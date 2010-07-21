Turk dominates Croatian title race
Kirsic takes women's title by over 13 minutes
150 competitors lined up in the village of Saint Martin, near Buzet, for the Croatian National Championship on Sunday. Although the area had been experience high temperatures in the days prior, on race day, a major storm hit Buzet. That mean tough, muddy conditions.
Filip Turk won the combined elite and U23 race although he was also the best U23 racer while Pavao Roset was the best elite rider.
Andrea Kirsic won the elite women's race while Robi Sujevic topped the junior category.
The race was organized by the Cycling Club "Buzet".
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|2:15:52
|2
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|0:04:15
|3
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:08:06
|4
|Josip Domjancic (Cro)
|0:09:56
|5
|Milo Pilski (Cro)
|0:20:00
|6
|Saša Pocuca (Cro)
|0:26:11
|7
|Goran Magdic (Cro)
|0:26:37
|8
|Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
|0:27:58
|9
|Dragan Drascic (Cro)
|0:32:53
|10
|Tomislav Filipcic (Cro)
|11
|Ales Hrvatin (Cro)
|12
|Marin Prodan (Cro)
|13
|Roman Cotra (Cro)
|14
|Andrija Sipek (Cro)
|15
|Adriano Drzic (Cro)
|16
|Jasmin Alispahic (Cro)
|17
|Antun Smolica (Cro)
|DNF
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|DNF
|Bojan Rafaj (Cro)
|DNF
|Velimir Kokot (Cro)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Kirsic (Cro)
|2:07:33
|2
|Antonela Ferencic (Cro)
|0:13:30
|3
|Iva Bozac (Cro)
|0:15:40
|4
|Ana Turk (Cro)
|0:27:47
|5
|Tina Bertetic (Cro)
|6
|Martina Petretic (Cro)
|7
|Eva Bane (Cro)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robi Sujevic (Cro)
|1:53:05
|2
|Matija Jaušovec (Cro)
|0:12:22
|3
|Patrik Koscak (Cro)
|0:14:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy