Fabio Aru (Astana) outsprinted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, as the overall contenders again fought it out on the day's final climb to Monte Castrove en Meis.

Aru and then Froome jumped away near the end of the stage, with the Briton doing most of the work as he tried to gain time. Aru surged past him in sight of the line to win his second stage at the Vuelta and the third professional race of his career.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led his Spanish compatriots Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) over the finish line 13 seconds later after they played mind games and attacked each other instead of chasing Froome and Aru.

The stage had been marked by a long breakaway but it had been clear from the start that the move would not stay away. The end of the stage featured two climbs of the short but steep Alto Monte Castrova, with the first climb whittling down the field. The second climb sparked the day’s decisive action.

Contador retained his overall lead, but Froome is now second, at 1:19, with Valverde falling to third, 1:32 minutes behind. Rodriguez and Aru kept their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

How it happened

There were many attacks and early breakaway attempts in the early part of the stage, which ran over 157km from A Estrada to Monte Castrova in the Galician region. But it wasn’t until 47km had sped by that the day’s group formed. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) had tried several times before he successfully got away with Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Movistar kept an eye on things and never let the gap reach the four minute mark, trying to keep it around two minutes. Things rolled along until there were about 40km of racing remaining. With two climbs – or rather, two climbs of one mountain – still to come, the field was anxious to catch the leaders.

Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky led the field up the climb the first time, and Le Bon was caught. Sanchez took the mountain points, and then waited for the field. Dupont and Alberto Losado (Astana), who had jumped on the climb,took over the lead but with 20km to go, they had only a handful of seconds on the field and were soon caught.

Team Sky took over, with Tinkoff-Saxo happy to let the British team do the work. It was a greatly reduced group, and Froome attacked before the last intermediate sprint. There was some confusion as to where the line actually was and he ended up only second, collecting up two bonus seconds.

With 7.5km remaining, Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) took off and ground his way up the early part of the climb to the finish but he was soon caught. A group around Contador pulled away and Valverde and Froome had to hurry to catch up. Contador then went again and this time all his top rivals went with him.

Katusha moved to the front to set a high pace but was unable to make Contador or the overall contenders suffer. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) was the next to attack and the Frenchman easily got a gap but could not gain more than ten seconds.

Aru goes on the attack

Oliver Zaugg was pulling the field along for Tinkoff-Saxo and with 3.8km to go, Aru jumped away, exploding the race. He quickly caught and passed Coppel. However Cofidis didn't give up and Daniele Navarro was the next to go. Unfortunately for him, only seconds later, with just under three kilometres to go, Rodriguez attacked, taking Contador, Valverde and Froome with him.

The Briton then attacked with 2.5km to go, quickly making his way up to Aru to set an high pace that allowed him to carve out precious seconds and move Valverde out of second place. The three Spaniards gave chase, but Froome had already gained 15 seconds, with Aru sitting on his wheel for much of the time.

Rodriguez tried to jump away from Contador and Valverde but they went after him. With the final kilometre looming, the trio appeared to finally work with together rather than against one another, but the damage was done, Froome had gained enough time to mov past Valverde and reduce his gap on Contador.

