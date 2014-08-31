Image 1 of 127 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 127 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 127 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 127 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 127 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 127 Winner Anacona (Lampre Merida) takes stage 9 (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 127 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 127 Paul Martens (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 127 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 127 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 127 Warren Barguil leads a line of After their riders took first and second place at the Giro, Colombia now looks set for another impressive return at the Vuelta following the summit finish at Valdelinares. Lampre-Merida’s Winner Anacona rode himself into GC contention as he won the ninth stage to the top of the first-category climb, where his fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana took the leader’s red jersey from his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde.

At 2-50 down on Valverde going into the stage, Anacona was the best placed of 31 riders who went clear after 25km of racing. The group’s lead maxed at eight-and-a-half minutes, and going onto the final climb Anacona still had a good chance of taking the red jersey for himself.

By now clear with just Trek’s Bob Jungels and Movistar’s Javi Moreno, Anacona and his two companions were more than four minutes clear of the peloton on the early ramps up to Valdelinares. But as this gap started to fall, Anacona decided to pressed on alone with 6km remaining.

Anacona’s hopes of a double coup rested on the contest between the GC favourites. The longer they held off from attacking each other, the better his chances of taking the red jersey became. It was only when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked two kilometres from the line that the Lampre climber’s hopes of leading the race disappeared. As Anacona was celebrating his victory at the rain-soaked summit, his advantage was being whittled away.

When Contador opened up a lead of 10 seconds on his rivals, it seemed that he might end the day in red. But his advantage evaporated when Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, aided by teammates Eduard Vorganov and Dani Moreno, began to chase him down, with Quintana following in their tracks.

Just as Contador was crossing the line 2-15 after Anacona, Rodríguez and Quintana were latching on to his rear wheel. That left four riders separated by just nine seconds at the top of the overall classification, with Quintana three seconds ahead of Contador, eight ahead of Valverde and nine ahead of Anacona.

Sky’s Chris Froome, who was unable to follow Contador, Rodríguez and Quintana, dropped back to fifth place, but is only 28 seconds off the lead, with Rodríguez another two in arrears going into Monday’s rest day.

“It was a great victory for me. I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the line,” admitted Anacona. “It’s a great day for me, for my team and for my country.”

“It’s the most important moment of my career,” he added. “This is my third season and I haven’t managed to win up to now. The red jersey would have been nice, but a victory is a victory. If I had had to choose between the stage win and the race lead, then I would have preferred the stage, which is how things turned out.”

Anacona said he was pleased to be back in the GC battle after losing time in the echelons on yesterday’s stage into Albacete. “Perhaps I will pay for this effort but for the moment I want to savour this victory and the knowledge that I am right in the GC battle gives me motivation to keep fighting and finish in the top 10 in this Vuelta,” he said.

How it unfolded

It appeared that most of the riders not in contention for GC wanted to get into the day’s break, no doubt figuring that there was a good chance it could survive to the finish at the Valdelinares ski station. Consequently, several big escape groups formed in the early kilometres, only to be reeled in by the peloton.

With 25 frantic kilometres covered, the peloton split into three groups. There were 27 up front, with another 16 in between them and the peloton. Just before the peloton got back on terms with the second group, four riders managed to bridge up to the front, which was now 31-strong.

As the best placed of them, Anacona quickly became the race leader on the road. Movistar were content to let the break’s advantage stretch to 8-30 crossing the first climb, the third-category Puerto de Cabigordo. Europcar’s Jérôme Cousin was first over the climb, ahead of mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The break began to split on the climb of the second-category San Rafael pass. Paris-Roubaix winners Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma) and Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) both added an injection of pace, but it was an attack by Orica-GreenEdge’s Sam Bewley that blew the front group apart.

A series of attacks and counters followed. The last of them put Anacona, Jungels and Moreno in the clear. Movistar’s Moreno was marking the move for his team leaders and refused to contribute to the pace-making until the trio were on the early slopes of the final climb, when it became clear one of them would almost certainly win the stage.

The peloton hurtled onto the final climb with Tony Martin in the vanguard, setting a ferocious pace for Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán. Then, as the advantage held by the three-man break dropped towards four minutes, Sky took over on the front of the red jersey group.

Realising his chances of leading the race were dwindling as Sky continued to eat into the break’s lead, Anacona struck out on his own with 6km left. At that point, Sky’s presence on the front suggested Froome would be the rider most likely to react, but it was Garmin’s Dan Martin who went first from the red jersey group with 3km left.

