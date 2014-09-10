Vuelta a España: Degenkolb wins in A Coruña
Fourth stage win for German sprinter
Stage 17: Ortigueira - A Coruña
Five stage victories at the Vuelta a España two years ago weren’t enough to secure the points classification for John Degenkolb, but his fourth win at this year’s race in A Coruña might well prove enough to seal the green jersey for him this time around.
In any case, Degenkolb’s storming sprint victory in Galicia demonstrated that he is the fastest man still standing in this Vuelta, and it also highlighted his credentials for another major race in north-western Spain this month – the world championships in Ponferrada.
Degenkolb faced a stiff challenge in the bunch finish in A Coruña from two other men with designs on the rainbow jersey. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pushed Degenkolb closest but couldn’t quite get on terms, while Fabian Cancellara led out his Trek teammate Jasper Stuyven with such ferocity that he helped himself to third place.
Degenkolb’s victory was all the more impressive considering his relative lack of help in the final kilometre. His Giant-Shimano squad had been prominent in chasing down the remnants of the break of the day in the undulating finale, and they sacrificed supporting their man in the finishing straight in order to guarantee that he would be sprinting for first place.
Their fate in Degenkolb’s speed was justified. After Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) were swept up in the final kilometre, a rather chaotic sprint ensued from a peloton that had splintered on the creases in the final kilometres.
As has been his wont at this Vuelta, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) opted to try his luck by opening the sprint from distance, but the Italian did not have 300 metres in his legs and he faded within sight of the line.
For his part, Matthews opted to leave his sprint late, but it was Degenkolb who timed his effort best. The German hit the front 150 metres from home and he had built up enough of a head of steam to hold off Matthews, Cancellara and Stuyven to take the win.
Froome takes no chances
The day began with news that Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had cut his Vuelta short due to the effects of asthmatic bronchitis. Certainly, the Colombian had seemed a shadow of himself when he lost over 15 minutes at La Farrapona on Monday, and others to pull out after the rest day included Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek).
Wednesday’s stage was widely touted as the last opportunity for the pure sprinters at although the relative paucity of their number at this juncture mean that there were still plenty of hardy souls willing to tilt at a windmill and see.
A five-man break duly sallied clear inside the opening twenty kilometres, featuring Dennis, Favilli, Bob Jungels (Trek), Luis Mas (Caja Rural) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), and they quickly established a lead.
Their advantage was not permitted to stretch out much beyond four minutes, however, and it was soon clear that the fast men were indeed sufficiently motivated to have their teams peg things back for a bunch sprint. Undeterred, and with Dennis and Jungels especially prominent, the break still carried a two-minute lead into the final 25 kilometres, although the pace was continue to ratchet upwards in the peloton.
By then, Mas Bonet had dropped out of the break and Teklehaimont followed him with 10 kilometres to go. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, the uncategorised hillocks in the run-in to A Coruña called for vigilance. Not only were the likes of Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano drilling on the front, but Team Sky came to the fore inside the final five miles or so.
Their intention was not, it seems, to set Chris Froome up for a surprise attack, but simply to keep him out of danger, though red jersey Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was careful to stick closely to his wheel on a cobbled climb with three kilometres remaining nonetheless.
Eventually, however, the general classification men melted back into the peloton and the gaps remained unchanged ahead of Thursday’s tricky finish at Mone Castrove. Contador leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 1:36, with Froome a further three seconds back.
