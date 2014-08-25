Image 1 of 60 Naval officers get a pic with Sammy Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 60 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) takes a selfie on the fighter jet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is numero uno in Arcos de la Frontera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 60 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 60 Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 60 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 60 Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) sprint to the stage 3 finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint in stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 60 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 60 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 60 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 60 Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) mountain classification leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 60 Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 60 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 60 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 60 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 60 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) accepts his awards on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 60 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) wins the sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 60 Orica-GreenEdge teammate congratulates Michael Matthew's on his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) celebrates his stage 3 victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 60 Vuelta a España stage 3 sprint in Arcos de la Frontera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 60 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 60 BMC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 60 Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 60 Cannondale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 60 Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 60 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 60 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 60 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides to the start in Cadiz (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 60 Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins sprint in Arcos de la Frontera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes victory in stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 60 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) having a little fun before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 60 John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) at the start of stage 3 in Cádiz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 60 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in Cádiz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the pilot's seat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 60 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start in Cádiz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 60 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 60 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) at the start of the Vuelta's third stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 60 MTN - Qhubeka (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 60 Omega Pharma - QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 60 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 60 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 60 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 60 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 60 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Cádiz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 60 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes over the race lead at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Matthews delivered on the hard work done for much of the day by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates with a beautifully judged victory on stage three of the Vuelta a Espana after four very technical final kilometres in Arcos de la Frontera.

The Vuelta peloton had been stretched first by a pinch point coming into and over a narrow bridge 2.5km from home, then by several tight turns through the town. Then came a kilometre-long climb up to the finish, where Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the first to dart clear, rapidly opening up a 50-metre advantage.

However, the Italian couldn’t sustain his effort. As he faded, with little more than 200 metres remaining, Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin flew past. The Irishman, though, had the fast-finishing Matthews right on his wheel and could only slam his bars with frustration as the Australian accelerated by on the right to take victory.

The win, his third at the Vuelta after two successes in 2013, also moved Matthews into leader’s red jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus. Having already led the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, Matthews now sits at the top of the Vuelta’s GC, four seconds clear of Movistar’s Nairo Quintana.

“Nothing was planned but fortune smiled on me again,” said Matthews. "I’ve already lived a dream this season by wearing the maglia rosa for six days at the Giro and now that dream is continuing today at the Vuelta. I hope to keep the red jersey for as long as possible.”

Quintana was the only Movistar rider to finish in the 16-strong group credited with the same time as Matthews. Alejandro Valverde, the race leader going into today’s stage missed out. He went down in a crash with two teammates 20km from the finish. Although he remounted quickly, he was complaining of a back injury at the finish.

However, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Wilco Keldermann (Belkin), Chris Froome (Sky), Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all credited with the same time as Matthews.

Contador admitted he felt he was lacking punch on the final ramps, but described himself as pleased with his performance. “I was well supported by the team and my knee didn’t hurt me, but I will have to put some ice on it now,” the Spaniard told EFE. He added: “I don’t want to lose ground in the race, but I have to recognize that there are rider in much better shape than me at the moment.”

How it unfolded

Race director Javier Guillén has been very clear about his desire to spice up the Vuelta in the attempt to draw in new fans, and today’s neutralised stage start on the deck of the Don Juan Carlos I aircraft-carrier was certainly part of that strategy. Once racing got under way, less than 10km had passed before a break went away.

The five riders in it were Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and, for the second day in a row, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka). Their advantage quickly ballooned, reaching eight minutes after 50km.

The peloton reacted to that margin by upping its pace, halving the break’s lead as its five members tackled the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Galís, where Cousin was first over the top. The Frenchman scored a repeat success on the Alto Alcornocales, where the gap was down to 3-10 with 88km to go. Orica-GreenEdge were doing the pace-making on the front of the bunch, signposting their faith in Matthews’ sprinting ability.

The third climb saw Fumeaux fall away from his four companions in the break. Soon after Mas Bonet went off in the other direction, attacking the other escapees. The Caja Rural rider quickly pushed out his lead over both the trio chasing behind and the peloton. After he had led over Alto del Camino, Mas Bonet continued to press, his lead reaching almost five minutes, before the peloton reacted once again on the fourth and final third-category pass of the day, the Puerto del Boyar.

