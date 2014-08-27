Trending

Degenkolb wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

Matthews holds lead

Image 1 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 116

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates feeling the heat in their black kits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 116

Javi Moreno (Movistar) tries to cool down

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 116

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 116

Gennady Mikhaylov tries to get soigneur Giuseppe Desiderio to relax

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 116

Its been a busy few stages for the soigneur's trying to keep the riders cool and refreshed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 116

Omega Pharma-Quick Step have plenty of eskies and ice bags ready for the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 116

Team Europcar's Natnael Berhane

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 116

The hot plains of southern Spain on show

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 116

There was no cloud cover today as the riders faced another hot day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 116

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) was the most combative rider today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 at the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) getting aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) collects another red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) added another stage win to his palmares

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 116

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 116

Tinkof--Saxo worked hard on creating echelons today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 116

The echelons start forming in the cross winds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 116

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 116

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) down on his bars

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 116

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the sprint classification outright after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) spraying the winners champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wasn't too happy with the sprint finish of today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 116

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in a late attack that almost resulted in a win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 116

A fan gets a selfie with a tired Philippe Gilbert (BMC) after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 116

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) was 33rd today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 116

Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 116

A bandaged Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 116

Dan Craven (Europcar) picks up lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 116

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 116

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) holds off his rivals to record the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it two wins a row

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 116

A big salute by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) went early and had to settle for seventh in the end

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 116

Fans encouraging Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 116

Team Europcar at the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 116

Team Katusha at the feedzone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 116

Vicente Reynes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 116

Giampaolo Caruso

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 116

Natnael Berhane

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 116

Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 116

Maxime Mederel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 116

The spoils await the victor

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 116

Andrew Talansky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 116

Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 116

Alexandr Kolobnev

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 116

Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 116

A rider cools off on a hot day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 116

Wout Poels finishes up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 116

Rigberto Uran

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 116

Rigberto Uran and Carlos Verona

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 116

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 116

Chris Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 116

It was very hot in Cordoba

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 116

Moreno Hofland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 116

Two Omega Pharma Quick Step riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 116

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 116

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 116

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 116

Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) collects his most aggressive prize

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 116

Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) extended his lead in the points competition

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 116

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 116

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 116

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) enjoys himself on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 116

Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 116

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 116

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 116

Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) remains in red

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 116

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 116

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 116

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 116

George Bennett (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) put his team to work on stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 116

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 116

George Bennett (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) finished second to John Degenkolb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 116

Katusha was the best team today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 116

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 116

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 116

A Movistar rider get s drink after another hot day of racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 116

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) talk racing lines at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) was too good for the opposition

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 116

Two in a row for John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 116

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) takes the stage ahead of Bouhanni and Hofland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 116

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) survived the heat to take his second consecutive stage victory at the Vuelta a España, much to the displeasure of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr). The German rider beat Bouhanni and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in the chaotic uphill finish in Ronda.

BMC led the peloton under the flamme rouge, in an attempt to set up Philippe Gilbert. As the road pitched back up again towards the finish, Gilbert was released towards the line.

Giant-Shimano looked like they had got it wrong when Degenkolb’s lead-out man Koen de Kort jumped off the front with two hundred metres to go. However, resplendent in the green jersey, Degenkolb emerged from the centre of the peloton to pass a lagging Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Stage two winner Bouhanni attempted to go up the inside but found himself boxed in between the Giant-Shimano rider and the fan-lined barriers. The Frenchman threw his arm up, but in anger rather than celebration, complaining that Degenkolb had diverted from his line. Bouhanni would appeal to the race jury at the finish, but to no avail and Degenkolb was declared the winner. Hofland came in just behind to round out the top three.

Michael Matthews failed to feature in the sprint but extended his lead over second place Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to secure another day in red.

How it unfolded

If you’d had the inclination, you probably could have cooked your dinner on the Spanish tarmac as, for the fifth stage in a row, the temperatures wreaked havoc on the peloton. Amazingly, considering the heat, all 198 riders lined up at the start. Despite having a good day in the break yesterday, Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) began the day with stitches in his hand after he fell down the stairs in the Europcar bus.

Only two men were eager enough to go on the attack. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) escaped early on. Once again, the pace in the peloton - and even the break - was slow with the heat making almost any sort of effort exhausting.

Trips to the medical car for sun cream were a regular sight in the peloton, as the lightweight summer jerseys gave little protection from the sun’s rays. After building up a maximum lead of 2:36, Ligthart found himself going it alone when a mechanical problem ended the day for Martin.

Chris Froome sparked some excitement at the second intermediate check, when the Sky rider broke ranks. Led by his teammate Christian Knees, Froome caught FDJ.fr by surprise as they were lining Nacer Bouhanni up for a run at the points available at the sprint. The result was two bonus seconds for Froome and showed that the former Vuelta podium finisher is ready to take any available opportunity to make time on his rivals. It may also reveal a lack of certainty in his ability to put the necessary time into the likes of Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador in the time trials.

Alone and tired, Ligthart saw his lead demolished before the only classified climb of the day. With 40 kilometres to go, he had almost two minutes on the peloton, but as the wind changed direction Tinkoff-Saxo saw their chance to dispense with a few riders. The team in blue and yellow amassed on the front and caused a split in the bunch, catching out the likes of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), and Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin (both Garmin-Sharp).

