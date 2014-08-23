Trending

Vuelta a España: Movistar wins Team Time Trial opener

Castroviejo takes the early race lead

Image 1 of 63

Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 63

Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT

Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

Giant-Shimano rode to sixth

Giant-Shimano rode to sixth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 63

Giant-Shimano rode to sixth in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Giant-Shimano rode to sixth in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 63

Movistar celebrates the win in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Movistar celebrates the win in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 63

Garmin Sharp finished a distant 41 seconds off the winners in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Garmin Sharp finished a distant 41 seconds off the winners in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 63

Belkin took a solid 8th place in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Belkin took a solid 8th place in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 63

Movistar win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España

Movistar win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 63

Belkin in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Belkin in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 63

Chris Froome looking focused in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Chris Froome looking focused in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 63

Astana finished mid-pack in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Astana finished mid-pack in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 63

Cofidis was not last in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Cofidis was not last in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

Cannondale held the fastest time until Movistar came through in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Cannondale held the fastest time until Movistar came through in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 63

Orica-GreenEdge was third fastest in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Orica-GreenEdge was third fastest in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 63

IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial

IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 63

IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial

IAM Cycling in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 63

BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial

BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 63

AG2R La Mondiale in the Vuelta a España team time trial

AG2R La Mondiale in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 63

BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial

BMC in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 63

Chris Froome leads Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT

Chris Froome leads Team Sky in the Vuelta TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 63

Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 63

FDJ in the Vuelta a España team time trial

FDJ in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 63

FDJ was well off the pace in the Vuelta a España team time trial

FDJ was well off the pace in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 63

Lampre-Merida in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Lampre-Merida in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 63

Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Garmin Sharp in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 63

Caja Rural in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Caja Rural in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 63

Lampre-Merida rode to 10th in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Lampre-Merida rode to 10th in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 63

Fabian Cancellara leads Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Fabian Cancellara leads Trek in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

Movistar topped the standings on the team time trial

Movistar topped the standings on the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

Movistar smashed the opening time trial of the Vuelta a España

Movistar smashed the opening time trial of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the first leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the first leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

Cofidis

Cofidis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 63

Giant - Shimano

Giant - Shimano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 63

MTN - Qhubeka

MTN - Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 63

MTN - Qhubeka

MTN - Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 63

MTN - Qhubeka

MTN - Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 63

AG2R - La Mondiale

AG2R - La Mondiale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 63

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 63

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 63

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey after the team time trial

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey after the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 63

Movistar celebrates the team time trial win on the podium

Movistar celebrates the team time trial win on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 63

Cofidis

Cofidis
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 63

Cofidis

Cofidis
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 63

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 63

Omega Pharma-Quickstep missed a stage victory in the team time trial

Omega Pharma-Quickstep missed a stage victory in the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 63

Omega Pharma-Quickstep on course in the Vuelta a España

Omega Pharma-Quickstep on course in the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 63

IAM Cycling

IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 63

MTN - Qhubeka

MTN - Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 63

Omega Pharma - QuickStep

Omega Pharma - QuickStep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 63

Team Sky races the team time trial in Jerez de la Frontera

Team Sky races the team time trial in Jerez de la Frontera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 63

Tinkoff-Saxo during the team time trial at the Vuelta

Tinkoff-Saxo during the team time trial at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 63

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 63

The first Vuelta a España leader Jonathan Castroviejo

The first Vuelta a España leader Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 63

Movistar celebrates its win in the Vuelta a España team time trial

Movistar celebrates its win in the Vuelta a España team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 63

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 63

Cannondale rode into a second-place finish during the team time trial

Cannondale rode into a second-place finish during the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 63

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) is wearing the red leader's jersey

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) is wearing the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 63

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 63

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) takes the early race lead after his team won the team time trial

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) takes the early race lead after his team won the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 63

Movistar pushes the pace to win the team time trial

Movistar pushes the pace to win the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 63

Movistar celebrate their victory in the team time trial

Movistar celebrate their victory in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 63

Movistar Team win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España

Movistar Team win the team time trial at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Two years after winning the Vuelta a España’s opening team time trial in Pamplona, the Movistar squad turned in a faultless repeat performance in Jerez as they once more claimed the curtain-raiser of the third Grand and Tour of the season. 

The heat in Pamplona two years ago might have been much more extreme - 40 degrees rather than 30 degrees in Jerez - and the course was 4.5 kilometres longer, and a little more technical than in 2012, but the first rider across the line, and first leader of the Vuelta was the same: Movistar time trialling specialist and team worker Jonathan Castroviejo.
 
Longstanding leaders Cannondale surprised the other favourites to claim second place, six seconds back, with Orica-GreenEdge unable to repeat their victory in Giro d’Italia’s opening team time trial in Belfast, but nonetheless delivering a highly impressive performance to finish a few hundredths of a second behind in third. Indeed, their showing was all the more noteworthy considering how few of their marquee specialists are in the Vuelta line-up.
 
