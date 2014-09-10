Trending

Vuelta a España: Degenkolb wins in A Coruña

Fourth stage win for German sprinter

Image 1 of 58

John Degenkolb wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

John Degenkolb wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 58

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) was all smiles on the podium

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 58

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 58

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 58

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 58

Cadel Evans (BMC).

Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 58

Elia Favilli was in the break of the day on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

Elia Favilli was in the break of the day on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 58

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 58

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida).

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 58

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 58

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 58

Alberto Contador rides to sign on at the Vuelta a España.

Alberto Contador rides to sign on at the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 58

BMC's Manuel Quinziato with press officer Andrea Agostini.

BMC's Manuel Quinziato with press officer Andrea Agostini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 58

Vuelta director general, Javier Guillén, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Vuelta director general, Javier Guillén, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 58

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the finish line in A Coruña at the Vuelta a España.

Fabio Aru (Astana) crosses the finish line in A Coruña at the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 58

Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez before the start of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez before the start of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 58

Alberto Contador in red on the podium in A Coruña.

Alberto Contador in red on the podium in A Coruña.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 58

Alberto Contador in red at the Vuelta a España.

Alberto Contador in red at the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) makes it four at the Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) makes it four at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano).

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was a fine winner in A Coruna.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was a fine winner in A Coruna.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) clocks up win number four at the 2014 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) clocks up win number four at the 2014 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) beats Michael Matthews and Fabian Cancellara to win stage 17 of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) beats Michael Matthews and Fabian Cancellara to win stage 17 of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins in A Coruna.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins in A Coruna.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 58

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek)

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 58

The sprint roars to the finish

The sprint roars to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 58

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek) in the break on stage 17

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek) in the break on stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 58

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek) were the last three left in the breakaway

Rohan Dennis (BMC), Elia Favilli (Lampre) and Bob Jungels (Trek) were the last three left in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 58

Champagne for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

Champagne for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 58

The breakaway sees its time gap shrinking

The breakaway sees its time gap shrinking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 58

Champagne for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

Champagne for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) on the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 58

Warren Barguil celebrates for his Giant-Shimano teammate

Warren Barguil celebrates for his Giant-Shimano teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 58

The sprint on stage 17

The sprint on stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 58

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his custom painted Scott

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his custom painted Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 58

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his golden Scott

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his golden Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 58

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 58

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 58

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 58

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) drops back to the team car for a bidon

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) drops back to the team car for a bidon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 58

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 58

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) withdrew from the race after today's stage

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) withdrew from the race after today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 58

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 58

Riders cross the bridge into Pontedeume

Riders cross the bridge into Pontedeume
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 58

The peloton just after the feedzone

The peloton just after the feedzone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 58

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 58

Green jersey wearer John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

Green jersey wearer John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 58

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Shimano) sets the tempo

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Shimano) sets the tempo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 58

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) leads the breakaway

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 58

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 58

Most combative for stage 17 was Bob Jungels (Trek)

Most combative for stage 17 was Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Five stage victories at the Vuelta a España two years ago weren’t enough to secure the points classification for John Degenkolb, but his fourth win at this year’s race in A Coruña might well prove enough to seal the green jersey for him this time around.

In any case, Degenkolb’s storming sprint victory in Galicia demonstrated that he is the fastest man still standing in this Vuelta, and it also highlighted his credentials for another major race in north-western Spain this month – the world championships in Ponferrada.

Degenkolb faced a stiff challenge in the bunch finish in A Coruña from two other men with designs on the rainbow jersey. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pushed Degenkolb closest but couldn’t quite get on terms, while Fabian Cancellara led out his Trek teammate Jasper Stuyven with such ferocity that he helped himself to third place.

Degenkolb’s victory was all the more impressive considering his relative lack of help in the final kilometre. His Giant-Shimano squad had been prominent in chasing down the remnants of the break of the day in the undulating finale, and they sacrificed supporting their man in the finishing straight in order to guarantee that he would be sprinting for first place.

