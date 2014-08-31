Trending

Vuelta a España: Anacona wins stage 9 on climb to Valdelinares

Quintana moves into the overall lead

After their riders took first and second place at the Giro, Colombia now looks set for another impressive return at the Vuelta following the summit finish at Valdelinares. Lampre-Merida’s Winner Anacona rode himself into GC contention as he won the ninth stage to the top of the first-category climb, where his fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana took the leader’s red jersey from his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde.

At 2-50 down on Valverde going into the stage, Anacona was the best placed of 31 riders who went clear after 25km of racing. The group’s lead maxed at eight-and-a-half minutes, and going onto the final climb Anacona still had a good chance of taking the red jersey for himself.

By now clear with just Trek’s Bob Jungels and Movistar’s Javi Moreno, Anacona and his two companions were more than four minutes clear of the peloton on the early ramps up to Valdelinares. But as this gap started to fall, Anacona decided to pressed on alone with 6km remaining.

Anacona’s hopes of a double coup rested on the contest between the GC favourites. The longer they held off from attacking each other, the better his chances of taking the red jersey became. It was only when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked two kilometres from the line that the Lampre climber’s hopes of leading the race disappeared. As Anacona was celebrating his victory at the rain-soaked summit, his advantage was being whittled away.

When Contador opened up a lead of 10 seconds on his rivals, it seemed that he might end the day in red. But his advantage evaporated when Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, aided by teammates Eduard Vorganov and Dani Moreno, began to chase him down, with Quintana following in their tracks.

Just as Contador was crossing the line 2-15 after Anacona, Rodríguez and Quintana were latching on to his rear wheel. That left four riders separated by just nine seconds at the top of the overall classification, with Quintana three seconds ahead of Contador, eight ahead of Valverde and nine ahead of Anacona.

Sky’s Chris Froome, who was unable to follow Contador, Rodríguez and Quintana, dropped back to fifth place, but is only 28 seconds off the lead, with Rodríguez another two in arrears going into Monday’s rest day.

“It was a great victory for me. I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the line,” admitted Anacona. “It’s a great day for me, for my team and for my country.”

“It’s the most important moment of my career,” he added. “This is my third season and I haven’t managed to win up to now. The red jersey would have been nice, but a victory is a victory. If I had had to choose between the stage win and the race lead, then I would have preferred the stage, which is how things turned out.”

Anacona said he was pleased to be back in the GC battle after losing time in the echelons on yesterday’s stage into Albacete. “Perhaps I will pay for this effort but for the moment I want to savour this victory and the knowledge that I am right in the GC battle gives me motivation to keep fighting and finish in the top 10 in this Vuelta,” he said.

How it unfolded

It appeared that most of the riders not in contention for GC wanted to get into the day’s break, no doubt figuring that there was a good chance it could survive to the finish at the Valdelinares ski station. Consequently, several big escape groups formed in the early kilometres, only to be reeled in by the peloton.

With 25 frantic kilometres covered, the peloton split into three groups. There were 27 up front, with another 16 in between them and the peloton. Just before the peloton got back on terms with the second group, four riders managed to bridge up to the front, which was now 31-strong.

As the best placed of them, Anacona quickly became the race leader on the road. Movistar were content to let the break’s advantage stretch to 8-30 crossing the first climb, the third-category Puerto de Cabigordo. Europcar’s Jérôme Cousin was first over the climb, ahead of mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The break began to split on the climb of the second-category San Rafael pass. Paris-Roubaix winners Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma) and Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) both added an injection of pace, but it was an attack by Orica-GreenEdge’s Sam Bewley that blew the front group apart.

A series of attacks and counters followed. The last of them put Anacona, Jungels and Moreno in the clear. Movistar’s Moreno was marking the move for his team leaders and refused to contribute to the pace-making until the trio were on the early slopes of the final climb, when it became clear one of them would almost certainly win the stage.

The peloton hurtled onto the final climb with Tony Martin in the vanguard, setting a ferocious pace for Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán. Then, as the advantage held by the three-man break dropped towards four minutes, Sky took over on the front of the red jersey group.

Realising his chances of leading the race were dwindling as Sky continued to eat into the break’s lead, Anacona struck out on his own with 6km left. At that point, Sky’s presence on the front suggested Froome would be the rider most likely to react, but it was Garmin’s Dan Martin who went first from the red jersey group with 3km left.

The Irishman’s attack immediately stretched the line behind, where Froome was now towards the back. Sensing this, Contador put in a dig of his own, which left Froome and Valverde stranded. This pair should bounce back in Tuesday’s time trial, but it’s followed by a tough summit finish above Pamplona, where the pure climbers will be on their favourite terrain again.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida4:34:14
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:50
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
5Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:12
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:33
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:08
11Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:02:13
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:16
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:22
16Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:39
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
19Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:58
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
33Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:16
34Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:24
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:03:31
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:44
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:01
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:37
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:47
41David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:52
44Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:05:50
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:57
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:12
52Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:18
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:06:23
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:18
60Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:26
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:43
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:44
63Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:53
64Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:07:55
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:22
66Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:31
67Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:48
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:10:46
70Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:03
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
73Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:07
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:20
82Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:30
83José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:35
84Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:12:02
86Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:12:35
87Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:01
88Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:15:05
91Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
93Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
99Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:26
100Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:15:40
101George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:21
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
104Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:30
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:16:35
106Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:18:47
107Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
108Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
110Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:19:01
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
113Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
115Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
122Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
126Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
127Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
129Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
132Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
135Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
136Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
137Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
140Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
141Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
142Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
143Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
145Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:42
146Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:28
147Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:26:42
148Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
150Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
151Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
152Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
156Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
157Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
160Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
162Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
167Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
168Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
169Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
170Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
171Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
172Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
173Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
174Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
175Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
176Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
177Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
178Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
179Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:50
181Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
182Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
185Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
186Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
187Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
188Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
189Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
190Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
191Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:26:53
192Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:29:37
194Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:28