Movistar’s two leaders, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana can be more than satisfied with the advantage they claimed over Tinkoff-Saxo and Alberto Contador, whose squad finished seventh, 19 seconds down, while Team Sky were further out of the picture than expected, some 27 seconds back. 

“We made a very cautious start, and that was perhaps the key,” Castroviejo, whose last victory was the Spanish time trial championships in 2013. “We saw we were all pulling together well early on, and then we built on that momentum.”
 
Indeed, Movistar were five seconds down on Cannondale after 6.5 kilometres but they were peerless in the closing kilometres, making up the ground and then tacking on six more seconds of their own to boot.

“It was mainly a question of self-confidence, getting stronger and stronger as the stage progressed,” added Movistar manager Eusebio Unzue. “Overall, it was a great day for the team.” 

Movistar’s cohesion was plain to see as they tore through the seemingly interminable series of roundabouts - 17 in total - on the outskirts of Jerez. Movistar’s Italian time trial specialist Adriano Malori and team-mate Jose Herrada had both eased up by the time the navy blue squad swung through the last two roundabouts in the final kilometre, but they were already punching the air in triumph as they slowed across the finishing line behind the rest of the squad. 

The big favourites for the victory, World Time Trial champions Omega Pharma-Quick Step, were only two seconds behind Movistar at the half-way time check. But the Belgian squad faded slightly in the second, faster half and on a short course, as BMC’s Samuel Sanchez pointed out later, “even the smallest error or sign of weakness cannot be answered.”
 
Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán said he was “satisfied” with their fifth place, eight seconds ahead of Contador and ten up on BMC.
 
Contador, for his part, declared himself pleased with his first competitive outing since fracturing his tibia on stage 10 of the Tour de France. The Spaniard was cheered raucously by local fans throughout his warm-up, and he reported no ill effects from his injury after the stage.
 
“I'm happy because I could keep up with my teammates and I was able to collaborate with the pace making,” Contador said. “And it’s a good sign that I did not have any pain in the shin during this short stage.”
 
Froome, meanwhile, admitted that he had “hoped for better” but warned that the race is still long. But if Sky were way off their hopes of a top-three finish with a 27 second time loss and eleventh place, Garmin-Sharp’s 18th place represented an unexpected setback for Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal in a discipline where traditionally the American squad have shone far more brightly.
 
In comparison to the Giro d’Italia’s opening TTT in Belfast, though, where Martin was unlucky enough to hit a manhole cover and end his race on the first stage with a broken collarbone, the Irishman has three weeks and eight summit finishes to bounce back. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:13
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
4Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:04
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
19Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
25Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
27George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:11
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:12
36Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
37John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:19
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:21
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
58Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
69Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:27
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
75Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
76Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
77Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
78Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
79Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
89Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:00:31
98Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
107Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:38
108Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
109Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
110Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
111Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
113Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:40
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
118Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
120Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
121Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
122André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
123Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
124Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:45
128Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
136Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:48
137Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
139Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
140Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
141Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
142David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
143Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
146Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:00:50
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
148Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
149Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:53
157Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
158Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:57
159Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
160Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
161Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
162Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
163Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
164Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
165Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
167Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
168Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
169Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
170Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
171Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
172Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
173David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
174Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
175Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
176Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
177Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
178Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
179Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
180Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:20
181Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
182Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
183Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
184Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
185Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
186Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
187Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
188Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
189Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
190Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
191Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
192Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
193Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
194Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:07
195Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:10
196Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
197Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:17
198Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:14:13
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Orica GreenEdge
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:11
6Team Giant - Shimano0:00:16
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:19
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9BMC Racing Team0:00:21
10Lampre - Merida0:00:25
11Team SKY0:00:27
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
13Astana Pro Team0:00:30
14Lotto Belisol
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
16Team Katusha0:00:38
17IAM Cycling0:00:40
18Garmin Sharp0:00:41
19FDJ.fr0:00:45
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:51
22Team Europcar0:01:03

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:13
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
4Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:04
9José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
19Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
25Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
27George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:11
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:12
36Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
37John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
40Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:19
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:21
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
58Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
69Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:27
72Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
75Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
76Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
77Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
78Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
79Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
89Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:00:31
98Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
107Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:38
108Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
109Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
110Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
111Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
113Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:40
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
118Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
120Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
121Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
122André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
123Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
124Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:45
128Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
136Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:48
137Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
139Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
140Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
141Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
142David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
143Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
146Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:00:50
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
148Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
149Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:53
157Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
158Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:57
159Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
160Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:01
161Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
162Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
163Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
164Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
165Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
167Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
168Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
169Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
170Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
171Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
172Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
173David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
174Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
175Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
176Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
177Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
178Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:01:17
179Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
180Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:20
181Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
182Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
183Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
184Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
185Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
186Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
187Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
188Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
189Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
190Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
191Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
192Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
193Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
194Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:07
195Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:10
196Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
197Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:17
198Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team0:14:13
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Orica GreenEdge
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:11
6Team Giant - Shimano0:00:16
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:19
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9BMC Racing Team0:00:21
10Lampre - Merida0:00:25
11Team SKY0:00:27
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
13Astana Pro Team0:00:30
14Lotto Belisol
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
16Team Katusha0:00:38
17IAM Cycling0:00:40
18Garmin Sharp0:00:41
19FDJ.fr0:00:45
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:51
22Team Europcar0:01:03

 

