Vuelta a España: Contador wins stage 16 on La Farrapona
Contador increases lead in the overall
Stage 16: San Martín del Rey Aurelio - La Farrapona. Lago de Somiedo
Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador extended his overall lead by winning the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, easily out-pacing top rival Chris Froome (Sky). The duo had attacked out of the group of favourites with five kilometers to go, and in the last kilometer Contador rode away from the Briton. Third on the day was Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), who had held the lead up most of the final climb.
The top three remained as before with Contador leading the race. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line fourth, at 55 seconds, but still retained his second place overall, at 1:36. Froome is third at 1:39 back.
With five kilometers to go, the race turned into a man-to-man showdown. Froome jumped from the favorites' group, with Contador right behind him. The Spaniard let his rival lead up the final kilometers before jumping away in the final kilometer.
The race was marred by an on-bike fistfight between Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), with the pair being removed from the race and disqualified. It was unclear what the original problem was, or who started it, but blows were definitely exchanged, and under the eyes of the commissaire.
How it unfolded
The queen stage, with five climbs - four of them category 1 – got off to a brisk start. Rohan Dennis (BMC) attacked in the first kilometer, and was soon joined by 12 others, including teammate Philippe Gilbert, Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Stef Clement (Belkin), Peter Kennaugh (Sky) Adriano Malori (Movistar),and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo).
The group took a 33 second lead up the first climb of the day, the Alto de la Colladona. It was enough to splinter the group, leaving only Kennaugh, Rovny, Sanchez, Malori and Clement with a slight gap. Tinkoff-Saxo put up a blistering pace in the peloton, already dropping a number of riders off the back.
Near the top, the most high-powered possible attack formed, with the top three on general classification: Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde, and Chris Froome. The break up front had grown to 12 again, and crested the summit with 20 seconds over the Contador group.
Noticeably absent from the attacks was Joaquim Rodriguez, and his Katusha teammate reacted swiftly to bring the dangerous trio back.
Up front was Dennis, Ten Dam, Sánchez, Kennaugh, Rovny and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros).
As they headed into the long valley before the second climb, the peloton evidently decided to let this group go, and the gap became nearly eight and a half minutes. Katusha continued to drive the peloton and had cut the lead to seven minutes by the time the day’s second climb, the category 2 Alto del Cordal started.
The gap continued to drop on the climb, and was down to 5:20 at the top. Dropped, and apparently bidding a final farewell to his GC chances, was Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The Colombian, who is said to be ill, made it back to the rear of the peloton on the descent, but things were not looking good for him, and he soon dropped back again.
Sanchez won the first two mountain rankings to take back the lead in that category.
No sooner was the second climb over than the third one started. The Alto de la Cobertoria was another cat. 1 climb, with a gradient of up to 16%. It was a long and grinding climb, which saw the gap continue to shrink.
Fabian Cancellara (Trek) stretched his legs in preparation for the upcoming World Championships, and attacked on the climb from the peloton. Sanchez again took the mountain points at the top, with Cancellara about 25 seconds ahead of the peloton, which was at 4:15.
There was a longer valley this time before the penultimate climb, the Puerto de San Lorenzo. Cancellara kept chugging away, about 3 minutes behind the lead group and 1:40 ahead of the peloton.
San Lorenzo was another category 1 climb, the third of the day, was a 10km climb with an average gradient of 8.5%. Cancellara was caught on the ascent, with Sky’s Christian Knees leading the field past him, only 2:48 behind the break group.
Brambilla and Rovny came to blows on the ascent, cause unknown. They both stayed on their bikes, but quite literally shoved and slugged. Unfortunately for them the commissaire’s car was quite close by, so they could expect to suffer consequences.
Shortly thereafter the break group fell apart, with finally De Marchi and Brambilla pulling away, soon joined by Poels, but only for a short spell.
Uran had struggled along more or less with the field, but with 3km still to go to the summit, he dropped back, and by the look on his face, he wouldn’t be coming back.
The favourites’ group numbered only about 25 riders as it hit the top, some 3 minutes down on the two leaders. Poels joined his teammate and De Marchi again on the descent.
Contador apparently changed his bike for the final ascent, a decision which nearly had serious consequences. On his way back up through the autos, he was nearly hit by a motorcycle along the barriers. Nothing happened, but it was unnecessarily close.
The leading trio took a gap of only two minutes with them as they started up La Farrapona to the summit finish. But it was soon only a duo. With 15 km to go, the race jury car moved up to the small group, and after a serious discussion and much handwaving, Brambilla was told that he was being disqualified and did not need to ride any further. Rovny was also disqualified, but was spared having his notification televised to an international audience.
Meanwhile, the race was continuing, and with 12km of climbing to go, the gap had fallen to 1:12. Shortly thereafter, De Marchi attacked and left Poels more or less standing still. Alone, he was able to build the gap up again slowly.
The chase group of favourites, still about 20 riders, kept steadily riding on. Contador had only one helper, having suffered the unexpected loss of Rovny, while Froome still had three teammates with him. Deignan had to drop off with a puncture, however.
Froome was the first to jump, with Contador hanging on. Valverde and Rodriguez, straggled behind, with Aru struggling to maintain contact. The move put an end to De Marchi’s hope, as he saw his lead drop from over a minute to nothing. The Italian tried to hang on to the two top favourites, who were about 30 seconds ahead of Rodriguez and Valverde.
