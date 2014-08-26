Trending

Vuelta a España: Degenkolb wins stage 4 in Córdoba

Matthews retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) is all smiles in Cordoba

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) is all smiles in Cordoba
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wears his new winner's hat on the stage 4 podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wears his new winner's hat on the stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the red leader's jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Michael Matthews(Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey

Michael Matthews(Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Degenkolb wins stage 4 in Cordoba

Degenkolb wins stage 4 in Cordoba
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 50

The bunch sprint in Cordoba

The bunch sprint in Cordoba
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 50

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 50

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 50

Katusha, Garmin-Sharp and Ag2r-La Mondiale

Katusha, Garmin-Sharp and Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

John Degenkolb (Gian-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Gian-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Romain Sicard (Europcar) in the breakaway

Romain Sicard (Europcar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

Romain Sicard (Europcar), Adam yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alejando Valverde (Movistar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar), Adam yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alejando Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) leads the breakaway

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 at the Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the red jersey at the start of stage 4

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the red jersey at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 50

Vuelta race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd

Vuelta race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 50

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) rolls to the stage 4 start line

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) rolls to the stage 4 start line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 50

Chris Froome (Team Sky) walks off the sign in stage

Chris Froome (Team Sky) walks off the sign in stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 50

Chris Froome (Team Sky) signs in at the start

Chris Froome (Team Sky) signs in at the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 50

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 50

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 50

Tom Boonen makes his way to the start line in Mairena del Alcor

Tom Boonen makes his way to the start line in Mairena del Alcor
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) gets the stage winners cap

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) gets the stage winners cap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) celebrates his stage 4 victory on the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) celebrates his stage 4 victory on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) maintains his lead at the Vuelta a España

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) maintains his lead at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) celebrates the win with his teammate

John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) celebrates the win with his teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes the stage 4 win in Córdoba

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes the stage 4 win in Córdoba
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 4 sprint

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 4 sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) takes a picture with a fan

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) takes a picture with a fan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his way through the crowd at the start of stage 4

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his way through the crowd at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

The riders pause for a moment of silence in memory of Alfredo Martini

The riders pause for a moment of silence in memory of Alfredo Martini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Fabio Aru (Astana) signs in at the start of stage 4

Fabio Aru (Astana) signs in at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Alberto Contador(Tinkoff-Saxo) waits for the stage 4 start

Alberto Contador(Tinkoff-Saxo) waits for the stage 4 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) at the start line in Mairena del Alcor

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) at the start line in Mairena del Alcor
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) rolls to the stage 4 start line

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) rolls to the stage 4 start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) heads to the stage 4 sign in area

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEdge) heads to the stage 4 sign in area
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) claimed stage 4 of the Vuelta a España from Mairena del Alcor to Córdoba after unleashing a furious sprint in the final 200 meters. The German won by several bike lengths, gauging his efforts perfectly on a day that saw a number of his sprint rivals suffer in the heat. Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) finished second with Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) doing enough to retain his leader’s jersey, taking in third.

Degenkolb survived the difficult terrain and the heat, and made the most of the hard work laid down by his teammates on the run into Córdoba. Giant-Shimano hit the front inside the final kilometre of the stage on a sweltering day in the saddle and when Reynes opened up his sprint for the line Degenkolb used it as the springboard to move clear. Behind him, there was little Matthews and the remaining sprinters could do, with Degenkolb finishing several bike lengths clear.

The win means that for the second year in a row Giant-Shimano have won stages in all three Grand Tours but for Degenkolb the win proved that the sprinter is back to his best.

The 25-year-old suffered badly on stage 3 but he was able to come back, with help from his team, and secure the win he was aiming for in Córdoba. The Vuelta is a race that had launched the German’s career, where he made his Grand Tour debut in 2011, and where, twelve months later he won five stages.

"I love the Vuelta a España and also the country. I love being in Spain. Yesterday was quite disappointing not holding on, it was too hard and too explosive. Today was better. I needed one or two days to adapt to the heat. My teammates were there to help me and motivate me, and it’s great to win another stage of the Vuelta.” Degenkolb said at the finish.

While the sprinters were split by the two categorised climbs in the final 60 kilometres, the overall contenders remained clustered together. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) launched an attack on the descent of the final climb but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all remain in contention.

How it unfolded

The stage itself was marked by the searing temperatures which peaked out at 40 degrees as the peloton made its way north. Not that the weather did anything to dissuade the early attacks with Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja-Rural), Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Sebastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) slipping clear in the opening stages.

After 20 kilometres of racing in oven-like conditions, the foursome had an advantage of close to five minutes and as they race wound its way further north, the gap ebbed and flowed as the peloton’s main concern shifted to hydration and race management.

Orica-GreenEdge had worked tirelessly on stage 3 in setting up Matthews for both the stage win and race lead, and the Australian outfit were not about to let all their hard work be undone.

They set tempo as the race headed towards the first climb of the day and with the gap ticking downwards the main GC contenders and their teams began to surface near the front of the peloton.

Turgot was the first rider to throw in the towel as the break moved onto the first categorised climb of the stage, leaving the three remaining breakaway riders with a slender 17-second advantage over the peloton.

With Caja Rural’s jersey dangerously close to disappearing from the view of the television cameras the Spanish squad sought action and it was left to Amets Txurruka to fly the flag. The Spaniard bridged up to the survivors in no time and quickly established a lead with Engoulvent.

Despite the fresh legs, Team Sky and Movistar pace setting meant that the duo stood little chance as the race began the final 36.9-kilometre circuit, which would decide the stage.

