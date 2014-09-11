Vuelta a España: Aru wins stage 18
Contador retains red jersey, Froome moves into second overall
Stage 18: A Estrada - Monte Castrove en Meis
Fabio Aru (Astana) outsprinted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, as the overall contenders again fought it out on the day's final climb to Monte Castrove en Meis.
Aru and then Froome jumped away near the end of the stage, with the Briton doing most of the work as he tried to gain time. Aru surged past him in sight of the line to win his second stage at the Vuelta and the third professional race of his career.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led his Spanish compatriots Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) over the finish line 13 seconds later after they played mind games and attacked each other instead of chasing Froome and Aru.
The stage had been marked by a long breakaway but it had been clear from the start that the move would not stay away. The end of the stage featured two climbs of the short but steep Alto Monte Castrova, with the first climb whittling down the field. The second climb sparked the day’s decisive action.
Contador retained his overall lead, but Froome is now second, at 1:19, with Valverde falling to third, 1:32 minutes behind. Rodriguez and Aru kept their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
How it happened
There were many attacks and early breakaway attempts in the early part of the stage, which ran over 157km from A Estrada to Monte Castrova in the Galician region. But it wasn’t until 47km had sped by that the day’s group formed. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) had tried several times before he successfully got away with Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
Movistar kept an eye on things and never let the gap reach the four minute mark, trying to keep it around two minutes. Things rolled along until there were about 40km of racing remaining. With two climbs – or rather, two climbs of one mountain – still to come, the field was anxious to catch the leaders.
Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky led the field up the climb the first time, and Le Bon was caught. Sanchez took the mountain points, and then waited for the field. Dupont and Alberto Losado (Astana), who had jumped on the climb,took over the lead but with 20km to go, they had only a handful of seconds on the field and were soon caught.
Team Sky took over, with Tinkoff-Saxo happy to let the British team do the work. It was a greatly reduced group, and Froome attacked before the last intermediate sprint. There was some confusion as to where the line actually was and he ended up only second, collecting up two bonus seconds.
With 7.5km remaining, Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) took off and ground his way up the early part of the climb to the finish but he was soon caught. A group around Contador pulled away and Valverde and Froome had to hurry to catch up. Contador then went again and this time all his top rivals went with him.
Katusha moved to the front to set a high pace but was unable to make Contador or the overall contenders suffer. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) was the next to attack and the Frenchman easily got a gap but could not gain more than ten seconds.
Aru goes on the attack
Oliver Zaugg was pulling the field along for Tinkoff-Saxo and with 3.8km to go, Aru jumped away, exploding the race. He quickly caught and passed Coppel. However Cofidis didn't give up and Daniele Navarro was the next to go. Unfortunately for him, only seconds later, with just under three kilometres to go, Rodriguez attacked, taking Contador, Valverde and Froome with him.
The Briton then attacked with 2.5km to go, quickly making his way up to Aru to set an high pace that allowed him to carve out precious seconds and move Valverde out of second place. The three Spaniards gave chase, but Froome had already gained 15 seconds, with Aru sitting on his wheel for much of the time.
Rodriguez tried to jump away from Contador and Valverde but they went after him. With the final kilometre looming, the trio appeared to finally work with together rather than against one another, but the damage was done, Froome had gained enough time to mov past Valverde and reduce his gap on Contador.
