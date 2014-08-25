Trending

Vuelta a España: Matthews wins stage 3 in Arcos de la Frontera

Orica-GreenEdge rider moves into red leader's jersey

Naval officers get a pic with Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC) takes a selfie on the fighter jet

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is numero uno in Arcos de la Frontera

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale)

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the green points jersey

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the victory

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) sprint to the stage 3 finish line

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint in stage 3

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) mountain classification leader

Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) accepts his awards on the stage 3 podium

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) wins the sprint to the line

Orica-GreenEdge teammate congratulates Michael Matthew's on his win

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) celebrates his stage 3 victory

Vuelta a España stage 3 sprint in Arcos de la Frontera

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

BMC

Orica-GreenEdge

Cannondale

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides to the start in Cadiz

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins sprint in Arcos de la Frontera

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes victory in stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 at the Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) having a little fun before the start of stage 3

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) at the start of stage 3 in Cádiz

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in Cádiz

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the pilot's seat

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start in Cádiz

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) at the start of the Vuelta's third stage

MTN - Qhubeka

Omega Pharma - QuickStep

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Cádiz

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes over the race lead at the Vuelta a España

Michael Matthews delivered on the hard work done for much of the day by his Orica-GreenEdge teammates with a beautifully judged victory on stage three of the Vuelta a Espana after four very technical final kilometres in Arcos de la Frontera.

The Vuelta peloton had been stretched first by a pinch point coming into and over a narrow bridge 2.5km from home, then by several tight turns through the town. Then came a kilometre-long climb up to the finish, where Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso was the first to dart clear, rapidly opening up a 50-metre advantage.

However, the Italian couldn’t sustain his effort. As he faded, with little more than 200 metres remaining, Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin flew past. The Irishman, though, had the fast-finishing Matthews right on his wheel and could only slam his bars with frustration as the Australian accelerated by on the right to take victory.

The win, his third at the Vuelta after two successes in 2013, also moved Matthews into leader’s red jersey thanks to a 10-second time bonus. Having already led the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, Matthews now sits at the top of the Vuelta’s GC, four seconds clear of Movistar’s Nairo Quintana.

“Nothing was planned but fortune smiled on me again,” said Matthews. "I’ve already lived a dream this season by wearing the maglia rosa for six days at the Giro and now that dream is continuing today at the Vuelta. I hope to keep the red jersey for as long as possible.”

Quintana was the only Movistar rider to finish in the 16-strong group credited with the same time as Matthews. Alejandro Valverde, the race leader going into today’s stage missed out. He went down in a crash with two teammates 20km from the finish. Although he remounted quickly, he was complaining of a back injury at the finish.

However, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Wilco Keldermann (Belkin), Chris Froome (Sky), Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) were all credited with the same time as Matthews.

Contador admitted he felt he was lacking punch on the final ramps, but described himself as pleased with his performance. “I was well supported by the team and my knee didn’t hurt me, but I will have to put some ice on it now,” the Spaniard told EFE. He added: “I don’t want to lose ground in the race, but I have to recognize that there are rider in much better shape than me at the moment.”

How it unfolded

Race director Javier Guillén has been very clear about his desire to spice up the Vuelta in the attempt to draw in new fans, and today’s neutralised stage start on the deck of the Don Juan Carlos I aircraft-carrier was certainly part of that strategy. Once racing got under way, less than 10km had passed before a break went away.

The five riders in it were Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) and, for the second day in a row, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka). Their advantage quickly ballooned, reaching eight minutes after 50km.

The peloton reacted to that margin by upping its pace, halving the break’s lead as its five members tackled the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Galís, where Cousin was first over the top. The Frenchman scored a repeat success on the Alto Alcornocales, where the gap was down to 3-10 with 88km to go. Orica-GreenEdge were doing the pace-making on the front of the bunch, signposting their faith in Matthews’ sprinting ability.

The third climb saw Fumeaux fall away from his four companions in the break. Soon after Mas Bonet went off in the other direction, attacking the other escapees. The Caja Rural rider quickly pushed out his lead over both the trio chasing behind and the peloton. After he had led over Alto del Camino, Mas Bonet continued to press, his lead reaching almost five minutes, before the peloton reacted once again on the fourth and final third-category pass of the day, the Puerto del Boyar.

By then, with 46km to the finish, Bonet led by just 2-20. With the King of the Mountains jersey secured and no chance of holding off the peloton, the Spaniard eased and was caught with 25km left. Soon after, Movistar had a scare when Adriano Malori got in a tangle with a musette as it was handed up by a soigneur at the roadside and took a tumble, taking down day one leader Jonathan Castroviejo with him, and narrowly missing stage two winner Bouhanni and Sky’s Chris Froome.

