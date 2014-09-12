Image 1 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) gave it his all (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) can't believe he's won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) heads into the final weekend of the Vuelta in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) winner of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo fended off any threats on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Champagne for Adam Hansen in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his win on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Congratulations for Adam Hansen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Champagne for Adam Hansen after his Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 On the startline at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Giant-Shimano at the start of a Vuelta stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Team Astana on their bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Thumbs up for Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Samuel Sanchez meets his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He may be two days shy of completing his tenth consecutive Grand Tour, but Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) still had the freshness of mind to seize an opportunity on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in Galicia.

When fast men such as John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) came over the Alto Monte Faro in the front group, a final dust-up between the Vuelta’s surviving sprinters seemed inevitable.

On the final, uncategorised climb on the run-in to Cangas do Morrazo, however, Hansen opted to try his luck, responding to an acceleration from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with four kilometres remaining and then continuing alone with his effort.

Hansen’s small lead at the top of the climb did not initially seem likely to upset the expected running order for the stage, but it soon became apparent that there was disagreement over the chase behind. Degenkolb’s teammate Warren Barguil had already contributed to much of the pace-setting in the finale and nobody, it seemed, wished to give the in-form German an armchair ride to the line.

With three kilometres remaining, Hansen had seven seconds in hand and he doubled that advantage soon afterwards as the impasse continued behind. It would be unfair, however, to suggest that Hansen’s victory owed solely to his cunning – even when the chase picked up in the final 1500 metres he conceded precious little of his advantage and he freewheeled across the line five seconds clear of the peloton, which was naturally led home by Degenkolb.

“I would have been very high odds to win this stage, that’s for sure,” Hansen smiled after first feigning offence when a television reporter asked if his victory had been something of a surprise.

“I wanted to do something today and the steep climb beforehand probably took something out of the sprinters. The attacking in the finale started earlier than I wanted but I went with it and then I went out alone.”

Indeed, the Alto Monte Faro had reduced the peloton to just 55 riders and – crucially – left Degenkolb with only Barguil for company. Matthews, too, was without an Orica-GreenEdge teammate to help him, and the two sprinters’ lack of support in the finale tilted the balance in favour of attackers.

Degenkolb did have the consolation of sweeping up the sprint for second place, which might prove enough for him to carry the green jersey to Santiago di Compostela on Sunday, while Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) showed signs of life ahead of the world championships by claiming third on the stage ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and Matthews.

General classification unchanged

The early part of the stage was marked by a three-man break featuring Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), who escaped after 25 kilometres but never succeeded in extending their lead much beyond three minutes.

That trio was swept up on the approach to the day’s primary obstacle, the category 2 Alto Monte Faro, where the forcing of Chris Froome’s Sky team, and Pete Kennaugh in particular, ensured that there were no attacks from the general classification contenders. Instead, the selection came from behind, as the pack was whittled down to fifty or so riders, and the only man to punch his way clear was Alexey Lutsensko (Astana), who led over the summit with 15 kilometres remaining.

Lutsensko, too, would be caught on the descent, where Samuel Sanchez (BMC) briefly escaped the clutches of the peloton, sending the overall contenders scampering to the front. The uneven downhill section also saw Sky’s Dario Cataldo come a cropper, though mercifully the Italian was able to remount and complete the stage.

For Alberto Contador, it was, on the face of things, a relatively tranquil day in the red jersey. The Tinkoff-Saxo man was vigilant towards the head of the peloton on the Monte Faro without ever being extended, and he maintains his lead of 1:19 over Chris Froome and 1:32 on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Two days from the finish, Contador’s advantage is an imposing one and he stands on the brink of landing a remarkable Vuelta victory after fracturing his tibia during the Tour de France in July. With the summit finish at the Pajares and a short time trial in Santiago to come, however, he is aware that the race is not quite run, and will have noted, too, that there are bullish noises emanating from the Sky camp ahead of the final weekend.

