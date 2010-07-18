Potgieter wins South African downhill championships
Freysen becomes women's champion
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|33:07:12.00
|2
|Hayden Brown (RSA)
|3
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|0:14:24.00
|4
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:43:12.00
|5
|Ryno Fourie (RSA)
|1:12:00.00
|6
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (RSA)
|1:26:24.00
|7
|Bradly Illingworth (RSA)
|1:40:48.00
|8
|Luke Davis (RSA)
|9
|Kelvin Purchase (RSA)
|2:09:36.00
|10
|Justin Cope (RSA)
|2:38:24.00
|11
|Dricus Pretorius (RSA)
|3:07:12.00
|12
|Dustin Rudman (RSA)
|3:36:00.00
|13
|Patrick Alexander (RSA)
|4:33:36.00
|14
|Doug Du Plessis (RSA)
|15
|Izak Snyman (RSA)
|16
|Mark Malherbe (RSA)
|4:48:00.00
|17
|James Kennedy (RSA)
|5:02:24.00
|DNS
|David Dinkelman (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carla Freysen (RSA)
|49:55:12.00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Bentley (RSA)
|33:23:02.40
|2
|Simon Dinkelman (RSA)
|1:42:14.40
|3
|Alasdair Fey (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|1:24:19.00
|2
|Ashleigh Parker (RSA)
|0:09:30.00
|3
|Andrea De Boer (RSA)
|0:13:58.00
