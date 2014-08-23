Vuelta a España: Movistar wins Team Time Trial opener
Castroviejo takes the early race lead
Stage 1: Jerez de la Frontera (TTT) -
Two years after winning the Vuelta a España’s opening team time trial in Pamplona, the Movistar squad turned in a faultless repeat performance in Jerez as they once more claimed the curtain-raiser of the third Grand and Tour of the season.
The heat in Pamplona two years ago might have been much more extreme - 40 degrees rather than 30 degrees in Jerez - and the course was 4.5 kilometres longer, and a little more technical than in 2012, but the first rider across the line, and first leader of the Vuelta was the same: Movistar time trialling specialist and team worker Jonathan Castroviejo.
Longstanding leaders Cannondale surprised the other favourites to claim second place, six seconds back, with Orica-GreenEdge unable to repeat their victory in Giro d’Italia’s opening team time trial in Belfast, but nonetheless delivering a highly impressive performance to finish a few hundredths of a second behind in third. Indeed, their showing was all the more noteworthy considering how few of their marquee specialists are in the Vuelta line-up.
Movistar’s two leaders, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana can be more than satisfied with the advantage they claimed over Tinkoff-Saxo and Alberto Contador, whose squad finished seventh, 19 seconds down, while Team Sky were further out of the picture than expected, some 27 seconds back.
“We made a very cautious start, and that was perhaps the key,” Castroviejo, whose last victory was the Spanish time trial championships in 2013. “We saw we were all pulling together well early on, and then we built on that momentum.”
Indeed, Movistar were five seconds down on Cannondale after 6.5 kilometres but they were peerless in the closing kilometres, making up the ground and then tacking on six more seconds of their own to boot.
“It was mainly a question of self-confidence, getting stronger and stronger as the stage progressed,” added Movistar manager Eusebio Unzue. “Overall, it was a great day for the team.”
Movistar’s cohesion was plain to see as they tore through the seemingly interminable series of roundabouts - 17 in total - on the outskirts of Jerez. Movistar’s Italian time trial specialist Adriano Malori and team-mate Jose Herrada had both eased up by the time the navy blue squad swung through the last two roundabouts in the final kilometre, but they were already punching the air in triumph as they slowed across the finishing line behind the rest of the squad.
The big favourites for the victory, World Time Trial champions Omega Pharma-Quick Step, were only two seconds behind Movistar at the half-way time check. But the Belgian squad faded slightly in the second, faster half and on a short course, as BMC’s Samuel Sanchez pointed out later, “even the smallest error or sign of weakness cannot be answered.”
Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán said he was “satisfied” with their fifth place, eight seconds ahead of Contador and ten up on BMC.
Contador, for his part, declared himself pleased with his first competitive outing since fracturing his tibia on stage 10 of the Tour de France. The Spaniard was cheered raucously by local fans throughout his warm-up, and he reported no ill effects from his injury after the stage.
“I'm happy because I could keep up with my teammates and I was able to collaborate with the pace making,” Contador said. “And it’s a good sign that I did not have any pain in the shin during this short stage.”
Froome, meanwhile, admitted that he had “hoped for better” but warned that the race is still long. But if Sky were way off their hopes of a top-three finish with a 27 second time loss and eleventh place, Garmin-Sharp’s 18th place represented an unexpected setback for Dan Martin and Ryder Hesjedal in a discipline where traditionally the American squad have shone far more brightly.
In comparison to the Giro d’Italia’s opening TTT in Belfast, though, where Martin was unlucky enough to hit a manhole cover and end his race on the first stage with a broken collarbone, the Irishman has three weeks and eight summit finishes to bounce back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:13
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|9
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|19
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|36
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:19
|42
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:21
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|64
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|71
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|72
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|73
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|77
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|98
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|107
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|108
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|111
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|113
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|114
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|118
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:41
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|122
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:45
|128
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|136
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|137
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|138
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|139
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|140
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|141
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|142
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|143
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|144
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|147
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|148
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|149
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:53
|157
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:56
|158
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|159
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|160
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:01
|161
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|162
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|163
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|166
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|168
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|171
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|172
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:07
|173
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|174
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|175
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|176
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|177
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|178
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:17
|179
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|180
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|181
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|182
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|183
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|184
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|185
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|186
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:33
|187
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|188
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|189
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:46
|190
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|191
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|192
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|193
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:00
|194
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|195
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:10
|196
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|197
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|198
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:18
