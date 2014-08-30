Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins stage 8 in Albacete
Valverde stays in the red leader's jersey
Stage 8: Baeza - Albacete
FDJ.fr sprinter Nacer Bouhanni bagged his second stage win at the Vuelta when he just managed to hold off Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) by a wheel in the bunch sprint in Albacete. Both riders finished well clear of Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who showed his form is coming as he nipped around points leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to take third.
Speaking after his victory, Bouhanni confessed he had been close to abandoning after getting sunstroke on yesterday’s stage. But the Frenchman was always close to the front of the bunch as crosswinds produced some frantic racing over the concluding 25 kilometres.
With 10km left, the lead group contained 60-odd riders. When Tinkoff-Saxo, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC ramped up the pace on the front, this group split in half, with Degenkolb and Giant’s GC leader Warren Barguil among those caught out. Second-placed Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Astana’s Fabio Aru and Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin were also in this second group.
The gap between these two groups went out to 15 seconds, but was closed down with 5km to go by Giant. Degenkolb committed himself to the chase in order to defend Barguil’s GC position, and this undoubtedly impacted on his chances in the sprint.
Giant were quickly back in their accustomed position on the front of the line as this group sped into Albacete. But that pursuit had cost them vital reserves. As they wilted, Omega Pharma led into the final 800-metre straight with the goal of setting up Tom Boonen. But the Belgian and everyone else was caught out when Bouhanni accelerated clear with 300 metres to the line.
The Frenchman opened up a gap of two bike lengths on Matthews, who closed right up on Bouhanni but ran out of room before the finish, where Bouhanni lurched to the left and towards the Australian. There was, however, no complaint from the Orica man.
“Everyone expected crosswinds today and that meant everyone wanted to be at the front,” said Bouhanni. “I stayed with Geoffroy Soupe in the final kilometres, but I was quite a way back down the line coming up the straight.
“I started my sprint from 300 metres out despite the headwind because I didn't want to get boxed in. Usually, that’s too far out for me but I had good legs today,” added Bouhanni, who revealed: “Yesterday I wasn’t far off abandoning because I had a bit of sunstroke.”
Despite all of the drama in the crosswind, the GC favourites all finished close behind the sprinters, with Alejandro Valverde still in the leader’s red jersey going into tomorrow’s summit finish at Valdelinares.
How it unfolded
After rolling out of Baeza, the break formed almost as soon as the race was deneutralised, Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) and Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) clipping away. The Italian and Spaniard opened a lead of 7-14 on the peloton after 30km, but there was to be no repeat of yesterday’s success for the escapees.
Their advantage was held at around seven minutes until FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano moved to the front of the peloton and began to trim it back. Halfway into the stage, Favilli and Aramendia’s lead dropped below five minutes and it continued to dwindle rapidly.
With just two riders in the break, there was a bonus second on offer to the first rider from the peloton to cross the line at the two intermediate sprints. The first of these went to points leader Degenkolb.
The second produced an interesting little contest between Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo, who were each keeping close tabs on the other’s leader. After Alberto Contador had shaped to sprint, Sky were quick to respond. That left Contador’s “lead-out man” Sergio Paulinho as the unlikely winner of the bonus second.
This flurry of action was the prelude to the battle between the big teams when the wind began to gust heading towards Albacete. The bunch’s increase in pace approaching this dangerous zone spelled the end for Favilli and Aramendia’s hopes. They were swept up with 40km to go.
Soon after, Sky jumped to the front of the bunch, clearly determined to prevent Froome being caught out as the wind started to blow from the right. Echelons formed behind the lead group, where Belkin, Trek and Tinkoff added their weight to the pace-setting.
