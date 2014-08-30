Trending

Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins stage 8 in Albacete

Valverde stays in the red leader's jersey

Image 1 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the field

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 64

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sits safely up front

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sits safely up front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 64

Katusha's Kolobnev and Rodriguez fight the crosswinds during stage 8

Katusha's Kolobnev and Rodriguez fight the crosswinds during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 64

Eventual stage 8 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Fdj.fr) in the bunch

Eventual stage 8 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Fdj.fr) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 64

Maxime Mederel (Team Europcar)

Maxime Mederel (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 64

Elie Favilla and Javier Aramendia in the crosswind

Elie Favilla and Javier Aramendia in the crosswind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 64

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 64

Bouhanni goes for the stage 8 victory

Bouhanni goes for the stage 8 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 64

Bouhanni started his sprint with 300 meters to go

Bouhanni started his sprint with 300 meters to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 64

Belkin's Robert Gesink

Belkin's Robert Gesink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 64

Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez

Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 64

Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev

Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 64

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 64

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 64

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is also leading the combination classification

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is also leading the combination classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 64

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 64

FDJ.fr teammates celebrate the stage 8 win with Bouhanni

FDJ.fr teammates celebrate the stage 8 win with Bouhanni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 64

Bouhanni on the podium

Bouhanni on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 64

Bouhanni wins Vuelta stage 8

Bouhanni wins Vuelta stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 64

Tinkoff-Saxo pushes the pace

Tinkoff-Saxo pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 64

The peloton battles crosswinds during stage 8

The peloton battles crosswinds during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 64

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays safe at the front of the field in the crosswinds

Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays safe at the front of the field in the crosswinds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 64

BMC at the front of the splintered field

BMC at the front of the splintered field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 64

Team Sky takes a turn on the front

Team Sky takes a turn on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 64

The peloton moves to the edge of the road in strong crosswinds

The peloton moves to the edge of the road in strong crosswinds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 64

Bouhanni salutes victory after winning stage 8

Bouhanni salutes victory after winning stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) holds off the challenge from from Matthews

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) holds off the challenge from from Matthews
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was too good on stage 8

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was too good on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) beats Michael Matthews to the line

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) beats Michael Matthews to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after his second stage in the race

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after his second stage in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 64

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) keeps his race lead after stage 8

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) keeps his race lead after stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes the win on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes the win on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) enjoys the win with his teammates

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) enjoys the win with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 64

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 64

Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling)

Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 64

Christian Knees (Sky)

Christian Knees (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 64

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 64

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 64

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 64

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 64

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 64

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 64

Lotto Belisol's Ridley bikes

Lotto Belisol's Ridley bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 64

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 64

Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 64

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 64

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 64

Jaco Venter (MTN - Qhubeka)

Jaco Venter (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ.fr sprinter Nacer Bouhanni bagged his second stage win at the Vuelta when he just managed to hold off Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) by a wheel in the bunch sprint in Albacete. Both riders finished well clear of Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who showed his form is coming as he nipped around points leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to take third.

Speaking after his victory, Bouhanni confessed he had been close to abandoning after getting sunstroke on yesterday’s stage. But the Frenchman was always close to the front of the bunch as crosswinds produced some frantic racing over the concluding 25 kilometres.

With 10km left, the lead group contained 60-odd riders. When Tinkoff-Saxo, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC ramped up the pace on the front, this group split in half, with Degenkolb and Giant’s GC leader Warren Barguil among those caught out. Second-placed Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Astana’s Fabio Aru and Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin were also in this second group.

The gap between these two groups went out to 15 seconds, but was closed down with 5km to go by Giant. Degenkolb committed himself to the chase in order to defend Barguil’s GC position, and this undoubtedly impacted on his chances in the sprint.

