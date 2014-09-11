Trending

Vuelta a España: Aru wins stage 18

Contador retains red jersey, Froome moves into second overall

Image 1 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 119

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 119

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 119

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) in chase

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) in chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 119

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) leads a select GC group on the final climb

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) leads a select GC group on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 119

A big group of GC riders

A big group of GC riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 119

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) attacks with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana) charging away for the stage win and GC bonus seconds

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana) charging away for the stage win and GC bonus seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Fabio Aru (Astana)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 119

The three 'amigos': Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

The three 'amigos': Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets out of the saddle alongside Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets out of the saddle alongside Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 119

Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis) attacks

Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 119

The Team Sky train was back on stage 18

The Team Sky train was back on stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 119

Mountains classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

Mountains classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 119

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 119

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 119

Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis) out in front of the bunch

Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis) out in front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 119

Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis)

Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 119

Alberto Losada (Katusha) jumps away from the bunch

Alberto Losada (Katusha) jumps away from the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 119

Alberto Losada (Katusha) launches an attack

Alberto Losada (Katusha) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 119

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 119

Kanstantsin Siutsou setting the pace as Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his stem

Kanstantsin Siutsou setting the pace as Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his stem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 119

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) alongside Jesus Hernandez and the Tinkoff-Saxo train

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) alongside Jesus Hernandez and the Tinkoff-Saxo train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 119

Andrey Zeits (Astana)

Andrey Zeits (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 119

Alberto Losada (Katusha) with Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis)

Alberto Losada (Katusha) with Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 119

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) in the mountains jersey

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 119

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) claimed his fourth most combative award on stage 18

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) claimed his fourth most combative award on stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar),Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) all riding together once again

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar),Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) all riding together once again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leading Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leading Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 119

Romain Sicard (Eurocpar) is having the best grand tour of his young career

Romain Sicard (Eurocpar) is having the best grand tour of his young career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 119

Romain Sicard (Eurocpar)

Romain Sicard (Eurocpar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 119

Maxime Méderel (Europcar)

Maxime Méderel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 119

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 119

Giuseppe Martinelli and Oleg Tinkov enjoy a chat

Giuseppe Martinelli and Oleg Tinkov enjoy a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 119

Giuseppe Martinelli, Astana manager, with Oleg Tinkov, Tinkoff-Saxo team owner

Giuseppe Martinelli, Astana manager, with Oleg Tinkov, Tinkoff-Saxo team owner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 119

A jubilant Fabio Aru (Astana) after his second Vuelta stage win

A jubilant Fabio Aru (Astana) after his second Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 119

The red shoes of stage winner Fabio Aru (Astana)

The red shoes of stage winner Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprays the winners Cava

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprays the winners Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires the pistol on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires the pistol on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) adds another jersey to his wardrobe

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) adds another jersey to his wardrobe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) now leads the combination classification

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) now leads the combination classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 119

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 119

With one-eye on the clock, Dani Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line

With one-eye on the clock, Dani Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana) lead the race

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana) lead the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) gets the win one second ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Fabio Aru (Astana) gets the win one second ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) delighted with victory

Fabio Aru (Astana) delighted with victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) pumped with Vuelta stage win number two

Fabio Aru (Astana) pumped with Vuelta stage win number two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) timed his sprint to claim the stage honours

Fabio Aru (Astana) timed his sprint to claim the stage honours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates his second Vuelta stage win

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates his second Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was close to the stage win but was a winner on the day as he moved into second overall

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was close to the stage win but was a winner on the day as he moved into second overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for the third place

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for the third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 119

Samu Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line

Samu Sanchez (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 119

Michael Matthews' (Orica-GreenEdge) custom Scott

Michael Matthews' (Orica-GreenEdge) custom Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 119

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) takes a two-up sprint ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Fabio Aru (Astana) takes a two-up sprint ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a España

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 119

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 18 podium in the red leader's jersey

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 18 podium in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 119

Aru wins stage 18 ahead of Froome

Aru wins stage 18 ahead of Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 18

