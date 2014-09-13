Image 1 of 70 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 70 Another hot day in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 70 Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 70 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) saving his third place ovearll (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 70 Chris Froome (Team Sky) has Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in his sights (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 70 Chris Froome (Team Sky) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 70 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) is exhausted after the testing climb to Ancares (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 70 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) after the tough stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 70 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) laying down after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 70 Fabio Aru (Astana) climbs with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 70 Chris Froome (Team Sky) couldn't drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 70 Chris Froome (Team Sky) trying to drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 70 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays the winners Cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 70 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp is spent after the final summit finish of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 70 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) post-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 70 Oleg Tinkov has a chat with Dave Brailsford who is seated in the Team Sky car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 70 Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 70 Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 70 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) recovered to finish third on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 70 Chris Froome (Team Sky) setting a high tempo to Ancares (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 70 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks as he looked to move onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 70 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) leaves his GC rivals behind. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) all but clinched the Vuelta a España title when he finished alone at the summit of the Ancares pass at the end of the penultimate stage 20 of the race. After fending off a number of attacks over the final six kilometres from his main rival, Team Sky’s Chris Froome, the Spaniard responded to the Briton’s final offensive with 500 metres remaining and countered with a blistering acceleration that Froome couldn’t follow

Having surged clear, Contador finished 16 seconds ahead of Froome. As he crossed the line, he delivered his “pistolero” celebration and pointed at the leg that he injured during the first week of the Tour de France in July, which put him out of that race and appeared to threaten his participation in the Vuelta.

The Tinkoff leader eased his way through the first week of the three-week race and over the part fortnight has clearly demonstrated he’s the strongest man in the field. His success at Ancares was his second stage win following his win last Monday on the Farrapona. This victory pushed his overall lead over Froome out to 1:37, putting him on the verge of a third Vuelta title with just tomorrow’s 9.7km time trial in Santiago de Compostela to come.

“We have to look at the [time trial] course, but with the advantage we’ve gained, unless there’s some kind of breakdown the race is won,” said Contador. “The tactic was simple: follow Froome’s wheel, although I had to have the legs to do so because he was very strong. I am very happy. It’s another Grand Tour victory, I’ve won the two ‘queen’ stages and couldn’t ask for more.”

Froome may have failed to unseat the race leader, but he did gain the best part of a minute on third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was dropped when the Sky man delivered his first increase of pace 6.5km from the finish. That cemented his position as the Vuelta’s likely runner-up, 58 seconds ahead of Valverde, who himself has more than a minute in hand on Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) back in fourth.

How it unfolded

It was no surprise when Sky’s Dario Cataldo didn’t take to the start following his bad crash towards the end of yesterday’s stage. Lampre’s Filippo Pozzato and Omega Pharma’s Pieter Serry were also missing from the peloton as it set off for the Puerto de Ancares.

The action was frantic from the start. The peloton split early on, with all of the big guns in the front group. Soon after the field came back together, four riders clipped off the front. But Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale), Winner Ancona (Lampre-Merida) and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) were unable to make their attack stick.

After the peloton re-formed, five riders went away. Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin), Lagos de Covadonga stage-winner Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), George Bennett (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) and Maxime Mederel (Europcar) made the cut, although Ten Dam and Bennett soon dropped back from the group. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels swapped places with them to make it four up front.

With an hour gone and 42km covered, this quartet managed to establish a solid lead. By the 54km mark they were four-and-a-half minutes clear. Going through the first sprint at Sarria after 89km, their advantage topped out at just under 10 minutes.

Sky and Tinkoff reacted at this point. Their pacemaking on the front of the peloton steadily trimmed the breakaway’s lead. Crossing the first of the day’s four categorised climbs, the second-category Vilaesteva, the escapees led by 6:47 with 75km remaining. When Niemiec failed to pick up any points on the top of that climb, Caja Rural’s Luis León Sánchez was confirmed as the victor of the King of the Mountains competition.