Froome also wanted to win the stage and take the time 10-second time bonus but Aru went around him with a strong, aggressive kick to win. The three Spaniards came in 13 seconds later. Contador was still race leader but Froome and Aru had outfoxed them again.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:47:17
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|20
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|21
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:04
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:24
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:27
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:25
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:32
|30
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:05
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:39
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|35
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:39
|39
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|40
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:11
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:46
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:55
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:16:11
|72
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|81
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:16:15
|82
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:34
|84
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:20:49
|85
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|109
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|119
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|138
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|141
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|143
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|147
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|149
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|150
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|154
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|156
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|159
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|160
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:02
|164
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|11:24:04
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:08
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:31
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|6
|Team SKY
|0:07:11
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:10:38
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:07
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:14:11
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:26
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:11
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:25:53
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:28:43
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:29:06
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:39:38
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:30
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:48:44
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:53:22
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:14
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71:38:37
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:52
|7
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:59
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:12
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:45
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:49
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:15
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:15
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:21:55
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:10
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:33
|18
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:16
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:51
|20
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:54
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:03
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:26
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:09
|24
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:23
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:39
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:22
|27
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:32
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:31
|29
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:08:54
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:53
|31
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:20
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:14
|33
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:54
|34
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|1:19:58
|35
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:20:12
|36
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:47
|37
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:17
|38
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:38
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:28:23
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:35
|41
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:47
|42
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:31:24
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:25
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:33:16
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:39:22
|46
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:42:18
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:42:29
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:43:38
|49
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:05
|50
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:47:28
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:32
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:11
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:56
|54
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:52:26
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:12
|56
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:47
|57
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:02:15
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:02:22
|59
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:02:35
|60
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:02:39
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:02
|62
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:03:34
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:07:18
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:08:40
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:26
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:46
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:16:16
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2:17:16
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:01
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:24:48
|71
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:25:12
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:26:10
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:19
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:17
|75
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:30
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:30:55
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:18
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:32:35
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:32:59
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:34:33
|81
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:23
|82
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:37:40
|83
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:38:29
|84
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:40:27
|85
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:40:55
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:41:07
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:41:09
|88
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:41:19
|89
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:41:35
|90
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|2:41:42
|91
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2:41:45
|92
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:42:54
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:46:24
|94
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:47:49
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:51:25
|96
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:51:55
|97
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:53:00
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:53:07
|99
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:57:27
|100
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:57:59
|101
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:02:23
|102
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:03:03
|103
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:03:06
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:03:13
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:03:49
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:04:06
|107
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:22
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:05:09
|109
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:05:40
|110
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:06:16
|112
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:06:28
|113
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:06:51
|114
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:07:30
|115
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:08:29
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:09:49
|117
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:10:42
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:11:26
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:12:36
|120
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:15:22
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3:16:26
|122
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:18:04
|123
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:19:27
|124
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3:19:37
|125
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:19:45
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:20:58
|127
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:21:44
|128
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3:21:49
|129
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:23:47
|130
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:26:11
|131
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|3:30:58
|132
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3:33:02
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:08
|134
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:24
|135
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|3:34:44
|136
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:36:34
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|3:37:13
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:39:42
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:40:27
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:43:22
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:44:36
|142
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|3:46:34
|143
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:47:42
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:48:13
|145
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:48:26
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:48:37
|147
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:49:58
|148
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|3:50:58
|149
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:51:32
|150
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:54:48
|151
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:56:28
|152
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3:57:18
|153
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|3:59:07
|154
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:59:34
|155
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:04:27
|156
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:05:40
|157
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:05:55
|158
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:08:23
|159
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:08:28
|160
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:10:19
|161
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:11:53
|162
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:16:03
|163
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:34:19
|164
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:37:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|103
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|80
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|13
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|48
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|18
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|20
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|21
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|28
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|30
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|36
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|37
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|38
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|39
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|44
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|45
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|47
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|49
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|56
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|58
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|59
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|61
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|62
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|64
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|65
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|66
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|67
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|68
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|71
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|72
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|73
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|78
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|81
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|83
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|85
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|87
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|88
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|89
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|91
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|92
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|94
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|95
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|98
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|100
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|12
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|13
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|31
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|34
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|38
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|40
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|44
|7
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|46
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|49
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|60
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|14
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|21
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|22
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|24
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|26
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|149
|28
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|154
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|155
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|33
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|168
|34
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|180
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|180
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|182
|38
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|195
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|196
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|204
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|215
|42
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|215
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|243
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|288
|45
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|291
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|214:54:51
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:26:32
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:32:55
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:34:05
|5
|Team SKY
|0:53:45
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:54:08
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:01:25
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|1:03:27
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:32
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1:52:59
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|2:00:16
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|2:17:23
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:24:30
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:31:03
|15
|Team Europcar
|2:42:51
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|3:02:49
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:22:13
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:15:02
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|4:29:02
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:00:11
|21
|FDJ.fr
|5:28:17
|22
|IAM Cycling
|7:25:07
