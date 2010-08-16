Trending

Taabe rides to 14-minute victory

Monese takes second place

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tumisang Taabe (Les)1:28:00
2Phetetso Monese (Les)0:14:12
3Thabo Mochokocho (Les)0:18:43
4Bokang Moshesha (Les)0:21:13
5Mapale Mphatsi (Les)0:25:59
6Motseko Khiba (Les)0:49:22
7Rethabile Mohlakola (Les)
DNFTelang Moubane (Les)
DNFSechaba Khoarahla (Les)
DNFTseliso Makhele (Les)
DNSLebohang Rangoanana (Les)

