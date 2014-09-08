Trending

Vuelta a España: Contador wins stage 16 on La Farrapona

Contador increases lead in the overall

Riders head down to the helicopter in order to get off the mountain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyclist or Ninja? Bryan Nauleau (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dominik Nerz (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jesús Hernández (Tinkoff-Saxo) finishes stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) checks his finishing time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) sprints for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his race lead on stage 16

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dani Navarro (Cofidis) sprints for the stage 16 finishline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) impressed again in the mountains

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line in second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) digs deep to limit his losses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo) was a DSQ today after fighting with Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) was in the breakaway again today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek) was out on a training ride today as he prepares for the world championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) suffering during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Having been dropped early in the stage, Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was paced back to the bunch by his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders cast their shadows on the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha sets a high tempo on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha worked hard to set up Joaquim Rodríguez for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sat on Chris Froome's (Team Sky) wheel until he came around and launched the winning move

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gestures to Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo). Both riders were disqualified for fighting

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) climbing together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) about to take off in the helicopter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Verona helps pace Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) back to the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the most combative jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race ambulance at the back of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race ambulance at the back of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez collects the prize for Katusha who were the best team on stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Shimano soigneur Kine Verzorger stands in for John Degenkolb to collect the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets a helping hand after the summit finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) makes his way to the helicopter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) enjoys his podium time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climb La Farrapona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climb La Farrapona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climb La Farrapona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climb La Farrapona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) leads Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) after stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) bundled up after the finish of stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto Belisol riders are impervious to the cold on the mountain top

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Omega Pharma) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma Quickstep) after being kicked out of the Vuelta a Espana for fighting with Ivan Rovny

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma Quickstep) after being kicked out of the Vuelta a Espana for fighting with Ivan Rovny

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Eurocar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome pushed the pace but could not drop Alberto Contador on the final climb of stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde distanced Rodriguez in the finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) can be consoled with the white combination jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez comes in for fourth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) finished in second on the stage and moved closer to Valverde in the rankings

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) continues in the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Froome pushed the pace to distance Valverde, but could not dislodge Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez, Alejandro Valverde and Fabio Aru were left chasing after Contador and Froome attacked

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Froome leads Contador on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage 16 win in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A new hat for Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) was the last survivor of the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador fires off his celebration after winning at La Farrapona at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador celebrates victory atop La Farrapona at the 2014 Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks comfortable in red at the Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador puts a hat on the Vuelta a España by winning at La Farrapona.

(Image credit: AFP)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 and increases overall lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador extended his overall lead by winning the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, easily out-pacing top rival Chris Froome (Sky). The duo had attacked out of the group of favourites with five kilometers to go, and in the last kilometer Contador rode away from the Briton. Third on the day was Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), who had held the lead up most of the final climb.

Vuelta: I haven’t won yet, says Contador

The top three remained as before with Contador leading the race. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crossed the line fourth, at 55 seconds, but still retained his second place overall, at 1:36. Froome is third at 1:39 back.

With five kilometers to go, the race turned into a man-to-man showdown. Froome jumped from the favorites' group, with Contador right behind him. The Spaniard let his rival lead up the final kilometers before jumping away in the final kilometer.

The race was marred by an on-bike fistfight between Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), with the pair being removed from the race and disqualified. It was unclear what the original problem was, or who started it, but blows were definitely exchanged, and under the eyes of the commissaire.

How it unfolded

The queen stage, with five climbs - four of them category 1 – got off to a brisk start. Rohan Dennis (BMC) attacked in the first kilometer, and was soon joined by 12 others, including teammate Philippe Gilbert, Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural), Stef Clement (Belkin), Peter Kennaugh (Sky) Adriano Malori (Movistar),and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo).

The group took a 33 second lead up the first climb of the day, the Alto de la Colladona. It was enough to splinter the group, leaving only Kennaugh, Rovny, Sanchez, Malori and Clement with a slight gap. Tinkoff-Saxo put up a blistering pace in the peloton, already dropping a number of riders off the back.

Near the top, the most high-powered possible attack formed, with the top three on general classification: Alberto Contador, Alejandro Valverde, and Chris Froome. The break up front had grown to 12 again, and crested the summit with 20 seconds over the Contador group.

Noticeably absent from the attacks was Joaquim Rodriguez, and his Katusha teammate reacted swiftly to bring the dangerous trio back.

Up front was Dennis, Ten Dam, Sánchez, Kennaugh, Rovny and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros).

As they headed into the long valley before the second climb, the peloton evidently decided to let this group go, and the gap became nearly eight and a half minutes. Katusha continued to drive the peloton and had cut the lead to seven minutes by the time the day’s second climb, the category 2 Alto del Cordal started.