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida25pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team20
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp9
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
11Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar5
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha3
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar3pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida3
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida13:48:19
2Movistar Team0:00:22
3Team Katusha0:01:50
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:20
5Team Europcar0:03:23
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:03:33
7Astana Pro Team0:03:44
8Garmin Sharp0:04:25
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:12
10BMC Racing Team0:06:16
11Team SKY0:06:20
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
13Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:19
14Lotto Belisol0:08:31
15AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
16Trek Factory Racing0:09:40
17MTN - Qhubeka0:09:57
18Team Giant - Shimano0:14:49
19Orica GreenEdge0:19:36
20FDJ.fr0:26:49
21Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:33
22IAM Cycling0:46:26

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team35:58:05
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
4Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
9Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:33
12Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
13Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:36
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:42
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:17
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:16
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:33
21Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:05:49
22David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:53
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:00
24Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:42
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:53
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:04
28Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:06
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:07:08
30Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
31Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:08:03
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:09:15
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:38
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:20
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:31
38Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:34
39Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:02
40Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:08
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:21
42Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:17:37
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:18:55
44Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:58
45Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:48
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:55
47Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:37
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:23:04
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:24:31
50Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:32
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:48
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:15
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:35
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:17
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:28:56
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:26
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:58
58Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:22
59José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:04
60Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:07
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:10
62Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:23
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:10
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:21
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:36
66Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:33:56
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:34:48
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:35:21
69Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:35:51
70Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:35
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:36:44
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:58
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:03
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:38:17
75George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:38:53
76Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:14
77Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:40:28
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:29
79Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:41:01
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:16
81Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:42:45
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:04
83Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:07
84Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:08
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:21
86Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:33
87Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:43:41
88Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:27
89Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:15
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:46:02
91Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:03
92Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:06
93Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:23
94Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:24
95Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:47
96Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:54
97Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:33
98Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:48:48
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:02
100Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:45
101Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:15
102Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:40
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:50
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:09
106Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:36
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:54:09
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:00
109Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:55:42
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:48
111Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:45
112Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:46
113Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:58:49
114Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:52
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:59:14
116Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:59:33
117Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:28
118Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:55
119Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:01:59
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:02:24
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:02:48
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:03:07
123Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:08
124Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:02
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:04:23
126Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1:04:54
127Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:05:11
128Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:06:07
129Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:07:33
130Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:38
131Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:08:42
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:08:51
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:22
134Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:29
135Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:11:45
136Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:12:11
137Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:12:12
138Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
139Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:12:45
140Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:12:46
141Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:13:12
142Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:14
143Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:13
144Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:14:15
145Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:14:17
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:48
147Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:17:05
148Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:10
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:17:20
150Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:17:26
151Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:17:32
152Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:18:25
153Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:18:56
154Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:23
155Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:44
156Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:20:53
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:21:02
158Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:21:34
159Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:21:37
160David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp1:21:47
161Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:22:08
162Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:22
163Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:23:15
164Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:23:24
165Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:34
166Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:55
167Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:24:18
168Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:25:35
169Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:26:37
170Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:09
171Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:27:47
172Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:28:00
173Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:30:25
174Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:30:30
175Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:30:39
176Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:30:57
177Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:31:42
178Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:32:23
179Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:33:03
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:33:18
181Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:46
182Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:02
183Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:41:58
184Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:44
185Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:43:22
186Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:44:56
187Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:45:17
188Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:45:41
189Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:45:43
190Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:49:53
191Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar1:50:43
192Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:01:42
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling2:04:17
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:09:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr74
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge71
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp42
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky38
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha35
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing34
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida30
11Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo26
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida25
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp24
16Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team21
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team21
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale20
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol16
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
29Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
30Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14
32Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
33Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
37Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol12
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
39Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
40Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
41Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
42Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
45Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
46Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
50Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar7
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
52Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
54Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
56Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
57Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
58Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
59Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team5
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
61Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar5
62Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
63Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
64Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
66Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
69Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
70Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
72Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar3
73Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
75Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
76Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
77Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
78David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
80José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
81Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
82Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
3Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar13
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
17Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
21Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar2
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
25Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
28Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida20
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo28
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha29
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team40
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp59
8Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka92
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale98
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team116
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA124
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka126
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team131
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing136
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team138
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA144
17Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida148
18Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA150
19Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar151
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling151
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida153
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol173
23Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA270
24Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar284

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team107:27:19
2Team Katusha0:03:11
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:07:36
5BMC Racing Team0:07:45
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:48
7Astana Pro Team0:10:23
8Lampre - Merida0:10:50
9Garmin Sharp0:11:43
10Tinkoff - Saxo0:14:38
11Team SKY0:20:43
12Lotto Belisol0:29:33
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:18
14Team Giant - Shimano0:30:48
15AG2R La Mondiale0:31:08
16Orica GreenEdge0:48:06
17MTN - Qhubeka0:48:23
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:12
19Trek Factory Racing0:56:56
20FDJ.fr1:05:45
21Team Europcar1:06:02
22IAM Cycling2:22:48

 

