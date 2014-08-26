Image 1 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano) is all smiles in Cordoba (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wears his new winner's hat on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Michael Matthews(Orica-GreenEdge) in the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Degenkolb wins stage 4 in Cordoba (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 50 The bunch sprint in Cordoba (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 50 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 50 Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 50 Katusha, Garmin-Sharp and Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 50 John Degenkolb (Gian-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 50 Romain Sicard (Europcar) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 50 Romain Sicard (Europcar), Adam yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alejando Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 4 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the red jersey at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 50 Vuelta race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 50 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) rolls to the stage 4 start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 50 Chris Froome (Team Sky) walks off the sign in stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 50 Chris Froome (Team Sky) signs in at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 50 Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 50 Tom Boonen makes his way to the start line in Mairena del Alcor (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 50 John Degenkolb (Giant - John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) claimed stage 4 of the Vuelta a España from Mairena del Alcor to Córdoba after unleashing a furious sprint in the final 200 meters. The German won by several bike lengths, gauging his efforts perfectly on a day that saw a number of his sprint rivals suffer in the heat. Vicente Reynes (IAM Cycling) finished second with Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) doing enough to retain his leader’s jersey, taking in third.

Degenkolb survived the difficult terrain and the heat, and made the most of the hard work laid down by his teammates on the run into Córdoba. Giant-Shimano hit the front inside the final kilometre of the stage on a sweltering day in the saddle and when Reynes opened up his sprint for the line Degenkolb used it as the springboard to move clear. Behind him, there was little Matthews and the remaining sprinters could do, with Degenkolb finishing several bike lengths clear.

The win means that for the second year in a row Giant-Shimano have won stages in all three Grand Tours but for Degenkolb the win proved that the sprinter is back to his best.

The 25-year-old suffered badly on stage 3 but he was able to come back, with help from his team, and secure the win he was aiming for in Córdoba. The Vuelta is a race that had launched the German’s career, where he made his Grand Tour debut in 2011, and where, twelve months later he won five stages.

"I love the Vuelta a España and also the country. I love being in Spain. Yesterday was quite disappointing not holding on, it was too hard and too explosive. Today was better. I needed one or two days to adapt to the heat. My teammates were there to help me and motivate me, and it’s great to win another stage of the Vuelta.” Degenkolb said at the finish.

While the sprinters were split by the two categorised climbs in the final 60 kilometres, the overall contenders remained clustered together. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) launched an attack on the descent of the final climb but Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all remain in contention.

How it unfolded

The stage itself was marked by the searing temperatures which peaked out at 40 degrees as the peloton made its way north. Not that the weather did anything to dissuade the early attacks with Francisco Javier Aramendia (Caja-Rural), Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Sebastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) slipping clear in the opening stages.

After 20 kilometres of racing in oven-like conditions, the foursome had an advantage of close to five minutes and as they race wound its way further north, the gap ebbed and flowed as the peloton’s main concern shifted to hydration and race management.

Orica-GreenEdge had worked tirelessly on stage 3 in setting up Matthews for both the stage win and race lead, and the Australian outfit were not about to let all their hard work be undone.

They set tempo as the race headed towards the first climb of the day and with the gap ticking downwards the main GC contenders and their teams began to surface near the front of the peloton.

Turgot was the first rider to throw in the towel as the break moved onto the first categorised climb of the stage, leaving the three remaining breakaway riders with a slender 17-second advantage over the peloton.

With Caja Rural’s jersey dangerously close to disappearing from the view of the television cameras the Spanish squad sought action and it was left to Amets Txurruka to fly the flag. The Spaniard bridged up to the survivors in no time and quickly established a lead with Engoulvent.

Despite the fresh legs, Team Sky and Movistar pace setting meant that the duo stood little chance as the race began the final 36.9-kilometre circuit, which would decide the stage.

At the back of the peloton, a number of sprinters were already struggling with Cannondale’s Peter Sagan once again in difficulty. He wasn’t the only fast man under pressure with Jens Debusschere and Yauheni Hutarovich also losing ground.

On the second category climb after 130 kilometres of racing Team Sky and Movistar again assumed control of the race with Quintana and Froome aligned to the back of their teams’ trains. Contador danced on the pedals alongside them, giving his delicate knee another test.

