Bigham wins British marathon title

Beckingsale victorious in men's championship

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) rides to a repeat title victory at British Marathon Nationals

(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon)5:25:40
2Jane Nuessli (Credo-bikes.com)0:05:35
3Lesley Ingram (Glentress Riders)1:14:02
4Ruth Mordaunt (Brighton Mitre)1:46:54
DNFMaxine Filby (Team Milton Keynes)
DNFDanielle Rider (Sherwood Pines)
DNFRickie Cotter (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (Giant)4:34:26
2Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)0:09:50
3Ian Wilkinson (Oxonian CC)0:15:24
4William Bjergfelt (Whyte Bikes)0:30:29
5Ross Adams (Red Kite Cycles)0:33:25
6Matthew Page (Team Wiggle)0:38:00
7George Budd (Salsa)0:47:18
8David Clarke (Pendragon)0:58:46
9William Jones1:01:28
10Matt Spurgin (Evans Cycles)1:04:29
11Mark Baines (Spirit Racing)1:10:59
DNFChris Pedder (AW Cycles/Giant)
DNFJames Crask
DNFAndrew Howett (SWCC)
DNFYanto Barker (Pendragon)
DNFAdrian Lawrence (MK Cycles)
DNFJohn Whittington (Mini Adventure)
DNFTom Ilett (Castle Bikes)
DNFNick Collins (Torq Performance)
DNFLiam Glen (University of Bath Cycling Club)
DNFBen Thomas (Torq Performance)
DNFGlen Whittington (The Eight Bicycle Company)
DNSJonathon Pugh (Clee Cycles)
DNSNeal Crampton (Crosstrax)
DNSJames Hampshire (xcracer.com)
DNSJon Pybus (AWCycles.co.uk)
DNSTim Dunford (Torq Performance)
DNSOliver Holmes (Mini Adventure)
DNSPaul Bailey (Geoff Thomas Foundation)
DNSChris Debens
DNSWarren Hulsen
DNSDuncan Jamieson (Felt Coloborn)
DNSJames Lister (Torq Performance)
DNSMatt Melville (AWCycles.co.uk)
DNSRichard Samuel (Clee Cycles)
DNSStephen Tebbett (WDMBC)