Their fate in Degenkolb’s speed was justified. After Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) were swept up in the final kilometre, a rather chaotic sprint ensued from a peloton that had splintered on the creases in the final kilometres.

As has been his wont at this Vuelta, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) opted to try his luck by opening the sprint from distance, but the Italian did not have 300 metres in his legs and he faded within sight of the line.

For his part, Matthews opted to leave his sprint late, but it was Degenkolb who timed his effort best. The German hit the front 150 metres from home and he had built up enough of a head of steam to hold off Matthews, Cancellara and Stuyven to take the win.

Froome takes no chances

The day began with news that Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had cut his Vuelta short due to the effects of asthmatic bronchitis. Certainly, the Colombian had seemed a shadow of himself when he lost over 15 minutes at La Farrapona on Monday, and others to pull out after the rest day included Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek).

Wednesday’s stage was widely touted as the last opportunity for the pure sprinters at although the relative paucity of their number at this juncture mean that there were still plenty of hardy souls willing to tilt at a windmill and see.

A five-man break duly sallied clear inside the opening twenty kilometres, featuring Dennis, Favilli, Bob Jungels (Trek), Luis Mas (Caja Rural) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), and they quickly established a lead.

Their advantage was not permitted to stretch out much beyond four minutes, however, and it was soon clear that the fast men were indeed sufficiently motivated to have their teams peg things back for a bunch sprint. Undeterred, and with Dennis and Jungels especially prominent, the break still carried a two-minute lead into the final 25 kilometres, although the pace was continue to ratchet upwards in the peloton.

By then, Mas Bonet had dropped out of the break and Teklehaimont followed him with 10 kilometres to go. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, the uncategorised hillocks in the run-in to A Coruña called for vigilance. Not only were the likes of Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano drilling on the front, but Team Sky came to the fore inside the final five miles or so.

Their intention was not, it seems, to set Chris Froome up for a surprise attack, but simply to keep him out of danger, though red jersey Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was careful to stick closely to his wheel on a cobbled climb with three kilometres remaining nonetheless.

Eventually, however, the general classification men melted back into the peloton and the gaps remained unchanged ahead of Thursday’s tricky finish at Mone Castrove. Contador leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 1:36, with Froome a further three seconds back.

.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:26:07
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
10Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
24Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
42Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
45Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
47Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
51Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
52André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
53Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
54Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
60Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
64Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
67Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
69Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
71Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
73Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
79Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
80Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
82Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
83Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:33
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:43
87Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:45
88Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:33
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
91Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
94Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
96Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
98Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:09
99Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
101Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
104Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
106Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
107Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
108Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
110Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
111Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:17
112Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:24
113Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
114Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
116Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
118Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
122Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
124Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
125José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
126Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
127Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
128Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
131Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
132Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
134Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
135Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
140George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:04:16
141Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
142Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:37
143Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:06:07
147Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:06:13
148Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
150David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:06:20
151Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
152Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:24
153Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:59
154Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
155Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
157Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
158Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
159Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
160Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
161Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
162Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
164Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:41
165Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
166Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:09:11
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
168Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
169Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:33
DNSTanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNSRigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNSHaimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - Pontedeume, km. 78,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 2 - Arteixo, km. 171,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing16
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr9
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale7
10Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling6
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:18:21
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Lampre - Merida
4Team Europcar
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
8Movistar Team
9Garmin Sharp
10Astana Pro Team
11Lotto Belisol
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:29
13MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
14Team Katusha
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Team SKY0:00:53
17Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
18Team Giant - Shimano0:01:33
19AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
20IAM Cycling0:02:59
21FDJ.fr0:04:48
22Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:55

