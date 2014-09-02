Image 1 of 48 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates earning the Vuelta's leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the stage win in the Vuelta time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) under the blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) collects another jersey for the wardrobe (Image credit: Tim de Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) cruised to victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on stage 10 to Borja but there was a major shake up in the fight for the overall with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) crashing on a descent and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) moving into the race lead.

Quintana started the time trial three seconds ahead of Contador in the overall standings and although he would have expected to lose his lead no one would have predicted such a dramatic result. The Giro d’Italia winner hit the deck soon after the first time check on a fast downhill curve. It briefly seemed a sudden abandonment would follow but the Colombian picked himself up to finish over three minutes a down, a result that saw him drop out of the top ten overall with his overall hopes of winning taking a major hit.

As for Contador, he now leads the race, 27 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Contador finished fourth on the stage, 39 seconds down on Martin with only Rgoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) ahead of him. Uran’s strong ride was enough to help him move into third overall at 59 seconds.

The remaining overall contenders lost time to the new race leader with Chris Froome (Team Sky) conceding over half a minute to Contador. The British now rider sits fifth overall, 1:18 behind Contador, with Joaquim Rodriguez 19 seconds further back. The Katusha rider limited his losses and remains in the hunt for the red jersey but after 10 days of racing the Vuelta’s GC is beginning to take a more defined shape. At the start of the stage the top six riders were separated by a mere 30 seconds. After 36.7 kilometres against the clock those number of riders are bracketed by 1:37.

A tricky time trial

After nine days of probing and prodding, as the GC contenders felt their way into the Vuelta, stage 10 with his technically demanding 36.7 kilometre test was always going to provide a key marker in the battle for the red jersey. The summit finishes at Cumbres Verdes and Aramón Valdelinares had offered glimpses of form and finesse but against the clock there would be no hiding place.

As expected Tony Martin came home with the winning time, although he margin of victory was far from secure until the finish line with Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Uran fastest at the first and second time checks.

The course, which weaved through tricky back streets before climbing up to the first time check saw Contador burst into life. The Spaniard whipped through the early sectors and at the top of the climb at 11km had a eight second lead over second placed Valverde. Samuel Sanchez rode well to hold third, with Uran and Quintana rounding out the top five.

Froome and Rodriguez were almost half a minute down but with the flat sections in the second half still to come the Sky rider was expected to give a better account of himself before the finish.

While Froome was on the defensive almost from the start, the situation was entirely worse for Quintana. He looked sluggish from the start but recovered a handful of second on the climb to suggest that he could remain in contention on the flatter section. However on a descent he lost his line, his back wheel and some skin with a crash that saw him remain on the ground for roughly a minute.

It looked as though he would be forced to leave the race as he delicately checked out his shoulders but after help from is team he remounted. The damage was done, and by the time he crawled through the second time check at 30 kilometres he was three minutes off the pace.

His countryman, Rigoberto Uran, was having no such problems. He had already demonstrated his time trial improvement at the Giro d'Italia in May but this was arguably more impressive as he cut across the plains to lead the stage. Even his teammate and world time trial champion, Tony Martin, was pushed into second at the intermediate check.

Contador’s rhythm still looked impressive but he too was conceding time to Uran – eight seconds – with only Rodriguez, Sanchez, and Valverde, the GC riders capable of holding the new race leader at a minute.

At the finish Martin was able to slip ahead of Cancellara and Uran to take the stage with Contador holding out for fourth, at 39 seconds. Samuel Sanchez, who has flown under the radar so far, claimed fifth, ahead of teammate Cadel Evans, who put in one of his best rides this year. Valverde finished strongly in eighth with Froome rounding out the top ten.

As for Quintana, he lost 4:07 by the time he crossed the line and now sits 11th at 3:25. His overall ambitions are not over: it was only back in May when he was heralded as the best climber in the world, but recovery and Valverde’s ambitions will be instrumental to his progress in the coming days.

Uran wasn’t the only Colombian to impress. Winner Anacona finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez, Robert Gesink Fabio Aru and Dan Martin. The Lampre rider sits in fourth overall.

The overall battle will continue on Wednesday with the 11th stage to the mountain finish of Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar after 9.9km of climbing at 7.5%.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:47:02 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:58 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:13 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:32 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:35 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:02 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:05 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:06 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:07 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15 29 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:02:16 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 31 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 35 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:41 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 38 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:44 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:02:48 41 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 43 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:54 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:57 45 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:59 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:05 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 49 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:14 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 52 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:22 54 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:23 55 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:26 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:27 57 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:28 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 60 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 61 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:36 62 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:37 63 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 64 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 65 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:41 66 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:44 67 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:46 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 70 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:49 71 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:52 72 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 73 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:54 74 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:55 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 77 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:00 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:04:02 80 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:03 81 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:07 82 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 83 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:09 84 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:10 86 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:11 88 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:04:12 89 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:13 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 91 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:17 92 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:19 93 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:20 94 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:22 95 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:26 96 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:27 98 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:29 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:33 101 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:04:35 102 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:04:36 103 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:39 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:40 106 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 107 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 108 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 109 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:48 111 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 112 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:50 113 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:52 114 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:58 115 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:02 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:05 119 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:06 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:07 121 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:08 122 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:05:10 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:11 125 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:12 127 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:14 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 129 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:15 130 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:17 132 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:18 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:19 135 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:05:21 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 139 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 140 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:22 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:23 142 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:27 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:28 144 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 145 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:33 146 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:34 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:35 149 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:37 150 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 152 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:40 153 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:41 154 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:45 156 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:46 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:47 159 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 160 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:49 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:05:54 162 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:01 163 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:02 164 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:08 165 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:11 166 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:21 167 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:28 168 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:32 169 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 170 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:45 171 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 172 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:48 173 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:06:51 174 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56 175 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:07:03 176 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:05 177 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:10 178 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 179 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:12 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:14 182 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 183 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:07:16 184 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:25 185 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:07:27 186 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:29 187 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:07:33 188 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:36 189 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:45 190 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:53 191 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:24 192 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:02 193 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:37 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:09:45