Froome also wanted to win the stage and take the time 10-second time bonus but Aru went around him with a strong, aggressive kick to win. The three Spaniards came in 13 seconds later. Contador was still race leader but Froome and Aru had outfoxed them again.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:47:17 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:48 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 19 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 20 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:35 21 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:04 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:24 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:27 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:45 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:25 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:32 30 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:05 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:39 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 35 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:39 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 40 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 41 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:11 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 46 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:46 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:55 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 57 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:16:11 72 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:16:15 82 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:34 84 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:20:49 85 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 88 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 95 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 97 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 99 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 107 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 109 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 117 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 121 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 122 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 123 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 127 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 129 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 134 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 138 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 139 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 141 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 143 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 144 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 147 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 148 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 149 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 150 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 154 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 156 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 157 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 159 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 160 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:02 164 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNS Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNS Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing DNF Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 7 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 4 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 11:24:04 2 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:08 3 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:31 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 5 Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 6 Team SKY 0:07:11 7 Garmin Sharp 0:10:38 8 Movistar Team 0:12:20 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:07 10 Team Europcar 0:14:11 11 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:26 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:11 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:18 14 Lotto Belisol 0:25:53 15 Team Giant - Shimano 0:28:43 16 Lampre - Merida 0:29:06 17 FDJ.fr 0:39:38 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:30 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:48:44 20 IAM Cycling 0:53:22 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:00:14 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 71:38:37 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:29 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:06:52 7 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:59 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:12 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:44 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:45 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:49 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:15 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:15 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:21:55 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:10 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:33 18 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:16 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:31:51 20 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:36:54 21 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:03 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:26 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:09 24 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:23 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:53:39 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:54:22 27 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:57:32 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:31 29 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:08:54 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:53 31 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:20 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:14 33 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:54 34 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 1:19:58 35 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:20:12 36 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:47 37 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:17 38 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:38 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:28:23 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:28:35 41 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:47 42 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:31:24 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:25 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:33:16 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:22 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:42:18 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:42:29 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:43:38 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:46:05 50 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:47:28 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:49:32 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:50:11 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:56 54 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:52:26 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:12 56 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:59:47 57 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:02:15 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:02:22 59 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:02:35 60 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:02:39 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:03:02 62 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:03:34 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:07:18 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 2:08:40 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:09:26 66 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:46 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 2:16:16 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2:17:16 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:01 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:24:48 71 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:25:12 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:10 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:26:19 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:27:17 75 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:30 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:30:55 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:32:18 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:32:35 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:32:59 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:34:33 81 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:23 82 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:37:40 83 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2:38:29 84 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:40:27 85 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:40:55 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:41:07 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:09 88 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:41:19 89 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:41:35 90 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 2:41:42 91 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2:41:45 92 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:42:54 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:46:24 94 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:47:49 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:51:25 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:51:55 97 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:53:00 98 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 2:53:07 99 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:57:27 100 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:57:59 101 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:02:23 102 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:03:03 103 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:03:06 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:03:13 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:03:49 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3:04:06 107 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:22 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:05:09 109 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:05:40 110 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:06:16 112 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:06:28 113 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:06:51 114 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:07:30 115 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:08:29 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:09:49 117 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:10:42 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:11:26 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:12:36 120 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:15:22 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3:16:26 122 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:18:04 123 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:19:27 124 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3:19:37 125 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:19:45 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:20:58 127 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:21:44 128 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3:21:49 129 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:23:47 130 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:26:11 131 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 3:30:58 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3:33:02 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:33:08 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:33:24 135 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 3:34:44 136 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:36:34 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 3:37:13 138 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:39:42 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:40:27 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 3:43:22 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3:44:36 142 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 3:46:34 143 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:47:42 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:48:13 145 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:48:26 146 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:48:37 147 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:49:58 148 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 3:50:58 149 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:51:32 150 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:54:48 151 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:56:28 152 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3:57:18 153 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 3:59:07 154 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:59:34 155 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:04:27 156 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:05:40 157 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:05:55 158 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:08:23 159 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:08:28 160 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:10:19 161 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:11:53 162 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 4:16:03 163 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4:34:19 164 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:37:17

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 149 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 130 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 117 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 103 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 80 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 56 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 49 13 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 48 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 18 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 20 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 21 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 28 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 28 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 20 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 34 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 36 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 37 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 38 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 39 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 44 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 45 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 12 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 47 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 49 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 55 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 56 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 57 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 58 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 59 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 61 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 62 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 64 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 65 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 66 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 67 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 68 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 70 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 71 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 72 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 74 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 75 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 78 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 81 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 83 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 85 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 87 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 88 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 89 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 91 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 92 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 94 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 95 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 96 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 98 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 12 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 13 13 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 31 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 34 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 38 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 40 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 47 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 21 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 44 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 46 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 49 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 60 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 83 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 96 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 14 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 98 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 102 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 21 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 131 22 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 132 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 24 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 146 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 148 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 149 28 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 150 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 154 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 155 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 164 33 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 168 34 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 35 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 180 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 180 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 182 38 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 195 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 196 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 204 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 215 42 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 215 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 243 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 288 45 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 291