Juganaru Razvan rides to Romanian title

Losonczi wins junior men's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)1:40:20
2Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:06:02
3Daniel Crista (Rom)0:08:11
4Attila Madaras (Rom)0:08:24
5Elisei Miron (Rom)0:09:19
6Adrian Nitu (Rom)0:09:47
7Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)0:11:00
8George Vlad Sabau (Rom)0:17:53
9Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
10Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
11Florin Benghea (Rom)
12Dan Chirita (Rom)
DNFMihai Olar Liviu (Rom)
DNFIoan Tudor Radu (Rom)
DNFAndrei Rusu (Rom)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Losonczi (Rom)1:22:18
2Attila Laczko (Rom)0:02:10
3Ionut-Adrian Sdraila (Rom)0:03:00

