Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador extended his overall lead by winning the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, easily out-pacing top rival Chris Froome (Sky). The duo had attacked out of the group of favourites with five kilometers to go, and in the last kilometer Contador rode away from the Briton. Third on the day was Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), who had held the lead up most of the final climb.

The top three remained as before with Contador leading the race. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line fourth, at 55 seconds, but still retained his second place overall, at 1:36. Froome is third at 1:39 back.

With five kilometers to go, the race turned into a man-to-man showdown. Froome jumped from the favorites' group, with Contador right behind him. The Spaniard let his rival lead up the final kilometers before jumping away in the final kilometer.

The race was marred by an on-bike fistfight between Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), with the pair being removed from the race and disqualified. It was unclear what the original problem was, or who started it, but blows were definitely exchanged, and under the eyes of the commissaire.

How it unfolded

The queen stage, with five climbs - four of them category 1 – got off to a brisk start. Rohan Dennis (BMC) attacked in the first kilometer, and was soon joined by 12 others, including teammate Philippe Gilbert, Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Stef Clement (Belkin), Peter Kennaugh (Sky) Adriano Malori (Movistar),and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo).

The group took a 33 second lead up the first climb of the day, the Alto de la Colladona. It was enough to splinter the group, leaving only Kennaugh, Rovny, Sanchez, Malori and Clement with a slight gap. Tinkoff-Saxo put up a blistering pace in the peloton, already dropping a number of riders off the back.

Near the top, the most high-powered possible attack formed, with the top three on general classification: Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde, and Chris Froome. The break up front had grown to 12 again, and crested the summit with 20 seconds over the Contador group.

Noticeably absent from the attacks was Joaquim Rodriguez, and his Katusha teammate reacted swiftly to bring the dangerous trio back.

Up front was Dennis, Ten Dam, Sánchez, Kennaugh, Rovny and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros).

As they headed into the long valley before the second climb, the peloton evidently decided to let this group go, and the gap became nearly eight and a half minutes. Katusha continued to drive the peloton and had cut the lead to seven minutes by the time the day’s second climb, the category 2 Alto del Cordal started.

The gap continued to drop on the climb, and was down to 5:20 at the top. Dropped, and apparently bidding a final farewell to his GC chances, was Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The Colombian, who is said to be ill, made it back to the rear of the peloton on the descent, but things were not looking good for him, and he soon dropped back again.

Sanchez won the first two mountain rankings to take back the lead in that category.

No sooner was the second climb over than the third one started. The Alto de la Cobertoria was another cat. 1 climb, with a gradient of up to 16%. It was a long and grinding climb, which saw the gap continue to shrink.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) stretched his legs in preparation for the upcoming World Championships, and attacked on the climb from the peloton. Sanchez again took the mountain points at the top, with Cancellara about 25 seconds ahead of the peloton, which was at 4:15.

There was a longer valley this time before the penultimate climb, the Puerto de San Lorenzo. Cancellara kept chugging away, about 3 minutes behind the lead group and 1:40 ahead of the peloton.

San Lorenzo was another category 1 climb, the third of the day, was a 10km climb with an average gradient of 8.5%. Cancellara was caught on the ascent, with Sky’s Christian Knees leading the field past him, only 2:48 behind the break group.

Brambilla and Rovny came to blows on the ascent, cause unknown. They both stayed on their bikes, but quite literally shoved and slugged. Unfortunately for them the commissaire’s car was quite close by, so they could expect to suffer consequences.

Shortly thereafter the break group fell apart, with finally De Marchi and Brambilla pulling away, soon joined by Poels, but only for a short spell.

Uran had struggled along more or less with the field, but with 3km still to go to the summit, he dropped back, and by the look on his face, he wouldn’t be coming back.

The favourites’ group numbered only about 25 riders as it hit the top, some 3 minutes down on the two leaders. Poels joined his teammate and De Marchi again on the descent.

Contador apparently changed his bike for the final ascent, a decision which nearly had serious consequences. On his way back up through the autos, he was nearly hit by a motorcycle along the barriers. Nothing happened, but it was unnecessarily close.

The leading trio took a gap of only two minutes with them as they started up La Farrapona to the summit finish. But it was soon only a duo. With 15 km to go, the race jury car moved up to the small group, and after a serious discussion and much handwaving, Brambilla was told that he was being disqualified and did not need to ride any further. Rovny was also disqualified, but was spared having his notification televised to an international audience.

Meanwhile, the race was continuing, and with 12km of climbing to go, the gap had fallen to 1:12. Shortly thereafter, De Marchi attacked and left Poels more or less standing still. Alone, he was able to build the gap up again slowly.

The chase group of favourites, still about 20 riders, kept steadily riding on. Contador had only one helper, having suffered the unexpected loss of Rovny, while Froome still had three teammates with him. Deignan had to drop off with a puncture, however.

Froome was the first to jump, with Contador hanging on. Valverde and Rodriguez, straggled behind, with Aru struggling to maintain contact. The move put an end to De Marchi’s hope, as he saw his lead drop from over a minute to nothing. The Italian tried to hang on to the two top favourites, who were about 30 seconds ahead of Rodriguez and Valverde.

Contador waited patiently behind Froome until nearly the final kilometer, when he attacked. Froome was unable to follow and the Spaniard easily pulled away, flying up the hill while Froome continued to stare down at his SRM.