At the back of the peloton, a number of sprinters were already struggling with Cannondale’s Peter Sagan once again in difficulty. He wasn’t the only fast man under pressure with Jens Debusschere and Yauheni Hutarovich also losing ground.

On the second category climb after 130 kilometres of racing Team Sky and Movistar again assumed control of the race with Quintana and Froome aligned to the back of their teams’ trains. Contador danced on the pedals alongside them, giving his delicate knee another test.

With the break caught, Lampre-Merida’s Winner Anacona and Orica-GreenEdge’s Adam Yates jumped clear as the peloton crested the climb. They were joined by Europcar’s Romain Sicard and Valverde. The Movistar’s motives were not entirely clear given the distance between the climb and the finish but the group managed to establish a 20-second lead before organisation and an inevitable capture was made.

Inside the final ten kilometres, the weary sprint trains that remained pushed on. It looked as though Degenkolb would go up against Matthews, even if Lotto Belisol’s Adam Hansen tried to spoil the party with a late attack. With the finish line in sight, however, Degenkolb unleashed his sprint to take the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:02:55
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
18Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
31André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
40Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
43Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
53Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
54Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
55Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
57Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
62Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
63Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
65Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:45
66Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:53
67Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:01:01
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:47
69Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
70Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
72Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
73Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
80Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
81Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:53
83Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:15
84Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
85Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
86Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
90Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:31
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
93Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:47
101Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
106Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
107Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
111Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
112Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
113Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
114Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:40
117Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:44
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
121Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
122Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
125Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
130Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
131Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
132Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
133David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
134Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
135Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
136Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
138Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
140Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
142Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
143Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
145Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
146Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
147Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
148Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
149Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
150Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
151Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
152Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
155Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
158Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:55
160Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
163Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
165Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
166Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
169Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
170Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
171Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
174Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
175Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
176Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
177Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
178Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
179Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
180Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
181Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
182Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
183Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
184Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
185Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
186Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
187Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
188Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
189Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
190Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
191Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
192Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
193Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
194Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
195Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
196Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
197Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
198Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:37

Sprint 1 - Posadas, 79.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2 - Córdoba, 127.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Sprint 3 - Córdoba, 164.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge16
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp12
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
12Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
15José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Jerónimo, 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Catorce por ciento, 139km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:08:45
2Lampre - Merida
3Movistar Team
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
5Garmin Sharp
6Astana Pro Team
7Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Giant - Shimano0:00:45
12Orica GreenEdge0:01:01
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15MTN - Qhubeka0:07:24
16Team SKY0:08:31
17Lotto Belisol0:08:49
18AG2R La Mondiale0:09:57
19Trek Factory Racing0:10:47
20Team Europcar0:17:52
21FDJ.fr0:19:18
22IAM Cycling0:27:28

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge13:30:44
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:08
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:21
6Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:24
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:34
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
18Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:42
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:46
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:56
29André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
31Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:03
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
36Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:08
38John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:11
39Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:15
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
41Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:22
42Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:36
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:51
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
47Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
48Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:16
49José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:32
51Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:45
52Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:00
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:07
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:24
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:39
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
57Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:06
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:04:19
59Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:20
60Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:27
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:04:42
62Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:46
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:56
65Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:00
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
68Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
69Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:14
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:35
71Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:42
73Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:45
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:06:36
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:37
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:06:55
77Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
78Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:07:26
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:46
81Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:02
82Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:16
83Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:08:39
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:14
85Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:16
86Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:19
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:23
88Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
89Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:12
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
91Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:21
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:10:44
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:05
94Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:08
95Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:11
98Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:11:29
99Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11:50
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:21
101Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:44
102Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:02
103Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
104Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:54
106Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:10
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:14:28
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:32
109Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:42
110Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:49
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:14:56
112Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:02
113Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:05
114Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:15:22
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:30
116Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:32
117Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:42
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:43
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:45
120Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:55
121Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:15:58
122Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:02
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:16:16
124Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:16:26
125Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:16:35
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:16:47
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
128Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:17:35
129Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:38
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:17:44
131Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:17:50
132Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:55
133Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:09
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:12
135Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:17
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:32
138Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:37
139Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:39
140Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:18:52
141Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:57
142Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:11
143Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:19:16
144Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:18
145Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:19:20
146Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:25
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:37
148Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:19:41
149Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:19:44
150Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:55
151David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:20:07
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:13
153Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:20:25
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:33
155Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:35
156Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:47
157Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:52
158Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:53
159Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:20:56
160Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:09
161Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:21:25
162Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:49
163Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:50
164Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:21:51
165Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:00
166Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:04
167Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:07
168Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:20
169Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:27
170Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:47
171Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:48
172Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:50
173Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:56
174Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:22:57
175Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:59
176Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:08
177Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:15
178Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:27
179Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:15
180Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:30:36
181Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:54
182Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:32:48
183Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:39
184Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:40
185Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:08
186Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:34:41
187Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:46
188Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:35:01
189Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:36
190Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:35:59
191Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:12
192Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:36:36
193Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:36:45
194Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:55
195Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:22
196Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:10
197Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:41:13
198Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:45:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge45pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr33
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp32
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
6Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling20
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
13Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
14Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
16Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
19Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
20Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
27Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
32Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
33Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
35Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
37Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
42Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
43Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
44David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar9
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
9Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
12Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida79pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA124
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA125
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team134
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar241
6Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA242

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team40:04:29
2BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Team Katusha0:00:26
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:29
5Astana Pro Team0:00:32
6Movistar Team0:00:36
7Garmin Sharp
8Lampre - Merida0:01:02
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:44
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:36
11Orica GreenEdge0:03:13
12Team Giant - Shimano0:03:21
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:13
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:06
15Team SKY0:08:53
16MTN - Qhubeka0:09:38
17Lotto Belisol0:10:07
18AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
19Trek Factory Racing0:11:39
20Team Europcar0:20:28
21FDJ.fr0:21:34
22IAM Cycling0:32:58

 