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line in second place

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chase Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) chase Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Fabio Aru (Astana) over the final climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) leads Fabio Aru (Astana) over the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprint to the line for third ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sprint to the line for third ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 119

Dan Jones and Michael Matthews shooting the Orica-GreenEdge Back Stage Pass

Dan Jones and Michael Matthews shooting the Orica-GreenEdge Back Stage Pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 119

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint in for third place

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint in for third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 119

The three Spanish riders: Valverde, Rodriguez and Contador

The three Spanish riders: Valverde, Rodriguez and Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 119

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 119

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 119

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 119

Fabio Aru and Chris Froome at the Vuelta

Fabio Aru and Chris Froome at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 119

Fabio Aru and Chris Froome at the Vuelta

Fabio Aru and Chris Froome at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 119

On the startline of the Vuelta a Espana

On the startline of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) congratulated by his Astana team after taking the stage 18 win

Fabio Aru (Astana) congratulated by his Astana team after taking the stage 18 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) victory salute on the podium

Fabio Aru (Astana) victory salute on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprints ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) to take the stage 18 victory

Fabio Aru (Astana) sprints ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) to take the stage 18 victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 18

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates on the podium after winning stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 119

Dan Jones shooting the Back Stage Pass for Orica-GreenEdge with Michael Matthews

Dan Jones shooting the Back Stage Pass for Orica-GreenEdge with Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 119

Michael Matthews talks about his new Scott bike for the Orica-GreenEdge Back Stage Pass

Michael Matthews talks about his new Scott bike for the Orica-GreenEdge Back Stage Pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 119

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in red

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 119

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 119

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 119

Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)

Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 119

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 119

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 119

The three man break of Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

The three man break of Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hupert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 119

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 119

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 119

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 119

Alexandr Kolobnev alongside teammate Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev alongside teammate Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 119

Paul Martens (Belkin)

Paul Martens (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 119

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 119

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 119

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his custom Scott Bike

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on his custom Scott Bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 119

Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) after crashing

Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 119

Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) hit the deck hard

Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida) hit the deck hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 119

Natnael Berhane (Europcar)

Natnael Berhane (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 119

Natnael Berhane and Yannick Martinez (Europcar)

Natnael Berhane and Yannick Martinez (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 119

Oleg Tinkov is at the race for the few final stages

Oleg Tinkov is at the race for the few final stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 119

Cadel Evans (BMC) sitting in the bunch

Cadel Evans (BMC) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 119

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) all bandaged up

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) all bandaged up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 119

David Millar's (Garmin-Sharp) injuries on full display

David Millar's (Garmin-Sharp) injuries on full display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 119

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN-Qhubeka)

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 119

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 119

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 119

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 119

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) tried to go solo today

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) tried to go solo today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) outsprinted Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, as the overall contenders again fought it out on the day's final climb to Monte Castrove en Meis.

Aru and then Froome jumped away near the end of the stage, with the Briton doing most of the work as he tried to gain time. Aru surged past him in sight of the line to win his second stage at the Vuelta and the third professional race of his career.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led his Spanish compatriots Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) over the finish line 13 seconds later after they played mind games and attacked each other instead of chasing Froome and Aru.

The stage had been marked by a long breakaway but it had been clear from the start that the move would not stay away. The end of the stage featured two climbs of the short but steep Alto Monte Castrova, with the first climb whittling down the field. The second climb sparked the day’s decisive action.

Contador retained his overall lead, but Froome is now second, at 1:19, with Valverde falling to third, 1:32 minutes behind. Rodriguez and Aru kept their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

How it happened

There were many attacks and early breakaway attempts in the early part of the stage, which ran over 157km from A Estrada to Monte Castrova in the Galician region. But it wasn’t until 47km had sped by that the day’s group formed. Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) had tried several times before he successfully got away with Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) and Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Movistar kept an eye on things and never let the gap reach the four minute mark, trying to keep it around two minutes. Things rolled along until there were about 40km of racing remaining. With two climbs – or rather, two climbs of one mountain – still to come, the field was anxious to catch the leaders.

Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky led the field up the climb the first time, and Le Bon was caught. Sanchez took the mountain points, and then waited for the field. Dupont and Alberto Losado (Astana), who had jumped on the climb,took over the lead but with 20km to go, they had only a handful of seconds on the field and were soon caught.

Team Sky took over, with Tinkoff-Saxo happy to let the British team do the work. It was a greatly reduced group, and Froome attacked before the last intermediate sprint. There was some confusion as to where the line actually was and he ended up only second, collecting up two bonus seconds.

With 7.5km remaining, Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) took off and ground his way up the early part of the climb to the finish but he was soon caught. A group around Contador pulled away and Valverde and Froome had to hurry to catch up. Contador then went again and this time all his top rivals went with him.

Katusha moved to the front to set a high pace but was unable to make Contador or the overall contenders suffer. Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) was the next to attack and the Frenchman easily got a gap but could not gain more than ten seconds.

Aru goes on the attack

Oliver Zaugg was pulling the field along for Tinkoff-Saxo and with 3.8km to go, Aru jumped away, exploding the race. He quickly caught and passed Coppel. However Cofidis didn't give up and Daniele Navarro was the next to go. Unfortunately for him, only seconds later, with just under three kilometres to go, Rodriguez attacked, taking Contador, Valverde and Froome with him.

The Briton then attacked with 2.5km to go, quickly making his way up to Aru to set an high pace that allowed him to carve out precious seconds and move Valverde out of second place. The three Spaniards gave chase, but Froome had already gained 15 seconds, with Aru sitting on his wheel for much of the time.

Rodriguez tried to jump away from Contador and Valverde but they went after him. With the final kilometre looming, the trio appeared to finally work with together rather than against one another, but the damage was done, Froome had gained enough time to mov past Valverde and reduce his gap on Contador.

Froome also wanted to win the stage and take the time 10-second time bonus but Aru went around him with a strong, aggressive kick to win. The three Spaniards came in 13 seconds later. Contador was still race leader but Froome and Aru had outfoxed them again.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:47:17
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:01
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
7Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:48
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
11Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
19Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
20Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
21Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:04
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:24
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:27
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:25
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:32
30Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:05
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:04:39
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:53
35Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:39
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
40Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:08:11
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
46Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:46
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
51Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:55
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
55Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
60Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
70Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:16:11
72Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
75Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
81Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:16:15
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:34
84Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:20:49
85Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
86Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
89Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
91Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
95Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
97Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
99Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
101Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
107Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
109Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
112Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
113Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
117Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
121Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
122Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
123Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
125José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
127Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
129Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
130Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
132Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
134Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
138Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
139Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
141Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
143Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
144Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
147Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
148David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
149Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
150Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
151Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
154Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
155Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
156Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
157Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
159Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
160Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:02
164Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNSRobert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKoen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
3Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team10
7Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha8
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale7
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp4
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha11:24:04
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:08
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:31
4BMC Racing Team0:03:33
5Astana Pro Team0:05:34
6Team SKY0:07:11
7Garmin Sharp0:10:38
8Movistar Team0:12:20
9MTN - Qhubeka0:14:07
10Team Europcar0:14:11
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:26
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:11
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:18
14Lotto Belisol0:25:53
15Team Giant - Shimano0:28:43
16Lampre - Merida0:29:06
17FDJ.fr0:39:38
18AG2R La Mondiale0:41:30
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:48:44
20IAM Cycling0:53:22
21Trek Factory Racing1:00:14
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo71:38:37
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:29
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:06:52
7Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:59
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:12
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:45
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:49
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:14:15
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:15
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:21:55
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:10
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:33
18Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:16
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:31:51
20Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:36:54
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:03
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:26
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:09
24Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:23
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:53:39
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:54:22
27Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:57:32
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:31
29Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:08:54
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:53
31Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:13:20
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:14
33Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:54
34Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team1:19:58
35Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:20:12
36Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:47
37Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:27:17
38Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:38
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:28:23
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:28:35
41Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:47
42Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:31:24
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:25
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:33:16
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:39:22
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:42:18
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:42:29
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:43:38
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:46:05
50Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:47:28
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:49:32
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:50:11
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:56
54Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:52:26
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:12
56Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:59:47
57Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:02:15
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2:02:22
59Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:02:35
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:02:39
61Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:03:02
62Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:03:34
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling2:07:18
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano2:08:40
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:09:26
66Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:46
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano2:16:16
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2:17:16
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:01
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:24:48
71Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:25:12
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:26:10
73Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:26:19
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2:27:17
75Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:30
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:30:55
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:32:18
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:32:35
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:32:59
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:34:33
81Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:37:23
82Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:37:40
83Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2:38:29
84Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:40:27
85Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:40:55
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:41:07
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:09
88Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:41:19
89Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp2:41:35
90Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp2:41:42
91George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2:41:45
92Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:42:54
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:46:24
94Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:47:49
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:51:25
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:51:55
97Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:53:00
98Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha2:53:07
99Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:57:27
100Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:57:59
101Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:02:23
102Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr3:03:03
103Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:03:06
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:03:13
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:03:49
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3:04:06
107Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:22
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:05:09
109Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:05:40
110Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:06:16
112Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:06:28
113Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:06:51
114Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:07:30
115Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:08:29
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling3:09:49
117Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:10:42
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:11:26
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:12:36
120Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:15:22
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3:16:26
122Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:18:04
123Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:19:27
124Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp3:19:37
125Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:19:45
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:20:58
127Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:21:44
128Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3:21:49
129Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:23:47
130Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:26:11
131Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol3:30:58
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3:33:02
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:08
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:24
135Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing3:34:44
136Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:36:34
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge3:37:13
138Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:39:42
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:40:27
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale3:43:22
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3:44:36
142David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp3:46:34
143Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling3:47:42
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:48:13
145Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:48:26
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:48:37
147Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:49:58
148Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar3:50:58
149Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:51:32
150Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3:54:48
151Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:56:28
152Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3:57:18
153Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar3:59:07
154Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:59:34
155Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:04:27
156Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:05:40
157Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:05:55
158Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:08:23
159Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:08:28
160Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:10:19
161Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:11:53
162Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar4:16:03
163Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4:34:19
164Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:37:17

