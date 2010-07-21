Lovše claims men's title
Klemencic grabs women's win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Lovše (Uni-Fbi Slovenija)
|1:44:55
|2
|Lenart Noc (E-Hub Team)
|0:02:52
|3
|Matjaž Budin (Mbk Orbea)
|0:04:08
|4
|Boštjan Hribovšek (Calcit Bike Team)
|0:05:50
|5
|Robert Kordež (Mbk Orbea)
|0:07:03
|6
|David Vogrin (Energijateam.Com)
|0:07:59
|7
|Matej Mugerli (Uni-Fbi Slovenija)
|0:11:31
|8
|Primož Jurak (Šd Brez Bremz 2Simpl)
|0:11:49
|9
|Primož Štrancar (Mbk Orbea)
|0:12:30
|10
|Luka Vodopivec (Mbk Orbea)
|11
|Uroš Mikelj (Calcit Bike Team)
|12
|Jernej Sobocan (Mbk Orbea)
|13
|Luka Mom (Mbk Orbea)
|14
|Boštjan Lavtar (Calcit Bike Team)
|DNF
|Jernej Muzga (Calcit Bike Team)
|DNF
|Blaž Pristovnik (Mbk Orbea)
|DNF
|Samo Rauter (Ganesha Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaža Klemencic (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic)
|1:31:26
|2
|Nina Homovec (Mbk Orbea)
|0:02:28
|3
|Ana Zupan (Energijateam.Com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nejc Cernilogar (Surfing Shop)
|1:50:02
|2
|Klemen Nicoletti (Energijateam.Com)
|0:04:42
|3
|Nace Krivonog (Kk Ravne)
|0:11:02
|4
|Blaž Podricnik (Kk Postojna)
|5
|Matic Slabanja (Šd Antras)
|6
|Matej Pikovnik (Calcit Bike Team)
|DNF
|Grega Cehnar (Mtb Koroška)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Žakelj (Mbk Orbea)
|1:26:18
|2
|Jerneja Tratnik (Mbk Orbea)
|0:09:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urban Ferencak (Surfing Shop)
|1:20:46
|2
|Rok Korošec (Calcit Bike Team)
|0:03:41
|3
|Domen Vogrin (Energijateam.Com)
|0:08:25
|4
|Blaž Uršic (Mbk Orbea)
|0:09:45
|5
|Andreas Fuchs (Bikeclub Stattegg Merida)
|0:11:13
|6
|Luka Vrankar (Calcit Bike Team)
|0:14:43
|7
|Blaž Haberman (Kk Ravne)
|8
|Jure Pecnik (Kk Ravne)
|DNF
|Žiga Grošelj (Kd Sloga 1902 Idrija)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Perše (Calcit Bike Team)
|1:11:04
|2
|Sonja Sušnik (Calcit Bike Team)
|0:01:23