.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:26:07
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|54
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|64
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|71
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|86
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:43
|87
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:45
|88
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|89
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|96
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:09
|99
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|101
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|104
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|106
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|111
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:17
|112
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:24
|113
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|124
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|125
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|131
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:04:16
|141
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|142
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|143
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:07
|147
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:06:13
|148
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|150
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:20
|151
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|152
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|153
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:59
|154
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|155
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|160
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|162
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|164
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:41
|165
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|166
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:11
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|168
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|169
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:33
|DNS
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNS
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|7
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:18:21
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Team SKY
|0:00:53
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|18
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:01:33
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:59
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:48
|22
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67:51:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:39
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:38
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:17
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:37
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:10
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:24
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:14
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:16
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:16
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:59
|17
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:20:56
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:58
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:10
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:53
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:52
|22
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35:44
|23
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:54
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:18
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:46:42
|26
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:33
|27
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:09
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:10
|29
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:52:44
|30
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:52
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:38
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:59:36
|33
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:59
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:02
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:13:01
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:14:39
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:55
|38
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:40
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:41
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:06
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:20
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:02
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:23:24
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:23:55
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:25:18
|46
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:45
|47
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:56
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:31:45
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:33:44
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:34:31
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:12
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:39:34
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:40:46
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:41:46
|55
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:01
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:31
|57
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:46:03
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:47
|59
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:50
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:18
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:52:42
|62
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:53:34
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:54:37
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:58:13
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:59:25
|66
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:01:16
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:02:12
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:02:32
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:03:14
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:05:34
|71
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:41
|72
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:08:50
|73
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:08:54
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2:09:18
|75
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:11:31
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:42
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:11:46
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:12:10
|79
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:35
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:13:57
|81
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:17:11
|82
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:17:53
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:18:05
|84
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:19:51
|85
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:20:22
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:20:33
|87
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:43
|88
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:20:59
|89
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2:21:06
|90
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:25
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:21:42
|92
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:22:18
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:25:48
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:27:13
|95
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:27:23
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2:28:01
|97
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:30:22
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:31:19
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:35:27
|100
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:39:16
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:47
|102
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:53
|103
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:42:01
|104
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:42:30
|105
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:42:34
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:42:37
|107
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:43:13
|108
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:43:30
|109
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:43:43
|110
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:44:33
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:45:04
|112
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:45:40
|114
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:46:15
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:46:54
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:47:53
|117
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:20
|118
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:49:07
|119
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:49:13
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:49:19
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:50:06
|122
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:50:50
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:52:00
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:55:50
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:57:28
|126
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:58:51
|127
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|2:59:01
|128
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:59:09
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:00:22
|130
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:01:08
|131
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:01:38
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:03:11
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:05:31
|134
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:05:35
|135
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3:05:47
|136
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|3:10:22
|137
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3:12:26
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:32
|139
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:48
|140
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|3:14:08
|141
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:15:58
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|3:16:37
|143
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:19:06
|144
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:19:51
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:22:46
|146
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:24:00
|147
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|3:25:58
|148
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:27:06
|149
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:27:37
|150
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:27:50
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:28:01
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:29:22
|153
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:30:56
|154
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:34:12
|155
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|3:35:00
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:35:52
|157
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3:36:42
|158
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:38:58
|159
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|3:43:09
|160
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:43:51
|161
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:04
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:45:19
|163
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:47:47
|164
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:47:52
|165
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:49:43
|166
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:51:17
|167
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:55:27
|168
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:13:43
|169
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:16:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|93
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|76
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|42
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|38
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|23
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|24
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|28
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|31
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|37
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|42
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|46
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|47
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|54
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|58
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|59
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|60
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|64
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|65
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|69
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|71
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|72
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|73
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|75
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|76
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|78
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|79
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|80
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|82
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|83
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|84
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|87
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|89
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|91
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|92
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|94
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|95
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|97
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|98
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|101
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|9
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|25
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|33
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|38
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|43
|7
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|48
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|65
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|12
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|118
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|121
|19
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|21
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|148
|26
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|151
|28
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|156
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|31
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|173
|32
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|182
|33
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|183
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|183
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|189
|36
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|196
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|199
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|202
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|206
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|214
|41
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|221
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|243
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|283
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|294
|45
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|296
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|203:30:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:14:12
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:30:24
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:32:57
|5
|Team SKY
|0:46:34
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:48:34
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:52:49
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:57:52
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:04:15
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:14
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|1:31:10
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|1:51:30
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:10:04
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:16:56
|15
|Team Europcar
|2:28:40
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|2:34:06
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:05:02
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|3:14:48
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:28:48
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:18:41
|21
|FDJ.fr
|4:48:39
|22
|IAM Cycling
|6:31:45
