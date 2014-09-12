Hansen slips away to win in Cangas do Morrazo
Contador retains overall lead
Stage 19: Salvaterra de Miño - Cangas de Morrazo
He may be two days shy of completing his tenth consecutive Grand Tour, but Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) still had the freshness of mind to seize an opportunity on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in Galicia.
When fast men such as John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) came over the Alto Monte Faro in the front group, a final dust-up between the Vuelta’s surviving sprinters seemed inevitable.
On the final, uncategorised climb on the run-in to Cangas do Morrazo, however, Hansen opted to try his luck, responding to an acceleration from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with four kilometres remaining and then continuing alone with his effort.
Hansen’s small lead at the top of the climb did not initially seem likely to upset the expected running order for the stage, but it soon became apparent that there was disagreement over the chase behind. Degenkolb’s teammate Warren Barguil had already contributed to much of the pace-setting in the finale and nobody, it seemed, wished to give the in-form German an armchair ride to the line.
With three kilometres remaining, Hansen had seven seconds in hand and he doubled that advantage soon afterwards as the impasse continued behind. It would be unfair, however, to suggest that Hansen’s victory owed solely to his cunning – even when the chase picked up in the final 1500 metres he conceded precious little of his advantage and he freewheeled across the line five seconds clear of the peloton, which was naturally led home by Degenkolb.
“I would have been very high odds to win this stage, that’s for sure,” Hansen smiled after first feigning offence when a television reporter asked if his victory had been something of a surprise.
“I wanted to do something today and the steep climb beforehand probably took something out of the sprinters. The attacking in the finale started earlier than I wanted but I went with it and then I went out alone.”
Indeed, the Alto Monte Faro had reduced the peloton to just 55 riders and – crucially – left Degenkolb with only Barguil for company. Matthews, too, was without an Orica-GreenEdge teammate to help him, and the two sprinters’ lack of support in the finale tilted the balance in favour of attackers.
Degenkolb did have the consolation of sweeping up the sprint for second place, which might prove enough for him to carry the green jersey to Santiago di Compostela on Sunday, while Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) showed signs of life ahead of the world championships by claiming third on the stage ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and Matthews.
General classification unchanged
The early part of the stage was marked by a three-man break featuring Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), who escaped after 25 kilometres but never succeeded in extending their lead much beyond three minutes.
That trio was swept up on the approach to the day’s primary obstacle, the category 2 Alto Monte Faro, where the forcing of Chris Froome’s Sky team, and Pete Kennaugh in particular, ensured that there were no attacks from the general classification contenders. Instead, the selection came from behind, as the pack was whittled down to fifty or so riders, and the only man to punch his way clear was Alexey Lutsensko (Astana), who led over the summit with 15 kilometres remaining.
Lutsensko, too, would be caught on the descent, where Samuel Sanchez (BMC) briefly escaped the clutches of the peloton, sending the overall contenders scampering to the front. The uneven downhill section also saw Sky’s Dario Cataldo come a cropper, though mercifully the Italian was able to remount and complete the stage.
For Alberto Contador, it was, on the face of things, a relatively tranquil day in the red jersey. The Tinkoff-Saxo man was vigilant towards the head of the peloton on the Monte Faro without ever being extended, and he maintains his lead of 1:19 over Chris Froome and 1:32 on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Two days from the finish, Contador’s advantage is an imposing one and he stands on the brink of landing a remarkable Vuelta victory after fracturing his tibia during the Tour de France in July. With the summit finish at the Pajares and a short time trial in Santiago to come, however, he is aware that the race is not quite run, and will have noted, too, that there are bullish noises emanating from the Sky camp ahead of the final weekend.