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 9 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Moncayo (Cat. 3) km. 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 2:22:53 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:23 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 4 Team SKY 0:03:42 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:30 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:57 7 Movistar Team 0:05:07 8 Astana Pro Team 0:05:13 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:21 10 Lampre - Merida 0:05:42 11 Lotto Belisol 12 Garmin Sharp 0:05:58 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 14 Team Katusha 0:07:23 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:35 16 Team Europcar 0:07:48 17 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:54 18 Team Giant - Shimano 0:08:40 19 MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:50 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:09:29 21 FDJ.fr 0:11:00 22 IAM Cycling 0:11:10

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 36:45:49 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:59 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:18 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:37 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:59 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:25 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:48 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:50 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:11 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:49 18 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:06:37 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:39 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:37 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:43 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:31 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:08:44 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:59 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:06 26 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:09:55 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:03 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:47 30 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:59 31 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:13 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:11:14 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:57 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:07 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:29 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:28 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:01 39 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:58 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:09 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:59 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:22:15 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:25 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:44 45 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:23:16 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:23 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:38 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:26:44 49 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:17 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:28:25 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:41 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:29:53 53 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:04 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:45 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:22 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:32:40 57 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:32:46 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:58 59 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:38 60 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:53 61 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:03 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:41 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:43 64 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:10 65 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:37:31 66 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:37:43 67 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:28 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:37 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:16 70 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:39:22 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:39:30 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:39:46 73 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:40:27 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:41:38 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:59 76 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:43:08 77 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:42 78 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:45 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 80 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:45:44 81 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:14 82 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:32 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:46:35 84 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:40 85 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:39 86 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:47:47 87 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:02 88 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:49:02 89 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:27 90 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:30 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:46 92 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:34 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 94 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:42 95 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:53 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:11 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:51:46 98 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:58 99 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:53:01 100 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:17 101 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:54 102 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:36 103 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:39 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:09 105 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:42 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:57:09 107 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:31 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:49 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:58:48 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:59:30 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:01:08 112 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:07 113 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:02:20 114 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:02:26 115 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:43 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:09 117 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:38 118 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:02 119 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:48 120 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:42 121 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:06 122 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:07:17 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:54 124 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:08:10 125 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:10:00 126 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:10:06 127 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:11:05 128 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:11:13 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:11:14 130 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:12:29 131 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:12:32 132 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:41 133 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:12:50 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:14:01 135 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:14:25 136 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:16:44 137 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:16:50 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:17:22 139 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:38 140 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:18:04 141 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:34 142 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:18:42 143 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:18:51 144 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:54 145 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:59 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:38 147 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:20:56 148 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:21:09 149 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:21:26 150 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:21:30 151 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:21:51 152 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:22 153 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:22:53 154 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 1:23:21 155 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:05 156 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:23 157 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:24:49 158 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:25:02 159 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:25:12 160 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:36 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:27:24 162 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:27:46 163 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:28:02 164 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:28:19 165 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 1:28:27 166 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:28:45 167 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:54 168 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:30:39 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:30:54 170 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:56 171 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:31:41 172 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:42 173 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:33:20 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:34:46 175 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:36:16 176 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:36:21 177 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:36 178 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 1:37:04 179 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:37:29 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:38:14 181 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:46 182 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:42:28 183 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:46:04 184 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:47:25 185 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:49:42 186 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 187 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:50:43 188 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:53:25 189 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:25 190 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:54:50 191 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:03 192 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:56 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:11:02 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:18:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 71 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 44 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 42 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 34 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 12 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 26 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 21 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 20 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 16 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 33 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 16 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 35 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 39 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 42 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 43 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 12 44 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 45 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 47 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 49 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 51 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 9 53 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 56 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 7 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 59 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 60 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 63 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 64 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 65 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 66 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 67 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 71 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 73 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 74 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 75 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 76 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 80 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 81 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 82 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 83 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 85 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 86 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 21 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 26 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 29 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 31 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 53 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 54 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 60 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 99 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 126 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 129 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 136 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 142 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 152 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 152 20 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 154 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 154 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 181 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 275 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 288