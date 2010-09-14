Bigham wins British marathon title
Beckingsale victorious in men's championship
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon)
|5:25:40
|2
|Jane Nuessli (Credo-bikes.com)
|0:05:35
|3
|Lesley Ingram (Glentress Riders)
|1:14:02
|4
|Ruth Mordaunt (Brighton Mitre)
|1:46:54
|DNF
|Maxine Filby (Team Milton Keynes)
|DNF
|Danielle Rider (Sherwood Pines)
|DNF
|Rickie Cotter (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (Giant)
|4:34:26
|2
|Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)
|0:09:50
|3
|Ian Wilkinson (Oxonian CC)
|0:15:24
|4
|William Bjergfelt (Whyte Bikes)
|0:30:29
|5
|Ross Adams (Red Kite Cycles)
|0:33:25
|6
|Matthew Page (Team Wiggle)
|0:38:00
|7
|George Budd (Salsa)
|0:47:18
|8
|David Clarke (Pendragon)
|0:58:46
|9
|William Jones
|1:01:28
|10
|Matt Spurgin (Evans Cycles)
|1:04:29
|11
|Mark Baines (Spirit Racing)
|1:10:59
|DNF
|Chris Pedder (AW Cycles/Giant)
|DNF
|James Crask
|DNF
|Andrew Howett (SWCC)
|DNF
|Yanto Barker (Pendragon)
|DNF
|Adrian Lawrence (MK Cycles)
|DNF
|John Whittington (Mini Adventure)
|DNF
|Tom Ilett (Castle Bikes)
|DNF
|Nick Collins (Torq Performance)
|DNF
|Liam Glen (University of Bath Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ben Thomas (Torq Performance)
|DNF
|Glen Whittington (The Eight Bicycle Company)
|DNS
|Jonathon Pugh (Clee Cycles)
|DNS
|Neal Crampton (Crosstrax)
|DNS
|James Hampshire (xcracer.com)
|DNS
|Jon Pybus (AWCycles.co.uk)
|DNS
|Tim Dunford (Torq Performance)
|DNS
|Oliver Holmes (Mini Adventure)
|DNS
|Paul Bailey (Geoff Thomas Foundation)
|DNS
|Chris Debens
|DNS
|Warren Hulsen
|DNS
|Duncan Jamieson (Felt Coloborn)
|DNS
|James Lister (Torq Performance)
|DNS
|Matt Melville (AWCycles.co.uk)
|DNS
|Richard Samuel (Clee Cycles)
|DNS
|Stephen Tebbett (WDMBC)
