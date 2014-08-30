Image 1 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 64 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 64 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sits safely up front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 64 Katusha's Kolobnev and Rodriguez fight the crosswinds during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 64 Eventual stage 8 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Fdj.fr) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 64 Maxime Mederel (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 64 Elie Favilla and Javier Aramendia in the crosswind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 64 Romain Sicard (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 64 Bouhanni goes for the stage 8 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 64 Bouhanni started his sprint with 300 meters to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 64 Belkin's Robert Gesink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 64 Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 64 Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 64 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 64 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 64 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is also leading the combination classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 64 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 64 FDJ.fr teammates celebrate the stage 8 win with Bouhanni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 64 Bouhanni on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 64 Bouhanni wins Vuelta stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 64 Tinkoff-Saxo pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 64 The peloton battles crosswinds during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 64 Race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays safe at the front of the field in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 64 BMC at the front of the splintered field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 64 Team Sky takes a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 64 The peloton moves to the edge of the road in strong crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 64 Bouhanni salutes victory after winning stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) holds off the challenge from from Matthews (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was too good on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) beats Michael Matthews to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the podium after his second stage in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 64 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) keeps his race lead after stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) takes the win on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) enjoys the win with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 64 Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 64 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 64 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 64 Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 64 Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 64 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 64 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 64 Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 64 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 64 Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 64 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 64 Lotto Belisol's Ridley bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 64 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 64 Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 64 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 64 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 64 Jaco Venter (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ.fr sprinter Nacer Bouhanni bagged his second stage win at the Vuelta when he just managed to hold off Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) by a wheel in the bunch sprint in Albacete. Both riders finished well clear of Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who showed his form is coming as he nipped around points leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to take third.

Related Articles Bouhanni making case for Worlds selection at Vuelta a España

Speaking after his victory, Bouhanni confessed he had been close to abandoning after getting sunstroke on yesterday’s stage. But the Frenchman was always close to the front of the bunch as crosswinds produced some frantic racing over the concluding 25 kilometres.

With 10km left, the lead group contained 60-odd riders. When Tinkoff-Saxo, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC ramped up the pace on the front, this group split in half, with Degenkolb and Giant’s GC leader Warren Barguil among those caught out. Second-placed Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Astana’s Fabio Aru and Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin were also in this second group.

The gap between these two groups went out to 15 seconds, but was closed down with 5km to go by Giant. Degenkolb committed himself to the chase in order to defend Barguil’s GC position, and this undoubtedly impacted on his chances in the sprint.

Giant were quickly back in their accustomed position on the front of the line as this group sped into Albacete. But that pursuit had cost them vital reserves. As they wilted, Omega Pharma led into the final 800-metre straight with the goal of setting up Tom Boonen. But the Belgian and everyone else was caught out when Bouhanni accelerated clear with 300 metres to the line.

The Frenchman opened up a gap of two bike lengths on Matthews, who closed right up on Bouhanni but ran out of room before the finish, where Bouhanni lurched to the left and towards the Australian. There was, however, no complaint from the Orica man.

“Everyone expected crosswinds today and that meant everyone wanted to be at the front,” said Bouhanni. “I stayed with Geoffroy Soupe in the final kilometres, but I was quite a way back down the line coming up the straight.

“I started my sprint from 300 metres out despite the headwind because I didn't want to get boxed in. Usually, that’s too far out for me but I had good legs today,” added Bouhanni, who revealed: “Yesterday I wasn’t far off abandoning because I had a bit of sunstroke.”

Despite all of the drama in the crosswind, the GC favourites all finished close behind the sprinters, with Alejandro Valverde still in the leader’s red jersey going into tomorrow’s summit finish at Valdelinares.

How it unfolded

After rolling out of Baeza, the break formed almost as soon as the race was deneutralised, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) clipping away. The Italian and Spaniard opened a lead of 7-14 on the peloton after 30km, but there was to be no repeat of yesterday’s success for the escapees.

Their advantage was held at around seven minutes until FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano moved to the front of the peloton and began to trim it back. Halfway into the stage, Favilli and Aramendia’s lead dropped below five minutes and it continued to dwindle rapidly.

With just two riders in the break, there was a bonus second on offer to the first rider from the peloton to cross the line at the two intermediate sprints. The first of these went to points leader Degenkolb.

The second produced an interesting little contest between Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo, who were each keeping close tabs on the other’s leader. After Alberto Contador had shaped to sprint, Sky were quick to respond. That left Contador’s “lead-out man” Sergio Paulinho as the unlikely winner of the bonus second.

This flurry of action was the prelude to the battle between the big teams when the wind began to gust heading towards Albacete. The bunch’s increase in pace approaching this dangerous zone spelled the end for Favilli and Aramendia’s hopes. They were swept up with 40km to go.

