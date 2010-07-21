Image 1 of 6 Croatian judges at the national cross country race (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures) Image 2 of 6 Robi Šujević (BBK Istra bike, Labin) is a young Croatian cross country star (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures) Image 3 of 6 Andrea Kiršić (MTB Istra Pazin, Pazin) defended last year's title (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures) Image 4 of 6 Filip Turk (BBK Šišmiš, Samobor) - On his way to overall victory (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures) Image 5 of 6 Filip Turk (BBK Šišmiš, Samobor) - The new Croatian XC Champion (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures) Image 6 of 6 The mud made for difficult conditions (Image credit: Ivan Puškarić / ReckaCestaPictures)

150 competitors lined up in the village of Saint Martin, near Buzet, for the Croatian National Championship on Sunday. Although the area had been experience high temperatures in the days prior, on race day, a major storm hit Buzet. That mean tough, muddy conditions.

Filip Turk won the combined elite and U23 race although he was also the best U23 racer while Pavao Roset was the best elite rider.

Andrea Kirsic won the elite women's race while Robi Sujevic topped the junior category.

The race was organized by the Cycling Club "Buzet".

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filip Turk (Cro) 2:15:52 2 Pavao Roset (Cro) 0:04:15 3 Dani Simcic (Cro) 0:08:06 4 Josip Domjancic (Cro) 0:09:56 5 Milo Pilski (Cro) 0:20:00 6 Saša Pocuca (Cro) 0:26:11 7 Goran Magdic (Cro) 0:26:37 8 Bojan Miklenic (Cro) 0:27:58 9 Dragan Drascic (Cro) 0:32:53 10 Tomislav Filipcic (Cro) 11 Ales Hrvatin (Cro) 12 Marin Prodan (Cro) 13 Roman Cotra (Cro) 14 Andrija Sipek (Cro) 15 Adriano Drzic (Cro) 16 Jasmin Alispahic (Cro) 17 Antun Smolica (Cro) DNF Sanjin Sirotic (Cro) DNF Bojan Rafaj (Cro) DNF Velimir Kokot (Cro)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Kirsic (Cro) 2:07:33 2 Antonela Ferencic (Cro) 0:13:30 3 Iva Bozac (Cro) 0:15:40 4 Ana Turk (Cro) 0:27:47 5 Tina Bertetic (Cro) 6 Martina Petretic (Cro) 7 Eva Bane (Cro)