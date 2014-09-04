Trending

Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Podium envy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) pops another bottle of Cava

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) is pretty used to the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes it all in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niko Maes (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) had a nasty fall today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niko Maes' (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) injury were easy to spot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin debrief after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) added another Vuelta win to his CV

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Shimano celebrate John Degenkolb's win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race passed through prime wine growing areas tofay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) seals stage 12 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Big salute from John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the sprint classification outright after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was pumped to win today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinting for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins in the green jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) happy to repeat his 2012 win in Logroño

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jérôme Cousin (Eruopcar) on bidon duty

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jérôme Cousin (Eruopcar) throws away a bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton had good weather for today's stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lunch time for Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sergei Chernetckii grabs his musette

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders would have to wait until the end of the stage before trying any of the local wines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) passes the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton approaches Alberite

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The race about to hit up Villamediana de Iregua

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders arrive in Logroño

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Take a left up ahead and you'll end up in Zaragoza

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robet Gesink (Belkin) plays around with a camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Sicard (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek) was relaxed today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek) helps keep Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cool

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) was looking for another win today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian and Lotto fans line the roadside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bett
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) in a solo move during stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tom Boonen and Trek Factory Racing's Fabian Cancellara

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is on the podium in the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is leading the Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) is leading the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders roll to the finish line after being involved in a late-race crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Degenkolb celebrates on the stage 12 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint to the finish line in Logroño

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Degenkolb takes the win ahead of Boonen in Logroño

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets the stage 12 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin's Wilco Kelderman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays safely at the front of the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FDJ.fr organize at the front of the field during stage 12

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Breakaway rider Matthias Krizek (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) was caught by the field late in the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) in a solo breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Astana team rallying at the front

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mate Luis Angel (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
BMC Racing's Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tinkoff-Saxo support race leader Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Matthias Krizek (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Serpa (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Tom Boonen go head to head

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays in red

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes the win on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retained his lead on GC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes his third stage of the Vuelta so far

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) proved too strong for Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey of race leader at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) at the start in Logroño.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Favilli and Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador during the opening kilometres of stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana in Logroño.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
George Bennett (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Belkin) at Logroño at the 2014 Vuelta a España.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Arredondono (Trek).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is hoping to earn a place in the Italian team at the world championships.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato rides towards the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana) has hit his stride at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Old friends Alberto Contador and Paolo Tiralongo at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of victories at the Vuelta a España when he out-sprinted Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Logroño on stage 12.

The flat stage saw the peloton tackle eight laps of a flat, 20-kilometre circuit in the Rioja, and it had been billed beforehand as a head-to-head battle between Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr).

The anticipated duel never materialised, however, as Bouhanni was among the sprinters held up by a crash on the final bend that also saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) – who won the Vuelta Rioja here earlier this year – and Andrea Guardini (Astana) removed from contention.

Only fifteen riders succeeded in avoiding any delay, and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) attempted to take advantage of the confusion by opening the sprint from distance for his teammate Max Richeze.

Degenkolb, however, was able to rely on the support of teammate Ramon Sinkeldam in the finishing straight, and the Dutchman brought a degree of order to the sprint in the final 300 metres by piloting him to the front.

There was a degree of ineluctability about the outcome once Degenkolb opened the throttle inside the final 200 metres, although he did have to kick all the way to the line to fend off a stout challenge from Boonen, who is in the process of building his form for the world championships.

Another man with designs on a rainbow jersey in Ponferrada, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), showed his first signs of life at this Vuelta in the sprint, although he ultimately had to settle for fourth place behind his one-time teammate Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).

In the general classification, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retains the overall lead, 24 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and 1:12 up on Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), while Chris Froome (Sky) remains in fourth, 1:24 down.

Fiesta: The Vuelta also rests

The circuit race around Logroño constituted a repeat of the formula adopted when the Vuelta last came to the town two years ago, when Degenkolb was also the winner in the bunch finish. Indeed, even the film of the stage followed the same template, as a lone attacker clipped away early on and the peloton – glad of a day of détente – gratefully left him to it.

Two years ago, it was Javier Chacon (Andalucia) who went on the offensive, this time around it was Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) who slipped away on the opening lap of racing. The Austrian’s maximum lead of nine minutes was a little short of the 12 that Chacon managed to build up in 2012, but the attitude in the bunch was similar: although Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr kept tabs on the lead, the pace only began to pick up in earnest deep inside the final 50 kilometres.

Prior to the start, the Vuelta’s technical director Paco Giner explained the thinking behind the stage, which he acknowledged would be welcomed almost as something of a recovery day by many in the peloton.

“Everybody needs to relax. It’s good to do that for this time of the year,” he said. “The season is long and there are many difficulties on the route. Sprinters deserve to have such a chance. People like it for the spectacle it delivers. Fiesta is part of La Vuelta.”

The festive spirit dissolved on the last two laps, however, as the sprinters’ teams – and FDJ in particular – set about the task of bringing back Krizek in earnest. With 30 kilometres remaining, his lead had dropped to 2:30, and a lap from the finish, it was shorn back to just 1:27.

Twelve kilometres from home, the tired Krizek was eventually swept up by the peloton and the stage was set for the sprint. The crash that saw Matthews fall and Bouhanni held up denied the expected grandstand finish, although there was no arguing that in Degenkolb, a marquee name had taken the spoils.