Martin did manage to salvage something for Garmin when he bridged the gap along with several others. The panic was evident in the second group, as riders tried to organise a chase. However, most of the big GC favourites made the cut. Three men who made it safely into the front group were winners of the previous three stages: Bouhanni, Matthews and Degenkolb, ensuring a hotly contested sprint finish.

As the peloton hit the lower slopes of the Puerto El Saltillo, the chasing group were trailing by almost a minute and several riders were waving their general classification hopes goodbye.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:41:47
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:05
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
32Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
33Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
34David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
41Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
45Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
46Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
49Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
59Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
68Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
69Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:16
72Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:19
73Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:21
74Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
80Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:35
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:16
84Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:33
86Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
87Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
89Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
91Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
95Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
96José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:45
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:49
100Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:51
101Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:53
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:27
104Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
107Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
109Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
113Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
114Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
116Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
117Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
118Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
126Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
127Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
128Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
129Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
130Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:32
132Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
134Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
135Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
138Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
143Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
145Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
146Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
149Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
153Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
154Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
155Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
157Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
158Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
159Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
160Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
161Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
162Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
163Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
164Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
165Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
167Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
168Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
169Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
170Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
171Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
172Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
174Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
175Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
177Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
178Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
179Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
180Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
181Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
182Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
183Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
184Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
185Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
186Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
187Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
188Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
189Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
190Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
191Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
192Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
193Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
194Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:43
195Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
196Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
197Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
198David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:13:51

Sprint 1 - Encinas Reales, 55km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint 2 - Campillos, 121.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Sprint 3 - Ronda, 180km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr20
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling8
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka7
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
16Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team-5

Mountain - Puerto El Saltillo, 165km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team14:05:26
2AG2R La Mondiale
3BMC Racing Team0:00:05
4Team Giant - Shimano
5Lampre - Merida
6Team SKY0:00:10
7Movistar Team
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
10Team Katusha
11Astana Pro Team
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Tinkoff - Saxo
14Lotto Belisol0:00:21
15FDJ.fr0:00:31
16Garmin Sharp0:03:24
17Trek Factory Racing0:03:53
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:52
19MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
20Orica GreenEdge
21IAM Cycling0:22:49
22Team Europcar0:22:54

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge18:12:31
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:13
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:24
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:26
6Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:39
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:45
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:47
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:48
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:51
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:01
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
31Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
32Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:08
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:13
35Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:15
36Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:39
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:37
42Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:50
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
44George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:03:43
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:44
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:15
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:25
48Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:32
50Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:47
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
53Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:00
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:05
55Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:16
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:27
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:40
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:50
60José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:11
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
62Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:08:12
64Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:21
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:33
66Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:07
67Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:21
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:37
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:17
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:11:03
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:13
73Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:29
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:11:34
75Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:55
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:47
77Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:12
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:42
79Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:59
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:15
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:42
82Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:49
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:51
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:43
85Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:59
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:16:01
87Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:16:19
88Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:32
89Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:48
90Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:50
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:17:16
92Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:46
93Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:17:51
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:18:03
95Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:04
96Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:18:18
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:22
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:28
99Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:31
100Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:39
101Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:46
102Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:18:52
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:53
104Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:14
105Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:27
106Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:26
107Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:50
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:57
109Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:20:58
110Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:48
112Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:54
113Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:56
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:04
115Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:22:11
116Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:22:45
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:48
118Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:51
119Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:11
120Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:13
121Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:29
122Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:37
123Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:40
124Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:24:43
125Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:53
126Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:59
127Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:39
128Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:22
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:27:43
130Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:20
131Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:28:28
132Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:34
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:02
134Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:29:05
135Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:29:11
136Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:14
137Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:22
138Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:34
139Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:29:44
140Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:29:58
141Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:04
142Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:30:07
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:24
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:38
146Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:52
147Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:31:07
148Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:31:11
149Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:31:22
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:40
151Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:41
152Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:44
153Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:32:00
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
155Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:32:48
156Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:32:52
157Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
158Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:09
159Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:33:13
160Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:55
161David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:33:58
162Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:34:18
163Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:34:19
164Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:23
165Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:25
166Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:34:28
167Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:41
168Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:22
169Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:35:23
170Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:39
171Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:59
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:03
173Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:19
174Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:20
175Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:22
176Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:29
177Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:31
178Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:40
179Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:47
180Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:59
181Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:38:01
182Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:21
183Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:44:08
184Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:44:15
185Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:12
186Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:40
187Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:48:13
188Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:18
189Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:33
190Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:08
191Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:49:31
192Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:49:44
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:50:08
194Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:50:27
195Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:54
196Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:52:40
197Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:42
198Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:58:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano70pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr54
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge50
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp32
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
6Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing28
8Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
12Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
16Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky9
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol8
25Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka7
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
30Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
38Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
40Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
42Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
44Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
46Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
47Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
48Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
50José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
53Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar9
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
13Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka72pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida72
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka89
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA100
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA106
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team119
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA226
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar247

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team54:09:55
2BMC Racing Team0:00:14
3Team Katusha0:00:36
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:39
5Astana Pro Team0:00:42
6Movistar Team0:00:46
7Lampre - Merida0:01:07
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:54
9Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:46
10Team Giant - Shimano0:03:26
11Garmin Sharp0:04:00
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:16
13Team SKY0:09:03
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:05
15Lotto Belisol0:10:28
16AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
17Orica GreenEdge0:14:40
18Trek Factory Racing0:15:32
19MTN - Qhubeka0:21:05
20FDJ.fr0:22:05
21Team Europcar0:43:22
22IAM Cycling0:55:47