Giant were quickly back in their accustomed position on the front of the line as this group sped into Albacete. But that pursuit had cost them vital reserves. As they wilted, Omega Pharma led into the final 800-metre straight with the goal of setting up Tom Boonen. But the Belgian and everyone else was caught out when Bouhanni accelerated clear with 300 metres to the line.

The Frenchman opened up a gap of two bike lengths on Matthews, who closed right up on Bouhanni but ran out of room before the finish, where Bouhanni lurched to the left and towards the Australian. There was, however, no complaint from the Orica man.

“Everyone expected crosswinds today and that meant everyone wanted to be at the front,” said Bouhanni. “I stayed with Geoffroy Soupe in the final kilometres, but I was quite a way back down the line coming up the straight.

“I started my sprint from 300 metres out despite the headwind because I didn't want to get boxed in. Usually, that’s too far out for me but I had good legs today,” added Bouhanni, who revealed: “Yesterday I wasn’t far off abandoning because I had a bit of sunstroke.”

Despite all of the drama in the crosswind, the GC favourites all finished close behind the sprinters, with Alejandro Valverde still in the leader’s red jersey going into tomorrow’s summit finish at Valdelinares.

How it unfolded

After rolling out of Baeza, the break formed almost as soon as the race was deneutralised, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) clipping away. The Italian and Spaniard opened a lead of 7-14 on the peloton after 30km, but there was to be no repeat of yesterday’s success for the escapees.

Their advantage was held at around seven minutes until FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano moved to the front of the peloton and began to trim it back. Halfway into the stage, Favilli and Aramendia’s lead dropped below five minutes and it continued to dwindle rapidly.

With just two riders in the break, there was a bonus second on offer to the first rider from the peloton to cross the line at the two intermediate sprints. The first of these went to points leader Degenkolb.

The second produced an interesting little contest between Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo, who were each keeping close tabs on the other’s leader. After Alberto Contador had shaped to sprint, Sky were quick to respond. That left Contador’s “lead-out man” Sergio Paulinho as the unlikely winner of the bonus second.

This flurry of action was the prelude to the battle between the big teams when the wind began to gust heading towards Albacete. The bunch’s increase in pace approaching this dangerous zone spelled the end for Favilli and Aramendia’s hopes. They were swept up with 40km to go.

Soon after, Sky jumped to the front of the bunch, clearly determined to prevent Froome being caught out as the wind started to blow from the right. Echelons formed behind the lead group, where Belkin, Trek and Tinkoff added their weight to the pace-setting.

Initially, none of the GC favourites was caught out, but the acceleration produced by Classics specialists Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen cut the numbers up front to little more than a quarter of the field. That left the sprinters’ teams low on numbers and helped to set up the thrilling finale contested by all of the best sprinters in the race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:29:00
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
19Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
23Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
34Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
38Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
40Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
45Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
48Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
52Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
53Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
59Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:18
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:20
61Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
63Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
70David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
85Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
86Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
87Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
95Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
96Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
97Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
98Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
99Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
104Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
105Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
107Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
117Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
118Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
120Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
121Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:52
122Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
124Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
126Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
128Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
130Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
135Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
136Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
140Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
141Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
142Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
148Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
149Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
150Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
151Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
152Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
153Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
154Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
156Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
157Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
159Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
161Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
162Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
163Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
164Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:02:30
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
167Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:00
168David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
169Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
170Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
171Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
172Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:52
173Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:47
174Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
175Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
176Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
177Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
178Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
179Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
180Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
181Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
182Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
184Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
185Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
186George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
187Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
188Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:08:59
189Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
190Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
191Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
192Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol12
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team13:27:00
2Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
4Tinkoff - Saxo
5Orica GreenEdge
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Giant - Shimano
8Team Katusha
9Team SKY
10Movistar Team
11Lotto Belisol0:00:20
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:53
13FDJ.fr
14Trek Factory Racing
15Garmin Sharp
16Lampre - Merida0:01:06
17Astana Pro Team0:01:46
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
19IAM Cycling
20AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
21Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:48
22Team Europcar0:02:59

