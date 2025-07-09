'Don't start crazy, you'll catch me' – Tadej Pogačar jokes with Mathieu van der Poel ahead of Tour de France time trial

'That's my goal tomorrow. I don't care if I have to stop halfway' Dutchman responds following the pair's battle over stage 4 victory

ROUEN, FRANCE - JULY 08: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Yellow Leader Jersey, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG attack during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen on July 08, 2025 in Rouen, France.
Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel fought fiercely over the Tour de France stage win in Rouen but were joking with each other moments later (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France is serious business with 184 riders charging through four hours of racing every day for a chance of a jersey or a stage victory, but, despite the fevered competition, the riders, including those at the very top, still find time for light-hearted moments.

Stage 4 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Deceuninck) fought over the victory in a furious uphill sprint in Rouen on Tuesday, but the pair were later caught joking around as they warmed down on their turbo trainers post-stage.

