
|Macaria Gomez Perez (Umsnh)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Escarcega Salazar (Pys Specilized Orven)
|1:35:13
|2
|Alejandro Barajas Vega (Turbo)
|0:01:21
|3
|Serafin Vega Oregel Missael (Tangamandapio)
|0:04:31
|4
|Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Trek)
|0:06:48
|5
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Lobos Huixquilucan)
|0:08:28
|6
|Flavio De Luna Davila (Spidertech)
|0:10:30
|7
|Adan Jimenez Ramirez (King Mountain)
|0:17:20
|8
|Braulio Casas Gonzalez (Enbiciados Bike)
|0:19:52
|9
|Ricardo Marquez Martinez Cesar (Cobertores Providencia Maxxis)
|0:25:07
|10
|Daniel Alejandro Saldaña Mora (Squirt Bike)
|0:25:50
|11
|Adrian Martinez Muñoz (Eslabon)
|0:28:40
|DNF
|Baruc Castillo Trejo (Providencia Maxxis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniela Eugenia Rojas Meneses (Team Oxford)
|1:37:44
|2
|Gabriela Ortega Coria (Linces Uaem)
|0:10:01
|3
|Angela Isabel Mora Carrillo (Aguascalientes Idea)
|0:15:57
|4
|Teresita Espinosa Mora Ma (Teknobike Michoacan Explora)
|0:16:46
|5
|Lorena Salazar Valles (Sb Extremos)
|0:33:21
|DNF
|Andrea Martinez Aguillon (Idea Aguascalientes)