Soon after, Sky jumped to the front of the bunch, clearly determined to prevent Froome being caught out as the wind started to blow from the right. Echelons formed behind the lead group, where Belkin, Trek and Tinkoff added their weight to the pace-setting.

Initially, none of the GC favourites was caught out, but the acceleration produced by Classics specialists Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen cut the numbers up front to little more than a quarter of the field. That left the sprinters’ teams low on numbers and helped to set up the thrilling finale contested by all of the best sprinters in the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:29:00 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 34 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 38 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 40 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 48 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 52 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 53 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 59 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:18 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:20 61 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 63 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 70 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 86 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 87 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 95 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 96 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 98 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 99 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 104 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 105 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 117 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 118 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:16 120 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 121 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:52 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 124 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 126 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 128 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 135 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 136 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 139 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 140 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 141 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 142 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 150 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 156 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 157 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 163 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 164 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:30 166 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:00 168 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 169 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 170 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 171 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:51 172 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:52 173 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:47 174 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 176 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 177 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 178 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 179 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 180 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 182 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 184 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 185 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 186 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 187 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 188 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:08:59 189 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 190 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 191 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 192 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 12 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13:27:00 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 Tinkoff - Saxo 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Giant - Shimano 8 Team Katusha 9 Team SKY 10 Movistar Team 11 Lotto Belisol 0:00:20 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:53 13 FDJ.fr 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Garmin Sharp 16 Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 17 Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 18 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 19 IAM Cycling 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 21 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:48 22 Team Europcar 0:02:59

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31:21:20 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:15 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:45 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:02 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 12 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:12 14 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:12 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 18 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 19 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:30 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:46 21 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:50 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:59 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 24 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:28 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:37 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:45 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:47 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:10 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:47 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:52 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:48 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:56 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:07:03 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:22 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:59 40 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:09:01 41 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:05 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:15 44 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:10 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:10:13 46 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:10 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:40 48 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:52 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:28 50 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:45 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:07 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:51 53 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:06 54 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:18 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:08 56 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 57 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:29 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:41 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:19:41 60 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:05 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:24 62 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:18 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:55 64 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:00 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:16 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:23:32 67 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:59 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:24:10 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:25 70 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:31 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:46 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:53 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:34 74 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:25:44 75 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:34 76 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:45 77 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:36 78 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:26 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:02 80 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:30:34 81 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:31 82 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:37 83 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:56 84 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:31:58 85 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:13 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:32 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:11 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:54 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:45 90 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:20 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:39 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:59 95 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:36:14 96 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:36 97 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:39 98 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:39 99 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:30 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:45 101 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:11 102 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:52 103 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:24 104 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:22 105 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:43:14 106 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:17 107 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:27 108 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:43:59 109 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:03 110 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:44:11 111 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:26 112 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:27 113 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:45:54 114 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:38 115 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:42 116 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:32 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:47:50 118 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:48:00 119 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:48:01 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:07 121 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:24 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:34 123 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:41 124 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:49:10 125 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:49:37 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:50:04 127 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:37 128 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:12 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:52:21 130 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:33 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:52 132 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:53:15 133 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:59 134 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:54:14 135 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:18 136 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:55:15 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:33 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:43 139 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:56 140 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:57 141 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:04 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:57:26 143 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:57:36 144 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:39 145 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:43 146 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:49 147 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:11 148 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:12 149 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:59:13 150 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:23 151 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:59:37 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:44 153 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:00:07 154 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:31 155 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:35 156 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:50 157 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:01:43 158 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:02:26 159 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 160 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:58 161 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:53 162 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:15 163 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:23 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:04:58 165 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:05:04 166 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:06:19 167 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:20 168 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:06:38 169 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:53 170 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:08:04 171 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:52 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:59 173 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:11:17 174 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:11:30 175 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:54 176 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:13:27 177 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:14:05 178 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:09 179 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:43 180 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:15:46 181 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:51 182 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:33 183 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:19:03 184 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:20:45 185 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:06 186 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:23:06 187 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:25:34 188 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:32 189 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:28:10 190 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:37:11 191 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:31 192 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:44:59

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 71 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 42 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 34 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 8 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 32 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 11 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 20 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 19 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 16 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 15 27 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 29 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 32 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 12 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 34 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 37 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 38 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 39 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 40 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 41 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 43 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 47 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 48 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 50 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 5 51 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 53 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 54 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 56 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 57 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 60 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 62 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 3 63 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 65 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 66 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 67 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 10 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 14 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 2 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 22 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 28 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 40 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 78 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 80 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 111 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 13 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 14 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 142 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 148 16 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 247 17 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 268