'It doesn't get much bigger than this' – Young Briton Oscar Onley battles with Pogačar, Vingegaard, Van der Poel at the Tour de France

22-year-old lies seventh overall after impressive start to his sophomore Tour, though team 'not putting pressure on him for a GC position' this July

At this year's Tour de France, only eight riders of the 184 rolling out to start the race in Lille were younger than Picnic PostNL's British racer Oscar Onley, but few of the other Tour youngsters can boast a start as impressive as the 22-year-old, who hails from Kelso in Scotland.

Racing his second Tour following a strong debut which saw him make four breakaways last July, Onley has already bettered his top finish from last year's race, where he took fifth on the mountainous stage 17 to Superdévoluy.