“Anything can happen in a bike race, we all know that,” Froome’s manager Dave Brailsford said. “We’re certainly not settling for the podium.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4:21:58
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:05
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|44
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|57
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:11
|58
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:18
|59
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:53
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|72
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|74
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|78
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:01
|79
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|80
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|87
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|89
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:11
|100
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:40
|101
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:30
|111
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|113
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|124
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|127
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|131
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|133
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:35
|134
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|135
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|142
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|145
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|147
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|148
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|151
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|154
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|156
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|161
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|162
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:06:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team SKY
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|11
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:02:13
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:19
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:03:48
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:06
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:32
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:35
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:18
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:21:00
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:24:53
|22
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76:00:40
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:52
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:59
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:12
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:45
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:49
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:15
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:15
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:21:55
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:10
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:33
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:16
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:51
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:39:03
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:26
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:33
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:09
|24
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:23
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:39
|26
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|1:01:25
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:01
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:31
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:07
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:54
|31
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:19:58
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:47
|33
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|1:22:55
|34
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:23
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:38
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:39
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:28:23
|38
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:47
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:31:34
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:25
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:32:28
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:33:16
|43
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:17
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:52
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:42:18
|46
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:42:29
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:43:15
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:43:38
|49
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:05
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:17
|51
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:49:41
|52
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:56
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:52:26
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:04
|55
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:02:15
|56
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:02:22
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:02:35
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:51
|59
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:02
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:07:27
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:11:28
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:13:17
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:46
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:16:09
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:16:53
|66
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:05
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:30
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:36
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:29:46
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:12
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2:30:46
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:33:32
|73
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:34:23
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:34:33
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:34:48
|76
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:34:56
|77
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:38:29
|78
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:38:42
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:40:30
|80
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:40:55
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:41:16
|82
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:44:00
|83
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:45:02
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:45:28
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:48
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:46:24
|87
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:48:46
|88
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:49:05
|89
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2:49:21
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:51:51
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:51:52
|92
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2:53:10
|93
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:54:49
|94
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:56:53
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:57:27
|96
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:59:14
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:01:00
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:02:42
|99
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:03:03
|100
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:22
|101
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:05:38
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:07:42
|103
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:07:53
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:10:02
|105
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:34
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:12:48
|107
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:13:42
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:13:55
|109
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:16:36
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:16:43
|111
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:17:36
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:18:16
|113
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:19:10
|114
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:20:15
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:20:52
|116
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:21:00
|117
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:21:59
|118
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:24:12
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:24:56
|120
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:24:57
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:25:43
|122
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:29:23
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3:29:56
|124
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:30:52
|125
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3:31:02
|126
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:31:26
|127
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:33:15
|128
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3:35:19
|129
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:17
|130
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:39:41
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3:42:03
|132
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|3:42:23
|133
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|3:46:09
|134
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:46:38
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:47:21
|136
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:47:59
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|3:50:43
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:51:01
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:51:52
|140
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:53:22
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:56:01
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:57:37
|143
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|3:58:37
|144
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:59:07
|145
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4:00:04
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:01:43
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:02:07
|148
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4:02:57
|149
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:06:13
|150
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4:08:42
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4:09:58
|152
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4:10:48
|153
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:10:59
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:13:19
|155
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:17:57
|156
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:19:25
|157
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:21:44
|158
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:21:53
|159
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:21:58
|160
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:23:14
|161
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:27:28
|162
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:45:44
|163
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:48:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|169
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|105
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|103
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|80
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|48
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|18
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|19
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|33
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|24
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|25
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|26
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|30
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|32
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|34
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|53
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|58
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|59
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|61
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|62
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|63
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|67
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|68
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|71
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|72
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|75
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|76
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|77
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|78
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|80
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|82
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|83
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|84
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|85
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|87
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|88
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|89
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|90
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|91
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|92
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|95
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|99
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|6
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|31
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|35
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|38
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|40
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|41
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|42
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|50
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|44
|7
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|52
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|62
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|14
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|103
|15
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|116
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|23
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|143
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|145
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|166
|31
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|32
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|173
|33
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|179
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|181
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|196
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|200
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|206
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|219
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|224
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|247
|43
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|267
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|291
|45
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|295
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|228:01:00
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:26:32
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:32:55
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:34:05
|5
|Team SKY
|0:53:45
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54:08
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:01:25
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|1:03:27
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:25
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2:08:17
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|2:12:51
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|2:21:11
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:24:30
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:37:09
|15
|Team Europcar
|2:42:51
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|3:05:02
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:47:08
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:18:21
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|4:44:20
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:11:43
|21
|FDJ.fr
|5:49:17
|22
|IAM Cycling
|7:50:00
