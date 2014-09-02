Vuelta a España: Quintana crashes out of race lead in time trial
Martin wins stage, Contador moves into red
Stage 10: Real Monasterio de Santa María de Veruela - Borja (ITT)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruised to victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on stage 10 to Borja but there was a major shake up in the fight for the overall with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crashing on a descent and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) moving into the race lead.
Quintana started the time trial three seconds ahead of Contador in the overall standings and although he would have expected to lose his lead no one would have predicted such a dramatic result. The Giro d’Italia winner hit the deck soon after the first time check on a fast downhill curve. It briefly seemed a sudden abandonment would follow but the Colombian picked himself up to finish over three minutes a down, a result that saw him drop out of the top ten overall with his overall hopes of winning taking a major hit.
As for Contador, he now leads the race, 27 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Contador finished fourth on the stage, 39 seconds down on Martin with only Rgoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) ahead of him. Uran’s strong ride was enough to help him move into third overall at 59 seconds.
The remaining overall contenders lost time to the new race leader with Chris Froome (Team Sky) conceding over half a minute to Contador. The British now rider sits fifth overall, 1:18 behind Contador, with Joaquim Rodriguez 19 seconds further back. The Katusha rider limited his losses and remains in the hunt for the red jersey but after 10 days of racing the Vuelta’s GC is beginning to take a more defined shape. At the start of the stage the top six riders were separated by a mere 30 seconds. After 36.7 kilometres against the clock those number of riders are bracketed by 1:37.
A tricky time trial
After nine days of probing and prodding, as the GC contenders felt their way into the Vuelta, stage 10 with his technically demanding 36.7 kilometre test was always going to provide a key marker in the battle for the red jersey. The summit finishes at Cumbres Verdes and Aramón Valdelinares had offered glimpses of form and finesse but against the clock there would be no hiding place.
As expected Tony Martin came home with the winning time, although he margin of victory was far from secure until the finish line with Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran fastest at the first and second time checks.
The course, which weaved through tricky back streets before climbing up to the first time check saw Contador burst into life. The Spaniard whipped through the early sectors and at the top of the climb at 11km had a eight second lead over second placed Valverde. Samuel Sanchez rode well to hold third, with Uran and Quintana rounding out the top five.
Froome and Rodriguez were almost half a minute down but with the flat sections in the second half still to come the Sky rider was expected to give a better account of himself before the finish.
While Froome was on the defensive almost from the start, the situation was entirely worse for Quintana. He looked sluggish from the start but recovered a handful of second on the climb to suggest that he could remain in contention on the flatter section. However on a descent he lost his line, his back wheel and some skin with a crash that saw him remain on the ground for roughly a minute.
It looked as though he would be forced to leave the race as he delicately checked out his shoulders but after help from is team he remounted. The damage was done, and by the time he crawled through the second time check at 30 kilometres he was three minutes off the pace.
His countryman, Rigoberto Uran, was having no such problems. He had already demonstrated his time trial improvement at the Giro d'Italia in May but this was arguably more impressive as he cut across the plains to lead the stage. Even his teammate and world time trial champion, Tony Martin, was pushed into second at the intermediate check.
Contador’s rhythm still looked impressive but he too was conceding time to Uran – eight seconds – with only Rodriguez, Sanchez, and Valverde, the GC riders capable of holding the new race leader at a minute.
At the finish Martin was able to slip ahead of Cancellara and Uran to take the stage with Contador holding out for fourth, at 39 seconds. Samuel Sanchez, who has flown under the radar so far, claimed fifth, ahead of teammate Cadel Evans, who put in one of his best rides this year. Valverde finished strongly in eighth with Froome rounding out the top ten.
As for Quintana, he lost 4:07 by the time he crossed the line and now sits 11th at 3:25. His overall ambitions are not over: it was only back in May when he was heralded as the best climber in the world, but recovery and Valverde’s ambitions will be instrumental to his progress in the coming days.
Uran wasn’t the only Colombian to impress. Winner Anacona finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez, Robert Gesink Fabio Aru and Dan Martin. The Lampre rider sits in fourth overall.