Contador waited patiently behind Froome until nearly the final kilometer, when he attacked. Froome was unable to follow and the Spaniard easily pulled away, flying up the hill while Froome continued to stare down at his SRM.
Contador pulled his pistol act as he crossed the line, followed 14 seconds later by a disappointed Froome. De Marchi hung on for third place, followed seconds later by Valverde and Rodriguez.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:53:35
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:12
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:48
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:51
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:56
|17
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:27
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:51
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:45
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:51
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:44
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:57
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:37
|28
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|30
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:16
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:28
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:33
|34
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:10:57
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:43
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|37
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|38
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:57
|39
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|46
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:29
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:46
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:39
|52
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:03
|54
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:39
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:29
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:44
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:10
|60
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:06
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:29
|63
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:49
|71
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:41
|72
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:02
|74
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:07
|75
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:02
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:40
|81
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:26:50
|83
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|95
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:27:04
|97
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:10
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:21
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:39
|101
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:46
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:24
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|109
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|114
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|115
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:30:49
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:30:58
|119
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|124
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:00
|125
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:44
|126
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|137
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|140
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|143
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|147
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|152
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|154
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|157
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|159
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|160
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|161
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|162
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|163
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|164
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:54
|166
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|168
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|169
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|171
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|172
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|DSQ
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|6
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|14:50:02
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:59
|4
|Team SKY
|0:08:04
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:36
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:34
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10:46
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:13
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:16:08
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:44
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:46
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:11
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:23:54
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:30:05
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:35:30
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:39:30
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:51:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63:25:00
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:17
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:37
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:10
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:24
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:52
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:16
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:16
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:53
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:59
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:20:34
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:58
|20
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:48
|21
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:53
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:52
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:44
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:40:22
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:32
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:41
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:09
|28
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:32
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:48
|30
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:52:22
|31
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:30
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:52:37
|33
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:14
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:29
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:59
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:33
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:12:15
|38
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:12:39
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:33
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:43
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:18
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:41
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:44
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:20:41
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:21:31
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:02
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:23:02
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:19
|49
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:23
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:34
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:31:23
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:32:07
|53
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:14
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:48
|55
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:37:30
|56
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:39:04
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:39:12
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:40:24
|59
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:39
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:58
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:44:01
|62
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:10
|63
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:43
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:18
|65
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:52:00
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:53:34
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:55:33
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:16
|69
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:58:06
|70
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:00:54
|71
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:01:50
|72
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:02:26
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:02:52
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:32
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:04:54
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2:07:09
|77
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:08:32
|78
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:09:07
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:09:46
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:11:13
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:24
|82
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:13
|83
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:13:07
|84
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:14:03
|85
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:14:47
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:16:32
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:17:27
|88
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:17:53
|89
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:18:50
|90
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:10
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:19:15
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:52
|93
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:20:00
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:20:33
|95
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2:21:06
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2:23:45
|97
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:24:49
|98
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:24:59
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:25:48
|100
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:28:13
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:28:28
|102
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:31:19
|103
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:38:54
|104
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:40:02
|105
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:40:07
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:40:49
|107
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:41:21
|108
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:25
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:57
|110
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:42:10
|111
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:42:12
|112
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:42:27
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:42:37
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:42:47
|115
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:43:43
|116
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:44:07
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:44:11
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:44:45
|119
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:45:53
|120
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:47:31
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:47:42
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:47:59
|123
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:20
|124
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:48:51
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:49:19
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:49:51
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:50:28
|128
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:54:19
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:55:28
|130
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:55:55
|131
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:56:14
|132
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:56:20
|133
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|2:58:39
|134
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:58:57
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:00:32
|136
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:01:16
|137
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:02:49
|138
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3:04:14
|139
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:05:35
|140
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|3:07:58
|141
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:10:01
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:33
|143
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|3:11:44
|144
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:12:07
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3:12:26
|146
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:32
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|3:14:00
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:17:14
|149
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|3:19:38
|150
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20:37
|151
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:23:15
|152
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:24:29
|153
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:24:43
|154
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:45
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:26:41
|156
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:26:44
|157
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:27:59
|158
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:28:00
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:28:11
|160
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|3:28:47
|161
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3:29:43
|162
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:36:34
|163
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:36:52
|164
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:40:10
|165
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:40:42
|166
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:40:48
|167
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:40:53
|168
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|3:41:00
|169
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:04
|170
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:48:53
|171
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:55:05
|172
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:09:52
|173
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:11:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|76
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|73
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|38
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|34
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|35
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|54
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|59
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|62
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|63
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|65
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|67
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|69
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|73
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|74
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|77
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|80
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|81
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|82
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|84
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|85
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|86
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|87
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|90
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|91
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|94
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|95
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|97
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|98
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|100
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|101
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|9
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|25
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|38
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|41
|7
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|48
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|63
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|12
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|116
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|125
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|19
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|138
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|147
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|152
|27
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|156
|29
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|179
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|181
|33
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|183
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|194
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|198
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|199
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|200
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|202
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|210
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|216
|41
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|219
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|245
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|281
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|295
|45
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|297
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|190:11:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:14:34
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:31:08
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:33:41
|5
|Team SKY
|0:46:25
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48:56
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:53:11
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:58:36
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:00:04
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:58
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|1:31:54
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|1:51:52
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:10:04
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:56
|15
|Team Europcar
|2:29:24
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|2:33:17
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:05:17
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:14:37
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:29:10
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:17:00
|21
|FDJ.fr
|4:44:35
|22
|IAM Cycling
|6:29:30
