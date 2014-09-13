Trending

Vuelta a España: Contador wins on Ancares

Spaniard edges closer to Vuelta a España title

Image 1 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 70

Another hot day in Spain

Another hot day in Spain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 70

Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 70

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) saving his third place ovearll

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) saving his third place ovearll
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in his sights

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in his sights
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 70

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) is exhausted after the testing climb to Ancares

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) is exhausted after the testing climb to Ancares
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 70

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) after the tough stage

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) after the tough stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 70

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) laying down after the stage

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) laying down after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbs with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Fabio Aru (Astana) climbs with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) couldn't drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) couldn't drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) trying to drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) trying to drop Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays the winners Cava

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprays the winners Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 70

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp is spent after the final summit finish of the race

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp is spent after the final summit finish of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 70

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) post-race

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) post-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 70

Oleg Tinkov has a chat with Dave Brailsford who is seated in the Team Sky car

Oleg Tinkov has a chat with Dave Brailsford who is seated in the Team Sky car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 70

Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 70

Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida)

Przemysław Niemiec (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 70

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) recovered to finish third on the stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) recovered to finish third on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) setting a high tempo to Ancares

Chris Froome (Team Sky) setting a high tempo to Ancares
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 70

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks as he looked to move onto the podium

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks as he looked to move onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 70

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) leaves his GC rivals behind. For now

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) leaves his GC rivals behind. For now
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) dug deep but couldn't get the win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) dug deep but couldn't get the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 70

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) having fun

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) having fun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 70

Carlos Verona jokes around with teammate Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Carlos Verona jokes around with teammate Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 70

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium after his stage win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires his famous finger pistol

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires his famous finger pistol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) win to the stage to all but secure his third Vuelta win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) win to the stage to all but secure his third Vuelta win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks out his prize for the stage win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks out his prize for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 70

The podium hosteses

The podium hosteses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) records another second palce

Chris Froome (Team Sky) records another second palce
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates the stage win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 70

Stage win number two at the Vuelta in 2014 for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Stage win number two at the Vuelta in 2014 for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 70

Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 70

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) accepts the green jersey for teammate John Dgenkolb

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) accepts the green jersey for teammate John Dgenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 70

Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 70

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 70

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing at the Vuelta

Chris Froome (Team Sky) climbing at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights to limit his losses

Fabio Aru (Astana) fights to limit his losses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 70

Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador

Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 70

Contador on the attack in the final kilometres

Contador on the attack in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 70

Chris Froome (Team Sky) said he emptied the tank as he tried to drop Contador

Chris Froome (Team Sky) said he emptied the tank as he tried to drop Contador
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 70

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tries to limit his losses

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) tries to limit his losses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 70

Aru and Rodriguez were fighting for places in the top five overall

Aru and Rodriguez were fighting for places in the top five overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on alone wearing the leader's red jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on alone wearing the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his second stage of the 2014 Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his second stage of the 2014 Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 70

Alberto Contador celebrates his stage victory

Alberto Contador celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 70

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 66 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after winning at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after winning at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 67 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 68 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 69 of 70

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 20 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 70 of 70

Alberto Contador powers to victory on Ancares

Alberto Contador powers to victory on Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) all but clinched the Vuelta a España title when he finished alone at the summit of the Ancares pass at the end of the penultimate stage 20 of the race. After fending off a number of attacks over the final six kilometres from his main rival, Team Sky’s Chris Froome, the Spaniard responded to the Briton’s final offensive with 500 metres remaining and countered with a blistering acceleration that Froome couldn’t follow

Contador claims third Vuelta a España title

Having surged clear, Contador finished 16 seconds ahead of Froome. As he crossed the line, he delivered his “pistolero” celebration and pointed at the leg that he injured during the first week of the Tour de France in July, which put him out of that race and appeared to threaten his participation in the Vuelta.

The Tinkoff leader eased his way through the first week of the three-week race and over the part fortnight has clearly demonstrated he’s the strongest man in the field. His success at Ancares was his second stage win following his win last Monday on the Farrapona. This victory pushed his overall lead over Froome out to 1:37, putting him on the verge of a third Vuelta title with just tomorrow’s 9.7km time trial in Santiago de Compostela to come.

“We have to look at the [time trial] course, but with the advantage we’ve gained, unless there’s some kind of breakdown the race is won,” said Contador. “The tactic was simple: follow Froome’s wheel, although I had to have the legs to do so because he was very strong. I am very happy. It’s another Grand Tour victory, I’ve won the two ‘queen’ stages and couldn’t ask for more.”

Froome may have failed to unseat the race leader, but he did gain the best part of a minute on third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was dropped when the Sky man delivered his first increase of pace 6.5km from the finish. That cemented his position as the Vuelta’s likely runner-up, 58 seconds ahead of Valverde, who himself has more than a minute in hand on Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) back in fourth.

How it unfolded

It was no surprise when Sky’s Dario Cataldo didn’t take to the start following his bad crash towards the end of yesterday’s stage. Lampre’s Filippo Pozzato and Omega Pharma’s Pieter Serry were also missing from the peloton as it set off for the Puerto de Ancares.

The action was frantic from the start. The peloton split early on, with all of the big guns in the front group. Soon after the field came back together, four riders clipped off the front. But Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale), Winner Ancona (Lampre-Merida) and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) were unable to make their attack stick.

After the peloton re-formed, five riders went away. Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin), Lagos de Covadonga stage-winner Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), George Bennett (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) and Maxime Mederel (Europcar) made the cut, although Ten Dam and Bennett soon dropped back from the group. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels swapped places with them to make it four up front.

With an hour gone and 42km covered, this quartet managed to establish a solid lead. By the 54km mark they were four-and-a-half minutes clear. Going through the first sprint at Sarria after 89km, their advantage topped out at just under 10 minutes.

Sky and Tinkoff reacted at this point. Their pacemaking on the front of the peloton steadily trimmed the breakaway’s lead. Crossing the first of the day’s four categorised climbs, the second-category Vilaesteva, the escapees led by 6:47 with 75km remaining. When Niemiec failed to pick up any points on the top of that climb, Caja Rural’s Luis León Sánchez was confirmed as the victor of the King of the Mountains competition.

With Sky and now Astana pressing consistently, the break’s advantage continued to tumble. On the testing first-category Alto de Folgueiras de Aigas, Poels couldn’t maintain the pace set by his three fellow escapees, whose lead was a mere 45 seconds over the red jersey group going over the top.

Although Niemiec pressed hard on the descent, the chance of him repeating his Covadonga heroics had long gone. Coppel chased across to him before the final climb and they started up the Ancares together, with Mederel around 10 seconds back.

The peloton soon snaffled up the Europcar rider. By then they also had Coppel and Niemiec in their sights, but not before the pair had taken the points and bonus seconds at the second sprint, where Froome nipped out of the pack to take third and move two seconds closer to Contador.

Niemiec delayed the inevitable with another attack, but just inside the 10km banner the Sky-led red jersey group eased past him. All of the favourites were tucked in behind them, but when the gradient pitched up to 18% several fell back, including BMC’s Samuel Sánchez and Katusha’s Dani Moreno.

Rodríguez responded to the loss of his key lieutenant by going on the attack. No one responded immediately, but Valverde eventually had to in order to defend his place on the podium. Giant’s Warren Barguil initially went with him, but soon fell back, as Froome, Contador and Astana’s Fabio Aru cruised onto Valverde’s wheel.

With 7km to the finish, Froome moved to the front of this quartet, with Rodríguez still 20 seconds clear. On the steep ramp that came soon after, the Briton’s legs started to fizz round, his attack seeing off Aru permamently and Contador for a moment. Then Valverde appeared to miss a gear and almost came to a stop. That hesitation left Froome and Contador chasing alone behind Rodríguez.

Froome made at least three more attacks over the next three kilometres. The first brought Rodríguez back into line, the second distanced Valverde as he seemed about to regain contact, the third saw off Rodríguez. But the Sky leader couldn’t shake Contador.

While Valverde made quick work of catching and passing Rodríguez, Froome continued to lead. At the one-kilometre banner he attacked once again. Five hundred metres later, an instant after someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a stick at him, he went again. But Contador answered these thrusts, then delivered a decisive one of his own. The stage and the race were the Spaniard’s, but credit to Froome too for mounting such a sustained challenge and helping to make this the most gripping grand tour of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5:11:43
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:18
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:51
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:55
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:15
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:20
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:22
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:26
13Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:51
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:34
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:40
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:04
20Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:27
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:43
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:27
23Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:31
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:51
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:09:24
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:28
27Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
28Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:56
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:04
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
32Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:18
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:25
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:28
36Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:35
38Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:43
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:51
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:14:36
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:53
43Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:16
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:18
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:43
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:12
56Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:02
57Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:13
58Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
59Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:24
60Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:20:58
61Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
64Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:21:53
68George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:25:12
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:25:46
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:53
74Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:26:16
75Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:20
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:26:34
84Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
85Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:26:51
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:26:57
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
92Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:28:01
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:17
95Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
97Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
98Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
99Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
102Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
103Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
106Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
107Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
111Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
112Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
114Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
115Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
116Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:33
117Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:28:54
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:29:35
119Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:30:23
121Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
127Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
130Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
132Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
135Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
138Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
139Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
140Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:31
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:41
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:04
145Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:26
146Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:32
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:36
148John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
149Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
151Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
152Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
154Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:31:39
155Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:32:03
156David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:33:14
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:04
158Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:42
159Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:59

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano10
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha9
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale6
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha4
13Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
2Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar6
3Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha15:42:48
2Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:16
3Garmin Sharp0:12:00
4Movistar Team0:12:37
5Team SKY0:12:47
6Astana Pro Team0:12:52
7BMC Racing Team0:15:58
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:17:29
9MTN - Qhubeka0:18:07
10Team Europcar0:28:56
11Lotto Belisol0:33:43
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:04
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:41:28
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:51
15Lampre - Merida0:43:19
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:47:21
17Team Giant - Shimano0:51:46
18IAM Cycling1:00:37
19Orica GreenEdge1:02:45
20AG2R La Mondiale1:04:13
21FDJ.fr1:11:21
22Trek Factory Racing1:15:52

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo81:12:13
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:37
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:57
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:10:07
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:10:24
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:13
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:09
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:13:15
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:25
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:19:59
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:29
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:00
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:36
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:03
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:14
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:37:22
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:51
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:04
21Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:24
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:04
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:23
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1:04:53
25Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp1:06:56
26Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:10:59
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:11:08
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:11:31
29Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:22:45
30Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team1:30:36
31Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:44
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:40
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:15
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:41:05
35Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:15
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:06
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:43:45
38Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:47:00
39Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:48:42
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:50:20
41Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:51:22
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:54:03
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:57:14
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:58:00
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:58:55
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:59:06
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:01:26
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:04:23
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:05:57
50Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:24
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2:13:28
52Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:15:09
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:15:13
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:19
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:19:07
56Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:20:53
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:21:47
58Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:24:10
59Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:28:35
60Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:30:42
61Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling2:38:01
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano2:39:55
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:40:14
64Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:08
65Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:43:31
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:45:54
67Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:45:58
68Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:47:38
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:50:14
70Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:50:46
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:52:55
72Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:55:58
73Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3:00:52
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano3:01:00
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:03:00
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:04:14
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:07:00
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:08:28
79Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar3:09:02
80Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:09:23
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:09:43
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:32
83Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3:12:27
84Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp3:14:11
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:14:15
86Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp3:16:22
87George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale3:18:32
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:18:36
89Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:18:37
90Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3:23:16
91Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3:23:19
92Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:30
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:27:41
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr3:29:33
95Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha3:29:43
96Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:32:39
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:32:46
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:32:49
99Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:34:38
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:37:04
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3:38:44
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:39:17
103Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:39:28
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:39:29
105Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling3:40:12
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:40:35
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:41:15
108Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:47:09
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:47:34
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:48:42
111Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:48:49
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:49:11
113Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:52:00
114Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:52:04
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:52:27
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:52:32
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:52:38
118Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp3:53:05
119Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:54:45
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:55:29
121Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:57:50
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale4:01:45
123Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:01:59
124Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale4:03:46
125Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:03:48
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:05:44
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4:09:10
128Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:10:14
129Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol4:12:56
130Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:15:48
131Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing4:16:42
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:18:20
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:28
134Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4:19:45
135Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:20:19
136Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge4:21:16
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:24:44
138Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:25:08
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka4:26:34
140Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar4:27:04
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:28:50
142Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4:28:53
143Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling4:29:40
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4:33:28
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:35:21
146Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling4:36:46
147Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:36:59
148Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar4:39:15
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale4:41:21
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:45:05
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:47:52
152Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:48:30
153Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:49:44
154Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:52:26
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:52:31
156Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:53:30
157Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5:02:37
158Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5:14:11
159Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:22:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano169pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team146
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo145
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky139
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha117
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge105
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team103
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp85
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing64
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale61
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits60
12Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team56
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha48
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida44
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano38
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team36
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida34
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar34
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling34
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol33
23Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team33
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
25Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
26Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol26
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
30Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr21
31Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
35Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
37Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha15
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
44Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
47Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
48Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka12
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
50Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
55Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
57Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
59Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
60Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
62Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
64Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
65Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
66Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
67Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
68Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
70Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
71Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
72Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
74Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
75Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
76Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
78Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
81Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
83Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
87Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
90Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
91Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
93Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
94Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
96Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
97José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
98Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1
99Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA58pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo45
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida33
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky33
6Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
8Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha19
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
12Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
17Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar9
18Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
20Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol6
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
28Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
33Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
37Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
44Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
46Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
53Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha17
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp48
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida51
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida60
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano63
10Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team64
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo73
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits84
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale92
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team97
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team101
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka104
17Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha106
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA110
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar111
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol114
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida121
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar123
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol125
25Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team129
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team142
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA144
28Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA147
29Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka151
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka155
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team155
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar162
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team166
34Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA173
35Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr178
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol179
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky182
38Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka184
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida194
40Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team198
41Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky198
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida209
43Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA215
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing223
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team248
46Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr260
47Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar290
48Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka294

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha243:43:48
2Movistar Team0:39:09
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:40:11
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:51:34
5Team SKY1:06:32
6Astana Pro Team1:07:00
7Garmin Sharp1:15:27
8BMC Racing Team1:17:23
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:12:29
10Lotto Belisol2:54:54
11MTN - Qhubeka2:55:16
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2:55:38
13Lampre - Merida2:56:10
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:05:58
15Team Europcar3:11:47
16Team Giant - Shimano3:56:48
17Cannondale Pro Cycling4:28:59
18Orica GreenEdge5:21:06
19Trek Factory Racing6:00:12
20AG2R La Mondiale6:15:56
21FDJ.fr7:00:38
22IAM Cycling8:50:37

 

