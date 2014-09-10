Image 1 of 58 John Degenkolb wins stage 17 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 58 John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 58 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 58 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 58 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 58 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 58 Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 58 Elia Favilli was in the break of the day on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 58 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida). Five stage victories at the Vuelta a España two years ago weren’t enough to secure the points classification for John Degenkolb, but his fourth win at this year’s race in A Coruña might well prove enough to seal the green jersey for him this time around.

In any case, Degenkolb’s storming sprint victory in Galicia demonstrated that he is the fastest man still standing in this Vuelta, and it also highlighted his credentials for another major race in north-western Spain this month – the world championships in Ponferrada.

Degenkolb faced a stiff challenge in the bunch finish in A Coruña from two other men with designs on the rainbow jersey. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) pushed Degenkolb closest but couldn’t quite get on terms, while Fabian Cancellara led out his Trek teammate Jasper Stuyven with such ferocity that he helped himself to third place.

Degenkolb’s victory was all the more impressive considering his relative lack of help in the final kilometre. His Giant-Shimano squad had been prominent in chasing down the remnants of the break of the day in the undulating finale, and they sacrificed supporting their man in the finishing straight in order to guarantee that he would be sprinting for first place.

Their fate in Degenkolb’s speed was justified. After Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) were swept up in the final kilometre, a rather chaotic sprint ensued from a peloton that had splintered on the creases in the final kilometres.

As has been his wont at this Vuelta, Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) opted to try his luck by opening the sprint from distance, but the Italian did not have 300 metres in his legs and he faded within sight of the line.

For his part, Matthews opted to leave his sprint late, but it was Degenkolb who timed his effort best. The German hit the front 150 metres from home and he had built up enough of a head of steam to hold off Matthews, Cancellara and Stuyven to take the win.

Froome takes no chances

The day began with news that Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had cut his Vuelta short due to the effects of asthmatic bronchitis. Certainly, the Colombian had seemed a shadow of himself when he lost over 15 minutes at La Farrapona on Monday, and others to pull out after the rest day included Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Haimar Zubeldia (Trek).

Wednesday’s stage was widely touted as the last opportunity for the pure sprinters at although the relative paucity of their number at this juncture mean that there were still plenty of hardy souls willing to tilt at a windmill and see.

A five-man break duly sallied clear inside the opening twenty kilometres, featuring Dennis, Favilli, Bob Jungels (Trek), Luis Mas (Caja Rural) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), and they quickly established a lead.

Their advantage was not permitted to stretch out much beyond four minutes, however, and it was soon clear that the fast men were indeed sufficiently motivated to have their teams peg things back for a bunch sprint. Undeterred, and with Dennis and Jungels especially prominent, the break still carried a two-minute lead into the final 25 kilometres, although the pace was continue to ratchet upwards in the peloton.

By then, Mas Bonet had dropped out of the break and Teklehaimont followed him with 10 kilometres to go. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, the uncategorised hillocks in the run-in to A Coruña called for vigilance. Not only were the likes of Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano drilling on the front, but Team Sky came to the fore inside the final five miles or so.

Their intention was not, it seems, to set Chris Froome up for a surprise attack, but simply to keep him out of danger, though red jersey Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was careful to stick closely to his wheel on a cobbled climb with three kilometres remaining nonetheless.

Eventually, however, the general classification men melted back into the peloton and the gaps remained unchanged ahead of Thursday’s tricky finish at Mone Castrove. Contador leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 1:36, with Froome a further three seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:26:07 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 24 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 36 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 53 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 54 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 60 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 69 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 71 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 73 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 79 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:33 86 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:43 87 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:45 88 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:33 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 96 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:09 99 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 101 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 104 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 106 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 108 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 111 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:17 112 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:24 113 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 114 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 118 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 122 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 124 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 125 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 127 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 128 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 131 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 135 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 140 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:04:16 141 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 142 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:37 143 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:06:07 147 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:06:13 148 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 149 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 150 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:06:20 151 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 152 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:24 153 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:59 154 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 155 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 157 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 158 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 160 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 162 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 164 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:41 165 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 166 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:09:11 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 168 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 169 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:33 DNS Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team DNS Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNS Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky DNS Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - Pontedeume, km. 78,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 2 - Arteixo, km. 171,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 7 10 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 6 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:18:21 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Lampre - Merida 4 Team Europcar 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 8 Movistar Team 9 Garmin Sharp 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Lotto Belisol 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:29 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 14 Team Katusha 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Team SKY 0:00:53 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 18 Team Giant - Shimano 0:01:33 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 20 IAM Cycling 0:02:59 21 FDJ.fr 0:04:48 22 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:55