By then, with 46km to the finish, Bonet led by just 2-20. With the King of the Mountains jersey secured and no chance of holding off the peloton, the Spaniard eased and was caught with 25km left. Soon after, Movistar had a scare when Adriano Malori got in a tangle with a musette as it was handed up by a soigneur at the roadside and took a tumble, taking down day one leader Jonathan Castroviejo with him, and narrowly missing stage two winner Bouhanni and Sky’s Chris Froome.

As the bunch breezed up a rise with 13km remaining, Lotto’s Adam Hansen blasted clear. The Australian riding his 10th grand tour in succession quickly gained 20 seconds on the peloton, where Sky took over on the front in a bid to keep Froome out of danger going into that pinch point 2.5km from the line.

The increase in pace soon put paid to Hansen’s foray, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma adding their weight to the pace-making heading towards the turn onto the bridge that Froome had earlier identified as the key point of the day. Only good placement there meant a shot at the stage win two kilometres later, and Orica’s work meant that Matthews was right where he needed to be to take advantage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5:12:14 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:07 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 28 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 33 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 34 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 43 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:00:22 50 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 66 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 68 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 71 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 72 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:07 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:22 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:29 78 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 82 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 83 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 86 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:53 88 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 91 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 94 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 96 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 97 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 101 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 104 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:32 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:44 107 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:50 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:01 110 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:03 112 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:05 113 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 114 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:19 115 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:03:21 116 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:24 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 119 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:31 120 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:03:37 123 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 129 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 130 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 141 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 142 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 143 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 147 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 149 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 150 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:07 155 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:12 157 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 159 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 160 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:21 161 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 162 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 164 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 165 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 166 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 167 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 168 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 169 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 171 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:30 172 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 173 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:34 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 175 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 176 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 178 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:39 179 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:57 180 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:14:58 182 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:35 183 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 184 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 185 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 186 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 187 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 188 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 189 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 190 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 191 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 192 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 193 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:19 194 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 195 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 196 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:21:33 197 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 198 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:27:02

Sprint 1 - Benaocaz, 127.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Grazalema, 147.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Arcos de la Frontera 197.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 25 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 20 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 15 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Gális, 92km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Alcornocales, 103km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Camino, 136km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto del Boyar, 152km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15:36:42 2 Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Garmin Sharp 0:00:14 5 Team SKY 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:37 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:55 11 Movistar Team 12 Lampre - Merida 0:00:56 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 14 Lotto Belisol 0:01:07 15 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:12 16 FDJ.fr 0:01:50 17 Team Europcar 0:01:52 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:04 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:25 20 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:36 21 Team Giant - Shimano 0:02:39 22 IAM Cycling 0:05:09

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9:27:53 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:17 6 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:20 8 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:30 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 20 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:38 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:39 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 25 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:42 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:45 36 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:52 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 38 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 39 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 40 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 43 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 44 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04 49 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:01:07 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:08 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 53 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:14 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:16 57 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 59 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 60 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 62 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 65 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:47 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:55 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:56 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 75 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 76 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:09 77 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:11 78 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:12 80 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:18 82 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:02:20 83 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:25 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:27 85 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:28 86 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 87 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 88 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:33 89 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:41 91 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:02:45 92 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:47 93 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:51 94 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:59 95 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:03 96 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:04 97 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:09 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 101 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:35 102 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:03:41 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:03:47 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:48 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:50 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:52 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:53 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:54 110 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:03:56 111 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:03:57 112 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:00 113 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:02 115 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 116 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:07 117 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:10 118 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:16 119 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:04:20 121 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:21 122 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:23 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 124 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:26 125 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:29 126 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:30 128 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:04:31 129 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:32 130 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:39 132 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:41 133 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:44 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:45 136 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:49 137 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:04:50 139 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:51 140 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:52 141 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:53 142 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:55 143 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:01 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:04 145 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:05 147 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:07 148 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:08 149 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:09 150 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:21 152 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:28 153 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 155 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:05:32 156 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:33 157 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:35 158 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:37 159 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 160 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:41 161 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:48 162 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:49 163 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:51 164 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:57 165 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:58 167 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:07 168 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:08 169 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:06:19 170 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:25 171 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:37 172 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:45 173 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:47 174 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:00 175 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:09 176 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:16 177 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:28 178 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:01 179 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:49 180 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:41 181 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:48 182 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:09 183 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:24 184 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:17:42 185 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:47 186 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:02 187 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:06 188 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:19:00 189 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:19:37 190 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:51 191 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:56 192 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:26 193 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:48 194 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:11 195 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:24 196 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:23:01 197 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:14 198 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:28:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 14 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 16 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 33 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 114 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 145 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148