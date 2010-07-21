Trending

Lovše claims men's title

Klemencic grabs women's win

Image 1 of 8

Lenart Noc (E-Hub Team) finished in second.

Lenart Noc (E-Hub Team) finished in second.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 2 of 8

Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) was the quickest of the men.

Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) was the quickest of the men.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 3 of 8

Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) claims the men's title.

Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) claims the men's title.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 4 of 8

Matej Mugerli (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) rides through the town.

Matej Mugerli (Uni-Fbi Slovenija) rides through the town.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 5 of 8

The racing gets underway.

The racing gets underway.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 6 of 8

Blaza Klemencic during the title race.

Blaza Klemencic during the title race.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 7 of 8

Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea) rides past a spectator.

Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea) rides past a spectator.
(Image credit: MTB.si)
Image 8 of 8

Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea) takes the women's win.

Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea) takes the women's win.
(Image credit: MTB.si)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija)1:44:55
2Lenart Noc (E-Hub Team)0:02:52
3Matjaž Budin (Mbk Orbea)0:04:08
4Boštjan Hribovšek (Calcit Bike Team)0:05:50
5Robert Kordež (Mbk Orbea)0:07:03
6David Vogrin (Energijateam.Com)0:07:59
7Matej Mugerli (Uni-Fbi Slovenija)0:11:31
8Primož Jurak (Šd Brez Bremz 2Simpl)0:11:49
9Primož Štrancar (Mbk Orbea)0:12:30
10Luka Vodopivec (Mbk Orbea)
11Uroš Mikelj (Calcit Bike Team)
12Jernej Sobocan (Mbk Orbea)
13Luka Mom (Mbk Orbea)
14Boštjan Lavtar (Calcit Bike Team)
DNFJernej Muzga (Calcit Bike Team)
DNFBlaž Pristovnik (Mbk Orbea)
DNFSamo Rauter (Ganesha Team)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaža Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic)1:31:26
2Nina Homovec (Mbk Orbea)0:02:28
3Ana Zupan (Energijateam.Com)

Under 23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nejc Cernilogar (Surfing Shop)1:50:02
2Klemen Nicoletti (Energijateam.Com)0:04:42
3Nace Krivonog (Kk Ravne)0:11:02
4Blaž Podricnik (Kk Postojna)
5Matic Slabanja (Šd Antras)
6Matej Pikovnik (Calcit Bike Team)
DNFGrega Cehnar (Mtb Koroška)

Under 23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea)1:26:18
2Jerneja Tratnik (Mbk Orbea)0:09:47

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urban Ferencak (Surfing Shop)1:20:46
2Rok Korošec (Calcit Bike Team)0:03:41
3Domen Vogrin (Energijateam.Com)0:08:25
4Blaž Uršic (Mbk Orbea)0:09:45
5Andreas Fuchs (Bikeclub Stattegg Merida)0:11:13
6Luka Vrankar (Calcit Bike Team)0:14:43
7Blaž Haberman (Kk Ravne)
8Jure Pecnik (Kk Ravne)
DNFŽiga Grošelj (Kd Sloga 1902 Idrija)

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Perše (Calcit Bike Team)1:11:04
2Sonja Sušnik (Calcit Bike Team)0:01:23

Latest on Cyclingnews