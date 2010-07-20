Trending

Torres Acosta takes men's title

Morfin Macouzet secures women's crown

Rafael Escarcega won the under 23 Mexican Championship

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Ignacio Torres won the elite men's Mexican Championship

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)
Lorenza Morfin won the women's Mexican National Chamiponship.

(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez /WRS IMAGENES)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Torres Acosta (Turbo)1:32:45
2Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Turbo)0:03:33
3Emmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Turbo)0:05:15
4Jose Juan Escarcega Salazar (Alubike)0:05:41
5Sedly Rivas Gomora (Turbo)0:06:24
6Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Riders)0:06:38
7Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Cycle Wordl)0:07:35
8Octavio Vicente Chetto (Magura Maloja)0:07:59
9Alvaro Reyez Espinoza (Pathros)0:13:42
10Jose Vladimir Hernandez Gonzalez (Addiction Bike Team)0:20:29
11Jose Antonio De La Cruz Guillen (Loros)0:38:17
DNFDaniel Marquez Ramirez (Providencia Maxxis)
DNFMarco Antonio Escarcega Salazar (Alubike)
DNFDavid Tovar Ortega (Chile Bike)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Valdarno)1:30:24
2Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Alubike)0:03:37
3Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Trek)0:08:31
4Fabiola Marquina Rodriguez (Venezuela)0:21:13
DNFMacaria Gomez Perez (Umsnh)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Escarcega Salazar (Pys Specilized Orven)1:35:13
2Alejandro Barajas Vega (Turbo)0:01:21
3Serafin Vega Oregel Missael (Tangamandapio)0:04:31
4Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Trek)0:06:48
5Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Lobos Huixquilucan)0:08:28
6Flavio De Luna Davila (Spidertech)0:10:30
7Adan Jimenez Ramirez (King Mountain)0:17:20
8Braulio Casas Gonzalez (Enbiciados Bike)0:19:52
9Ricardo Marquez Martinez Cesar (Cobertores Providencia Maxxis)0:25:07
10Daniel Alejandro Saldaña Mora (Squirt Bike)0:25:50
11Adrian Martinez Muñoz (Eslabon)0:28:40
DNFBaruc Castillo Trejo (Providencia Maxxis)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Eugenia Rojas Meneses (Team Oxford)1:37:44
2Gabriela Ortega Coria (Linces Uaem)0:10:01
3Angela Isabel Mora Carrillo (Aguascalientes Idea)0:15:57
4Teresita Espinosa Mora Ma (Teknobike Michoacan Explora)0:16:46
5Lorena Salazar Valles (Sb Extremos)0:33:21
DNFAndrea Martinez Aguillon (Idea Aguascalientes)