Contador pulled his pistol act as he crossed the line, followed 14 seconds later by a disappointed Froome. De Marchi hung on for third place, followed seconds later by Valverde and Rodriguez.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:53:35 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:50 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:59 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:12 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:48 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:51 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:11 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:32 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:56 17 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:27 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:51 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:45 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:51 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:22 25 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:44 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:57 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:37 28 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 30 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:16 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:28 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:10:33 34 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:10:57 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:11:43 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:34 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 38 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:14:57 39 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 46 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:29 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:46 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:16:39 52 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 53 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:03 54 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:39 56 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:19 57 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:29 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:44 59 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:10 60 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:06 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:29 63 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:22:49 71 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:41 72 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:55 73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:02 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:07 75 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:02 77 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:40 81 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 82 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:26:50 83 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 84 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 86 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 89 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 95 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:27:04 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:10 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:21 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:39 101 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:46 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:24 103 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 109 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 110 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 113 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 114 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 115 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:30:49 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:30:58 119 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 124 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:00 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:44 126 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 128 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 134 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 137 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 140 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 143 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 144 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 146 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 147 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 152 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 154 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 156 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 157 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 159 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 160 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 161 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 163 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 164 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:34:54 166 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 168 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 169 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 170 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 171 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 172 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol DSQ Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DSQ Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Pola de Lena, km.75,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - San Martín de Teverga, km. 116,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 16 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 6 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Colladona (Cat. 1) km. 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 2) km. 69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de La Cobertoria (Cat. 1) km. 86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 4 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) km. 127 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 - La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo (Cat. 1) km. 160 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 14:50:02 2 Movistar Team 0:02:44 3 Garmin Sharp 0:02:59 4 Team SKY 0:08:04 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:36 6 BMC Racing Team 0:10:34 7 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:10:46 8 MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:13 9 Team Europcar 0:16:08 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:44 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:46 12 Astana Pro Team 0:21:11 13 Lotto Belisol 0:23:54 14 Lampre - Merida 0:30:05 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:35:30 16 Team Giant - Shimano 0:39:30 17 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:51:10

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 63:25:00 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:29 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:06:17 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:43 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:37 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:10 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:24 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:52 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:16 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:16 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:53 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:59 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:20:34 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:58 20 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:22:48 21 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:53 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:30:52 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:44 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:40:22 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:32 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:41 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:45:09 28 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:32 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:50:48 30 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:52:22 31 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:52:30 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:52:37 33 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:14 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:29 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:59 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:10:33 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:12:15 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:12:39 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:33 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:43 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:18 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:18:41 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:44 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:20:41 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:21:31 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:02 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:23:02 48 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:19 49 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:23 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:28:34 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:31:23 52 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:32:07 53 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:14 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:34:48 55 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:37:30 56 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:39:04 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:39:12 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:40:24 59 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:41:39 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:43:58 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1:44:01 62 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:10 63 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:48:43 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:49:18 65 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:52:00 66 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:53:34 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:55:33 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:16 69 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:58:06 70 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:00:54 71 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:01:50 72 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:02:26 73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:52 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:04:32 75 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:54 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2:07:09 77 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:08:32 78 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:09:07 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:09:46 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:11:13 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:11:24 82 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:12:13 83 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:13:07 84 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:14:03 85 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:14:47 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:16:32 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:17:27 88 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2:17:53 89 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:18:50 90 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:10 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:19:15 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:52 93 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:20:00 94 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:33 95 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2:21:06 96 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2:23:45 97 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:24:49 98 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:24:59 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:25:48 100 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:28:13 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:28:28 102 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:31:19 103 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:38:54 104 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:40:02 105 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:40:07 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:40:49 107 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:41:21 108 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:25 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:57 110 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:42:10 111 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 2:42:12 112 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:42:27 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:42:37 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:42:47 115 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:43:43 116 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:44:07 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:44:11 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:44:45 119 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:45:53 120 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:47:31 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:47:42 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:47:59 123 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:20 124 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:48:51 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:49:19 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:49:51 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:50:28 128 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:54:19 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:55:28 130 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:55:55 131 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:56:14 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:56:20 133 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 2:58:39 134 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:58:57 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:00:32 136 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:01:16 137 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:02:49 138 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3:04:14 139 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:05:35 140 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 3:07:58 141 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:10:01 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:10:33 143 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 3:11:44 144 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:12:07 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:12:26 146 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:32 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 3:14:00 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:17:14 149 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 3:19:38 150 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3:20:37 151 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3:23:15 152 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:24:29 153 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:24:43 154 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:24:45 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:26:41 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:26:44 157 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:27:59 158 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:28:00 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:28:11 160 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 3:28:47 161 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3:29:43 162 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:36:34 163 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:36:52 164 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:40:10 165 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:40:42 166 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:40:48 167 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:40:53 168 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 3:41:00 169 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:45:04 170 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:48:53 171 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:55:05 172 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:09:52 173 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:11:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 124 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 114 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 95 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 89 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 76 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 73 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 42 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 38 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 35 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 22 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 34 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 19 35 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 47 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 54 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 57 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 58 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 59 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 62 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 63 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 65 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 67 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 69 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 73 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 74 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 77 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 80 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 82 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 84 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 85 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 86 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 87 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 90 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 91 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 92 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 94 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 95 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 96 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 98 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1 100 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 101 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 53 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 13 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 25 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 28 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 38 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 20 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 41 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 48 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 63 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 88 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 98 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 105 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 114 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 116 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 17 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 19 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 131 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 23 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 142 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 147 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 152 27 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 153 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 156 29 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 158 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 170 31 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 179 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 181 33 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 183 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 194 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 198 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 199 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 200 38 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 202 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 210 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 216 41 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 219 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 245 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 281 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 295 45 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 297