With Sky and now Astana pressing consistently, the break’s advantage continued to tumble. On the testing first-category Alto de Folgueiras de Aigas, Poels couldn’t maintain the pace set by his three fellow escapees, whose lead was a mere 45 seconds over the red jersey group going over the top.

Although Niemiec pressed hard on the descent, the chance of him repeating his Covadonga heroics had long gone. Coppel chased across to him before the final climb and they started up the Ancares together, with Mederel around 10 seconds back.

The peloton soon snaffled up the Europcar rider. By then they also had Coppel and Niemiec in their sights, but not before the pair had taken the points and bonus seconds at the second sprint, where Froome nipped out of the pack to take third and move two seconds closer to Contador.

Niemiec delayed the inevitable with another attack, but just inside the 10km banner the Sky-led red jersey group eased past him. All of the favourites were tucked in behind them, but when the gradient pitched up to 18% several fell back, including BMC’s Samuel Sánchez and Katusha’s Dani Moreno.

Rodríguez responded to the loss of his key lieutenant by going on the attack. No one responded immediately, but Valverde eventually had to in order to defend his place on the podium. Giant’s Warren Barguil initially went with him, but soon fell back, as Froome, Contador and Astana’s Fabio Aru cruised onto Valverde’s wheel.

With 7km to the finish, Froome moved to the front of this quartet, with Rodríguez still 20 seconds clear. On the steep ramp that came soon after, the Briton’s legs started to fizz round, his attack seeing off Aru permamently and Contador for a moment. Then Valverde appeared to miss a gear and almost came to a stop. That hesitation left Froome and Contador chasing alone behind Rodríguez.

Froome made at least three more attacks over the next three kilometres. The first brought Rodríguez back into line, the second distanced Valverde as he seemed about to regain contact, the third saw off Rodríguez. But the Sky leader couldn’t shake Contador.

While Valverde made quick work of catching and passing Rodríguez, Froome continued to lead. At the one-kilometre banner he attacked once again. Five hundred metres later, an instant after someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a stick at him, he went again. But Contador answered these thrusts, then delivered a decisive one of his own. The stage and the race were the Spaniard’s, but credit to Froome too for mounting such a sustained challenge and helping to make this the most gripping grand tour of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:11:43 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:18 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:51 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:55 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:15 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:20 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:22 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:26 13 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:51 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:34 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:40 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:04 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:27 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:43 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:27 23 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:31 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:51 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:09:24 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:28 27 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:56 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:04 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 32 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:18 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:25 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:28 36 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:35 38 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:43 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:51 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:36 42 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:53 43 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:16 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:18 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:43 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:12 56 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:02 57 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:13 58 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 59 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:24 60 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:20:58 61 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:21:53 68 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:25:12 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:25:46 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:53 74 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:26:16 75 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:20 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:34 84 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 85 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:26:51 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:26:57 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 92 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:28:01 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:17 95 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 97 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 98 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 99 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 111 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 112 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 114 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 115 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:33 117 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:28:54 118 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:35 119 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:23 121 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 127 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 132 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 135 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 138 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 139 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 140 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:31 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:41 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:04 145 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:26 146 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:32 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:36 148 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 152 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 154 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:31:39 155 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:03 156 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:33:14 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:04 158 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:42 159 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:59

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 10 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 9 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 6 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 13 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 3 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 15:42:48 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:07:16 3 Garmin Sharp 0:12:00 4 Movistar Team 0:12:37 5 Team SKY 0:12:47 6 Astana Pro Team 0:12:52 7 BMC Racing Team 0:15:58 8 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:17:29 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:07 10 Team Europcar 0:28:56 11 Lotto Belisol 0:33:43 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:04 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:41:28 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:51 15 Lampre - Merida 0:43:19 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:47:21 17 Team Giant - Shimano 0:51:46 18 IAM Cycling 1:00:37 19 Orica GreenEdge 1:02:45 20 AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:13 21 FDJ.fr 1:11:21 22 Trek Factory Racing 1:15:52

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 81:12:13 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:37 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:57 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:10:07 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:10:24 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:13 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:09 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:15 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:25 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:59 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:29 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:00 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:36 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:03 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:14 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:37:22 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:51 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:04 21 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:24 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:04 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:23 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1:04:53 25 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 1:06:56 26 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:10:59 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:11:08 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:11:31 29 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:22:45 30 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 1:30:36 31 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:44 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:40 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:15 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:41:05 35 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:15 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:06 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:43:45 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:47:00 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:48:42 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:50:20 41 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:51:22 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:54:03 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:57:14 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:58:00 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:58:55 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:59:06 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:01:26 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:04:23 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:05:57 50 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:24 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:13:28 52 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:15:09 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:15:13 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:19 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:19:07 56 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:20:53 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:21:47 58 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:24:10 59 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:28:35 60 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:30:42 61 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:38:01 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 2:39:55 63 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:40:14 64 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:08 65 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:43:31 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:45:54 67 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:45:58 68 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:47:38 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:50:14 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:50:46 71 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:52:55 72 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:55:58 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:00:52 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 3:01:00 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:03:00 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:04:14 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:07:00 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:08:28 79 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 3:09:02 80 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:09:23 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:09:43 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:32 83 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3:12:27 84 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 3:14:11 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:14:15 86 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 3:16:22 87 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 3:18:32 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:18:36 89 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:18:37 90 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3:23:16 91 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3:23:19 92 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:30 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:27:41 94 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:29:33 95 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 3:29:43 96 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:32:39 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:32:46 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:32:49 99 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:34:38 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:37:04 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3:38:44 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:39:17 103 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:39:28 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:39:29 105 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:40:12 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:40:35 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:41:15 108 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:47:09 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:47:34 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:48:42 111 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:48:49 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:49:11 113 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:52:00 114 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:52:04 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:52:27 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:52:32 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:52:38 118 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3:53:05 119 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:54:45 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:55:29 121 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:57:50 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 4:01:45 123 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:01:59 124 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 4:03:46 125 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:03:48 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:05:44 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4:09:10 128 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:10:14 129 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 4:12:56 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:15:48 131 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 4:16:42 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:18:20 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:28 134 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4:19:45 135 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:20:19 136 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 4:21:16 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:24:44 138 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:25:08 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 4:26:34 140 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 4:27:04 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:28:50 142 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4:28:53 143 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:29:40 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4:33:28 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:35:21 146 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:36:46 147 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:36:59 148 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4:39:15 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4:41:21 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:45:05 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:47:52 152 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:48:30 153 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:49:44 154 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:52:26 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:52:31 156 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:53:30 157 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5:02:37 158 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5:14:11 159 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:22:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 169 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 146 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 139 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 117 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 85 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 64 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 61 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 12 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 38 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 34 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 34 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 33 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 25 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 26 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 30 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 31 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 35 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 37 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 15 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 44 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 47 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 48 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 12 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 50 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 54 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 55 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 57 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 59 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 60 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 62 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 64 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 65 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 66 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 67 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 68 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 70 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 71 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 72 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 74 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 75 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 78 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 81 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 83 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 87 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 90 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 91 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 93 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 94 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 95 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 96 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 98 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1 99 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 100 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 33 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 33 6 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 19 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 17 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 9 18 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 22 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 23 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 28 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 33 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 37 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 39 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 44 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 46 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 17 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 48 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 51 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 60 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 63 10 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 64 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 92 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 104 17 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 111 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 23 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 123 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 125 25 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 129 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 28 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 29 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 151 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 155 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 162 33 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 166 34 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 35 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 178 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 179 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 182 38 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 184 39 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 194 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 198 41 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 198 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 209 43 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 215 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 223 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 248 46 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 260 47 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 290 48 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 294