Vuelta a España: Anacona wins stage 9 on climb to Valdelinares
Quintana moves into the overall lead
Stage 9: Carboneras de Guadazaón - Aramón Valdelinares
After their riders took first and second place at the Giro, Colombia now looks set for another impressive return at the Vuelta following the summit finish at Valdelinares. Lampre-Merida’s Winner Anacona rode himself into GC contention as he won the ninth stage to the top of the first-category climb, where his fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana took the leader’s red jersey from his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde.
At 2-50 down on Valverde going into the stage, Anacona was the best placed of 31 riders who went clear after 25km of racing. The group’s lead maxed at eight-and-a-half minutes, and going onto the final climb Anacona still had a good chance of taking the red jersey for himself.
By now clear with just Trek’s Bob Jungels and Movistar’s Javi Moreno, Anacona and his two companions were more than four minutes clear of the peloton on the early ramps up to Valdelinares. But as this gap started to fall, Anacona decided to pressed on alone with 6km remaining.
Anacona’s hopes of a double coup rested on the contest between the GC favourites. The longer they held off from attacking each other, the better his chances of taking the red jersey became. It was only when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked two kilometres from the line that the Lampre climber’s hopes of leading the race disappeared. As Anacona was celebrating his victory at the rain-soaked summit, his advantage was being whittled away.
When Contador opened up a lead of 10 seconds on his rivals, it seemed that he might end the day in red. But his advantage evaporated when Katusha’s Joaquim Rodríguez, aided by teammates Eduard Vorganov and Dani Moreno, began to chase him down, with Quintana following in their tracks.
Just as Contador was crossing the line 2-15 after Anacona, Rodríguez and Quintana were latching on to his rear wheel. That left four riders separated by just nine seconds at the top of the overall classification, with Quintana three seconds ahead of Contador, eight ahead of Valverde and nine ahead of Anacona.
Sky’s Chris Froome, who was unable to follow Contador, Rodríguez and Quintana, dropped back to fifth place, but is only 28 seconds off the lead, with Rodríguez another two in arrears going into Monday’s rest day.
“It was a great victory for me. I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the line,” admitted Anacona. “It’s a great day for me, for my team and for my country.”
“It’s the most important moment of my career,” he added. “This is my third season and I haven’t managed to win up to now. The red jersey would have been nice, but a victory is a victory. If I had had to choose between the stage win and the race lead, then I would have preferred the stage, which is how things turned out.”
Anacona said he was pleased to be back in the GC battle after losing time in the echelons on yesterday’s stage into Albacete. “Perhaps I will pay for this effort but for the moment I want to savour this victory and the knowledge that I am right in the GC battle gives me motivation to keep fighting and finish in the top 10 in this Vuelta,” he said.
How it unfolded
It appeared that most of the riders not in contention for GC wanted to get into the day’s break, no doubt figuring that there was a good chance it could survive to the finish at the Valdelinares ski station. Consequently, several big escape groups formed in the early kilometres, only to be reeled in by the peloton.
With 25 frantic kilometres covered, the peloton split into three groups. There were 27 up front, with another 16 in between them and the peloton. Just before the peloton got back on terms with the second group, four riders managed to bridge up to the front, which was now 31-strong.
As the best placed of them, Anacona quickly became the race leader on the road. Movistar were content to let the break’s advantage stretch to 8-30 crossing the first climb, the third-category Puerto de Cabigordo. Europcar’s Jérôme Cousin was first over the climb, ahead of mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
The break began to split on the climb of the second-category San Rafael pass. Paris-Roubaix winners Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma) and Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) both added an injection of pace, but it was an attack by Orica-GreenEdge’s Sam Bewley that blew the front group apart.
A series of attacks and counters followed. The last of them put Anacona, Jungels and Moreno in the clear. Movistar’s Moreno was marking the move for his team leaders and refused to contribute to the pace-making until the trio were on the early slopes of the final climb, when it became clear one of them would almost certainly win the stage.
The peloton hurtled onto the final climb with Tony Martin in the vanguard, setting a ferocious pace for Omega Pharma leader Rigoberto Urán. Then, as the advantage held by the three-man break dropped towards four minutes, Sky took over on the front of the red jersey group.
Realising his chances of leading the race were dwindling as Sky continued to eat into the break’s lead, Anacona struck out on his own with 6km left. At that point, Sky’s presence on the front suggested Froome would be the rider most likely to react, but it was Garmin’s Dan Martin who went first from the red jersey group with 3km left.