Initially, none of the GC favourites was caught out, but the acceleration produced by Classics specialists Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen cut the numbers up front to little more than a quarter of the field. That left the sprinters’ teams low on numbers and helped to set up the thrilling finale contested by all of the best sprinters in the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:29:00
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|40
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|53
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|57
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|59
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|61
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|63
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|86
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|87
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|99
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|104
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|117
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|118
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|120
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|121
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:52
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|124
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|126
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|163
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|166
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:00
|168
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|169
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|170
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|171
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:51
|172
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:52
|173
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:47
|174
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|176
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|178
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|179
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|180
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|182
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|183
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|184
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|185
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|186
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|187
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|188
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:59
|189
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|190
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|191
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|192
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|12
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13:27:00
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Giant - Shimano
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Team SKY
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:53
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|IAM Cycling
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|21
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:48
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31:21:20
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:02
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|12
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:12
|14
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:12
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|18
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|19
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:30
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:46
|21
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:50
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:59
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:28
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:37
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:45
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:10
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:47
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:52
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:56
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:07:03
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|36
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:22
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:59
|40
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:09:01
|41
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:05
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:15
|44
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:10
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:13
|46
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:10
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:40
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:52
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:14:28
|50
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:07
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:51
|53
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:06
|54
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:18
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|56
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|57
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:29
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:41
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:41
|60
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:05
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:24
|62
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:18
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:55
|64
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:00
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:16
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:23:32
|67
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:59
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:24:10
|69
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:25
|70
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:31
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:46
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:53
|73
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:34
|74
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:25:44
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:34
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:45
|77
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:36
|78
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:02
|80
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:34
|81
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:31
|82
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:37
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:56
|84
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:31:58
|85
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:13
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:32
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:11
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:54
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:45
|90
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:20
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:39
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:59
|95
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:36:14
|96
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:36
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:39
|98
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:39
|99
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:30
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:45
|101
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:11
|102
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:52
|103
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:24
|104
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:22
|105
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:14
|106
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:17
|107
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:27
|108
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:43:59
|109
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|110
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:44:11
|111
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:26
|112
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:27
|113
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:45:54
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:38
|115
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:42
|116
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:32
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:50
|118
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:00
|119
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:01
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:07
|121
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:24
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:48:34
|123
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:41
|124
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:49:10
|125
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:49:37
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:50:04
|127
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:37
|128
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:12
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:52:21
|130
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:33
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:52
|132
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:53:15
|133
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:59
|134
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:54:14
|135
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:18
|136
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:55:15
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:33
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:43
|139
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:56
|140
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:57
|141
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:04
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:26
|143
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:36
|144
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:39
|145
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:43
|146
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:49
|147
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:11
|148
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:12
|149
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:59:13
|150
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:23
|151
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:59:37
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:44
|153
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:00:07
|154
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:31
|155
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:35
|156
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:50
|157
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:01:43
|158
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:02:26
|159
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:58
|161
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:53
|162
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:15
|163
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:04:23
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:04:58
|165
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:05:04
|166
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:06:19
|167
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:20
|168
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:38
|169
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:07:53
|170
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:04
|171
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:52
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:59
|173
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:11:17
|174
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:11:30
|175
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:54
|176
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:13:27
|177
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:14:05
|178
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:09
|179
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:14:43
|180
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:46
|181
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:51
|182
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:33
|183
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:03
|184
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:20:45
|185
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:06
|186
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:23:06
|187
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:25:34
|188
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:32
|189
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:28:10
|190
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:37:11
|191
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:31
|192
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:44:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|42
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|11
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|16
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|15
|27
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|29
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|32
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|12
|33
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|34
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|37
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|38
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|40
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|41
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|48
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|50
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|5
|51
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|53
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|54
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|56
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|57
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|60
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|62
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|63
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|66
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|67
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|69
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|22
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|28
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|80
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|13
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|14
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|142
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|148
|16
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|247
|17
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|268
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93:37:53
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:22
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:23
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:07:26
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:08:25
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:11:57
|11
|Team SKY
|0:15:30
|12
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:17:06
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:22:09
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:29
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:46
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:13
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:37
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:33
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:40:03
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:23
|21
|Team Europcar
|1:03:46
|22
|IAM Cycling
|1:37:29
