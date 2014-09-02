Trending

Vuelta a España: Quintana crashes out of race lead in time trial

Martin wins stage, Contador moves into red

Image 1 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates earning the Vuelta's leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the stage win in the Vuelta time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 48

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) under the blue skies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) collects another jersey for the wardrobe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

El Pistolero hits the target as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) collects the race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Podium hostesses ready for the jersey presentations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Nario Quintana (Movistar) spent just the one day in the red jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Race leader Nario Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Bob Jungels (Trek) feeling the pain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) getting very aero

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Yaroslav Popovych (Trek) getting a little distracted

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) exits the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoying the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Cava for Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Adam Yates (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Rigoberto Uran (OPQS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Chris Froome (sky) rode to 10th place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the lead in the Vuelta a España on stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the disastrous time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the Vuelta TT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heads to his stage victory in the Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Romain Sicard (Eurocar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Alberto Conatdor (Tinkoff-Saxo) confirmed his returning form with a 4th place in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Chris Froome (Sky) lost time to Contador and Valverde in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the Vuelta TT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the lead in the Vuelta a España on stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the lead in the Vuelta a España on stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the lead in the Vuelta a España on stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) came 11 seconds shy of the TT win on stage 10

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruised to victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on stage 10 to Borja but there was a major shake up in the fight for the overall with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crashing on a descent and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) moving into the race lead.

Quintana started the time trial three seconds ahead of Contador in the overall standings and although he would have expected to lose his lead no one would have predicted such a dramatic result. The Giro d’Italia winner hit the deck soon after the first time check on a fast downhill curve. It briefly seemed a sudden abandonment would follow but the Colombian picked himself up to finish over three minutes a down, a result that saw him drop out of the top ten overall with his overall hopes of winning taking a major hit.

As for Contador, he now leads the race, 27 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Contador finished fourth on the stage, 39 seconds down on Martin with only Rgoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) ahead of him. Uran’s strong ride was enough to help him move into third overall at 59 seconds.

The remaining overall contenders lost time to the new race leader with Chris Froome (Team Sky) conceding over half a minute to Contador. The British now rider sits fifth overall, 1:18 behind Contador, with Joaquim Rodriguez 19 seconds further back. The Katusha rider limited his losses and remains in the hunt for the red jersey but after 10 days of racing the Vuelta’s GC is beginning to take a more defined shape. At the start of the stage the top six riders were separated by a mere 30 seconds. After 36.7 kilometres against the clock those number of riders are bracketed by 1:37.

A tricky time trial

After nine days of probing and prodding, as the GC contenders felt their way into the Vuelta, stage 10 with his technically demanding 36.7 kilometre test was always going to provide a key marker in the battle for the red jersey. The summit finishes at Cumbres Verdes and Aramón Valdelinares had offered glimpses of form and finesse but against the clock there would be no hiding place.

As expected Tony Martin came home with the winning time, although he margin of victory was far from secure until the finish line with Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran fastest at the first and second time checks.

The course, which weaved through tricky back streets before climbing up to the first time check saw Contador burst into life. The Spaniard whipped through the early sectors and at the top of the climb at 11km had a eight second lead over second placed Valverde. Samuel Sanchez rode well to hold third, with Uran and Quintana rounding out the top five.

Froome and Rodriguez were almost half a minute down but with the flat sections in the second half still to come the Sky rider was expected to give a better account of himself before the finish.

While Froome was on the defensive almost from the start, the situation was entirely worse for Quintana. He looked sluggish from the start but recovered a handful of second on the climb to suggest that he could remain in contention on the flatter section. However on a descent he lost his line, his back wheel and some skin with a crash that saw him remain on the ground for roughly a minute.

It looked as though he would be forced to leave the race as he delicately checked out his shoulders but after help from is team he remounted. The damage was done, and by the time he crawled through the second time check at 30 kilometres he was three minutes off the pace.