The overall battle will continue on Wednesday with the 11th stage to the mountain finish of Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar after 9.9km of climbing at 7.5%.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:47:02
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:13
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:35
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:02
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:06
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:15
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:16
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|31
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|35
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:41
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:44
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:48
|41
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|43
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:54
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:57
|45
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:59
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:05
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|49
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|52
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:22
|54
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|55
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:26
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:27
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:28
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|60
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:36
|62
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:37
|63
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|65
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:41
|66
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:44
|67
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|71
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:52
|72
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|73
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:54
|74
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:00
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:02
|80
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:03
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|82
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|83
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:09
|84
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:10
|86
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:04:12
|89
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:13
|90
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:17
|92
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|93
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|94
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:22
|95
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:26
|96
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:27
|98
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:33
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:35
|102
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:36
|103
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:39
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:40
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|107
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|108
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|109
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:48
|111
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|112
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:50
|113
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:52
|114
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:58
|115
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:02
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:05
|119
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:06
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:07
|121
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:08
|122
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:05:10
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:11
|125
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|127
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:14
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:15
|130
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|132
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:18
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:19
|135
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:05:21
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:22
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:23
|142
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:27
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:28
|144
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|145
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:33
|146
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:34
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|149
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:37
|150
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|151
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:40
|153
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:41
|154
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:45
|156
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:46
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:47
|159
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|160
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:49
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:54
|162
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|163
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:02
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|165
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:11
|166
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|167
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:28
|168
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:32
|169
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|170
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:45
|171
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|172
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:48
|173
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:51
|174
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|175
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:07:03
|176
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:05
|177
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:10
|178
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|179
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:12
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:14
|182
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|183
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:07:16
|184
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:25
|185
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:07:27
|186
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:29
|187
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:07:33
|188
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:36
|189
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:45
|190
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:53
|191
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:24
|192
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:02
|193
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:37
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2:22:53
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|4
|Team SKY
|0:03:42
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:30
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:57
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:13
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:42
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:05:58
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:07:23
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:07:48
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:54
|18
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:08:40
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:50
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:29
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:00
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36:45:49
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:37
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:59
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:48
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:50
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:11
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:49
|18
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:37
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:39
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:37
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:31
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:44
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:06
|26
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:55
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:03
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:47
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:59
|31
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:14
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:57
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:29
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:28
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:01
|39
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:58
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:09
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:59
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:15
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:25
|44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:44
|45
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:23:16
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:38
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:26:44
|49
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:17
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:41
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:29:53
|53
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:04
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:22
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:32:40
|57
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:32:46
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:58
|59
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:38
|60
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:53
|61
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:03
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:41
|63
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:43
|64
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:10
|65
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:37:31
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:37:43
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:28
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:37
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:16
|70
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:39:22
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:39:30
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|73
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:40:27
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:41:38
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:59
|76
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:43:08
|77
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:42
|78
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:45
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:45:44
|81
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:14
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:32
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:46:35
|84
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:40
|85
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:39
|86
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:47:47
|87
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:02
|88
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:49:02
|89
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:27
|90
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:30
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:46
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:34
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|94
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:42
|95
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:53
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:11
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:46
|98
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:58
|99
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:01
|100
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:17
|101
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:54
|102
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:36
|103
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:39
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:09
|105
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:42
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:09
|107
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:31
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:49
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:58:48
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:59:30
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:01:08
|112
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:07
|113
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:20
|114
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:02:26
|115
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:43
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:09
|117
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:38
|118
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:02
|119
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:04:48
|120
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:42
|121
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:06
|122
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:07:17
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:07:54
|124
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:08:10
|125
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:10:00
|126
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:10:06
|127
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:11:05
|128
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:11:13
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:11:14
|130
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12:29
|131
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:32
|132
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:41
|133
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12:50
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:01
|135
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:14:25
|136
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:16:44
|137
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:16:50
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:17:22
|139
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:38
|140
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:04
|141
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:34
|142
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:18:42
|143
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:18:51
|144
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:54
|145
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:59
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:38
|147
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:20:56
|148
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:21:09
|149
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:21:26
|150
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:30
|151
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:21:51
|152
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:22
|153
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:22:53
|154
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|1:23:21
|155
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:05
|156
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:23
|157
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:24:49
|158
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:25:02
|159
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:25:12
|160
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:36
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:24
|162
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:27:46
|163
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:28:02
|164
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:28:19
|165
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|1:28:27
|166
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:28:45
|167
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:54
|168
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:30:39
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:30:54
|170
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:56
|171
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:31:41
|172
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:42
|173
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:33:20
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:34:46
|175
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:16
|176
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:36:21
|177
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:36
|178
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|1:37:04
|179
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:37:29
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:38:14
|181
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:46
|182
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:28
|183
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:46:04
|184
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:25
|185
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:49:42
|186
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|187
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:43
|188
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:25
|189
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:25
|190
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:54:50
|191
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:59:03
|192
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:56
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:11:02
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2:18:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|71
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|42
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|12
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|26
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|16
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|35
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|39
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|42
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|12
|44
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|45
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|47
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|49
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|50
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|51
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|9
|53
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|56
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|59
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|60
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|63
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|64
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|65
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|66
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|67
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|71
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|73
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|74
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|75
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|76
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|80
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|81
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|82
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|83
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|85
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|86
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|21
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|26
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|54
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|60
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|136
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|152
|20
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|154
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|154
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|181
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|275
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|288
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|109:55:19
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:02:41
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:05:27
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:26
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:29
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:11:25
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:12:34
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:14:01
|11
|Team SKY
|0:19:18
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:30:08
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:56
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:05
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:34:21
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:06
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:28
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:12
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:40
|20
|Team Europcar
|1:08:43
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:11:38
|22
|IAM Cycling
|2:28:51
