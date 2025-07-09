'Long time, no see, eh?' – Primož Roglič sets modest goal of making it to Paris after losing time during early Tour de France stages

'I don't care about the time gaps. I put everything on the road day after day and we see what that means at the end' says Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 04: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe during the training of Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 04, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič is 1:27 down on Tadej Pogačar after four days of racing at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič heads into the Tour de France stage 5 time trial already down on time and chasing his GC rivals with a 1:27 deficit to second-placed man Tadej Pogačar, with the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader saying he's been "suffering" during the early stages of the race.

So far, the Slovenian has avoided the crashes and bad luck which have plagued him in recent editions of the Tour, though he said it has been a "tough start" this July.

Dani Ostanek
