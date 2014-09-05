Trending

Vuelta a España: Navarro wins stage 13

Contador withstands attacks on deceptive finale

Image 1 of 65

Dani Navaroo (Cofidis) celebrates stage victory at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 65

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) says his knee pain is almost gone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 65

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 65

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 65

Europcar soigneurs getting bidons ready for the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 65

Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was hoping to win the stage today in memory of Igor Decraene

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 65

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was the last man from the breakaway to be caught today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 65

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) on the drops

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 65

Damien Gaudin (Ag2r) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 65

Race director Javier Guillen pops his out of the number one car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 65

Race director Javier Guillen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 65

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) soaks in the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 65

A thirsty Dani Navarro (Cofidis) gets into the Cava

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 65

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 65

The scene on stage 13 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 65

The Europcar soigneurs work the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 65

The Europcar soigneurs get ready in the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 65

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

Maxime Mederel (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

Rigoberto Uran heads to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Carlos Verona (OPQS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

Cadel Evans (BMC) makes his way through the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 65

Daniel Navarro celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the lead at the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 65

Contador's knee is wrapped in color-coordinated kinesio tape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 65

The group of race leader Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 65

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) puts in an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 65

Daniel Navarro salutes the crowds from the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 65

Alberto Contador has shots still to fire at this Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 65

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 65

Gianluca Brambilla's attack was unsuccessful

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 65

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) attacks for second on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 65

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) rolls in for second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 65

Moreno beats Kelderman to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 65

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) recovers after the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 65

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) after winning stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 65

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 65

Valverde checks around for Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 65

Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma) puts in a dig

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 65

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) responds to the attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 65

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 65

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) on his way to the stage win in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 65

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 65

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was third on stage 13 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 65

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was third on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 65

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 65

Alejandro Valverde leads him a surprising Nacer Bouhanni on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 65

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 65

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was aggressive in the finale at Cabarceno.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 65

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 65

Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 65

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) had to make do with winning the sprint for 21st place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 65

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) has impressed at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 65

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 65

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) nabs his first stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 65

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) held off the chasers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 65

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the lead at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 65

Fabio Aru (Astana) in week two of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 65

Daniel Navarro claims stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Daniel Navarro wins stage 13 of the 2014 Vuelta a España at Parque de Cabarceno.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 65

Alberto Contador in red at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 65

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) holds a bear aloft after winning stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Belorado to the Cabárceno nature park. The Spanish climber jumped clear on the final climb before the line as the overall contenders hesitated behind, and despite a gap of only a handful of seconds Navarro held on to win ahead of Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin).

In the race for the overall Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his advantage of 20 seconds from Alejendro Valverde (Movistar), with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) in third at 1:08.

For Navarro it was a moment of complete jubilation, with the 31-year-old taking the biggest win of his career and putting to bed the disappointment of abandoning this year’s Tour de France.

Navarro joined Cofidis at the start of last year as a possible GC contender in major tours. He finish a creditable ninth in last year’s Tour de France but was forced to withdraw from this year’s race – on his birthday no less – but he showed a clear pair of wheels on today’s stage, animating the stage finale with a mix of anticipation and strength.

On the uncategorised climb before the line he allowed Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) to launch a solo attack. After strong teamwork from Christophe Le Mevel, Navarro bullishly attacked, bridging up to Brambilla before unleashing a second and more powerful attack.

Behind him Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez all seemed more concerned with watching each other, although Martin attempted to break free on two occasions. There was even a brief solo move from Chris Froome – a timely reminder that despite his struggles – he is very much in this race – but Navarro was not to be caught.

How it unfolded

After yesterday's sprint stage, Friday’s stage 13 offered a sterner test for the 190 riders who lined out at the start with three categorised climbs situated in the mid-section of the stage.

