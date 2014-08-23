Image 1 of 63 Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Giant-Shimano rode to sixth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Giant-Shimano rode to sixth in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Movistar celebrates the win in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Garmin Sharp finished a distant 41 seconds off the winners in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Belkin took a solid 8th place in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Movistar win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 63 Belkin in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Chris Froome looking focused in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Astana finished mid-pack in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Cofidis was not last in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Cannondale held the fastest time until Movistar came through in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Orica-GreenEdge was third fastest in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 AG2R La Mondiale in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Chris Froome leads Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 FDJ in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 FDJ was well off the pace in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Lampre-Merida in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Caja Rural in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 63 Lampre-Merida rode to 10th in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 Fabian Cancellara leads Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 Movistar topped the standings on the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Movistar smashed the opening time trial of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the first leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Cofidis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 63 Giant - Two years after winning the Vuelta a España’s opening team time trial in Pamplona, the Movistar squad turned in a faultless repeat performance in Jerez as they once more claimed the curtain-raiser of the third Grand and Tour of the season.

The heat in Pamplona two years ago might have been much more extreme - 40 degrees rather than 30 degrees in Jerez - and the course was 4.5 kilometres longer, and a little more technical than in 2012, but the first rider across the line, and first leader of the Vuelta was the same: Movistar time trialling specialist and team worker Jonathan Castroviejo.



Longstanding leaders Cannondale surprised the other favourites to claim second place, six seconds back, with Orica-GreenEdge unable to repeat their victory in Giro d’Italia’s opening team time trial in Belfast, but nonetheless delivering a highly impressive performance to finish a few hundredths of a second behind in third. Indeed, their showing was all the more noteworthy considering how few of their marquee specialists are in the Vuelta line-up.



Movistar’s two leaders, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana can be more than satisfied with the advantage they claimed over Tinkoff-Saxo and Alberto Contador, whose squad finished seventh, 19 seconds down, while Team Sky were further out of the picture than expected, some 27 seconds back.

“We made a very cautious start, and that was perhaps the key,” Castroviejo, whose last victory was the Spanish time trial championships in 2013. “We saw we were all pulling together well early on, and then we built on that momentum.”



Indeed, Movistar were five seconds down on Cannondale after 6.5 kilometres but they were peerless in the closing kilometres, making up the ground and then tacking on six more seconds of their own to boot.

“It was mainly a question of self-confidence, getting stronger and stronger as the stage progressed,” added Movistar manager Eusebio Unzue. “Overall, it was a great day for the team.”

Movistar’s cohesion was plain to see as they tore through the seemingly interminable series of roundabouts - 17 in total - on the outskirts of Jerez. Movistar’s Italian time trial specialist Adriano Malori and team-mate Jose Herrada had both eased up by the time the navy blue squad swung through the last two roundabouts in the final kilometre, but they were already punching the air in triumph as they slowed across the finishing line behind the rest of the squad.

The big favourites for the victory, World Time Trial champions Omega Pharma-Quick Step, were only two seconds behind Movistar at the half-way time check. But the Belgian squad faded slightly in the second, faster half and on a short course, as BMC’s Samuel Sanchez pointed out later, “even the smallest error or sign of weakness cannot be answered.”



Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán said he was “satisfied” with their fifth place, eight seconds ahead of Contador and ten up on BMC.



Contador, for his part, declared himself pleased with his first competitive outing since fracturing his tibia on stage 10 of the Tour de France. The Spaniard was cheered raucously by local fans throughout his warm-up, and he reported no ill effects from his injury after the stage.



“I'm happy because I could keep up with my teammates and I was able to collaborate with the pace making,” Contador said. “And it’s a good sign that I did not have any pain in the shin during this short stage.”



Froome, meanwhile, admitted that he had “hoped for better” but warned that the race is still long. But if Sky were way off their hopes of a top-three finish with a 27 second time loss and eleventh place, Garmin-Sharp’s 18th place represented an unexpected setback for Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal in a discipline where traditionally the American squad have shone far more brightly.



In comparison to the Giro d’Italia’s opening TTT in Belfast, though, where Martin was unlucky enough to hit a manhole cover and end his race on the first stage with a broken collarbone, the Irishman has three weeks and eight summit finishes to bounce back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:13 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:04 9 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 19 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 25 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 27 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:11 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:12 36 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:19 42 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:21 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 58 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 59 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 69 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 70 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:27 72 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 73 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 75 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 76 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 77 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 84 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 89 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:00:31 98 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 107 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:38 108 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 110 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 111 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 113 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 114 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 115 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 118 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 120 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 122 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 123 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 124 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:45 128 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 129 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 136 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 137 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 139 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 140 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 141 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 142 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 143 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 144 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 145 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 146 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:50 147 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 148 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 149 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:53 157 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 158 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:57 159 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:59 160 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:01 161 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 162 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 163 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 166 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 168 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 171 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 172 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:07 173 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 174 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 175 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 176 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:12 177 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:13 178 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:01:17 179 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 180 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:20 181 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 182 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 183 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 184 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 185 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 186 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:33 187 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 188 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 189 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:46 190 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 191 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 192 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 193 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:00 194 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 195 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:10 196 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 197 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:17 198 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:18

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 0:14:13 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Orica GreenEdge 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:11 6 Team Giant - Shimano 0:00:16 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:19 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 10 Lampre - Merida 0:00:25 11 Team SKY 0:00:27 12 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 13 Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 14 Lotto Belisol 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 16 Team Katusha 0:00:38 17 IAM Cycling 0:00:40 18 Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 19 FDJ.fr 0:00:45 20 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:48 21 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:51 22 Team Europcar 0:01:03