The gap continued to drop on the climb, and was down to 5:20 at the top. Dropped, and apparently bidding a final farewell to his GC chances, was Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The Colombian, who is said to be ill, made it back to the rear of the peloton on the descent, but things were not looking good for him, and he soon dropped back again.

Sanchez won the first two mountain rankings to take back the lead in that category.

No sooner was the second climb over than the third one started. The Alto de la Cobertoria was another cat. 1 climb, with a gradient of up to 16%. It was a long and grinding climb, which saw the gap continue to shrink.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) stretched his legs in preparation for the upcoming World Championships, and attacked on the climb from the peloton. Sanchez again took the mountain points at the top, with Cancellara about 25 seconds ahead of the peloton, which was at 4:15.

There was a longer valley this time before the penultimate climb, the Puerto de San Lorenzo. Cancellara kept chugging away, about 3 minutes behind the lead group and 1:40 ahead of the peloton.

San Lorenzo was another category 1 climb, the third of the day, was a 10km climb with an average gradient of 8.5%. Cancellara was caught on the ascent, with Sky’s Christian Knees leading the field past him, only 2:48 behind the break group.

Brambilla and Rovny came to blows on the ascent, cause unknown. They both stayed on their bikes, but quite literally shoved and slugged. Unfortunately for them the commissaire’s car was quite close by, so they could expect to suffer consequences.

Shortly thereafter the break group fell apart, with finally De Marchi and Brambilla pulling away, soon joined by Poels, but only for a short spell.

Uran had struggled along more or less with the field, but with 3km still to go to the summit, he dropped back, and by the look on his face, he wouldn’t be coming back.

The favourites’ group numbered only about 25 riders as it hit the top, some 3 minutes down on the two leaders. Poels joined his teammate and De Marchi again on the descent.

Contador apparently changed his bike for the final ascent, a decision which nearly had serious consequences. On his way back up through the autos, he was nearly hit by a motorcycle along the barriers. Nothing happened, but it was unnecessarily close.

The leading trio took a gap of only two minutes with them as they started up La Farrapona to the summit finish. But it was soon only a duo. With 15 km to go, the race jury car moved up to the small group, and after a serious discussion and much handwaving, Brambilla was told that he was being disqualified and did not need to ride any further. Rovny was also disqualified, but was spared having his notification televised to an international audience.

Meanwhile, the race was continuing, and with 12km of climbing to go, the gap had fallen to 1:12. Shortly thereafter, De Marchi attacked and left Poels more or less standing still. Alone, he was able to build the gap up again slowly.

The chase group of favourites, still about 20 riders, kept steadily riding on. Contador had only one helper, having suffered the unexpected loss of Rovny, while Froome still had three teammates with him. Deignan had to drop off with a puncture, however.

Froome was the first to jump, with Contador hanging on. Valverde and Rodriguez, straggled behind, with Aru struggling to maintain contact. The move put an end to De Marchi’s hope, as he saw his lead drop from over a minute to nothing. The Italian tried to hang on to the two top favourites, who were about 30 seconds ahead of Rodriguez and Valverde.

Contador waited patiently behind Froome until nearly the final kilometer, when he attacked. Froome was unable to follow and the Spaniard easily pulled away, flying up the hill while Froome continued to stare down at his SRM.

Contador pulled his pistol act as he crossed the line, followed 14 seconds later by a disappointed Froome. De Marchi hung on for third place, followed seconds later by Valverde and Rodriguez.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4:53:35
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:50
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:59
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:12
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:48
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:51
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:11
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:32
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:56
17Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:27
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:51
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:45
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:51
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:22
25Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:44
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:57
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:37
28Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
30Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:16
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:28
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:10:33
34Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:10:57
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:43
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:14:34
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
38Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:14:57
39Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
46André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:29
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:46
51Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:16:39
52Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
53Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:03
54Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:39
56Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:19
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:29
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:44
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:10
60Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:20:06
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:22:29
63Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:22:49
71Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:41
72Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:55
73Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:02
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:07
75Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:02
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:40
81Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:26:50
83Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
84Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
86Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
89Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
90Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
95Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:27:04
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
98Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:10
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:27:21
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:39
101Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:46
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:30:24
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
108Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
110Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
113Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
114George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
115Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
116Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:30:49
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:30:58
119Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
123Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
124Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:00
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:44
126Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
128Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
132Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
133Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
134Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
135Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
136Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
137Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
139Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
140Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
143Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
146John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
147Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
150Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
152Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
154Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
155Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
156Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
157Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
159Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
160Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
161Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
163Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
164Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:34:54
166Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
167Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
168Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
169Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
171Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
172Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
DSQGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DSQIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Pola de Lena, km.75,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - San Martín de Teverga, km. 116,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team7
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp6
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Colladona (Cat. 1) km. 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Cordal (Cat. 2) km. 69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de La Cobertoria (Cat. 1) km. 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
4Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) km. 127
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
3Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 - La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo (Cat. 1) km. 160
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha14:50:02
2Movistar Team0:02:44
3Garmin Sharp0:02:59
4Team SKY0:08:04
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:36
6BMC Racing Team0:10:34
7Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10:46
8MTN - Qhubeka0:15:13
9Team Europcar0:16:08
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:44
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:46
12Astana Pro Team0:21:11
13Lotto Belisol0:23:54
14Lampre - Merida0:30:05
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:35:30
16Team Giant - Shimano0:39:30
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:51:10