With the break caught, Lampre-Merida’s Winner Anacona and Orica-GreenEdge’s Adam Yates jumped clear as the peloton crested the climb. They were joined by Europcar’s Romain Sicard and Valverde. The Movistar’s motives were not entirely clear given the distance between the climb and the finish but the group managed to establish a 20-second lead before organisation and an inevitable capture was made.

Inside the final ten kilometres, the weary sprint trains that remained pushed on. It looked as though Degenkolb would go up against Matthews, even if Lotto Belisol’s Adam Hansen tried to spoil the party with a late attack. With the finish line in sight, however, Degenkolb unleashed his sprint to take the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:02:55 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 19 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 44 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 54 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 62 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 63 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:45 66 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:53 67 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:01:01 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:01:47 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 70 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 72 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:53 83 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:15 84 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 85 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:31 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 93 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:47 101 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 106 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 107 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 111 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 113 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 116 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:40 117 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:44 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 122 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 130 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 132 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 133 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 134 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 136 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 138 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 140 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 142 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 143 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 145 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 148 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 149 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 150 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 151 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 155 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 156 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 158 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:55 160 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 163 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 165 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 166 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 167 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 169 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 170 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 171 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 174 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 175 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 176 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 177 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 178 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 179 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 180 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 181 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 182 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 183 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 184 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 185 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 187 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 188 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 189 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 190 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 191 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 192 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 193 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 194 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 195 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 196 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 197 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 198 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:37

Sprint 1 - Posadas, 79.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 - Córdoba, 127.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 3 - Córdoba, 164.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 12 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 12 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Jerónimo, 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Catorce por ciento, 139km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:08:45 2 Lampre - Merida 3 Movistar Team 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 Garmin Sharp 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Team Giant - Shimano 0:00:45 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:01 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:24 16 Team SKY 0:08:31 17 Lotto Belisol 0:08:49 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:57 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:10:47 20 Team Europcar 0:17:52 21 FDJ.fr 0:19:18 22 IAM Cycling 0:27:28

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13:30:44 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:21 6 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:24 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:34 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:40 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 18 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:42 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 21 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:46 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:49 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:56 29 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 31 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:03 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 36 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:08 38 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:11 39 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:20 41 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:22 42 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:36 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:51 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 48 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:16 49 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:32 51 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:45 52 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:00 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:07 54 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:24 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:39 56 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:06 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:04:19 59 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:20 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:27 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:04:42 62 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:46 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:56 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:00 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 69 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:14 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:35 71 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:42 73 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:45 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:06:36 75 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:37 76 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:55 77 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 78 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:07:26 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:46 81 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:02 82 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:16 83 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:08:39 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:14 85 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:16 86 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:19 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:23 88 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 89 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:12 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 91 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:21 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:10:44 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:05 94 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:08 95 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:11 98 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:29 99 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:11:50 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:21 101 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:44 102 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:02 103 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 104 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:54 106 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:10 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:28 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:32 109 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:42 110 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:49 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:56 112 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:02 113 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:05 114 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:15:22 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:30 116 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:32 117 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:42 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:43 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:45 120 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:55 121 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:58 122 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:02 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:16:16 124 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:16:26 125 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:16:35 126 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:16:47 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 128 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:17:35 129 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:38 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:17:44 131 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:17:50 132 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:55 133 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:09 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:12 135 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:17 136 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:32 138 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:37 139 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:39 140 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:52 141 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:57 142 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:11 143 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:19:16 144 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:18 145 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:19:20 146 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:25 147 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:37 148 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:41 149 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:19:44 150 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:55 151 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:20:07 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:13 153 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:20:25 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:33 155 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:35 156 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:47 157 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:52 158 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:53 159 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:20:56 160 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:09 161 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:21:25 162 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:49 163 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:50 164 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:51 165 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:00 166 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:04 167 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:07 168 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:20 169 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:27 170 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:47 171 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:48 172 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:50 173 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:56 174 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:22:57 175 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:59 176 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:08 177 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:15 178 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:27 179 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:15 180 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:36 181 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:54 182 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:32:48 183 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:39 184 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:40 185 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:08 186 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:34:41 187 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:46 188 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:35:01 189 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:36 190 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:35:59 191 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:12 192 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:36:36 193 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:36:45 194 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:55 195 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:22 196 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:10 197 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:13 198 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:45:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 45 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 32 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 6 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 20 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 17 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 19 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 20 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 27 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 32 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 33 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 35 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 37 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 39 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 44 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 9 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 12 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 124 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 125 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 241 6 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 242