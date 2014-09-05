Image 1 of 65 Dani Navaroo (Cofidis) celebrates stage victory at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 65 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) says his knee pain is almost gone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 65 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 65 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 65 Europcar soigneurs getting bidons ready for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 65 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) was hoping to win the stage today in memory of Igor Decraene (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was the last man from the breakaway to be caught today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) on the drops (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 65 Damien Gaudin (Ag2r) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 65 Race director Javier Guillen pops his out of the number one car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 65 Race director Javier Guillen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 65 Dani Navarro (Cofidis) soaks in the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 65 A thirsty Dani Navarro (Cofidis) gets into the Cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 65 Dani Navarro (Cofidis) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 65 The scene on stage 13 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 65 The Europcar soigneurs work the feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 65 The Europcar soigneurs get ready in the feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 65 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 65 Maxime Mederel (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 65 Rigoberto Uran heads to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 65 Carlos Verona (OPQS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 65 Cadel Evans (BMC) makes his way through the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 65 Daniel Navarro celebrates his stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the lead at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 65 Contador's knee is wrapped in color-coordinated kinesio tape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 65 The group of race leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 65 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) puts in an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 65 Daniel Navarro salutes the crowds from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 65 Alberto Contador has shots still to fire at this Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 65 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 65 Gianluca Brambilla's attack was unsuccessful (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 65 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) attacks for second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 65 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) rolls in for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 65 Moreno beats Kelderman to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 65 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) recovers after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 65 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) after winning stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 65 Valverde checks around for Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 65 Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma) puts in a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 65 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) responds to the attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 65 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 65 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) on his way to the stage win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 65 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 65 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was third on stage 13 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 65 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was third on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 65 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 65 Alejandro Valverde leads him a surprising Nacer Bouhanni on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 65 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was aggressive in the finale at Cabarceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 65 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 65 Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 65 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) had to make do with winning the sprint for 21st place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 65 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) has impressed at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 65 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 65 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) nabs his first stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 65 Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) held off the chasers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 65 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the lead at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 65 Fabio Aru (Astana) in week two of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 65 Daniel Navarro claims stage 13 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 65 Daniel Navarro wins stage 13 of the 2014 Vuelta a España at Parque de Cabarceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 65 Alberto Contador in red at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 65 Dani Navarro (Cofidis) holds a bear aloft after winning stage 13 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Belorado to the Cabárceno nature park. The Spanish climber jumped clear on the final climb before the line as the overall contenders hesitated behind, and despite a gap of only a handful of seconds Navarro held on to win ahead of Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin).

In the race for the overall Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his advantage of 20 seconds from Alejendro Valverde (Movistar), with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) in third at 1:08.

For Navarro it was a moment of complete jubilation, with the 31-year-old taking the biggest win of his career and putting to bed the disappointment of abandoning this year’s Tour de France.

Navarro joined Cofidis at the start of last year as a possible GC contender in major tours. He finish a creditable ninth in last year’s Tour de France but was forced to withdraw from this year’s race – on his birthday no less – but he showed a clear pair of wheels on today’s stage, animating the stage finale with a mix of anticipation and strength.

On the uncategorised climb before the line he allowed Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team) to launch a solo attack. After strong teamwork from Christophe Le Mevel, Navarro bullishly attacked, bridging up to Brambilla before unleashing a second and more powerful attack.

Behind him Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp), Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez all seemed more concerned with watching each other, although Martin attempted to break free on two occasions. There was even a brief solo move from Chris Froome – a timely reminder that despite his struggles – he is very much in this race – but Navarro was not to be caught.

How it unfolded

After yesterday's sprint stage, Friday’s stage 13 offered a sterner test for the 190 riders who lined out at the start with three categorised climbs situated in the mid-section of the stage.

After 15 kilometres of racing a break of 11 had formed with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale), Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Stef Clement (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Damien Gaudin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Vegard Breen (Lotto-Belisol) establishing a lead over the bunch.

Yesterday Orica GreenEdge saw a number of their pack hit the deck after a tumble inside the final five kilometres. Twenty-four hours later and with Michael Matthews a contender for the stage, the Australian team were back to work and holding the break at under three minutes.

At the top of the Braguía it was the experienced Luis Leon Sanchez who led the field, with the Caja Rural rider looking for his first Grand Tour stage win since 2012.

By the time the break reached the Alto del Caracol – the most difficult climb on the stage – the break still had a two minute lead, but gaps had started to appear in their ranks. Sagan was one of the first riders to drop back, his work done as he continues to build his form ahead of the Worlds, as Cunego, Danilo Wyss, Leon Sanchez, Damien Gaudin and Alexey Lutsenko forced their way clear.

Orica were still tapping out the pace as the peloton hit the lower slopes, but their efforts weren't shared with the rest of the peloton as Movistar and Katusha both held their men in reserve.

Despite this lack of collaboration, the leaders continued to lose time after the descent. Orica, who were giving themselves a chance to regroup, were joined finally by a spirited FDJ taking control of the peloton as the gap to the leaders began to fluctuate.

The French outfit reduced the leaders' advantage to a mere 40 seconds with less than 14 kilometres remaining. Lutsenko disappeared up the road as the remnants of the break began to chase each other but by the time the Astana man could settle into a decent rhythm the bunch already had him in their sights.

