Potgieter wins South African downhill championships

Freysen becomes women's champion

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Potgieter (RSA)33:07:12.00
2Hayden Brown (RSA)
3Jonty Neethling (RSA)0:14:24.00
4Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:43:12.00
5Ryno Fourie (RSA)1:12:00.00
6Dirk Van Schalkwyk (RSA)1:26:24.00
7Bradly Illingworth (RSA)1:40:48.00
8Luke Davis (RSA)
9Kelvin Purchase (RSA)2:09:36.00
10Justin Cope (RSA)2:38:24.00
11Dricus Pretorius (RSA)3:07:12.00
12Dustin Rudman (RSA)3:36:00.00
13Patrick Alexander (RSA)4:33:36.00
14Doug Du Plessis (RSA)
15Izak Snyman (RSA)
16Mark Malherbe (RSA)4:48:00.00
17James Kennedy (RSA)5:02:24.00
DNSDavid Dinkelman (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Freysen (RSA)49:55:12.00

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Bentley (RSA)33:23:02.40
2Simon Dinkelman (RSA)1:42:14.40
3Alasdair Fey (RSA)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Candice Neethling (RSA)1:24:19.00
2Ashleigh Parker (RSA)0:09:30.00
3Andrea De Boer (RSA)0:13:58.00

