Degenkolb wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana
Matthews holds lead
Stage 5: Priego de Cordoba - Ronda
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) survived the heat to take his second consecutive stage victory at the Vuelta a España, much to the displeasure of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr). The German rider beat Bouhanni and Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in the chaotic uphill finish in Ronda.
BMC led the peloton under the flamme rouge, in an attempt to set up Philippe Gilbert. As the road pitched back up again towards the finish, Gilbert was released towards the line.
Giant-Shimano looked like they had got it wrong when Degenkolb’s lead-out man Koen de Kort jumped off the front with two hundred metres to go. However, resplendent in the green jersey, Degenkolb emerged from the centre of the peloton to pass a lagging Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
Stage two winner Bouhanni attempted to go up the inside but found himself boxed in between the Giant-Shimano rider and the fan-lined barriers. The Frenchman threw his arm up, but in anger rather than celebration, complaining that Degenkolb had diverted from his line. Bouhanni would appeal to the race jury at the finish, but to no avail and Degenkolb was declared the winner. Hofland came in just behind to round out the top three.
Michael Matthews failed to feature in the sprint but extended his lead over second place Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to secure another day in red.
How it unfolded
If you’d had the inclination, you probably could have cooked your dinner on the Spanish tarmac as, for the fifth stage in a row, the temperatures wreaked havoc on the peloton. Amazingly, considering the heat, all 198 riders lined up at the start. Despite having a good day in the break yesterday, Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) began the day with stitches in his hand after he fell down the stairs in the Europcar bus.
Only two men were eager enough to go on the attack. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) escaped early on. Once again, the pace in the peloton - and even the break - was slow with the heat making almost any sort of effort exhausting.
Trips to the medical car for sun cream were a regular sight in the peloton, as the lightweight summer jerseys gave little protection from the sun’s rays. After building up a maximum lead of 2:36, Ligthart found himself going it alone when a mechanical problem ended the day for Martin.
Chris Froome sparked some excitement at the second intermediate check, when the Sky rider broke ranks. Led by his teammate Christian Knees, Froome caught FDJ.fr by surprise as they were lining Nacer Bouhanni up for a run at the points available at the sprint. The result was two bonus seconds for Froome and showed that the former Vuelta podium finisher is ready to take any available opportunity to make time on his rivals. It may also reveal a lack of certainty in his ability to put the necessary time into the likes of Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador in the time trials.
Alone and tired, Ligthart saw his lead demolished before the only classified climb of the day. With 40 kilometres to go, he had almost two minutes on the peloton, but as the wind changed direction Tinkoff-Saxo saw their chance to dispense with a few riders. The team in blue and yellow amassed on the front and caused a split in the bunch, catching out the likes of Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), and Ryder Hesjedal and Dan Martin (both Garmin-Sharp).
Martin did manage to salvage something for Garmin when he bridged the gap along with several others. The panic was evident in the second group, as riders tried to organise a chase. However, most of the big GC favourites made the cut. Three men who made it safely into the front group were winners of the previous three stages: Bouhanni, Matthews and Degenkolb, ensuring a hotly contested sprint finish.
As the peloton hit the lower slopes of the Puerto El Saltillo, the chasing group were trailing by almost a minute and several riders were waving their general classification hopes goodbye.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:41:47
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:05
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|49
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|72
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|73
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|74
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|79
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|80
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:35
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|84
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:33
|86
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|89
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:19
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|91
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|96
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:45
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:49
|100
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:51
|101
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:27
|104
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|114
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|117
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|127
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:32
|132
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|135
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|145
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|149
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|153
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|154
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|155
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|158
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|159
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|160
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|163
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|164
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|165
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|167
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|168
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|169
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|170
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|171
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|172
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|174
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|175
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|179
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|180
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|181
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|182
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|183
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|184
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|185
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|186
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|187
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|188
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|189
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|190
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|191
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|192
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|193
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|194
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:43
|195
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|196
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|197
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|198
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:05:26
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Team Giant - Shimano
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|6
|Team SKY
|0:00:10
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:24
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:52
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:22:49
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:22:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18:12:31
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|6
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:39
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:45
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:01
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|32
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:08
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:13
|35
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|42
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:50
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:28
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:03:43
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:15
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:25
|48
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:32
|50
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:47
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|53
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:00
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:05
|55
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:16
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:27
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:40
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:50
|60
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:11
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|62
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:55
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:12
|64
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:21
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:33
|66
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:07
|67
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:21
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:37
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:17
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|71
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:03
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|73
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|75
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:11:55
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:47
|77
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:12
|78
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:42
|79
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:59
|80
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|81
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:42
|82
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:49
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:51
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:43
|85
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:59
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:01
|87
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:19
|88
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:32
|89
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:48
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:50
|91
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:16
|92
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|93
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:51
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:18:03
|95
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:04
|96
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:18:18
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:22
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:28
|99
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:31
|100
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:39
|101
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:46
|102
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:52
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:53
|104
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:14
|105
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:27
|106
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:26
|107
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:50
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|109
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:58
|110
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:48
|112
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:54
|113
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|114
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:04
|115
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:22:11
|116
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:45
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:48
|118
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:51
|119
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:11
|120
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:24:13
|121
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:29
|122
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:37
|123
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:40
|124
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:43
|125
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:53
|126
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|127
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:39
|128
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:22
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:27:43
|130
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:20
|131
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:28
|132
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:34
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:02
|134
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:05
|135
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:29:11
|136
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:14
|137
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:22
|138
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:34
|139
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:29:44
|140
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:58
|141
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:04
|142
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:07
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:24
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:38
|146
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:52
|147
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:31:07
|148
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:31:11
|149
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:22
|150
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:40
|151
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:41
|152
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:44
|153
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:32:00
|154
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:32:48
|156
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:32:52
|157
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:09
|159
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:13
|160
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:55
|161
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:58
|162
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:18
|163
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:19
|164
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:23
|165
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:25
|166
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:34:28
|167
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:41
|168
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:22
|169
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:35:23
|170
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:39
|171
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:59
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:03
|173
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:19
|174
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:20
|175
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:22
|176
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:29
|177
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:31
|178
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:40
|179
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:47
|180
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:59
|181
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:38:01
|182
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:21
|183
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:08
|184
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:44:15
|185
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:12
|186
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:40
|187
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:48:13
|188
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:18
|189
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:33
|190
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:08
|191
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:49:31
|192
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:44
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:50:08
|194
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:27
|195
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:54
|196
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:52:40
|197
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:42
|198
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:58:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|50
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|6
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|12
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|16
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|8
|25
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|27
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|30
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|38
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|40
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|42
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|48
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|50
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|52
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|53
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|6
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|13
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|pts
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|106
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|226
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54:09:55
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:39
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:54
|9
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:46
|10
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:03:26
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:00
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:16
|13
|Team SKY
|0:09:03
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:05
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:28
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:40
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:32
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:05
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:22:05
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:43:22
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:55:47