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano149pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team130
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo120
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky117
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha103
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge93
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team91
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp80
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing56
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits53
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale49
13Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team48
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha44
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida44
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team35
18Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling34
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida29
20Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
21Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano28
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
25Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
28Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar20
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
37Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
38Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
39Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
44Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
45Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka12
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
47Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
49David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr11
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
55Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
56Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
57Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
58Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
59Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
61Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
62Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
64Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
65Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
66Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
67Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
68Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
70Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
71Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
72Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
74Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
76Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
78Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
81Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
83Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
85Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
87Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
88Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
89Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
91Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
92Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
94Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
95Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
96José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
97Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
98Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA58pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo24
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida20
5Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
12Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha13
13Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
24Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
31Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
33Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
34Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
38Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
40Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
47Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
48Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha21
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp44
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida46
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida49
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team60
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo67
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale83
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka96
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team97
14Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha98
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar102
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA106
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale110
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol115
19Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team120
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida126
21Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar131
22Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team132
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA137
24Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA144
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka146
26Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team148
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing149
28Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka150
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol154
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team155
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team157
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar164
33Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr168
34Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA176
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida180
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka180
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol182
38Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky195
39Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team196
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida204
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing215
42Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA215
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team243
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar288
45Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka291

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha214:54:51
2Movistar Team0:26:32
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:32:55
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:34:05
5Team SKY0:53:45
6Astana Pro Team0:54:08
7BMC Racing Team1:01:25
8Garmin Sharp1:03:27
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:29:32
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1:52:59
11Lampre - Merida2:00:16
12Lotto Belisol2:17:23
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:24:30
14MTN - Qhubeka2:31:03
15Team Europcar2:42:51
16Team Giant - Shimano3:02:49
17Cannondale Pro Cycling3:22:13
18Orica GreenEdge4:15:02
19Trek Factory Racing4:29:02
20AG2R La Mondiale5:00:11
21FDJ.fr5:28:17
22IAM Cycling7:25:07

