Vuelta a España: Matthews wins stage 3 in Arcos de la Frontera
Orica-GreenEdge rider moves into red leader's jersey
Stage 3: Cádiz - Arcos de la Frontera
Michael Matthews delivered on the hard work done for much of the day by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates with a beautifully judged victory on stage three of the Vuelta a Espana after four very technical final kilometres in Arcos de la Frontera.
The Vuelta peloton had been stretched first by a pinch point coming into and over a narrow bridge 2.5km from home, then by several tight turns through the town. Then came a kilometre-long climb up to the finish, where Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the first to dart clear, rapidly opening up a 50-metre advantage.
However, the Italian couldn’t sustain his effort. As he faded, with little more than 200 metres remaining, Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin flew past. The Irishman, though, had the fast-finishing Matthews right on his wheel and could only slam his bars with frustration as the Australian accelerated by on the right to take victory.
The win, his third at the Vuelta after two successes in 2013, also moved Matthews into leader’s red jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus. Having already led the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, Matthews now sits at the top of the Vuelta’s GC, four seconds clear of Movistar’s Nairo Quintana.
“Nothing was planned but fortune smiled on me again,” said Matthews. "I’ve already lived a dream this season by wearing the maglia rosa for six days at the Giro and now that dream is continuing today at the Vuelta. I hope to keep the red jersey for as long as possible.”
Quintana was the only Movistar rider to finish in the 16-strong group credited with the same time as Matthews. Alejandro Valverde, the race leader going into today’s stage missed out. He went down in a crash with two teammates 20km from the finish. Although he remounted quickly, he was complaining of a back injury at the finish.
However, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Wilco Keldermann (Belkin), Chris Froome (Sky), Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all credited with the same time as Matthews.
Contador admitted he felt he was lacking punch on the final ramps, but described himself as pleased with his performance. “I was well supported by the team and my knee didn’t hurt me, but I will have to put some ice on it now,” the Spaniard told EFE. He added: “I don’t want to lose ground in the race, but I have to recognize that there are rider in much better shape than me at the moment.”
How it unfolded
Race director Javier Guillén has been very clear about his desire to spice up the Vuelta in the attempt to draw in new fans, and today’s neutralised stage start on the deck of the Don Juan Carlos I aircraft-carrier was certainly part of that strategy. Once racing got under way, less than 10km had passed before a break went away.
The five riders in it were Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and, for the second day in a row, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka). Their advantage quickly ballooned, reaching eight minutes after 50km.
The peloton reacted to that margin by upping its pace, halving the break’s lead as its five members tackled the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Galís, where Cousin was first over the top. The Frenchman scored a repeat success on the Alto Alcornocales, where the gap was down to 3-10 with 88km to go. Orica-GreenEdge were doing the pace-making on the front of the bunch, signposting their faith in Matthews’ sprinting ability.
The third climb saw Fumeaux fall away from his four companions in the break. Soon after Mas Bonet went off in the other direction, attacking the other escapees. The Caja Rural rider quickly pushed out his lead over both the trio chasing behind and the peloton. After he had led over Alto del Camino, Mas Bonet continued to press, his lead reaching almost five minutes, before the peloton reacted once again on the fourth and final third-category pass of the day, the Puerto del Boyar.
By then, with 46km to the finish, Bonet led by just 2-20. With the King of the Mountains jersey secured and no chance of holding off the peloton, the Spaniard eased and was caught with 25km left. Soon after, Movistar had a scare when Adriano Malori got in a tangle with a musette as it was handed up by a soigneur at the roadside and took a tumble, taking down day one leader Jonathan Castroviejo with him, and narrowly missing stage two winner Bouhanni and Sky’s Chris Froome.
As the bunch breezed up a rise with 13km remaining, Lotto’s Adam Hansen blasted clear. The Australian riding his 10th grand tour in succession quickly gained 20 seconds on the peloton, where Sky took over on the front in a bid to keep Froome out of danger going into that pinch point 2.5km from the line.
The increase in pace soon put paid to Hansen’s foray, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma adding their weight to the pace-making heading towards the turn onto the bridge that Froome had earlier identified as the key point of the day. Only good placement there meant a shot at the stage win two kilometres later, and Orica’s work meant that Matthews was right where he needed to be to take advantage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5:12:14
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:07
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|28
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|48
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:22
|50
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|64
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|66
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|71
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:07
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:22
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:29
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|82
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|83
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|86
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|87
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:53
|88
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|91
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|94
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|101
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|104
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:32
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:44
|107
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:50
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:01
|110
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:03
|112
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|113
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|114
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:19
|115
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:03:21
|116
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:31
|120
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:37
|123
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|130
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|142
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|143
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|149
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|150
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:07
|155
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|157
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|159
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:21
|161
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|164
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|165
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|166
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|168
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|169
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:30
|172
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|173
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:34
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|175
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|176
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:39
|179
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:57
|180
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:14:58
|182
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|183
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|184
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|185
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|186
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|187
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|188
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|190
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|191
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|192
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|193
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|194
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|195
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|196
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:21:33
|197
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|198
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:27:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|20
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:36:42
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:14
|5
|Team SKY
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:55
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:56
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:07
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:12
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:50
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:04
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:25
|20
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:36
|21
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:02:39
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9:27:53
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:17
|6
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:20
|8
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:30
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|20
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:39
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|36
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|38
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|40
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|43
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04
|49
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:07
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|53
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:14
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:16
|57
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|59
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|60
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|62
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|65
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:55
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|75
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|77
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:11
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|80
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|82
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:02:20
|83
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:27
|85
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|86
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|87
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|88
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|89
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:41
|91
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|92
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:47
|93
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:51
|94
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:59
|95
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:03
|96
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:04
|97
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:09
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|101
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|102
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:41
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:03:47
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:48
|106
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:50
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:03:56
|111
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:03:57
|112
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:00
|113
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:02
|115
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|117
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:10
|118
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|119
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:20
|121
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:21
|122
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:23
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|124
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|125
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:29
|126
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:30
|128
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:31
|129
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:32
|130
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:39
|132
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:41
|133
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:44
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:45
|136
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:49
|137
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:50
|139
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:51
|140
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:52
|141
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|142
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:55
|143
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|145
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:05
|147
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:07
|148
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:08
|149
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|150
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:21
|152
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:28
|153
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|155
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:32
|156
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|157
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:35
|158
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:37
|159
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:41
|161
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:48
|162
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:49
|163
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:51
|164
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:57
|165
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:58
|167
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:07
|168
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:08
|169
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:19
|170
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:25
|171
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|172
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:45
|173
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:47
|174
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:00
|175
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:09
|176
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:16
|177
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:28
|178
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:01
|179
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:49
|180
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:41
|181
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:48
|182
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:09
|183
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:24
|184
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:17:42
|185
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:47
|186
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:02
|187
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:06
|188
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:00
|189
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:19:37
|190
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:51
|191
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|192
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:26
|193
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:48
|194
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:11
|195
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:24
|196
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:23:01
|197
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:14
|198
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:28:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|14
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|16
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|30
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|33
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|114
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|145
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27:55:44
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Team SKY
|0:00:22
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:02
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:18
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:44
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:12
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:14
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:16
|19
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:02:36
|20
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:30