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 67:51:07 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:29 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:38 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:06:17 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:43 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:37 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:10 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:24 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:14 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:16 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:16 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:59 17 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:20:56 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:58 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:10 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:53 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:30:52 22 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:35:44 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:54 24 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:18 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:46:42 26 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:47:33 27 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:09 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:51:10 29 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:52:44 30 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:52:52 31 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:38 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:59:36 33 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:59 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:02 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:13:01 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:14:39 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:55 38 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:40 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:18:41 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:06 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:20 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:02 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:23:24 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:23:55 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:25:18 46 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:45 47 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:28:56 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:31:45 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:33:44 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:34:31 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:12 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:39:34 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:40:46 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:41:46 55 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:42:01 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:45:31 57 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:46:03 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:47 59 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:48:50 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:49:18 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1:52:42 62 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:53:34 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:54:37 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:58:13 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:25 66 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:01:16 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:02:12 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 2:02:32 69 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:03:14 70 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:05:34 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:06:41 72 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:08:50 73 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:08:54 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2:09:18 75 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:31 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:11:42 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:11:46 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:12:10 79 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:12:35 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:13:57 81 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:17:11 82 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2:17:53 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:18:05 84 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:19:51 85 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:20:22 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:33 87 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:43 88 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:20:59 89 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2:21:06 90 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:25 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:21:42 92 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:22:18 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:25:48 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:27:13 95 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:27:23 96 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2:28:01 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:30:22 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:31:19 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:35:27 100 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:39:16 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:47 102 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:53 103 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:42:01 104 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:42:30 105 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 2:42:34 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:42:37 107 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:43:13 108 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:43:30 109 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:43:43 110 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:44:33 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:45:04 112 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:45:40 114 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:46:15 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:46:54 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:47:53 117 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:20 118 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:49:07 119 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:49:13 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:49:19 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:50:06 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:50:50 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:52:00 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:55:50 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:57:28 126 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:58:51 127 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 2:59:01 128 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:59:09 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:00:22 130 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:01:08 131 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:01:38 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:03:11 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:05:31 134 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:05:35 135 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3:05:47 136 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 3:10:22 137 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:12:26 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:32 139 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:48 140 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 3:14:08 141 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:15:58 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 3:16:37 143 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:19:06 144 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:19:51 145 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3:22:46 146 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3:24:00 147 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 3:25:58 148 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:27:06 149 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:27:37 150 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:27:50 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:28:01 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:29:22 153 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:30:56 154 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:34:12 155 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 3:35:00 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:35:52 157 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3:36:42 158 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:38:58 159 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 3:43:09 160 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:51 161 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:45:04 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:45:19 163 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:47:47 164 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:47:52 165 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:49:43 166 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:51:17 167 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:55:27 168 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:13:43 169 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:16:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 149 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 114 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 95 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 93 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 89 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 76 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 56 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 42 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 41 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 38 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 23 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 24 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 28 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 22 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 31 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 20 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 42 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 15 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 44 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 46 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 47 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 54 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 57 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 59 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 60 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 63 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 64 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 65 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 66 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 69 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 71 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 72 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 73 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 75 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 76 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 78 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 79 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 80 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 82 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 83 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 84 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 87 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 89 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 92 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 94 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 95 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 97 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 98 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1 101 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 53 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 13 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 25 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 28 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 33 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 38 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 47 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 21 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 43 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 48 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 65 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 84 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 96 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 105 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 116 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 118 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 121 19 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 128 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 21 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 133 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 148 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 148 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 150 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 151 28 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 156 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 156 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 31 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 173 32 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 182 33 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 183 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 183 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 189 36 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 196 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 199 38 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 202 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 206 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 214 41 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 221 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 243 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 283 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 294 45 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 296