All that remained was for the peloton to tackle the uncategorized final climb. There had been confusion earlier in the stage when the race organisers had called Navarro’s name in the early break, but there were no crossed wires as Navarro darted for the line and the biggest win of his career.

For Contador, this was another stage ticked off, but he will face far sterner tests in the coming days with five riders all capable of winning this year’s Vuelta.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:21:04 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 21 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 26 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 38 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:30 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 49 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:39 50 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 54 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:13 57 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:33 58 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:40 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 64 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 66 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 72 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 73 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 80 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:21 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 88 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:26 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:36 92 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:04 93 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 95 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:07 97 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 98 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:30 103 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:34 105 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:53 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:04 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:17 110 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 111 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:05:59 112 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 114 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 116 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:47 117 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:29 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:57 121 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:58 122 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:49 123 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:50 124 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:43 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 126 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 129 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 134 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 137 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 139 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 141 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 143 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 150 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 152 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 154 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 158 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 162 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 163 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 165 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 166 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 167 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 168 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 169 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 170 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 171 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 172 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 173 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 174 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 176 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:16 177 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 178 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 179 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:15:43 180 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:22:17 182 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 183 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 184 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 185 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:23:06 DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de Los Monteros, km. 93 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Penagos, km. 179 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 7 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - Alto Estacas de Trueba (Cat. 3) km. 110 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de La Braguía (Cat. 3) km. 132 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:03:24 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:18 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 4 Team SKY 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:36 7 Movistar Team 0:00:41 8 Lampre - Merida 0:00:48 9 Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:26 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 12 Garmin Sharp 0:01:53 13 Lotto Belisol 0:02:08 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:27 15 FDJ.fr 0:03:05 16 Team Giant - Shimano 0:03:13 17 Team Europcar 0:03:14 18 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:03:32 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:47 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:48 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:22 22 IAM Cycling 0:17:18

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 48:59:23 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:35 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:37 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:51 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:59 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:11 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:53 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:56 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:01 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:34 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:47 18 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:08:59 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:30 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:34 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:11:02 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:39 23 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:12:46 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:03 25 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:44 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:51 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:15:22 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:05 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:27 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:48 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:36 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:21 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:56 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:11 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:54 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:24 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:30:13 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:16 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:37 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:37 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:35:20 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:38 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:58 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:36:17 45 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:40 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:47 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:07 48 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:13 49 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:42 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:45 51 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:58 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:04 53 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:15 54 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:45:21 55 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:34 56 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:46:39 57 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:53 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:50:16 59 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:35 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:50:50 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:52:22 62 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:18 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:54:39 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:54:47 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:15 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:23 67 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:28 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:55:39 69 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:57 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:18 71 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:35 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:59:07 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:57 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:05 75 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:54 76 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:18 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:29 78 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 1:04:38 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:05:29 80 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:05:38 81 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:49 82 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:59 83 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:06:06 84 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:06:29 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:06 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:07:15 87 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:08:11 88 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:10:04 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:11:40 90 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1:11:46 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:13:05 92 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 1:13:41 94 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:00 95 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:14:15 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:16:22 97 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:25 98 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:30 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:19:00 100 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:18 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:19:19 102 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:19:32 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:21:31 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:21:36 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:22:08 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:22:18 107 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:24:21 108 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:24:46 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:24:56 110 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:25:21 111 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:34 112 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:26:35 113 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:27:35 114 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:28:23 115 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:28:34 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:28:42 117 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:28:45 118 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:14 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:30:57 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:59 121 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:31:19 122 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:38 123 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:33:12 124 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:45 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:33:53 126 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:34:15 127 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:34:22 128 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:35:01 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:35:20 130 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:35:44 131 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:36:01 132 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:36:10 133 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:42 134 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:38:32 135 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:39:23 136 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:42 137 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:41:08 138 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:41:17 139 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:41:47 140 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:42:30 141 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:53 142 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:42:58 143 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:43:04 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:48 145 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:46:38 146 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:46:47 147 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:47:17 148 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:00 149 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:24 150 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:52:17 151 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:52:46 152 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 1:53:59 153 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:54:25 154 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:55:01 155 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:02 156 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:55:09 157 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:56:41 158 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:57:23 159 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 1:57:35 160 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:57:49 161 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:57:56 162 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:59:43 163 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:00:07 164 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:18 165 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:01:06 166 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:01:13 167 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 2:03:12 168 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 2:03:40 169 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:04:42 170 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:02 171 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 2:07:30 172 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:09:56 173 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:10:55 174 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:11:39 175 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:12:23 176 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:13:12 177 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:16:24 178 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:30 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:52 180 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:24:24 181 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:24:55 182 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:33:41 183 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:22 184 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:36:35 185 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:58:51 186 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:03:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 112 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 71 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 57 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 56 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 42 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 33 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 30 20 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 21 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 22 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 32 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 34 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 19 35 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 47 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 54 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 55 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 57 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 60 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 64 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 66 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 67 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 68 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 72 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 74 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 75 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 77 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 78 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 79 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 80 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 81 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 82 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 83 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 85 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 86 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 87 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 88 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 89 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 90 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 91 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 92 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 93 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 96 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 18 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 21 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 26 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 27 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 34 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 27 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 30 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 55 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 80 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 99 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 135 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 137 16 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 145 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 150 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 158 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 162 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 173 23 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 173 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 181 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 185 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 197 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 198 28 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 248 29 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 293 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 294