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo63:25:00
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:29
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:06:17
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:37
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:10
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:24
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:52
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:13:16
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:16
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:53
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:59
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:20:34
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:58
20Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:22:48
21Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:53
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:30:52
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:44
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:40:22
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:32
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:41
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:45:09
28Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:32
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:50:48
30Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:52:22
31André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:52:30
32Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:52:37
33José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:14
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:29
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:59
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:10:33
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:12:15
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:12:39
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:33
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:15:43
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:18
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:18:41
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:44
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:20:41
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:21:31
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:02
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:23:02
48Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:25:19
49Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:23
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:28:34
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:31:23
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:32:07
53Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:14
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:48
55Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp1:37:30
56Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:39:04
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:39:12
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:40:24
59Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:41:39
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:43:58
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1:44:01
62Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:10
63Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:48:43
64Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:49:18
65Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:52:00
66Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling1:53:34
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:55:33
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:16
69Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:58:06
70Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:00:54
71Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:01:50
72Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:02:26
73Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:52
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2:04:32
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:04:54
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2:07:09
77Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:08:32
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:09:07
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:09:46
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:11:13
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:11:24
82Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:12:13
83Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:13:07
84Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:14:03
85Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:14:47
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:16:32
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:17:27
88Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2:17:53
89Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp2:18:50
90Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:10
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:19:15
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:19:52
93Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:20:00
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:33
95Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2:21:06
96George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2:23:45
97Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:24:49
98Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:24:59
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:25:48
100Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:28:13
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:28:28
102Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:31:19
103Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:38:54
104Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:40:02
105Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:40:07
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:40:49
107Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:41:21
108Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:41:25
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:41:57
110Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:42:10
111Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha2:42:12
112Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:42:27
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:42:37
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:42:47
115Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:43:43
116Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:44:07
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:44:11
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:44:45
119Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:45:53
120Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:47:31
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:47:42
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:47:59
123Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:20
124Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling2:48:51
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2:49:19
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:49:51
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:50:28
128Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:54:19
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:55:28
130Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:55:55
131Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:56:14
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:56:20
133Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp2:58:39
134Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:58:57
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:00:32
136Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:01:16
137Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:02:49
138Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3:04:14
139Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:05:35
140Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol3:07:58
141Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:10:01
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:10:33
143Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing3:11:44
144Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:12:07
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:12:26
146Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:32
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge3:14:00
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:17:14
149David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp3:19:38
150Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3:20:37
151Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3:23:15
152Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling3:24:29
153Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:24:43
154Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:24:45
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:26:41
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:26:44
157Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3:27:59
158Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:28:00
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:28:11
160Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar3:28:47
161Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3:29:43
162Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:36:34
163Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:36:52
164Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:40:10
165Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:40:42
166Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:40:48
167Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:40:53
168Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar3:41:00
169Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:45:04
170Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:48:53
171Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:55:05
172Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:09:52
173Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:11:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano124pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team114
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo108
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky95
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha89
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp76
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge73
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team46
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing42
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team38
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha36
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale35
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida29
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano22
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
34Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar19
35Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
42Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
47Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
54Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
57Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
58Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
59Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
62Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
63Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
65Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
67Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
69Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
73Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
74Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
75Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
77Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
80Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
82Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
84Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
85Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
86Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
87Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
90Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
91Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
94José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
95Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
98Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1
100Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
101Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA53pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo23
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida20
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha13
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
25Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
28Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
38Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
46Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha20
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp41
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida48
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida54
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team63
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo73
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale88
12Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha98
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar105
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka114
15Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team116
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol121
17Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA125
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team128
19Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team131
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale133
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA138
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida141
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar142
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka147
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team151
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol152
27Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team153
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing156
29Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka158
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar170
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA179
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka181
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team183
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida194
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol198
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky199
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr200
38Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team202
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida210
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing216
41Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA219
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team245
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge281
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar295
45Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka297

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha190:11:42
2Movistar Team0:14:34
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:31:08
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:33:41
5Team SKY0:46:25
6Astana Pro Team0:48:56
7Garmin Sharp0:53:11
8BMC Racing Team0:58:36
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:00:04
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:08:58
11Lampre - Merida1:31:54
12Lotto Belisol1:51:52
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:10:04
14MTN - Qhubeka2:16:56
15Team Europcar2:29:24
16Team Giant - Shimano2:33:17
17Cannondale Pro Cycling3:05:17
18Orica GreenEdge3:14:37
19Trek Factory Racing3:29:10
20AG2R La Mondiale4:17:00
21FDJ.fr4:44:35
22IAM Cycling6:29:30