The Irishman’s attack immediately stretched the line behind, where Froome was now towards the back. Sensing this, Contador put in a dig of his own, which left Froome and Valverde stranded. This pair should bounce back in Tuesday’s time trial, but it’s followed by a tough summit finish above Pamplona, where the pure climbers will be on their favourite terrain again.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|4:34:14
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:12
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:33
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:08
|11
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:16
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:22
|16
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:49
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:58
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|33
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:16
|34
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:24
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:03:31
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:01
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:37
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:47
|41
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:52
|44
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:50
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:57
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:12
|52
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:23
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:18
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:43
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:44
|63
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:53
|64
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:55
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:22
|66
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:31
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:46
|70
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:20
|82
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:30
|83
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|84
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:02
|86
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:12:35
|87
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:01
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:05
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:26
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:40
|101
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:21
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:30
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:35
|106
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:47
|107
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:01
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|113
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|115
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|136
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|141
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|143
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|145
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:42
|146
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:28
|147
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:26:42
|148
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|156
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|157
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|162
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|168
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|170
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|171
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|172
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|173
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|174
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|175
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|177
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|178
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|179
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|180
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:50
|181
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|182
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|185
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|186
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|187
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|188
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|189
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|191
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:53
|192
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:29:37
|194
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|13:48:19
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:20
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:03:23
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:03:33
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:44
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:25
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:12
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:16
|11
|Team SKY
|0:06:20
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|13
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:19
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:40
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:57
|18
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:14:49
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:36
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:26:49
|21
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:33
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:46:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|35:58:05
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|12
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|13
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:42
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:17
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:16
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:33
|21
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:49
|22
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:53
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:00
|24
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:04
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:08
|30
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:08:03
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:15
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:38
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:20
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:31
|38
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:34
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:02
|40
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:08
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:21
|42
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:17:37
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:55
|44
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:58
|45
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:48
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:55
|47
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:37
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:23:04
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:31
|50
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:32
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:48
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:15
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:35
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:17
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:28:56
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:26
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:58
|58
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:22
|59
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:04
|60
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:07
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:10
|62
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:23
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:10
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:21
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:36
|66
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:56
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:34:48
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:35:21
|69
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:51
|70
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:35
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:36:44
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:58
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:03
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:17
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:38:53
|76
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:14
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:40:28
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:29
|79
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:01
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:16
|81
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:45
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:04
|83
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:07
|84
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:08
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:21
|86
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:33
|87
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:43:41
|88
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:15
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:46:02
|91
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:03
|92
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:06
|93
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:23
|94
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:24
|95
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:47
|96
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:54
|97
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:33
|98
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:48:48
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:02
|100
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:45
|101
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:15
|102
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:40
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:50
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:09
|106
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:36
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:54:09
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:00
|109
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:42
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:48
|111
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:45
|112
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:46
|113
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:49
|114
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:52
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:59:14
|116
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:59:33
|117
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:28
|118
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:55
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:59
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:02:24
|121
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:48
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:07
|123
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:08
|124
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:02
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:23
|126
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:04:54
|127
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:05:11
|128
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:06:07
|129
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:33
|130
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:38
|131
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:08:42
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:08:51
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:22
|134
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:29
|135
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:11:45
|136
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:12:11
|137
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:12:12
|138
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:12:45
|140
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:12:46
|141
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:12
|142
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:14
|143
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:13
|144
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:14:15
|145
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:14:17
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:14:48
|147
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:05
|148
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:10
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:17:20
|150
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:17:26
|151
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:17:32
|152
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:18:25
|153
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:56
|154
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:23
|155
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:44
|156
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:20:53
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:02
|158
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:21:34
|159
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:37
|160
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|1:21:47
|161
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:22:08
|162
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:22
|163
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:23:15
|164
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:23:24
|165
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:34
|166
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:55
|167
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:24:18
|168
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:25:35
|169
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:26:37
|170
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:09
|171
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:27:47
|172
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:28:00
|173
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:25
|174
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:30:30
|175
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:30:39
|176
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:30:57
|177
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:31:42
|178
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:23
|179
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:33:03
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:18
|181
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:46
|182
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:02
|183
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:41:58
|184
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:44
|185
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:43:22
|186
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:44:56
|187
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:17
|188
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:45:41
|189
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:43
|190
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:49:53
|191
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:50:43
|192
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:42
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:04:17
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2:09:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|42
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|11
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|25
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|16
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|29
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|30
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|32
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|33
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|36
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|37
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|12
|38
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|39
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|40
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|41
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|42
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|45
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|46
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|50
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|52
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|54
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|56
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|57
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|58
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|59
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|5
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|5
|62
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|63
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|64
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|66
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|69
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|70
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|71
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|72
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|73
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|75
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|76
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|77
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|78
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|80
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|81
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|17
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|21
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|28
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|20
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|59
|8
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|18
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|19
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|151
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|151
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|173
|23
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|270
|24
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|284
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|107:27:19
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:03:11
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:07:36
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:45
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:48
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:50
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:11:43
|10
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:14:38
|11
|Team SKY
|0:20:43
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:29:33
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:18
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:30:48
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:08
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:06
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:23
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:12
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:56
|20
|FDJ.fr
|1:05:45
|21
|Team Europcar
|1:06:02
|22
|IAM Cycling
|2:22:48
