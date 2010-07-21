Trending

Soukup takes elite men's title

Raggl gets junior title by over four minutes

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Soukup (Aut)1:55:16
2Alban Lakata (Aut)0:00:33
3Karl Markt (Aut)0:02:09
4Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:34
5Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:05:17
6Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:05:44
7Robert Kircher (Aut)0:12:52
8Peter Presslauer (Aut)0:16:24
9Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
10Marcell Gruener (Aut)
11Michael (1978) Weiss (Aut)
12Michael Balek (Aut)
13Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)
DNFChristian Moitzi (Aut)
DNFFlorian Kremmaier (Aut)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNFFlorian Presslauer (Aut)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Raggl (Aut)1:37:22
2Christoph Mick (Aut)0:04:16
3Fabian Jäger (Aut)0:04:37

