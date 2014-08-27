Image 1 of 116 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 116 Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates feeling the heat in their black kits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 116 Javi Moreno (Movistar) tries to cool down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 116 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 116 Gennady Mikhaylov tries to get soigneur Giuseppe Desiderio to relax (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 116 Its been a busy few stages for the soigneur's trying to keep the riders cool and refreshed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 116 Omega Pharma-Quick Step have plenty of eskies and ice bags ready for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 116 Team Europcar's Natnael Berhane (Image credit: Tim de John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) survived the heat to take his second consecutive stage victory at the Vuelta a España, much to the displeasure of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr). The German rider beat Bouhanni and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in the chaotic uphill finish in Ronda.

BMC led the peloton under the flamme rouge, in an attempt to set up Philippe Gilbert. As the road pitched back up again towards the finish, Gilbert was released towards the line.

Giant-Shimano looked like they had got it wrong when Degenkolb’s lead-out man Koen de Kort jumped off the front with two hundred metres to go. However, resplendent in the green jersey, Degenkolb emerged from the centre of the peloton to pass a lagging Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Stage two winner Bouhanni attempted to go up the inside but found himself boxed in between the Giant-Shimano rider and the fan-lined barriers. The Frenchman threw his arm up, but in anger rather than celebration, complaining that Degenkolb had diverted from his line. Bouhanni would appeal to the race jury at the finish, but to no avail and Degenkolb was declared the winner. Hofland came in just behind to round out the top three.

Michael Matthews failed to feature in the sprint but extended his lead over second place Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to secure another day in red.

How it unfolded

If you’d had the inclination, you probably could have cooked your dinner on the Spanish tarmac as, for the fifth stage in a row, the temperatures wreaked havoc on the peloton. Amazingly, considering the heat, all 198 riders lined up at the start. Despite having a good day in the break yesterday, Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) began the day with stitches in his hand after he fell down the stairs in the Europcar bus.

Only two men were eager enough to go on the attack. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) escaped early on. Once again, the pace in the peloton - and even the break - was slow with the heat making almost any sort of effort exhausting.

Trips to the medical car for sun cream were a regular sight in the peloton, as the lightweight summer jerseys gave little protection from the sun’s rays. After building up a maximum lead of 2:36, Ligthart found himself going it alone when a mechanical problem ended the day for Martin.

Chris Froome sparked some excitement at the second intermediate check, when the Sky rider broke ranks. Led by his teammate Christian Knees, Froome caught FDJ.fr by surprise as they were lining Nacer Bouhanni up for a run at the points available at the sprint. The result was two bonus seconds for Froome and showed that the former Vuelta podium finisher is ready to take any available opportunity to make time on his rivals. It may also reveal a lack of certainty in his ability to put the necessary time into the likes of Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador in the time trials.

Alone and tired, Ligthart saw his lead demolished before the only classified climb of the day. With 40 kilometres to go, he had almost two minutes on the peloton, but as the wind changed direction Tinkoff-Saxo saw their chance to dispense with a few riders. The team in blue and yellow amassed on the front and caused a split in the bunch, catching out the likes of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), and Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin (both Garmin-Sharp).

Martin did manage to salvage something for Garmin when he bridged the gap along with several others. The panic was evident in the second group, as riders tried to organise a chase. However, most of the big GC favourites made the cut. Three men who made it safely into the front group were winners of the previous three stages: Bouhanni, Matthews and Degenkolb, ensuring a hotly contested sprint finish.

As the peloton hit the lower slopes of the Puerto El Saltillo, the chasing group were trailing by almost a minute and several riders were waving their general classification hopes goodbye.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:41:47 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:05 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 33 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 34 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 46 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 49 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 68 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:16 72 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:19 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 74 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 76 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 79 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 80 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:35 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:16 84 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:33 86 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 87 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 89 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:19 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 91 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 95 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 96 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:45 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:49 100 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:51 101 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:53 103 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:27 104 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 114 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 117 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 118 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 125 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 126 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 127 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 130 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:32 132 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 135 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 145 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 149 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 153 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 154 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 155 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 157 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 158 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 159 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 160 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 162 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 163 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 164 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 165 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 167 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 168 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 169 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 170 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 171 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 172 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 174 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 175 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 179 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 180 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 181 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 182 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 183 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 184 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 185 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 187 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 188 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 189 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 190 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 191 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 192 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 193 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 194 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:43 195 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 196 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 197 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 198 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:13:51

Sprint 1 - Encinas Reales, 55km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint 2 - Campillos, 121.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Sprint 3 - Ronda, 180km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 8 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team -5

Mountain - Puerto El Saltillo, 165km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14:05:26 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Team Giant - Shimano 5 Lampre - Merida 6 Team SKY 0:00:10 7 Movistar Team 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 10 Team Katusha 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Tinkoff - Saxo 14 Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 15 FDJ.fr 0:00:31 16 Garmin Sharp 0:03:24 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:53 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:52 19 MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 20 Orica GreenEdge 21 IAM Cycling 0:22:49 22 Team Europcar 0:22:54

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18:12:31 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:13 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:26 6 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:39 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:45 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:47 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:51 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:54 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:01 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 32 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:08 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:13 35 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:39 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:37 42 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:50 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 44 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:03:43 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:44 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:15 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:25 48 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:32 50 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:47 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 53 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:00 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:05 55 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:16 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:27 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:40 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:50 60 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:11 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 62 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:08:12 64 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:21 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:33 66 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:07 67 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:21 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:37 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:17 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:03 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:13 73 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:29 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:34 75 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:55 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:47 77 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:12 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:42 79 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:59 80 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:15 81 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:42 82 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:49 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:51 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:43 85 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:59 86 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:01 87 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:19 88 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:32 89 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:48 90 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:50 91 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:17:16 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:46 93 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:17:51 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:18:03 95 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:04 96 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:18:18 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:22 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:28 99 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:31 100 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:39 101 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:46 102 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:18:52 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:53 104 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:14 105 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:27 106 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:26 107 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:50 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:57 109 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:20:58 110 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:48 112 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:54 113 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:56 114 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:04 115 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:22:11 116 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:45 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:48 118 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:51 119 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:11 120 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:13 121 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:29 122 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:37 123 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:40 124 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:43 125 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:53 126 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:59 127 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:39 128 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:22 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:27:43 130 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:20 131 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:28 132 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:34 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:02 134 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:05 135 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:29:11 136 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:29:14 137 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:22 138 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:34 139 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:29:44 140 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:29:58 141 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:04 142 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:30:07 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:24 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:38 146 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:52 147 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:31:07 148 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:31:11 149 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:31:22 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:40 151 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:41 152 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:44 153 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:32:00 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:32:48 156 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:32:52 157 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 158 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:09 159 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:13 160 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:55 161 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:33:58 162 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:34:18 163 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:19 164 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:23 165 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:25 166 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:34:28 167 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:41 168 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:22 169 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:35:23 170 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:39 171 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:59 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:03 173 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:19 174 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:20 175 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:22 176 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:36:29 177 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:31 178 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:40 179 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:47 180 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:59 181 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:38:01 182 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:21 183 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:08 184 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:44:15 185 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:12 186 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:40 187 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:48:13 188 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:18 189 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:48:33 190 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:08 191 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:49:31 192 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:44 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:50:08 194 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:27 195 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:54 196 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:52:40 197 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:42 198 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:58:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 70 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 50 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 32 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 6 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 28 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 16 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 9 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 8 25 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 30 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 35 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 38 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 40 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 42 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 47 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 48 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 50 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 53 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 8 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 13 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 72 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 89 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 106 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 226 8 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 247