As the bunch breezed up a rise with 13km remaining, Lotto’s Adam Hansen blasted clear. The Australian riding his 10th grand tour in succession quickly gained 20 seconds on the peloton, where Sky took over on the front in a bid to keep Froome out of danger going into that pinch point 2.5km from the line.

The increase in pace soon put paid to Hansen’s foray, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma adding their weight to the pace-making heading towards the turn onto the bridge that Froome had earlier identified as the key point of the day. Only good placement there meant a shot at the stage win two kilometres later, and Orica’s work meant that Matthews was right where he needed to be to take advantage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5:12:14
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:07
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
19Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
28André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
33George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
34Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
40Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
43Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
49Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:00:22
50Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:30
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:33
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:56
66Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
68Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
71Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
72Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
75Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:07
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:22
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:29
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
80Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
82Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
83Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
84Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
86Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:53
88José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
90Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
91Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
94Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
96Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
97Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
104Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
105Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:32
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:44
107Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:50
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:01
110Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:03
112Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:05
113Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
114Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:19
115Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:03:21
116Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:24
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
119Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:31
120Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:03:37
123Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
129Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
130Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
131Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
132Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
137Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
138Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
141Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
142Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
143Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
147Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
149Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
150Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
151Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
152Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:07
155Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
157Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
159Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:21
161Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
162Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
164Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
165Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
166Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
167Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
168Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
169Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
170Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
171Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:30
172David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
173Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:34
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
175Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
176Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
177Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
178Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:39
179Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:57
180Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
181Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:14:58
182Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:35
183Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
184Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
185Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
186Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
187Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
188Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
189Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
190Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
191Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
192Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
193Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
194Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
195Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
196Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:21:33
197Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
198Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:27:02

Sprint 1 - Benaocaz, 127.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4pts
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Grazalema, 147.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4pts
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Arcos de la Frontera 197.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge25pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp20
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
15David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Gális, 92km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto Alcornocales, 103km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Camino, 136km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Puerto del Boyar, 152km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:36:42
2Team Katusha0:00:07
3BMC Racing Team
4Garmin Sharp0:00:14
5Team SKY
6Astana Pro Team0:00:21
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:37
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:55
11Movistar Team
12Lampre - Merida0:00:56
13Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
14Lotto Belisol0:01:07
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:12
16FDJ.fr0:01:50
17Team Europcar0:01:52
18MTN - Qhubeka0:02:04
19Orica GreenEdge0:02:25
20Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:36
21Team Giant - Shimano0:02:39
22IAM Cycling0:05:09

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge9:27:53
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:17
6Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:20
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
20Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:38
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:39
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
25Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:42
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:45
36David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
38André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
39Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
40Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
42Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
43Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
44Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:04
49Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:08
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
53Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:14
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
56Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
57John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
59Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
60Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
61Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
62Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
65Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
68Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
71Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:55
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:56
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
75Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:09
77Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:11
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
79Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:12
80Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:18
82Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:02:20
83José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:25
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:27
85Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:28
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
87Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
88Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:33
89Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:41
91Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:02:45
92Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:47
93Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:51
94Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:59
95Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:03
96Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:04
97Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:03:09
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
101Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:35
102Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:03:41
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:03:47
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:48
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:50
107Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:52
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:53
109Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:54
110Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:03:56
111Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:03:57
112Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:00
113Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:02
115Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
116Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:07
117Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:10
118Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:16
119Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:04:20
121Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:21
122Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:23
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
124Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:26
125Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:29
126Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
127Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:30
128Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:04:31
129Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:32
130Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:39
132Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:41
133Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:44
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:45
136Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:49
137Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:04:50
139Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:51
140Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:04:52
141Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:53
142Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:55
143Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:01
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:04
145Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:05
147Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:07
148Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:08
149Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:09
150Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:21
152Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:28
153Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
155Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:05:32
156Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:33
157Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:35
158Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:37
159Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
160Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:41
161Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:48
162Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:49
163Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:51
164Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:57
165Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:58
167Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:07
168Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:08
169David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:06:19
170Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:25
171Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:37
172Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:45
173Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:47
174Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:00
175Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:09
176Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:16
177Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:28
178Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:01
179Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:49
180Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:41
181Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:16:48
182Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:09
183Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:24
184Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:17:42
185Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:47
186Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:02
187Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:06
188Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:19:00
189Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:19:37
190Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:51
191Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:56
192Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:26
193Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:48
194Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:11
195Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:24
196Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:23:01
197Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:24:14
198Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:28:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr33pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge29
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
11Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
13Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
14Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale9
16Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
20Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
22Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
26Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
28Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
33Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar9
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA114pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team145
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida148

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team27:55:44
2BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Team SKY0:00:22
4Team Katusha0:00:26
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:29
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
7Astana Pro Team0:00:32
8Movistar Team0:00:36
9Garmin Sharp
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
11Trek Factory Racing0:00:52
12Lampre - Merida0:01:02
13Lotto Belisol0:01:18
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:24
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:44
16Orica GreenEdge0:02:12
17MTN - Qhubeka0:02:14
18FDJ.fr0:02:16
19Team Giant - Shimano0:02:36
20Tinkoff - Saxo
21Team Europcar
22IAM Cycling0:05:30

 

