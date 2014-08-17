Vuelta a España past winners
Champions from 1935 to 2013
2013
1 Christopher Horner (USA)
2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa)
2012
1 Alberto Contador (Spa)
2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa)
2011
1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa)
2 Christopher Froome (GBr)
3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr)
2010
1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa)
3 Peter Velits (Svk)
2009
1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2 Samuel Sánchez (Spa)
3 Cadel Evans (Aus)
2008
1 Alberto Contador (Spa)
2 Levi Leipheimer (USA)
3 Carlos Sastre (Spa)
2007
1 Denis Menchov (Rus)
2 Carlos Sastre (Spa)
3 Samuel Sánchez (Spa)
2006
1 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz)
2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
3 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz)
2005
1 Denis Menchov (Rus)*
2 Carlos Sastre (Spa)
3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa)
*Denis Menchov was awarded the victory after original winner Roberto Heras was disqualified for doping.
2004
1 Roberto Heras (Spa)
2 Santiago Perez (Spa)
3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa)
2003
1 Roberto Heras (Spa)
2 Isidro Nozal (Spa)
3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
2002
1 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa)
2 Roberto Heras (Spa)
3 Joseba Beloki (Spa)
2001
1 Angel Casero (Spa)
2 Oscar Sevilla (Spa)
3 Levi Leipheimer (USA)
2000
1 Roberto Heras (Spa)
2 Angel Casero (Spa)
3 Pavel Tonkov (Rus)
1999
1 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
2 Igor Glez. Galdeano (Spa)
3 Roberto Heras (Spa)
1998
1 Abraham Olano (Spa)
2 Fernando Escartin (Spa)
3 José Maria Jiminez (Spa)
1997
1 Alex Zülle (Swi)
2 Fernando Escartin (Spa)
3 Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1996
1 Alex Zülle (Swi)
2 Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
3 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1995
1 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
2 Abraham Olano (Spa)
3 Johan Bruyneel (Bel)
1994
1 Tony Rominger (Swi)
2 Mikel Zarrabeitia (Spa)
3 Pedro Delgado (Spa)
1993
1 Tony Rominger (Swi)
2 Alex Zülle (Swi)
3 Ludino Cubino (Spa)
1992
1 Tony Rominger (Swi)
2 Jesus Montoya (Spa)
3 Pedro Delgado (Spa)
1991
1 Melchior Mauri (Spa)
2 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
3 Marino Lejaretta (Spa)
1990
1 M. Giovannetti (Ita)
2 P. Delgado (Spa)
3 A. Fuerte (Spa)
1989
1 P. Delgado (Spa)
2 F. Parra (Col)
3 O. Vargas (Col)
1988
1 S. Kelly (Ire)
2 R. Dietzen (Ger)
3 A. Fuerte (Spa)
1987
1 L. Herrera (Col)
2 R. Dietzen (Ger)
3 L. Fignon (Fra)
1986
1 A. Pino (Spa)
2 R. Millar (GB)
3 S. Kelly (Ire)
1985
1 P. Delgado (Spa)
2 R. Millar (GB)
3 F. Rodriguez (Col)
1984
1 E. Caritoux (Fra)
2 A. Fernandez (Spa)
3 R. Dietzen (Ger)
1983
1 B. Hinault (Fra)
2 M. Lejarreta (Spa)
3 A. Fernandez (Spa)
1982
1 M. Lejaretta (Spa)
2 M. Pollentier (Bel)
3 S. Nilsson (Swe)
1981
1 G. Battaglin (Ita)
2 P. Munoz (Spa)
3 V. Belda (Spa)
1980
1 F. Ruperez (Spa)
2 P. Torres (Spa)
3 C. Criquielion (Bel)
1979
1 J. Zoetemelk (Ned)
2 F. Galdos (Spa)
3 M. Pollentier (Bel)
1978
1 B. Hinault (Fra)
2 J. Pesarrodona (Spa)
3 J. Bernaudeau (Fra)
1977
1 F. Maertens (Bel)
2 M. Lasa (Spa)
3 K. Thaler (Ger)
1976
1 J. Pesarrodona (Spa)
2 L. Ocana (Spa)
3 J. Nazabal (Spa)
1975
1 A. Tamames (Spa)
2 D. Perurena (Spa)
3 M. Lasa (Spa)
1974
1 J. Fuente (Spa)
2 J. Agostinho (Por)
3 M. Lasa (Spa)
1973
1 E. Merckx (Bel)
2 L. Ocana (Spa)
3 B Thévenet (Fra)
1972
1 J. Fuente (Spa)
2 M. Lasa (Spa)
3 A. Tamames (Spa)
1971
1 F. Bracke (Bel)
2 W. David (Bel)
3 L. Ocana (Spa)
1970
1 L. Ocana (Spa)
2 A. Tamames (Spa)
3 H. Vanspringel (Bel)
1969
1 R. Pingeon (Fra)
2 L. Ocana (Spa)
3 W. Wagtmans (Ned)
1968
1 F. Gimondi (Ita)
2 J. Perez-Frances (Spa)
3 E. Velez (Spa)
1967
1 J. Janssen (Ned)
2 J. Ducasse (Fra)
3 A. Gonzalez (Spa)
1966
1 F. Gabica (Spa)
2 E. Velez (Spa)
3 C. Echeverria (Spa)
1965
1 R. Wolfshohl (Ger)
2 R. Poulidor (Fra)
3 R. Van Looy (Bel)
1964
1 R. Poulidor (Fra)
2 L. Otana (Spa)
3 J. Perez-Frances (Spa)
1963
1 J. Anquetil (Fra)
2 M. Colmenarejo (Spa)
3 M. Pacheco (Spa)
1962
1 R. Altig (Ger)
2 J. Perez-Frances (Spa)
3 S. Elliott (Ire)
1961
1 A. Soler (Spa)
2 F. Mahé (Fra)
3 J. Perez-Frances (Spa)
1960
1 F. De Mulder (Bel)
2 A. Desmet (Bel)
3 M. Pacheco (Spa)
1959
1 A. Suarez (Spa)
2 J. Segu (Spa)
3 R. Van Looy (Bel)
1958
1 J. Stablinski (Fra)
2 P. Fornara (Spa)
3 F. Manzaneque (Spa)
1957
1 J. Lorono (Spa)
2 F. Bahamontes (Spa)
3 B. Ruiz (Spa)
1956
1 A. Conterno (Ita)
2 J. Lorono (Spa)
3 R. Impanis (Bel)
1955
1 J. Dotto (Fra)
2 J. Quillez (Spa)
3 R. Geminiani (Fra)
1950
1 E. Rodriguez (Spa)
2 M. Rodriguez (Spa)
3 J. Serra (Spa)
1948
1 B. Ruiz (Spa)
2 E. Rodriguez (Spa)
3 B. Capo (Spa)
1947
1 W. Van Dijck (Bel)
2 M. Costa (Spa)
3 D. Rodriguez (Spa)
1946
1 D. Langarica (Spa)
2 J. Berrendero (Spa)
3 J. Lambrichs (Ned)
1945
1 D. Rodriguez (Spa)
2 J. Berrendero (Spa)
3 J. Gimeno (Spa)
1942
1 J. Berrendero (Spa)
2 D. Chafer (Spa)
3 A. Sancho (Spa)
1941
1 J. Berrendero (Spa)
2 F. Trueba (Sp)
3 J. Jabardo (Spa)
1936
1 G. Deloor (Bel)
2 A. Deloor (Bel)
3 A. Bertola (Spa)
1935
1 G. Deloor (Bel)
2 M. Canardo (Spa)
3 A. Dignef (Bel