After 15 kilometres of racing a break of 11 had formed with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale), Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Stef Clement (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Damien Gaudin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Vegard Breen (Lotto-Belisol) establishing a lead over the bunch.

Yesterday Orica GreenEdge saw a number of their pack hit the deck after a tumble inside the final five kilometres. Twenty-four hours later and with Michael Matthews a contender for the stage, the Australian team were back to work and holding the break at under three minutes.

At the top of the Braguía it was the experienced Luis Leon Sanchez who led the field, with the Caja Rural rider looking for his first Grand Tour stage win since 2012.

By the time the break reached the Alto del Caracol – the most difficult climb on the stage – the break still had a two minute lead, but gaps had started to appear in their ranks. Sagan was one of the first riders to drop back, his work done as he continues to build his form ahead of the Worlds, as Cunego, Danilo Wyss, Leon Sanchez, Damien Gaudin and Alexey Lutsenko forced their way clear.

Orica were still tapping out the pace as the peloton hit the lower slopes, but their efforts weren't shared with the rest of the peloton as Movistar and Katusha both held their men in reserve.

Despite this lack of collaboration, the leaders continued to lose time after the descent. Orica, who were giving themselves a chance to regroup, were joined finally by a spirited FDJ taking control of the peloton as the gap to the leaders began to fluctuate.

The French outfit reduced the leaders' advantage to a mere 40 seconds with less than 14 kilometres remaining. Lutsenko disappeared up the road as the remnants of the break began to chase each other but by the time the Astana man could settle into a decent rhythm the bunch already had him in their sights.

All that remained was for the peloton to tackle the uncategorized final climb. There had been confusion earlier in the stage when the race organisers had called Navarro’s name in the early break, but there were no crossed wires as Navarro darted for the line and the biggest win of his career.

For Contador, this was another stage ticked off, but he will face far sterner tests in the coming days with five riders all capable of winning this year’s Vuelta.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:21:04
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
20Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
21Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
26Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
38Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
49Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
50Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:13
57Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:33
58Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
61Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:40
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
64Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
66Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
72Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
73Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
80Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:21
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
83Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
84Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
88Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:26
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:36
92Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:04
93Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:03:05
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
95Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:07
97Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
98Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
100Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
101Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
102Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:30
103Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:04:34
105Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:04:53
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:04
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
110Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
111George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:05:59
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
114Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
115Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
116Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:47
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
119Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:29
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:07:57
121Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:58
122Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:49
123Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:50
124Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:43
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
126Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
128Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
129Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
132Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
134Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
135Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
137Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
138Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
139Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
143Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
145Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
148Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
149Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
150Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
154Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
158Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
161Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
162Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
163Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
165Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
166Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
167Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
168Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
169Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
170Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
171Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
172Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
173Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
174Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
176Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:15:16
177John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
178Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
179Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:15:43
180Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:22:17
182Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
183Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
184Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
185Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
186Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:23:06
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de Los Monteros, km. 93
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Penagos, km. 179
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha20
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr12
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp7
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha5
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1 - Alto Estacas de Trueba (Cat. 3) km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de La Braguía (Cat. 3) km. 132
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:03:24
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:18
3BMC Racing Team0:00:33
4Team SKY
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:36
7Movistar Team0:00:41
8Lampre - Merida0:00:48
9Astana Pro Team0:01:04
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:26
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
12Garmin Sharp0:01:53
13Lotto Belisol0:02:08
14Trek Factory Racing0:02:27
15FDJ.fr0:03:05
16Team Giant - Shimano0:03:13
17Team Europcar0:03:14
18Tinkoff - Saxo0:03:32
19Orica GreenEdge0:03:47
20Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:48
21AG2R La Mondiale0:11:22
22IAM Cycling0:17:18