The Irishman’s attack immediately stretched the line behind, where Froome was now towards the back. Sensing this, Contador put in a dig of his own, which left Froome and Valverde stranded. This pair should bounce back in Tuesday’s time trial, but it’s followed by a tough summit finish above Pamplona, where the pure climbers will be on their favourite terrain again.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 4:34:14 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 5 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:12 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:33 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:08 11 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:02:13 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:16 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:22 16 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:39 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:58 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 33 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:16 34 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:24 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:03:31 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:44 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:01 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:37 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:47 41 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:52 44 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:05:50 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:57 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:12 52 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:18 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:23 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:18 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:26 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:43 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:44 63 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:53 64 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:07:55 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:22 66 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:31 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:48 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:46 70 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:03 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:07 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:20 82 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:30 83 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:35 84 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:12:02 86 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:12:35 87 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:01 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:15:05 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 93 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:26 100 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:15:40 101 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 102 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:21 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:30 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:35 106 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:47 107 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 108 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 110 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:19:01 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 113 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 115 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 122 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 126 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 131 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 136 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 137 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 141 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 143 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 145 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:42 146 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:28 147 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:26:42 148 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 152 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 156 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 157 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 160 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 162 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 167 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 168 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 169 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 170 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 171 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 172 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 173 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 174 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 175 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 176 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 177 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 178 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 179 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:50 181 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 182 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 185 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 186 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 187 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 188 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 189 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 191 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:26:53 192 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:29:37 194 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:28

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 5 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 3 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 13:48:19 2 Movistar Team 0:00:22 3 Team Katusha 0:01:50 4 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:20 5 Team Europcar 0:03:23 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:03:33 7 Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 8 Garmin Sharp 0:04:25 9 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:12 10 BMC Racing Team 0:06:16 11 Team SKY 0:06:20 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 13 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:19 14 Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:09:40 17 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:57 18 Team Giant - Shimano 0:14:49 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:36 20 FDJ.fr 0:26:49 21 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:33 22 IAM Cycling 0:46:26

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 35:58:05 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:03 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 4 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 9 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:33 12 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 13 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:36 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:42 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:37 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:17 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:16 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:33 21 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:05:49 22 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:53 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:00 24 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:06 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:53 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:04 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:06 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:07:08 30 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 31 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:08:03 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:09:15 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:38 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:11 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:20 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:31 38 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:34 39 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:02 40 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:08 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:21 42 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:17:37 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:18:55 44 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:58 45 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:48 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:55 47 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:37 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:23:04 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:24:31 50 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:32 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:48 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:15 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:35 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:17 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:28:56 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:26 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:58 58 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:22 59 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:04 60 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:07 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:10 62 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:23 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:10 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:21 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:36 66 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:33:56 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:34:48 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:35:21 69 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:51 70 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:35 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:36:44 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:58 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:03 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:17 75 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:38:53 76 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:14 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:40:28 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:29 79 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:01 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:16 81 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:42:45 82 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:43:04 83 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:07 84 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:08 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:21 86 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:33 87 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:43:41 88 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:27 89 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:15 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:46:02 91 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:03 92 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:06 93 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:23 94 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:24 95 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:47 96 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:54 97 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:33 98 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:48:48 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:02 100 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:45 101 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:15 102 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:40 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:50 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:09 106 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:36 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:54:09 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:00 109 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:55:42 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:48 111 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:45 112 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:46 113 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:49 114 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:52 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:59:14 116 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:59:33 117 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:28 118 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:55 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:01:59 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:02:24 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:02:48 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:07 123 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:08 124 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:02 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:23 126 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:04:54 127 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:05:11 128 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:06:07 129 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:07:33 130 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:38 131 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:08:42 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:08:51 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:22 134 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:29 135 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:11:45 136 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:12:11 137 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:12:12 138 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 139 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:12:45 140 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:12:46 141 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:13:12 142 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:14 143 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:13 144 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:14:15 145 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:14:17 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:48 147 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:05 148 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:10 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:17:20 150 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:17:26 151 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:17:32 152 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:18:25 153 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:18:56 154 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:23 155 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:44 156 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:20:53 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:21:02 158 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:21:34 159 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:21:37 160 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 1:21:47 161 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:22:08 162 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:22 163 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:23:15 164 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:23:24 165 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:34 166 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:55 167 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:24:18 168 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:25:35 169 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:26:37 170 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:09 171 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:27:47 172 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:28:00 173 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:25 174 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:30:30 175 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:30:39 176 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:30:57 177 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:31:42 178 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:23 179 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:33:03 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:18 181 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:46 182 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:02 183 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:41:58 184 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:44 185 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:43:22 186 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:44:56 187 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:45:17 188 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:45:41 189 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:45:43 190 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:49:53 191 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 1:50:43 192 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:42 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:04:17 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:09:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 71 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 42 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 35 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 34 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 11 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 25 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 21 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 20 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 16 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 29 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 30 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 32 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 33 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 35 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 36 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 37 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 12 38 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 39 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 40 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 41 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 42 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 44 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 45 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 46 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 50 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 51 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 52 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 54 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 56 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 57 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 58 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 59 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 5 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 61 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 5 62 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 63 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 64 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 66 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 67 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 69 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 70 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 72 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 3 73 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 75 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 76 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 77 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 78 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 80 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 81 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 13 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 17 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 21 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 2 22 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 28 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 20 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 29 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 40 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 59 8 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 92 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 126 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 138 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 18 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 19 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 151 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 173 23 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 270 24 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 284