Vuelta Asturias: Alessandro Covi wins stage 3

Italian takes second win of 2025 in Vegadeo as Marc Soler defence race lead

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) scored the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took the victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta Asturias, prevailing in a sprint from a reduced group in Vegadeo.

The Italian beat out Jordi López (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Iván García Cortina (Movistar) to the line at the end of the 165.5km stage, a challenging day but one which saw its final climb come 50km from the finish.