His countryman, Rigoberto Uran, was having no such problems. He had already demonstrated his time trial improvement at the Giro d'Italia in May but this was arguably more impressive as he cut across the plains to lead the stage. Even his teammate and world time trial champion, Tony Martin, was pushed into second at the intermediate check.

Contador’s rhythm still looked impressive but he too was conceding time to Uran – eight seconds – with only Rodriguez, Sanchez, and Valverde, the GC riders capable of holding the new race leader at a minute.

At the finish Martin was able to slip ahead of Cancellara and Uran to take the stage with Contador holding out for fourth, at 39 seconds. Samuel Sanchez, who has flown under the radar so far, claimed fifth, ahead of teammate Cadel Evans, who put in one of his best rides this year. Valverde finished strongly in eighth with Froome rounding out the top ten.

As for Quintana, he lost 4:07 by the time he crossed the line and now sits 11th at 3:25. His overall ambitions are not over: it was only back in May when he was heralded as the best climber in the world, but recovery and Valverde’s ambitions will be instrumental to his progress in the coming days.

Uran wasn’t the only Colombian to impress. Winner Anacona finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez, Robert Gesink Fabio Aru and Dan Martin. The Lampre rider sits in fourth overall.

The overall battle will continue on Wednesday with the 11th stage to the mountain finish of Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar after 9.9km of climbing at 7.5%.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:47:02
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:58
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:13
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:32
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:35
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:02
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:05
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:06
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:07
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:15
29David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:02:16
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
31Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
35Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:41
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
37Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
38Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:44
39Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:02:48
41Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
43Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:54
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:57
45Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:59
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:05
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
49Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:14
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
52Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:03:22
54Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
55Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:26
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:27
57Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:03:28
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
60Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:36
62Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:37
63Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
65Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:41
66Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:44
67Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:46
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
69Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
70Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:49
71Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:52
72Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
73Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:54
74Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:55
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
77Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:00
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:04:02
80Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:03
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:07
82Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
83Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:09
84Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:10
86Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:11
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:04:12
89Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:13
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
91Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:17
92Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:19
93Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:20
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:22
95Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:26
96Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:27
98Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:29
99Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:33
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:04:35
102Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:04:36
103Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:39
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:40
106Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
107José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
108Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
109Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:48
111André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
112Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:50
113David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:52
114Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:58
115Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
116Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:02
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:05
119Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:06
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:05:07
121Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:08
122Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:05:10
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
124Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:11
125Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:12
127Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:14
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
129Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:15
130Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
131Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:17
132Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
133Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:18
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:19
135Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:05:21
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
140Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:22
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:23
142Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:27
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:28
144Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
145Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:33
146Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:34
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
149Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:37
150Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:40
153Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:41
154Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:45
156Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:46
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:05:47
159Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:48
160Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:49
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:05:54
162Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:01
163Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:02
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
165Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:11
166Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:21
167Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:28
168Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:32
169Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
170Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:45
171Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
172Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:48
173Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:06:51
174Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
175Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:07:03
176Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:05
177Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:10
178Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
179Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:12
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:14
182Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
183Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:07:16
184Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:25
185Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:07:27
186Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:07:29
187George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:07:33
188Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:36
189Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:45
190Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:53
191Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:24
192Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:02
193Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:37
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:09:45

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team12
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky9
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Moncayo (Cat. 3) km. 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2:22:53
2Trek Factory Racing0:01:23
3BMC Racing Team0:01:51
4Team SKY0:03:42
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:30
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:57
7Movistar Team0:05:07
8Astana Pro Team0:05:13
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:21
10Lampre - Merida0:05:42
11Lotto Belisol
12Garmin Sharp0:05:58
13AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
14Team Katusha0:07:23
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:35
16Team Europcar0:07:48
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:54
18Team Giant - Shimano0:08:40
19MTN - Qhubeka0:08:50
20Orica GreenEdge0:09:29
21FDJ.fr0:11:00
22IAM Cycling0:11:10

