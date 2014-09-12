Trending

Hansen slips away to win in Cangas do Morrazo

Contador retains overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) gave it his all

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) gave it his all
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) can't believe he's won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) can't believe he's won stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) heads into the final weekend of the Vuelta in the race lead

Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) heads into the final weekend of the Vuelta in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) winner of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) winner of stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Tinkoff-Saxo fended off any threats on stage 19

Tinkoff-Saxo fended off any threats on stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Champagne for Adam Hansen in the Vuelta

Champagne for Adam Hansen in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks in the finale

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) attacks in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his win on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his win on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) collapsed after winning stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Congratulations for Adam Hansen

Congratulations for Adam Hansen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Champagne for Adam Hansen after his Vuelta stage win

Champagne for Adam Hansen after his Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

On the startline at the Vuelta

On the startline at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Giant-Shimano at the start of a Vuelta stage

Giant-Shimano at the start of a Vuelta stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Team Astana on their bus

Team Astana on their bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Thumbs up for Fabio Aru (Astana)

Thumbs up for Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Samuel Sanchez meets his fans

Samuel Sanchez meets his fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He may be two days shy of completing his tenth consecutive Grand Tour, but Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) still had the freshness of mind to seize an opportunity on stage 19 of the Vuelta a España in Galicia.

Related Articles

Hansen caps off tenth Grand Tour with Vuelta stage win

When fast men such as John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) came over the Alto Monte Faro in the front group, a final dust-up between the Vuelta’s surviving sprinters seemed inevitable.

On the final, uncategorised climb on the run-in to Cangas do Morrazo, however, Hansen opted to try his luck, responding to an acceleration from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with four kilometres remaining and then continuing alone with his effort.

Hansen’s small lead at the top of the climb did not initially seem likely to upset the expected running order for the stage, but it soon became apparent that there was disagreement over the chase behind. Degenkolb’s teammate Warren Barguil had already contributed to much of the pace-setting in the finale and nobody, it seemed, wished to give the in-form German an armchair ride to the line.

With three kilometres remaining, Hansen had seven seconds in hand and he doubled that advantage soon afterwards as the impasse continued behind. It would be unfair, however, to suggest that Hansen’s victory owed solely to his cunning – even when the chase picked up in the final 1500 metres he conceded precious little of his advantage and he freewheeled across the line five seconds clear of the peloton, which was naturally led home by Degenkolb.

“I would have been very high odds to win this stage, that’s for sure,” Hansen smiled after first feigning offence when a television reporter asked if his victory had been something of a surprise.

“I wanted to do something today and the steep climb beforehand probably took something out of the sprinters. The attacking in the finale started earlier than I wanted but I went with it and then I went out alone.”

Indeed, the Alto Monte Faro had reduced the peloton to just 55 riders and – crucially – left Degenkolb with only Barguil for company. Matthews, too, was without an Orica-GreenEdge teammate to help him, and the two sprinters’ lack of support in the finale tilted the balance in favour of attackers.

Degenkolb did have the consolation of sweeping up the sprint for second place, which might prove enough for him to carry the green jersey to Santiago di Compostela on Sunday, while Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) showed signs of life ahead of the world championships by claiming third on the stage ahead of Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and Matthews.

General classification unchanged

The early part of the stage was marked by a three-man break featuring Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol), who escaped after 25 kilometres but never succeeded in extending their lead much beyond three minutes.

That trio was swept up on the approach to the day’s primary obstacle, the category 2 Alto Monte Faro, where the forcing of Chris Froome’s Sky team, and Pete Kennaugh in particular, ensured that there were no attacks from the general classification contenders. Instead, the selection came from behind, as the pack was whittled down to fifty or so riders, and the only man to punch his way clear was Alexey Lutsensko (Astana), who led over the summit with 15 kilometres remaining.

Lutsensko, too, would be caught on the descent, where Samuel Sanchez (BMC) briefly escaped the clutches of the peloton, sending the overall contenders scampering to the front. The uneven downhill section also saw Sky’s Dario Cataldo come a cropper, though mercifully the Italian was able to remount and complete the stage.

For Alberto Contador, it was, on the face of things, a relatively tranquil day in the red jersey. The Tinkoff-Saxo man was vigilant towards the head of the peloton on the Monte Faro without ever being extended, and he maintains his lead of 1:19 over Chris Froome and 1:32 on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Two days from the finish, Contador’s advantage is an imposing one and he stands on the brink of landing a remarkable Vuelta victory after fracturing his tibia during the Tour de France in July. With the summit finish at the Pajares and a short time trial in Santiago to come, however, he is aware that the race is not quite run, and will have noted, too, that there are bullish noises emanating from the Sky camp ahead of the final weekend.

