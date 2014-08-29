Trending

Vuelta a España: De Marchi wins stage 7 in Alcaudete

Valverde stays in red, Froome survives crash

Image 1 of 80

Breakaway rider Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)

Breakaway rider Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 80

Breakaway riders Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Breakaway riders Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 80

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surrounded by his teammates

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surrounded by his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 80

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 80

The day's breakaway riders

The day's breakaway riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) leads the breakaway

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 80

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 80

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 80

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 80

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) crashed during stage 7 and did not finish the race

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) crashed during stage 7 and did not finish the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 80

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 80

Gilbert and Martin sprint for fifth place

Gilbert and Martin sprint for fifth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 80

Gilbert and Martin sprint for the line for fifth place

Gilbert and Martin sprint for the line for fifth place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 80

Breakaway rider Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Breakaway rider Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) second on the day

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) second on the day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins the stage

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) gets the stage 7 win

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) gets the stage 7 win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 80

Team Sky help pace Chris Froome after his fall

Team Sky help pace Chris Froome after his fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 80

Team Sky were put to work after Froome's fall on stage 7

Team Sky were put to work after Froome's fall on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on stage 7

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) goes back to the medical car

Chris Froome (Team Sky) goes back to the medical car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 80

Dan Craven (Team Europcar)

Dan Craven (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 80

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) was another victim of the crash

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) was another victim of the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) wins stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 80

Team Sky's Chris Froome on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

Team Sky's Chris Froome on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 80

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) retained his race lead

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) retained his race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 80

Philippe Gilbert and Dan Martin go head to head in the sprint

Philippe Gilbert and Dan Martin go head to head in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) was a contender for the stage until he crashed

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) was a contender for the stage until he crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) leads Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) leads Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) heads for the stage win

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) heads for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the attack

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) heads for the win on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) heads for the win on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) takes the win

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 80

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 80

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) jumped out of the small field and crosses the line a few seconds ahead of his GC rivals

Chris Froome (Team Sky) jumped out of the small field and crosses the line a few seconds ahead of his GC rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 80

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) sprint for the line

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) sprint for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in second place

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) celebrates his stage win on the podium

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) celebrates his stage win on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) is the stage 7 winner

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) is the stage 7 winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 80

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gets the most combative rider award

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gets the most combative rider award
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 80

Nairo Quntana (Movistar)

Nairo Quntana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 80

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 7

Alessandro de Marchi wins stage 7
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 80

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) takes the win on stage 7

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) takes the win on stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 80

Stage 7 winner Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Stage 7 winner Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 80

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 80

Nacer Bouhanni was hoping for an easy day in the peloton

Nacer Bouhanni was hoping for an easy day in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 80

Alejandro Valverde back in red

Alejandro Valverde back in red
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 80

Andrew Talansky signs some autographs

Andrew Talansky signs some autographs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 80

Damiano Cunogo leaves the sign-on stage

Damiano Cunogo leaves the sign-on stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 80

Dan Martin parks up

Dan Martin parks up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 80

Haimar Zubeldia was a popular man at the start

Haimar Zubeldia was a popular man at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 80

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 80

The Lampre Merida riders at the start of stage 7 at the Vuelta

The Lampre Merida riders at the start of stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 80

Filippo Pozzato and Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato and Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 80

Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador

Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 80

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 80

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 80

Lotto riders arrive for the start of stage 7

Lotto riders arrive for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 80

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 80

Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde on the start line

Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde on the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 80

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 80

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 80

Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis)

Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 80

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 80

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Julian Arredondo (Trek)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Julian Arredondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 80

Alberto Contador and his fans

Alberto Contador and his fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 80

The race favourites at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta

The race favourites at the start of stage 7 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 80

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 80

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The last day of the first week of racing at the Vuelta a España produced the first success for a breakaway. Part of a four-man group that went clear 36km into another super-heated day, Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) rode alone into the stage 7 finish line in Alcaudete to claim the biggest victory of his professional career after fatigue and misfortune had ended the hopes of his three companions; Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).

"It’s great to have been in a break with such strong riders," De Marchi said. "Today, I felt like I had good legs and I was allowed to go for it.”

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his lead in the overall classification by 15 seconds ahead of his teammate Nairo Quintana and an additional three seconds to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