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo36:45:49
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:59
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:12
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:18
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:37
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:59
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:25
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:48
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:50
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:11
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:49
18Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:06:37
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:39
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:37
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:43
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:31
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:08:44
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:59
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:06
26André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:09:55
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:03
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:47
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:59
31Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:13
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:11:14
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:57
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:07
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:29
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:28
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:01
39Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:58
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:19:09
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:59
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:22:15
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:25
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:44
45Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:23:16
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:23
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:38
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:26:44
49Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:17
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:28:25
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:41
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:29:53
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:04
54Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:45
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:22
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:32:40
57Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:32:46
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:58
59Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:38
60Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:53
61José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:03
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:41
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:43
64Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:10
65Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:37:31
66Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:37:43
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:28
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:37
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:16
70Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:39:22
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:39:30
72Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:39:46
73Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:40:27
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:41:38
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:59
76Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:43:08
77Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:43:42
78Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:44:45
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
80George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:45:44
81Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:14
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:32
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:46:35
84Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:40
85Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:39
86Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:47:47
87Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:02
88Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:49:02
89Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:27
90Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:30
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:46
92Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:34
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
94Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:42
95Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:53
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:11
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:51:46
98Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:58
99Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:53:01
100Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:17
101Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:54
102Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:36
103Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:39
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:09
105Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:42
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:57:09
107Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:31
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:49
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:58:48
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:59:30
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:01:08
112Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:07
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:02:20
114Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:26
115Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:02:43
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:03:09
117Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:38
118Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:02
119Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:48
120Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:42
121Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:06
122Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:07:17
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:07:54
124Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:08:10
125Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1:10:00
126Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:10:06
127Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:11:05
128Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:11:13
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:11:14
130Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12:29
131Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:12:32
132Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:41
133Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12:50
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:01
135Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:14:25
136Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:16:44
137Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:16:50
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:17:22
139Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:38
140Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:18:04
141Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:34
142Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:18:42
143Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:18:51
144Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:54
145Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:19:59
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:38
147Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:20:56
148Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:21:09
149Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:21:26
150Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:21:30
151Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:21:51
152Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:22
153Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:22:53
154David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp1:23:21
155Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:05
156Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:23
157Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:24:49
158Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:25:02
159Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:25:12
160Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:36
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:27:24
162Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:27:46
163Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:28:02
164Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:28:19
165Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge1:28:27
166Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:28:45
167Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:54
168Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:30:39
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:30:54
170Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:30:56
171Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:31:41
172Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:42
173Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:33:20
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:34:46
175Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:36:16
176Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:36:21
177Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:36
178Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar1:37:04
179Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:37:29
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:38:14
181Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:46
182Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:42:28
183Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:46:04
184Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:47:25
185Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:49:42
186Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
187Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:50:43
188Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:53:25
189Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:25
190Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:54:50
191Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:03
192Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:56
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling2:11:02
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:18:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr74
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge71
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky44
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp42
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo40
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha35
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing34
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida30
12Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida26
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp24
17Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team21
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team21
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale20
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team17
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol16
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
33Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing16
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
35Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
36Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
39Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
42Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
43Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol12
44Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
45Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
47Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
49Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
50Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
51Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky9
53Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
56Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar7
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
59Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
60Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
63Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
64Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
65Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
66Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
67Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
71Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
73Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
75Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
76Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
80Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
81Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
82Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
83David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
85José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
86Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
21Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
23Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
26Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
29Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida20
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha31
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team53
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team54
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp60
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka99
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team120
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar126
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA127
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing129
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team135
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka136
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team142
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar152
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling152
20Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA154
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA154
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida158
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida158
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol181
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA275
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar288

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team109:55:19
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:02:41
3BMC Racing Team0:04:29
4Team Katusha0:05:27
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:26
7Astana Pro Team0:10:29
8Lampre - Merida0:11:25
9Garmin Sharp0:12:34
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:14:01
11Team SKY0:19:18
12Lotto Belisol0:30:08
13AG2R La Mondiale0:32:56
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:05
15Team Giant - Shimano0:34:21
16MTN - Qhubeka0:52:06
17Orica GreenEdge0:52:28
18Trek Factory Racing0:53:12
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:40
20Team Europcar1:08:43
21FDJ.fr1:11:38
22IAM Cycling2:28:51

 

