The last day of the first week of racing at the Vuelta a España produced the first success for a breakaway. Part of a four-man group that went clear 36km into another super-heated day, Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) rode alone into the stage 7 finish line in Alcaudete to claim the biggest victory of his professional career after fatigue and misfortune had ended the hopes of his three companions; Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).

"It’s great to have been in a break with such strong riders," De Marchi said. "Today, I felt like I had good legs and I was allowed to go for it.”

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continues his lead in the overall classification by 15 seconds ahead of his teammate Nairo Quintana and an additional three seconds to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

How it unfolded

The seventh stage of the Vuelta was 169km from Alhendín to Alcaudete. The escape had been instigated by Hesjedal and Tschopp, who managed to get clear after several attempts had been snuffed out during the first hour of racing. Dupont and De Marchi quickly joined this pair.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4:01:52 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:18 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:20 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 30 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 49 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 52 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 53 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:00 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:04 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:05 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:12 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:15 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:25 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:49 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:06 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:33 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:20 83 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:04 84 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:05 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:07 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 87 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 88 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 90 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:26 92 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:10 94 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:19 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:30 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:07:44 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 102 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 103 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:18 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:12 116 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:48 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:16 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 120 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 126 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 127 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 135 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:21 136 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:24 138 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 139 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 140 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:48 141 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:00 142 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:16:01 143 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:33 145 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 146 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 147 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:54 152 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:42 153 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 155 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 157 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 163 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 166 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 169 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 170 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 171 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 172 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 173 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 174 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 175 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 177 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 178 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 179 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 181 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 182 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 184 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 185 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 187 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 188 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 189 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 190 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 191 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 192 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 193 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 194 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 195 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 4 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 25 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 14 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 3 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin Sharp 12:11:47 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:49 5 Movistar Team 6 Tinkoff - Saxo 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Katusha 9 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 11 Team SKY 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Team Europcar 0:02:01 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:13 15 Lampre - Merida 0:02:35 16 Team Giant - Shimano 0:03:47 17 FDJ.fr 0:04:00 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:27 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:06:13 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:52 21 IAM Cycling 0:10:52 22 Trek Factory Racing 0:14:58

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26:52:20 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:15 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:45 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:02 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 12 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:12 14 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:06 21 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:29 23 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:30 24 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:35 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:44 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:46 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:47 30 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:47 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:48 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:03 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:06:10 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:08 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:07:13 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:29 39 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:47 40 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 42 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:22 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 46 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:09:01 47 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:42 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:40 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:58 50 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:19 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:35 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:52 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:14 54 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:13 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:51 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:15 57 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:18 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:17:25 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:41 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:18:48 61 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:18:57 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:31 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:53 64 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:21:25 65 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:52 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:02 67 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:18 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:11 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:23:32 70 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:59 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:00 72 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:24:10 73 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:31 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:46 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:11 76 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:13 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:29 78 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:34 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:02 80 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:40 81 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:11 82 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:26 83 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:50 84 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:55 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:30:18 86 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:03 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:19 88 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:38 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:39 90 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:43 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:46 92 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:57 93 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:16 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:36 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:27 96 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:28 97 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:45 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:10 99 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:35:21 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:22 101 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:29 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:39 103 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:38:01 104 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:18 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:38:51 106 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:45 107 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:54 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:14 109 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:41:37 110 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:41:40 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:41:48 112 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:03 113 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:08 114 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:32 115 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:42:46 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:43:01 117 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:19 118 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:25 119 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:26 120 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:30 121 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:38 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:45:54 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:59 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:47:14 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:47:41 126 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:47:48 127 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:48:00 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:42 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:48:57 130 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:49:44 131 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:09 132 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:47 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:02 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:51:28 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:36 136 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:52:22 137 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:23 138 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:52 139 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:59 140 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:54:18 141 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:34 142 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:54:36 143 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:41 144 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:16 145 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:20 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:25 147 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:55:51 148 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:56:33 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:43 150 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:57:14 151 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:18 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:21 153 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:08 154 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:12 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:58:20 156 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:12 157 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:23 158 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:03 159 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:00:07 160 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:35 161 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:50 162 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:02:06 163 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:02:31 164 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:02:49 165 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:00 166 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:03:49 167 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:04:05 168 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:04:11 169 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:27 170 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:05:30 171 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:06:33 172 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:11 173 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:53 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:41 175 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:04 176 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:09:07 177 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:10:04 178 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:10:24 179 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:31 180 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:11:42 181 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:12:13 182 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:12:20 183 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:34 184 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:13:16 185 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:13:58 186 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:14:53 187 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:17:20 188 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:43 189 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:06 190 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:21:23 191 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:24:26 192 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 1:25:39 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:28:12 194 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:44 195 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:44:06

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 72 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 51 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 42 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 7 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 32 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 9 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 28 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 12 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 19 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 17 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 16 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 15 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 26 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 28 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 30 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 33 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 34 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 35 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 37 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 41 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 42 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 43 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 45 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 5 46 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 48 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 51 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 52 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 54 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 55 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 56 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 3 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 58 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 59 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 60 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 61 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 63 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 64 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 10 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 14 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 18 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 2 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 22 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 27 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 39 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 70 7 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 72 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 10 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 117 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 12 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 131 14 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 136 16 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 257 17 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 266