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo67:51:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:39
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:29
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:38
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:06:17
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:43
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:37
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:10
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:24
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:14
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:13:16
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:16
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:59
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:20:56
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:58
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:10
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:53
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:30:52
22David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35:44
23Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:54
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:18
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:46:42
26Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:47:33
27Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:09
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:51:10
29Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:52:44
30André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:52:52
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:38
32Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:59:36
33Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:59
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:02
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:13:01
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:14:39
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:55
38Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:40
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:18:41
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:06
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:20:20
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:02
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:23:24
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:23:55
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:25:18
46Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:45
47Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:28:56
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:31:45
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:33:44
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:34:31
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:12
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:39:34
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:40:46
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp1:41:46
55Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:42:01
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:45:31
57Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:46:03
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:47
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:48:50
60Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:49:18
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1:52:42
62Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling1:53:34
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:54:37
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:58:13
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:59:25
66Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:01:16
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:02:12
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano2:02:32
69Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:03:14
70Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:05:34
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2:06:41
72Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:08:50
73Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:08:54
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2:09:18
75Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:31
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:11:42
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:11:46
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:12:10
79Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:12:35
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:13:57
81Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:17:11
82Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2:17:53
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:18:05
84Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:19:51
85Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:20:22
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:33
87Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:43
88Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp2:20:59
89Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp2:21:06
90Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:21:25
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:21:42
92Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:22:18
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:25:48
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:27:13
95Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:27:23
96George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2:28:01
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:30:22
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:31:19
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:35:27
100Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:39:16
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:41:47
102Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:41:53
103Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:42:01
104Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:42:30
105Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha2:42:34
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:42:37
107Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:43:13
108Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:43:30
109Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:43:43
110Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:44:33
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:45:04
112Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:45:40
114Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:46:15
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:46:54
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:47:53
117Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:20
118Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:49:07
119Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling2:49:13
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2:49:19
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:50:06
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:50:50
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:52:00
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:55:50
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:57:28
126Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:58:51
127Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp2:59:01
128Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:59:09
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:00:22
130Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:01:08
131Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:01:38
132Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:03:11
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:05:31
134Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:05:35
135Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3:05:47
136Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol3:10:22
137Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:12:26
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:32
139Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:48
140Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing3:14:08
141Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:15:58
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge3:16:37
143Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:19:06
144Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:19:51
145Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3:22:46
146Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3:24:00
147David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp3:25:58
148Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling3:27:06
149Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:27:37
150Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:27:50
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:28:01
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:29:22
153Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:30:56
154Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3:34:12
155Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar3:35:00
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:35:52
157Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3:36:42
158Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:38:58
159Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar3:43:09
160Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:51
161Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:45:04
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:45:19
163Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:47:47
164Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:47:52
165Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:49:43
166Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:51:17
167Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:55:27
168Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:13:43
169Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:16:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano149pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team114
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo108
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky95
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge93
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha89
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp76
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing56
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida44
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale42
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing41
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team38
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha36
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team35
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling34
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida29
23Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
24Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
28Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano22
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
31Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar20
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
42Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA15
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
44Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
46Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
47Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr11
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
57Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
59Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
60Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
63Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
64Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
65Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
66Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
69Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
71Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
72Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
73Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
75Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
76Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
77Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
78Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
79Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
80Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
82Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
83Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
84Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
87Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
89Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
92Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
94Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
95José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
97Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
98Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1
101Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA53pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo23
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida20
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha13
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
25Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
28Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
33Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
38Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
46Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
47Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
48Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha21
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp43
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida48
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida54
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team65
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo71
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale84
12Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha96
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team102
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar105
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka116
16Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team118
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol120
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA121
19Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team128
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale130
21Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar133
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA136
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida138
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka148
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing148
26Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team150
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol151
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka156
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team156
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team165
31Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar173
32Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA182
33Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida183
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka183
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol189
36Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky196
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr199
38Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team202
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida206
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing214
41Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA221
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team243
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge283
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar294
45Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka296

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha203:30:47
2Movistar Team0:14:12
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:30:24
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:32:57
5Team SKY0:46:34
6Astana Pro Team0:48:34
7Garmin Sharp0:52:49
8BMC Racing Team0:57:52
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:04:15
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:08:14
11Lampre - Merida1:31:10
12Lotto Belisol1:51:30
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:10:04
14MTN - Qhubeka2:16:56
15Team Europcar2:28:40
16Team Giant - Shimano2:34:06
17Cannondale Pro Cycling3:05:02
18Orica GreenEdge3:14:48
19Trek Factory Racing3:28:48
20AG2R La Mondiale4:18:41
21FDJ.fr4:48:39
22IAM Cycling6:31:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews