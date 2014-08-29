Vuelta a España: De Marchi wins stage 7 in Alcaudete
Valverde stays in red, Froome survives crash
Stage 7: Alhendín - Alcaudete
The last day of the first week of racing at the Vuelta a España produced the first success for a breakaway. Part of a four-man group that went clear 36km into another super-heated day, Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) rode alone into the stage 7 finish line in Alcaudete to claim the biggest victory of his professional career after fatigue and misfortune had ended the hopes of his three companions; Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).
"It’s great to have been in a break with such strong riders," De Marchi said. "Today, I felt like I had good legs and I was allowed to go for it.”
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his lead in the overall classification by 15 seconds ahead of his teammate Nairo Quintana and an additional three seconds to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
How it unfolded
The seventh stage of the Vuelta was 169km from Alhendín to Alcaudete. The escape had been instigated by Hesjedal and Tschopp, who managed to get clear after several attempts had been snuffed out during the first hour of racing. Dupont and De Marchi quickly joined this pair.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4:01:52
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|52
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:00
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:04
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:05
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:12
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:18
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:49
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:06
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:33
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:20
|83
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|84
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:05
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:10
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:26
|92
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:10
|94
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|96
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:30
|98
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:44
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|102
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:18
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:12
|116
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:48
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:16
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|120
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|127
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:21
|136
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:24
|138
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:48
|141
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:00
|142
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:16:01
|143
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:33
|145
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:54
|152
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:42
|153
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|155
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|166
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|169
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|170
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|171
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|173
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|174
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|175
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|177
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|178
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|179
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|181
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|182
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|183
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|184
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|185
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|186
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|187
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|188
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|189
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|190
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|191
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|192
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|193
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|194
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|195
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|3
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp
|12:11:47
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:49
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Team SKY
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:02:01
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:35
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:03:47
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:00
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:27
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:13
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:52
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:52
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26:52:20
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:02
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|12
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:12
|14
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|21
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:29
|23
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:30
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:35
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:44
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:46
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:52
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:47
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:03
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:06:10
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:08
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:13
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:29
|39
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:47
|40
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|42
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:22
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|45
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|46
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:09:01
|47
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:42
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:40
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:58
|50
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:19
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:35
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:52
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:14
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:13
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:51
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|57
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:18
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:17:25
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:41
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:48
|61
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:18:57
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:31
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:53
|64
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:25
|65
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:52
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:02
|67
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:18
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:11
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:23:32
|70
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:59
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:00
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:24:10
|73
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:31
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:46
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:11
|76
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:13
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:29
|78
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:34
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:27:02
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:40
|81
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:11
|82
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|83
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:50
|84
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:55
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:18
|86
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:03
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:19
|88
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:38
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:39
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:43
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:46
|92
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:57
|93
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:16
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:36
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:27
|96
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:28
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:45
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:10
|99
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:35:21
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:22
|101
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:29
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:39
|103
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:38:01
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:18
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:51
|106
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:45
|107
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:54
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:14
|109
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:41:37
|110
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:41:40
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:41:48
|112
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:03
|113
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:08
|114
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:32
|115
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:42:46
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:01
|117
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:19
|118
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:25
|119
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:26
|120
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:30
|121
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:38
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:45:54
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:59
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:47:14
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:47:41
|126
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:47:48
|127
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:00
|128
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:42
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:48:57
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:49:44
|131
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:09
|132
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:47
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:02
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:51:28
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:36
|136
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:52:22
|137
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:23
|138
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:52
|139
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:59
|140
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:54:18
|141
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:34
|142
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:54:36
|143
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:41
|144
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:16
|145
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:20
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:25
|147
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:51
|148
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:33
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:43
|150
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:14
|151
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:18
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:21
|153
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:08
|154
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:12
|155
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:58:20
|156
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:12
|157
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:23
|158
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:03
|159
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:00:07
|160
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:35
|161
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:50
|162
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:02:06
|163
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:02:31
|164
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:02:49
|165
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:00
|166
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:03:49
|167
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:04:05
|168
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:04:11
|169
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:27
|170
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:30
|171
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:06:33
|172
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:11
|173
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:07:53
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:41
|175
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:04
|176
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:09:07
|177
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:10:04
|178
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:10:24
|179
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:31
|180
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:11:42
|181
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:13
|182
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:12:20
|183
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:34
|184
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:16
|185
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:13:58
|186
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:53
|187
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:20
|188
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:43
|189
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:06
|190
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:21:23
|191
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:24:26
|192
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:25:39
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:28:12
|194
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:44
|195
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:44:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|42
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|7
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|9
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|16
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|15
|25
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|26
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|28
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|30
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|33
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|34
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|41
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|42
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|43
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|45
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|5
|46
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|48
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|52
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|54
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|55
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|56
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|58
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|59
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|60
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|61
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|63
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|64
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|18
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|22
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|70
|7
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|10
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|117
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|12
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|14
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|136
|16
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|257
|17
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|266
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80:10:53
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:37
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:22
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:00
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:07:26
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:07:32
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:51
|11
|Team SKY
|0:15:30
|12
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:17:06
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:50
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:21:49
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:25
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:46
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:37
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:38:40
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:39:10
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:30
|21
|Team Europcar
|1:00:47
|22
|IAM Cycling
|1:35:43