How it unfolded

The seventh stage of the Vuelta was 169km from Alhendín to Alcaudete. The escape had been instigated by Hesjedal and Tschopp, who managed to get clear after several attempts had been snuffed out during the first hour of racing. Dupont and De Marchi quickly joined this pair.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4:01:52
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:18
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:20
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
14Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
30Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
46Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
49Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
52Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:00
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:04
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:05
56Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:12
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:15
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
63Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:18
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:25
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
70Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:49
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:06
72Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:33
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
82Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:20
83Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
84Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:05
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:07
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
87Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
88Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:10
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
90Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:26
92Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
93Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:10
94Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
95Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:07:19
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:30
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:07:44
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
102Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:08:18
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
112Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:12
116Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:48
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:14:16
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
120José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
121Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
122Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
125Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
126Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
127Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
130Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
134Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
135Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:21
136Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:24
138Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
139Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
140Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:15:48
141Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:16:00
142George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:16:01
143Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
144Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:33
145Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
146Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
147Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
148Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:19:54
152Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:42
153Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
155Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
157Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
158Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
159Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
161Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
162Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
163Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
164Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
165Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
166Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
168Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
169Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
170Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
171Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
172Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
173Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
174Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
175Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
177Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
178Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
179Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
181Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
182Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
184Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
185Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
186Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
187Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
188Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
189Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
190Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
191Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
192Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
193Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
194Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
195John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFRomain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp4pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale25pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling14
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
14Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp3
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp12:11:47
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:46
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:49
5Movistar Team
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Team Katusha
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Astana Pro Team0:01:39
11Team SKY
12Lotto Belisol
13Team Europcar0:02:01
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:13
15Lampre - Merida0:02:35
16Team Giant - Shimano0:03:47
17FDJ.fr0:04:00
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:27
19Orica GreenEdge0:06:13
20MTN - Qhubeka0:07:52
21IAM Cycling0:10:52
22Trek Factory Racing0:14:58

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26:52:20
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:15
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:45
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:02
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:09
12Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:12
14Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:06
21Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:29
23Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:30
24Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:35
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:44
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:46
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
28Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
29Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:47
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:47
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:48
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:03
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:06:10
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:08
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:07:13
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:29
39Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:47
40Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
42Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:22
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:38
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:47
46Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:09:01
47Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:42
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:40
49Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:58
50Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:19
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:35
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:52
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:14
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:13
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:51
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:15
57Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:18
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:17:25
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:41
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:18:48
61George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:18:57
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:31
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:53
64Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:21:25
65José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:52
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:02
67Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:18
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:11
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:23:32
70Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:59
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:00
72Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:24:10
73Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:31
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:46
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:25:11
76Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:25:13
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:29
78Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:34
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:27:02
80Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:40
81Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:11
82Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:26
83Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:50
84Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:55
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:30:18
86Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:03
87Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:19
88John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:38
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:39
90Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:43
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:46
92Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:57
93Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:16
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:36
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:27
96Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:34:28
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:45
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:10
99Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:35:21
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:22
101Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:29
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:39
103Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:38:01
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:18
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:38:51
106Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:45
107Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:54
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:14
109Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:41:37
110Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:41:40
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:41:48
112Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:03
113Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:08
114Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:42:32
115Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:42:46
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:43:01
117Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:19
118Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:25
119Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:26
120Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:30
121Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:38
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:45:54
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:46:59
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:47:14
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:47:41
126Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:47:48
127Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:48:00
128Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:42
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:48:57
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:49:44
131Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:50:09
132Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:47
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:51:02
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:51:28
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:36
136Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:52:22
137Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:52:23
138Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:52
139Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:59
140Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:54:18
141Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:34
142David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:54:36
143Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:41
144Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:16
145Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:20
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:25
147Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:55:51
148Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:56:33
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:43
150Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:57:14
151Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:18
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:21
153Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:08
154Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:58:12
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:58:20
156Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:59:12
157Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:23
158Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:03
159Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:00:07
160Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:35
161Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:50
162Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:02:06
163Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:02:31
164Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:02:49
165Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:00
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:03:49
167Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:04:05
168Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:04:11
169Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:27
170Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:05:30
171Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:06:33
172Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:07:11
173Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:07:53
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:08:41
175Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:04
176Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:09:07
177Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:10:04
178Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:10:24
179Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:31
180Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:11:42
181Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:12:13
182Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:12:20
183Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:34
184Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:13:16
185Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:13:58
186Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:14:53
187Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:17:20
188Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:43
189Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:06
190Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:21:23
191Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:24:26
192Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar1:25:39
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling1:28:12
194Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:44
195Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:44:06

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano72pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge51
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr49
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp42
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky38
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team32
7Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha32
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
9Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing28
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
12Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo22
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team19
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale17
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol16
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp15
25Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
26Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
28Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
30Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
33Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
34Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka7
41Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
42Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
43Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
45Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team5
46Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
48Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
52Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
54Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
55Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
56Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar3
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
58Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar2
59Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
60David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
61José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
63Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
64Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar10
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
14Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
18Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
22Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha27
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo28
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team39
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp70
7Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka72
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale104
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida112
10Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA117
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team123
12Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling130
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka131
14Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA134
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol136
16Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA257
17Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar266

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team80:10:53
2Movistar Team0:00:45
3Team Katusha0:02:28
4BMC Racing Team0:02:36
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:37
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:22
7Astana Pro Team0:06:00
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:26
9Garmin Sharp0:07:32
10Lampre - Merida0:10:51
11Team SKY0:15:30
12Team Giant - Shimano0:17:06
13AG2R La Mondiale0:20:50
14Lotto Belisol0:21:49
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:25
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:46
17Orica GreenEdge0:29:37
18MTN - Qhubeka0:38:40
19FDJ.fr0:39:10
20Trek Factory Racing0:47:30
21Team Europcar1:00:47
22IAM Cycling1:35:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews