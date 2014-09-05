Vuelta a España: Navarro wins stage 13
Contador withstands attacks on deceptive finale
Stage 13: Belorado - Obregón. Parque de Cabárceno
Daniel Navarro (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Belorado to the Cabárceno nature park. The Spanish climber jumped clear on the final climb before the line as the overall contenders hesitated behind, and despite a gap of only a handful of seconds Navarro held on to win ahead of Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin).
Related Articles
In the race for the overall Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his advantage of 20 seconds from Alejendro Valverde (Movistar), with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) in third at 1:08.
For Navarro it was a moment of complete jubilation, with the 31-year-old taking the biggest win of his career and putting to bed the disappointment of abandoning this year’s Tour de France.
Navarro joined Cofidis at the start of last year as a possible GC contender in major tours. He finish a creditable ninth in last year’s Tour de France but was forced to withdraw from this year’s race – on his birthday no less – but he showed a clear pair of wheels on today’s stage, animating the stage finale with a mix of anticipation and strength.
On the uncategorised climb before the line he allowed Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) to launch a solo attack. After strong teamwork from Christophe Le Mevel, Navarro bullishly attacked, bridging up to Brambilla before unleashing a second and more powerful attack.
Behind him Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez all seemed more concerned with watching each other, although Martin attempted to break free on two occasions. There was even a brief solo move from Chris Froome – a timely reminder that despite his struggles – he is very much in this race – but Navarro was not to be caught.
How it unfolded
After yesterday's sprint stage, Friday’s stage 13 offered a sterner test for the 190 riders who lined out at the start with three categorised climbs situated in the mid-section of the stage.
After 15 kilometres of racing a break of 11 had formed with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale), Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Stef Clement (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Damien Gaudin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Vegard Breen (Lotto-Belisol) establishing a lead over the bunch.
Yesterday Orica GreenEdge saw a number of their pack hit the deck after a tumble inside the final five kilometres. Twenty-four hours later and with Michael Matthews a contender for the stage, the Australian team were back to work and holding the break at under three minutes.
At the top of the Braguía it was the experienced Luis Leon Sanchez who led the field, with the Caja Rural rider looking for his first Grand Tour stage win since 2012.
By the time the break reached the Alto del Caracol – the most difficult climb on the stage – the break still had a two minute lead, but gaps had started to appear in their ranks. Sagan was one of the first riders to drop back, his work done as he continues to build his form ahead of the Worlds, as Cunego, Danilo Wyss, Leon Sanchez, Damien Gaudin and Alexey Lutsenko forced their way clear.
Orica were still tapping out the pace as the peloton hit the lower slopes, but their efforts weren't shared with the rest of the peloton as Movistar and Katusha both held their men in reserve.
Despite this lack of collaboration, the leaders continued to lose time after the descent. Orica, who were giving themselves a chance to regroup, were joined finally by a spirited FDJ taking control of the peloton as the gap to the leaders began to fluctuate.
The French outfit reduced the leaders' advantage to a mere 40 seconds with less than 14 kilometres remaining. Lutsenko disappeared up the road as the remnants of the break began to chase each other but by the time the Astana man could settle into a decent rhythm the bunch already had him in their sights.
All that remained was for the peloton to tackle the uncategorized final climb. There had been confusion earlier in the stage when the race organisers had called Navarro’s name in the early break, but there were no crossed wires as Navarro darted for the line and the biggest win of his career.
For Contador, this was another stage ticked off, but he will face far sterner tests in the coming days with five riders all capable of winning this year’s Vuelta.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:21:04
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|21
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:30
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|49
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|50
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|54
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|57
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|58
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:40
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|73
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|80
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:21
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:26
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|92
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:04
|93
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|95
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:07
|97
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|98
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:30
|103
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:34
|105
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:53
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:04
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|109
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|110
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|111
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:05:59
|112
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|114
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|116
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:47
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:29
|120
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:57
|121
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:58
|122
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:49
|123
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:50
|124
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|129
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|134
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|137
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|139
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|141
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|150
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|151
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|154
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|162
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|163
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|165
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|166
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|167
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|168
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|169
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|170
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|171
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|172
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|173
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|176
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:16
|177
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|178
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:15:43
|180
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:17
|182
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|183
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|184
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|185
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|186
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:23:06
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|7
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:03:24
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Team SKY
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:36
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:48
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:53
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:08
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:27
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:05
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:03:13
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:03:14
|18
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:03:32
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:47
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:22
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48:59:23
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:37
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:51
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:59
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:11
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:56
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:01
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:34
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:47
|18
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:59
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:30
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:02
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:39
|23
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:46
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:03
|25
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:44
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:51
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:22
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:27
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:48
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:36
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:21
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:56
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:11
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:54
|36
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:24
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:13
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:16
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:37
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:37
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:20
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:58
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:36:17
|45
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:40
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:47
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:07
|48
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:13
|49
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:42
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:45
|51
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:58
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:04
|53
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:15
|54
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:45:21
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:34
|56
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:46:39
|57
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:53
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:50:16
|59
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:35
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:50:50
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:52:22
|62
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:18
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:39
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:54:47
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:15
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:23
|67
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:28
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:39
|69
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:57
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:18
|71
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:35
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:59:07
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:57
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:05
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:54
|76
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:18
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:29
|78
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|1:04:38
|79
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:29
|80
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:38
|81
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:49
|82
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:59
|83
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:06:06
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:06:29
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:06
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:07:15
|87
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:08:11
|88
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:10:04
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:11:40
|90
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1:11:46
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:13:05
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|1:13:41
|94
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:00
|95
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:14:15
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:16:22
|97
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:25
|98
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:30
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:00
|100
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:18
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:19:19
|102
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:19:32
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:31
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:36
|105
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:22:08
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:22:18
|107
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:21
|108
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:46
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:24:56
|110
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:25:21
|111
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:34
|112
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:26:35
|113
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:27:35
|114
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:28:23
|115
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:28:34
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:28:42
|117
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:28:45
|118
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:14
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:30:57
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:59
|121
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:31:19
|122
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:38
|123
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:33:12
|124
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:45
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:33:53
|126
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:34:15
|127
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:34:22
|128
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:35:01
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:35:20
|130
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:35:44
|131
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:36:01
|132
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:36:10
|133
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:36:42
|134
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:38:32
|135
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:39:23
|136
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:40:42
|137
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:41:08
|138
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:41:17
|139
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:41:47
|140
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:42:30
|141
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:53
|142
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:42:58
|143
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:43:04
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:48
|145
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:46:38
|146
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:46:47
|147
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:47:17
|148
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:00
|149
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:24
|150
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:17
|151
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:52:46
|152
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|1:53:59
|153
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:54:25
|154
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:55:01
|155
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:02
|156
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:55:09
|157
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:56:41
|158
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:57:23
|159
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|1:57:35
|160
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:57:49
|161
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:57:56
|162
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:59:43
|163
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:07
|164
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:18
|165
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:01:06
|166
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:01:13
|167
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|2:03:12
|168
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|2:03:40
|169
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:04:42
|170
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:02
|171
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|2:07:30
|172
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:56
|173
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:55
|174
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:11:39
|175
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:12:23
|176
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:12
|177
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:24
|178
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:30
|179
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:52
|180
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:24:24
|181
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:24:55
|182
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:33:41
|183
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:36:22
|184
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:36:35
|185
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:58:51
|186
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:03:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|71
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|57
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|56
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|30
|20
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|21
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|32
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|34
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|35
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|52
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|54
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|57
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|60
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|64
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|66
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|67
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|68
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|74
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|75
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|77
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|78
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|79
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|80
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|81
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|82
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|83
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|84
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|85
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|86
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|87
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|88
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|89
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|91
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|92
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|93
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|96
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|10
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|18
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|26
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|27
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|34
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|30
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|55
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|80
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|125
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|16
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|150
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|162
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|173
|23
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|173
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|181
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|185
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|197
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|198
|28
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|248
|29
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|293
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|294
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|146:41:39
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:40
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:49
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:25
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:32
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:17:51
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:19:43
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:14
|11
|Team SKY
|0:23:39
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:40:52
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:44:05
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:53:48
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:48
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:04
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:55
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:16:11
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:49
|20
|Team Europcar
|1:20:26
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:41:42
|22
|IAM Cycling
|3:04:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy