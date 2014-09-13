Vuelta a España: Contador wins on Ancares
Spaniard edges closer to Vuelta a España title
Stage 20: Santo Estevo de Riba de Sil - Puerto de Ancares
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) all but clinched the Vuelta a España title when he finished alone at the summit of the Ancares pass at the end of the penultimate stage 20 of the race. After fending off a number of attacks over the final six kilometres from his main rival, Team Sky’s Chris Froome, the Spaniard responded to the Briton’s final offensive with 500 metres remaining and countered with a blistering acceleration that Froome couldn’t follow
Having surged clear, Contador finished 16 seconds ahead of Froome. As he crossed the line, he delivered his “pistolero” celebration and pointed at the leg that he injured during the first week of the Tour de France in July, which put him out of that race and appeared to threaten his participation in the Vuelta.
The Tinkoff leader eased his way through the first week of the three-week race and over the part fortnight has clearly demonstrated he’s the strongest man in the field. His success at Ancares was his second stage win following his win last Monday on the Farrapona. This victory pushed his overall lead over Froome out to 1:37, putting him on the verge of a third Vuelta title with just tomorrow’s 9.7km time trial in Santiago de Compostela to come.
“We have to look at the [time trial] course, but with the advantage we’ve gained, unless there’s some kind of breakdown the race is won,” said Contador. “The tactic was simple: follow Froome’s wheel, although I had to have the legs to do so because he was very strong. I am very happy. It’s another Grand Tour victory, I’ve won the two ‘queen’ stages and couldn’t ask for more.”
Froome may have failed to unseat the race leader, but he did gain the best part of a minute on third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was dropped when the Sky man delivered his first increase of pace 6.5km from the finish. That cemented his position as the Vuelta’s likely runner-up, 58 seconds ahead of Valverde, who himself has more than a minute in hand on Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) back in fourth.
How it unfolded
It was no surprise when Sky’s Dario Cataldo didn’t take to the start following his bad crash towards the end of yesterday’s stage. Lampre’s Filippo Pozzato and Omega Pharma’s Pieter Serry were also missing from the peloton as it set off for the Puerto de Ancares.
The action was frantic from the start. The peloton split early on, with all of the big guns in the front group. Soon after the field came back together, four riders clipped off the front. But Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha), Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale), Winner Ancona (Lampre-Merida) and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) were unable to make their attack stick.
After the peloton re-formed, five riders went away. Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin), Lagos de Covadonga stage-winner Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), George Bennett (Cannondale), Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) and Maxime Mederel (Europcar) made the cut, although Ten Dam and Bennett soon dropped back from the group. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels swapped places with them to make it four up front.
With an hour gone and 42km covered, this quartet managed to establish a solid lead. By the 54km mark they were four-and-a-half minutes clear. Going through the first sprint at Sarria after 89km, their advantage topped out at just under 10 minutes.
Sky and Tinkoff reacted at this point. Their pacemaking on the front of the peloton steadily trimmed the breakaway’s lead. Crossing the first of the day’s four categorised climbs, the second-category Vilaesteva, the escapees led by 6:47 with 75km remaining. When Niemiec failed to pick up any points on the top of that climb, Caja Rural’s Luis León Sánchez was confirmed as the victor of the King of the Mountains competition.
With Sky and now Astana pressing consistently, the break’s advantage continued to tumble. On the testing first-category Alto de Folgueiras de Aigas, Poels couldn’t maintain the pace set by his three fellow escapees, whose lead was a mere 45 seconds over the red jersey group going over the top.
Although Niemiec pressed hard on the descent, the chance of him repeating his Covadonga heroics had long gone. Coppel chased across to him before the final climb and they started up the Ancares together, with Mederel around 10 seconds back.
The peloton soon snaffled up the Europcar rider. By then they also had Coppel and Niemiec in their sights, but not before the pair had taken the points and bonus seconds at the second sprint, where Froome nipped out of the pack to take third and move two seconds closer to Contador.
Niemiec delayed the inevitable with another attack, but just inside the 10km banner the Sky-led red jersey group eased past him. All of the favourites were tucked in behind them, but when the gradient pitched up to 18% several fell back, including BMC’s Samuel Sánchez and Katusha’s Dani Moreno.
Rodríguez responded to the loss of his key lieutenant by going on the attack. No one responded immediately, but Valverde eventually had to in order to defend his place on the podium. Giant’s Warren Barguil initially went with him, but soon fell back, as Froome, Contador and Astana’s Fabio Aru cruised onto Valverde’s wheel.
With 7km to the finish, Froome moved to the front of this quartet, with Rodríguez still 20 seconds clear. On the steep ramp that came soon after, the Briton’s legs started to fizz round, his attack seeing off Aru permamently and Contador for a moment. Then Valverde appeared to miss a gear and almost came to a stop. That hesitation left Froome and Contador chasing alone behind Rodríguez.
Froome made at least three more attacks over the next three kilometres. The first brought Rodríguez back into line, the second distanced Valverde as he seemed about to regain contact, the third saw off Rodríguez. But the Sky leader couldn’t shake Contador.
While Valverde made quick work of catching and passing Rodríguez, Froome continued to lead. At the one-kilometre banner he attacked once again. Five hundred metres later, an instant after someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a stick at him, he went again. But Contador answered these thrusts, then delivered a decisive one of his own. The stage and the race were the Spaniard’s, but credit to Froome too for mounting such a sustained challenge and helping to make this the most gripping grand tour of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:11:43
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:51
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:55
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:15
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:20
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:22
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:26
|13
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:51
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:34
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:40
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:04
|20
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:27
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:43
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:27
|23
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:31
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:51
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:24
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:28
|27
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:56
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:04
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:18
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:28
|36
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:35
|38
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:43
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:51
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:14:36
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:53
|43
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:16
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:18
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:43
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:12
|56
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:02
|57
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:13
|58
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:24
|60
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:20:58
|61
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:53
|68
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:25:12
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:46
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:53
|74
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:16
|75
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:20
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:34
|84
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:51
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:57
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:28:01
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:17
|95
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|97
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|115
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:33
|117
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:54
|118
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:35
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:23
|121
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|127
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|132
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|135
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:31
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:41
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:04
|145
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:26
|146
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:32
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:36
|148
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:31:39
|155
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:03
|156
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:14
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:04
|158
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:42
|159
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|3
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|15:42:48
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:07:16
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:12:00
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:12:37
|5
|Team SKY
|0:12:47
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:52
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:58
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:17:29
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:07
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:28:56
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:33:43
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:04
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:41:28
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:51
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:43:19
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:47:21
|17
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:51:46
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1:00:37
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:45
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:13
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:11:21
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81:12:13
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:57
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:07
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:24
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:13
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:09
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:15
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:25
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:59
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:29
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:00
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:03
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:14
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:22
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:51
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:04
|21
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:24
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:04
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:23
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1:04:53
|25
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|1:06:56
|26
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:59
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:08
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:31
|29
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:22:45
|30
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|1:30:36
|31
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:44
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:40
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:15
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:41:05
|35
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:15
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:06
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:43:45
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:47:00
|39
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:48:42
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:50:20
|41
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:51:22
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:54:03
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:57:14
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:00
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:55
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:59:06
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:01:26
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:04:23
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:05:57
|50
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:24
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:13:28
|52
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:09
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:15:13
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:19
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:19:07
|56
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:20:53
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:21:47
|58
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:10
|59
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:28:35
|60
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:30:42
|61
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:38:01
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:39:55
|63
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:40:14
|64
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:41:08
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:43:31
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:45:54
|67
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:45:58
|68
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:38
|69
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:50:14
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:50:46
|71
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:52:55
|72
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:55:58
|73
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:52
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:01:00
|75
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:03:00
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:04:14
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:07:00
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:08:28
|79
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:09:02
|80
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:09:23
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:43
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:32
|83
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3:12:27
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3:14:11
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:14:15
|86
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|3:16:22
|87
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|3:18:32
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:18:36
|89
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:18:37
|90
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:23:16
|91
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:23:19
|92
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:30
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:27:41
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:29:33
|95
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:29:43
|96
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:32:39
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:32:46
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:32:49
|99
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:34:38
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:37:04
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:38:44
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:39:17
|103
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:39:28
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:39:29
|105
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:40:12
|106
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:40:35
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:41:15
|108
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:47:09
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:47:34
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:48:42
|111
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:48:49
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:49:11
|113
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:52:00
|114
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:52:04
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:52:27
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:52:32
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:52:38
|118
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3:53:05
|119
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:54:45
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:55:29
|121
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:57:50
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|4:01:45
|123
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:01:59
|124
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|4:03:46
|125
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:03:48
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:05:44
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4:09:10
|128
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:10:14
|129
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|4:12:56
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:15:48
|131
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|4:16:42
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:18:20
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:28
|134
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4:19:45
|135
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:20:19
|136
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|4:21:16
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:24:44
|138
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:25:08
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:26:34
|140
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|4:27:04
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:28:50
|142
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4:28:53
|143
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:29:40
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4:33:28
|145
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:35:21
|146
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:36:46
|147
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:36:59
|148
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4:39:15
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4:41:21
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:45:05
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:47:52
|152
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:48:30
|153
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:49:44
|154
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:52:26
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:52:31
|156
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:53:30
|157
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5:02:37
|158
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:14:11
|159
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|169
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|117
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|85
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|12
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|34
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|33
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|25
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|26
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|26
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|30
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|31
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|35
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|37
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|15
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|50
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|57
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|58
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|59
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|60
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|62
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|64
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|65
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|66
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|67
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|68
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|70
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|71
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|72
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|73
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|75
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|78
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|81
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|83
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|87
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|90
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|91
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|93
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|94
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|95
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|96
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|99
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|33
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|6
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|17
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|18
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|22
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|28
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|33
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|37
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|39
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|44
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|46
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|48
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|51
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|60
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|10
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|64
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|17
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|125
|25
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|28
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|29
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|33
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|166
|34
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|173
|35
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|178
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|179
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|182
|38
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|184
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|194
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|198
|41
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|198
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|209
|43
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|215
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|223
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|248
|46
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|260
|47
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|290
|48
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|294
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|243:43:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:39:09
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:40:11
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:51:34
|5
|Team SKY
|1:06:32
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:00
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|1:15:27
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|1:17:23
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:29
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|2:54:54
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:55:16
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2:55:38
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|2:56:10
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:05:58
|15
|Team Europcar
|3:11:47
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|3:56:48
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:28:59
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:21:06
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|6:00:12
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:15:56
|21
|FDJ.fr
|7:00:38
|22
|IAM Cycling
|8:50:37