The biggest name of all at this Vuelta, Alberto Contador, was also prominent in the finale, as his Tinkoff-Saxo team set the pace on the front of the peloton for much of the final lap to keep the red jersey out of trouble. Those with designs on overall victory in Santiago, it seems, cannot allow themselves the luxury of a day of fiesta.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:11:18
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
6Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
19Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
24Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
32Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
34Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
35Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
44Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
45Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
62Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
66Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
69Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
71Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
81Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
82Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
85Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
88Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
90Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
95Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
96Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
104George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
105Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
107José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
108Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
110Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
113Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
114Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
115Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
116Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
117Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
119Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
120Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
121Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
123Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
124Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
125Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
126Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
133Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
134Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
135Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
136Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
137Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
140Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
141Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
144Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:54
146Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
147Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:54
149Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
150Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
151Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:54
153Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
154Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
155Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
156Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
157Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
158Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
159Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
160Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
162Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:36
163Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
164Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
165Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:49
167Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
168Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
169Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:56
170Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:03:00
171Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
172David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
173Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
174Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
175Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:00
176Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
177Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
178Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:16
179Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:22
180Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
181Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
182Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:03:36
184Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
185Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
186Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
187Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:04:25
188Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
189Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:16
190Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale14
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
6Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale6
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Shimano12:33:54
2Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Lampre - Merida
4Lotto Belisol
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Tinkoff - Saxo
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Trek Factory Racing
10Astana Pro Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Team Europcar
13Team SKY
14Garmin Sharp
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16Movistar Team
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18MTN - Qhubeka
19Team Katusha
20Orica GreenEdge
21IAM Cycling
22FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo44:38:14
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:08
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:35
6Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:51
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:59
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:26
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:56
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:10
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:07:19
17Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:08:44
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:47
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:15
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:19
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:10:47
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:24
23Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:12:31
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:44
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:36
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:13
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:41
30Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:50
31Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:09
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:13
33Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:55
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:27:14
35Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:19
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:41
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:09
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:58
39Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:01
40Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:35
41Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:43
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:33:45
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:22
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:30
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:38
46Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:36:02
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:32
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:51
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:51
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:27
51Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:52
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:55
53José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:19
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:43
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:45
56Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:56
57Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:04
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:18
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:45:28
60Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:45:53
61Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:36
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:48:29
63Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:40
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:41
65Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:51
66Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:51:53
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:04
68Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:12
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
70Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:53:13
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:23
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:24
73Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:29
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:55:42
76Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:12
77Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:57:08
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:41
79Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:58:27
80George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:58:44
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:37
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:00
84Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:13
85Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:57
86Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:04
87Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:20
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:22
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:03:48
90Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:03:52
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:03:54
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:04:15
93Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:04:38
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:40
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:34
96Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:05:38
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:06:34
98Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:46
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:10:18
100Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp1:10:41
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:11:53
102Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:03
103Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:12
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:12:57
105Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:13:56
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:14:04
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:21
108Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:15:03
109Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:15:06
110Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:30
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:16:21
112Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:16:31
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:10
114Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:34
115Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:19:40
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:50
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:52
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:21:06
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:21:23
120Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1:21:32
121Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:22:03
122Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:23:54
123Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:24:20
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
125Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:47
126Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:07
127Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:26:04
128Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:26:30
129Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:26:39
130Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:44
131Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:26:48
132Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:28:20
133Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:28:26
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:28:54
135Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:29:03
136Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:29:40
137Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha1:29:43
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:30:32
139Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:32:00
140Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:32:39
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:22
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:35:06
144Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:14
145Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:21
146Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:46
147Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:37:39
148Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:37:45
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:08
150David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp1:39:21
151Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:36
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:39:47
153Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:40:23
154Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:24
155Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:40:31
156Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:41:10
157Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:42:03
158Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:07
159Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:42:18
160Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:42:45
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:42:57
162Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:43:11
163Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:44:09
164Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:45:07
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:45:29
166Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:45:39
167Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:46:28
168Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar1:48:34
169Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:49:02
170Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:49:27
171Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:50:04
172Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:50:11
173Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:24
174Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:52:52
175Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:54:31
176Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:55:18
177Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:55:19
178Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:17
179Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:57:52
180Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:01:46
181Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:03:52
182Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:14
183Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:09:44
184Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:09:46
185Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:10:56
186Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:11:29
187Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:44
188Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:21:57
189Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling2:35:50
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:41:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano112pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr78
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge71
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team64
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo56
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56
7Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha51
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp50
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing41
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
12Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale30
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
17Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
19Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team26
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp24
21Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing24
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale23
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team21
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
31Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar17
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale17
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
38Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
39Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol15
41Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
42Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
43Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
44Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
46Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha12
47Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
48Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida12
49Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
50Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
52Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
54Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
55Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
57Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
61Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
62Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
64Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale6
67Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
68Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
70Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
73Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
75Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
76Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
78Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
79Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
81Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
82Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
85Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
86Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
90José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
93Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
8Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
25Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
26Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
31Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha23
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida26
7Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team51
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp68
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka100
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale108
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA124
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team124
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar131
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing136
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team136
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka140
17Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA150
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team151
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar153
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling155
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida158
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA166
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky171
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol189
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida195
27Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA267
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar294

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team133:37:34
2Team Katusha0:03:35
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:03
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:54
5Astana Pro Team0:10:09
6BMC Racing Team0:10:33
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:15:00
9Garmin Sharp0:18:31
10Lampre - Merida0:22:07
11Team SKY0:23:47
12Lotto Belisol0:39:25
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:43:20
14Team Giant - Shimano0:51:16
15AG2R La Mondiale0:54:23
16MTN - Qhubeka0:54:56
17Trek Factory Racing1:09:09
18Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:42
19Orica GreenEdge1:13:05
20Team Europcar1:17:53
21FDJ.fr1:39:18
22IAM Cycling2:48:21