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo48:59:23
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:08
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:35
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:37
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:51
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:59
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:11
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:53
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:56
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:01
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:07:34
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:47
18Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:08:59
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:30
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:34
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:11:02
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:39
23André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:12:46
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:03
25Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:44
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:51
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:15:22
28Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:05
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:27
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:48
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:36
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:21
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:56
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:11
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:28:54
36Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:24
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:30:13
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:16
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:37
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:37
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:35:20
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:38
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:58
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:36:17
45Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:40
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:47
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:07
48Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:13
49José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:42
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:45
51Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:58
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:04
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:15
54Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:45:21
55Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:34
56Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:46:39
57Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:53
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:50:16
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:35
60Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:50:50
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:52:22
62Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:18
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:54:39
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:54:47
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:15
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:23
67Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:28
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:55:39
69Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:55:57
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:18
71Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:35
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:59:07
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:57
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:05
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:54
76Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:18
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:29
78George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale1:04:38
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:05:29
80Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:38
81Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:49
82Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:59
83Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:06:06
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:06:29
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:06
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:07:15
87Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:08:11
88Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:10:04
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:11:40
90Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1:11:46
91Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:13:05
92Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
93Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp1:13:41
94Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:00
95Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:14:15
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:16:22
97Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:25
98Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:18:30
99Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:19:00
100Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:19:18
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:19:19
102Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1:19:32
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:21:31
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:21:36
105Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:22:08
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:22:18
107Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:24:21
108Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:24:46
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:24:56
110Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:25:21
111Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:26:34
112Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:26:35
113Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:27:35
114Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:28:23
115Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:28:34
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:28:42
117Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:28:45
118Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:30:14
119Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:30:57
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:30:59
121Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:31:19
122Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:38
123Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:33:12
124Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:45
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:33:53
126Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:34:15
127Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:34:22
128John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:35:01
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:35:20
130Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:35:44
131Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:36:01
132Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1:36:10
133Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:42
134Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:38:32
135Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:39:23
136Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:42
137Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:41:08
138Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:41:17
139Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:41:47
140Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:42:30
141Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:53
142Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:42:58
143Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:43:04
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:48
145Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:46:38
146Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:46:47
147Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:47:17
148Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:00
149Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:24
150Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:52:17
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:52:46
152David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp1:53:59
153Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:54:25
154Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:55:01
155Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:02
156Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:55:09
157Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:56:41
158Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:57:23
159Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge1:57:35
160Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:57:49
161Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:57:56
162Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:59:43
163Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:00:07
164Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:18
165Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling2:01:06
166Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:01:13
167Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar2:03:12
168Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale2:03:40
169Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:04:42
170Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:02
171Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar2:07:30
172Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:09:56
173Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:55
174Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:11:39
175Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:12:23
176Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:13:12
177Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:16:24
178Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:30
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:21:52
180Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:24:24
181Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:24:55
182Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:33:41
183Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:36:22
184Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:36:35
185Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling2:58:51
186Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:03:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano112pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr90
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team78
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge71
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo65
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp57
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha56
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing42
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team39
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale33
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha32
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale30
20Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
21Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team28
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp24
28Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
32Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
34Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar19
35Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
47Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
52Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
54Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
55Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
57Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
60Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
64Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
66Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
68Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano5
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
72Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
74Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
75Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
77Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
78Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
79Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
80Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
81Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
82Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
83Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
84Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
85Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
86Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
87Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
88Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
89Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
91David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
92Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
93José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
96Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
97Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
10Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
14Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
18Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
26Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
27Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
34Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha27
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida30
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team55
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp80
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka99
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale124
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA125
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team125
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar135
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing136
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team137
16Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar145
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team147
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA150
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida153
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka158
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA162
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida173
23Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling173
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky181
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida185
26Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team197
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol198
28Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA248
29Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka293
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar294

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team146:41:39
2Team Katusha0:02:54
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:40
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:49
5BMC Racing Team0:10:25
6Astana Pro Team0:10:32
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:17:51
9Garmin Sharp0:19:43
10Lampre - Merida0:22:14
11Team SKY0:23:39
12Lotto Belisol0:40:52
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:44:05
14Team Giant - Shimano0:53:48
15MTN - Qhubeka0:54:48
16AG2R La Mondiale1:05:04
17Trek Factory Racing1:10:55
18Orica GreenEdge1:16:11
19Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:49
20Team Europcar1:20:26
21FDJ.fr1:41:42
22IAM Cycling3:04:58

 