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31:21:20
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:15
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:45
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:02
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:09
12Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:12
14Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:12
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
18Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
19Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:30
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:46
21Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:50
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:59
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
24Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:28
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:37
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:45
27Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:47
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:10
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:47
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:52
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:48
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:56
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:07:03
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:01
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
36Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:22
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:38
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:59
40Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:09:01
41Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:05
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:15
44Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:10
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:10:13
46Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:10
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:40
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:52
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:28
50Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:45
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:07
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:51
53Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:06
54Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:18
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:08
56Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:18:18
57Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:29
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:41
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:19:41
60Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:05
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:24
62Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:18
63Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:55
64José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:00
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:16
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:23:32
67Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:59
68Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:24:10
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:25
70Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:31
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:46
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:53
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:34
74George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:25:44
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:34
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:45
77Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:27:36
78Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:26
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:30:02
80Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:30:34
81Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:31
82John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:37
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:56
84Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:31:58
85Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:13
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:32
87Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:11
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:54
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:45
90Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:20
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:39
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:59
95Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:36:14
96Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:36
97Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:39
98Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:39
99Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:30
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:45
101Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:11
102Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:52
103Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:24
104Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:22
105Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:43:14
106Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:17
107Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:43:27
108Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:43:59
109Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:03
110Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:44:11
111Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:26
112Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:27
113Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:45:54
114Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:38
115Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:42
116Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:32
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:47:50
118Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:48:00
119Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:01
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:48:07
121Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:24
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:48:34
123Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:41
124Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:49:10
125Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:49:37
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:50:04
127Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:37
128Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:12
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:52:21
130Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:33
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:52
132Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:53:15
133Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:59
134Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:54:14
135Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:54:18
136Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:55:15
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:33
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:43
139Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:56:56
140Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:56:57
141Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:04
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:57:26
143David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:57:36
144Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:39
145Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:43
146Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:49
147Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:11
148Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:59:12
149Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:59:13
150Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:23
151Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:59:37
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:44
153Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:00:07
154Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:31
155Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:00:35
156Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:50
157Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:01:43
158Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:02:26
159Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
160Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:58
161Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:53
162Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:15
163Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:23
164Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:04:58
165Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:05:04
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:06:19
167Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:20
168Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:06:38
169Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:07:53
170Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:08:04
171Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:52
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:08:59
173Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:11:17
174Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:11:30
175Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:54
176Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:13:27
177Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:14:05
178Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:14:09
179Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:14:43
180Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:15:46
181Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:51
182Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:33
183Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:19:03
184Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:20:45
185Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:06
186Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:23:06
187Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:25:34
188Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:32
189Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:28:10
190Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling1:37:11
191Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:31
192Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:44:59

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr74
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge71
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp42
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky38
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing34
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team32
8Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha32
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida30
11Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
13Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo22
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale20
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team19
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol16
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp15
27Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
28Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
29Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
31Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
32Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol12
33Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
34Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
37Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
38Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
39Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
40Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
41Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
43Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
47Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
48Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
50Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team5
51Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
53Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
54Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
56Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
57Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
60Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
62Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar3
63Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar2
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
66Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
67David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar10
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
14Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
22Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha28
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo29
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team40
6Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka78
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp80
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale110
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka111
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida112
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA125
13Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA136
14Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling142
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol148
16Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA247
17Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar268

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team93:37:53
2Movistar Team0:00:45
3Team Katusha0:02:28
4BMC Racing Team0:02:36
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:22
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:23
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:26
8Astana Pro Team0:07:46
9Garmin Sharp0:08:25
10Lampre - Merida0:11:57
11Team SKY0:15:30
12Team Giant - Shimano0:17:06
13Lotto Belisol0:22:09
14AG2R La Mondiale0:23:29
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:46
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:13
17Orica GreenEdge0:29:37
18MTN - Qhubeka0:39:33
19FDJ.fr0:40:03
20Trek Factory Racing0:48:23
21Team Europcar1:03:46
22IAM Cycling1:37:29

 