“Anything can happen in a bike race, we all know that,” Froome’s manager Dave Brailsford said. “We’re certainly not settling for the podium.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4:21:58 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:05 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 44 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 51 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 57 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:01:11 58 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:18 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:53 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 72 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 77 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 78 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:05:01 79 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 80 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 81 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 82 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 86 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 89 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:09:11 100 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:09:40 101 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:11:30 111 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 112 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 113 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 117 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 118 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 122 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 123 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 124 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 125 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 127 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 131 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 133 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:35 134 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 135 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 142 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 145 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 147 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 148 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 149 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 151 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 154 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 156 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 160 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 161 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 162 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - A Guarda, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Vigo, km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 14 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Alto do Monte da Groba (Cat. 2) km. 87 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Monte Faro (Cat. 2) km. 165 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 13:06:09 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Europcar 4 Movistar Team 5 Team SKY 6 Team Katusha 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Garmin Sharp 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 Tinkoff - Saxo 11 Team Giant - Shimano 0:02:13 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:19 13 Lotto Belisol 0:03:48 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 15 MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:06 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:32 17 Lampre - Merida 0:12:35 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:15:18 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 FDJ.fr 0:21:00 21 IAM Cycling 0:24:53 22 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:55

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 76:00:40 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:29 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:06:52 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:59 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:12 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:44 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:45 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:49 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:15 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:15 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:21:55 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:10 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:33 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:16 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:31:51 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:39:03 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:26 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:44:33 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:09 24 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:23 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:53:39 26 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 1:01:25 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:02:01 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:31 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:11:07 30 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:54 31 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:19:58 32 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:47 33 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 1:22:55 34 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:23 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:38 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:39 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:28:23 38 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:47 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:31:34 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:25 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:32:28 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:33:16 43 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:17 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:36:52 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:42:18 46 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:42:29 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:43:15 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:43:38 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:46:05 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:49:17 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:49:41 52 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:56 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:52:26 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:54:04 55 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:02:15 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:02:22 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:02:35 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:51 59 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:03:02 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:07:27 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 2:11:28 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:13:17 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:46 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:16:09 65 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:16:53 66 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:17:05 67 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:30 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:36 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 2:29:46 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:30:12 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2:30:46 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:33:32 73 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:34:23 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:34:33 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:34:48 76 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:34:56 77 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2:38:29 78 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:38:42 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:40:30 80 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:40:55 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:41:16 82 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:44:00 83 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:45:02 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:45:28 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:45:48 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:46:24 87 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:48:46 88 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:49:05 89 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2:49:21 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:51:51 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:51:52 92 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2:53:10 93 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:54:49 94 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:56:53 95 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:57:27 96 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:59:14 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:01:00 98 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 3:02:42 99 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:03:03 100 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:22 101 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:05:38 102 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:07:42 103 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:07:53 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:10:02 105 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:10:34 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:12:48 107 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:13:42 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:13:55 109 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:16:36 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:16:43 111 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3:17:36 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:18:16 113 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:19:10 114 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:20:15 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:20:52 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:21:00 117 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:21:59 118 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:24:12 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:24:56 120 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:24:57 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:25:43 122 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:29:23 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3:29:56 124 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:30:52 125 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3:31:02 126 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:31:26 127 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:33:15 128 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3:35:19 129 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:17 130 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:39:41 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:42:03 132 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 3:42:23 133 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 3:46:09 134 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:46:38 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:47:21 136 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:47:59 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 3:50:43 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3:51:01 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:51:52 140 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:53:22 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3:56:01 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:57:37 143 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 3:58:37 144 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:59:07 145 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4:00:04 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:01:43 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:02:07 148 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4:02:57 149 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:06:13 150 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4:08:42 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4:09:58 152 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4:10:48 153 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:10:59 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:13:19 155 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:17:57 156 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:19:25 157 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4:21:44 158 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:21:53 159 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:21:58 160 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:23:14 161 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4:27:28 162 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:45:44 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:48:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 169 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 130 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 117 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 105 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 103 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 80 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 55 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 48 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 18 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 34 19 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 33 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 24 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 25 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 28 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 26 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 30 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 32 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 34 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 47 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 12 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 53 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 54 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 58 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 59 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 61 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 62 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 63 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 65 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 67 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 68 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 71 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 72 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 75 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 76 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 77 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 78 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 80 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 82 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 83 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 84 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 85 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 87 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 88 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 89 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 90 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 91 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 92 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 95 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 97 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 98 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 99 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 100 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 58 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 13 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 6 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 31 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 34 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 35 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 38 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 39 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 40 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 41 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 42 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 50 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 22 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 44 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 52 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 62 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 87 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 100 14 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 15 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 105 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 106 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 116 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 117 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 23 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 132 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 143 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 145 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 151 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 157 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 157 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 166 31 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 172 32 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 173 33 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 179 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 181 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 196 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 200 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 206 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 219 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 224 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 247 43 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 267 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 291 45 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 295