“Anything can happen in a bike race, we all know that,” Froome’s manager Dave Brailsford said. “We’re certainly not settling for the podium.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4:21:58
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:05
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
27Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
44Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
51Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
53Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
57Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:01:11
58Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:18
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:53
63Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
72Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
73Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
77Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:11
78Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:05:01
79Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
80Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
81Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
82Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
86Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
87Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
89Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:09:11
100Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:09:40
101Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
105Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:11:30
111Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
112Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
113Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
115Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
117Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
118Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
119Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
120Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
122Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
123George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
124Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
125Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
127José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
128Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
130Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
131Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
133Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:35
134Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
135Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
137Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
142Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
144Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
145Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
147Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
148Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
149Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
151Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
154Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
156Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
160Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
161Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
162Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
163Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSBob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - A Guarda, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
3Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Vigo, km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar14
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing8
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Alto do Monte da Groba (Cat. 2) km. 87
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 2 - Alto Monte Faro (Cat. 2) km. 165
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits13:06:09
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Europcar
4Movistar Team
5Team SKY
6Team Katusha
7Astana Pro Team
8Garmin Sharp
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10Tinkoff - Saxo
11Team Giant - Shimano0:02:13
12Orica GreenEdge0:03:19
13Lotto Belisol0:03:48
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
15MTN - Qhubeka0:06:06
16AG2R La Mondiale0:11:32
17Lampre - Merida0:12:35
18Trek Factory Racing0:15:18
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
20FDJ.fr0:21:00
21IAM Cycling0:24:53
22Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:55

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo76:00:40
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:29
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:06:52
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:59
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:12
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:45
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:49
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:14:15
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:15
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:21:55
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:10
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:33
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:16
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:31:51
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:39:03
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:26
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:44:33
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:09
24Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:23
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:53:39
26André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp1:01:25
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:02:01
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:31
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:07
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:54
31Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:19:58
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:47
33Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge1:22:55
34Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:25:23
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:38
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:39
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:28:23
38Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:47
39Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:31:34
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:25
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:32:28
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:33:16
43Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:17
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:36:52
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:42:18
46Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:42:29
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:43:15
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:43:38
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:46:05
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:49:17
51Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:49:41
52Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:56
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:52:26
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:54:04
55Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:02:15
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2:02:22
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:02:35
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:51
59Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:03:02
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:07:27
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano2:11:28
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:13:17
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:46
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:16:09
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling2:16:53
66Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:17:05
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:30
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:36
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano2:29:46
70Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:30:12
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2:30:46
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:33:32
73Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:34:23
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:34:33
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:34:48
76Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2:34:56
77Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2:38:29
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:38:42
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:40:30
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:40:55
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:41:16
82Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:44:00
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:45:02
84Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp2:45:28
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:45:48
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:46:24
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:48:46
88Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:49:05
89Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2:49:21
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:51:51
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:51:52
92George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2:53:10
93Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:54:49
94Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:56:53
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:57:27
96Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:59:14
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:01:00
98Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha3:02:42
99Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr3:03:03
100Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:22
101Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:05:38
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:07:42
103Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:07:53
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:10:02
105Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:10:34
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:12:48
107Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling3:13:42
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:13:55
109Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:16:36
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:16:43
111Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3:17:36
112Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:18:16
113Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:19:10
114Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:20:15
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:20:52
116Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:21:00
117Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:21:59
118Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:24:12
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:24:56
120Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:24:57
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:25:43
122Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:29:23
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3:29:56
124Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:30:52
125Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp3:31:02
126Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:31:26
127Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:33:15
128Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3:35:19
129Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:37:17
130Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:39:41
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:42:03
132Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol3:42:23
133Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing3:46:09
134Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:46:38
135Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:47:21
136Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:47:59
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge3:50:43
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3:51:01
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:51:52
140Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:53:22
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3:56:01
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:57:37
143Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar3:58:37
144Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling3:59:07
145David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4:00:04
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:01:43
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:02:07
148Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4:02:57
149Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling4:06:13
150Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar4:08:42
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge4:09:58
152Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale4:10:48
153Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:10:59
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:13:19
155Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:17:57
156Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:19:25
157Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:21:44
158Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:21:53
159Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:21:58
160Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:23:14
161Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4:27:28
162Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:45:44
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:48:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano169pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team130
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo120
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky117
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge105
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha103
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team91
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp80
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing64
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale55
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits53
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team48
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha44
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida44
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team35
18Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar34
19Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling34
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol33
21Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team33
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida29
24Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
25Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano28
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol26
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
30Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr21
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
32Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
34Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
47Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka12
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
53Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
54Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
56Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
58Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
59Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
61Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
62Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
63Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
67Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
68Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
71Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
72Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
75Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
76Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
77Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
78Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
80Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
82Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
83Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
84Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
85Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
87Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
88Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
89Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
90Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
91Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
92Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
95Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
97Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
98José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
99Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA58pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo24
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida20
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha13
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
14Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
16Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol6
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
31Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
35Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
38Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
40Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
41Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
42Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
48Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
50Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
51Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha22
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp44
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida52
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida54
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team62
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo71
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale87
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team97
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka100
14Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA103
15Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha105
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar106
17Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team111
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol116
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale117
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar117
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol118
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida131
23Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team132
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA143
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA145
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team146
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka151
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka157
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team157
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team166
31Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar172
32Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA173
33Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr176
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka179
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol181
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida190
37Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team196
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky200
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida206
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA219
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing224
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team247
43Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr267
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar291
45Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka295

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha228:01:00
2Movistar Team0:26:32
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:32:55
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:34:05
5Team SKY0:53:45
6Astana Pro Team0:54:08
7BMC Racing Team1:01:25
8Garmin Sharp1:03:27
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:33:25
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2:08:17
11Lampre - Merida2:12:51
12Lotto Belisol2:21:11
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:24:30
14MTN - Qhubeka2:37:09
15Team Europcar2:42:51
16Team Giant - Shimano3:05:02
17Cannondale Pro Cycling3:47:08
18Orica GreenEdge4:18:21
19Trek Factory Racing4:44:20
20AG2R La Mondiale5:11:43
21FDJ.fr5:49:17
22IAM Cycling7:50:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews