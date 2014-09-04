Image 1 of 105 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 105 Podium envy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) pops another bottle of Cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) is pretty used to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) takes it all in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 105 Niko Maes (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) had a nasty fall today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 105 Niko Maes' (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) injury were easy to spot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 105 Belkin debrief after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) added another Vuelta win to his CV (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 105 Giant-Shimano celebrate John Degenkolb's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 105 The race passed through prime wine growing areas tofay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) seals stage 12 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 105 Big salute from John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the sprint classification outright after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was pumped to win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 105 Sprinting for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 105 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) happy to repeat his 2012 win in Logroño (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 105 Jérôme Cousin (Eruopcar) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 105 Jérôme Cousin (Eruopcar) throws away a bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 105 The peloton had good weather for today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 105 Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 105 Lunch time for Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 105 Sergei Chernetckii grabs his musette (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 105 The riders would have to wait until the end of the stage before trying any of the local wines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 105 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 105 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) passes the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 105 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 105 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 105 The peloton approaches Alberite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 105 The race about to hit up Villamediana de Iregua (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 105 The riders arrive in Logroño (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 105 Take a left up ahead and you'll end up in Zaragoza (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 105 Robet Gesink (Belkin) plays around with a camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 105 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 105 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) was relaxed today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 105 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) helps keep Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cool (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 105 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 105 Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 105 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 105 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 105 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) was looking for another win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 105 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 105 Belgian and Lotto fans line the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 105 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of victories at the Vuelta a España when he out-sprinted Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Logroño on stage 12.

The flat stage saw the peloton tackle eight laps of a flat, 20-kilometre circuit in the Rioja, and it had been billed beforehand as a head-to-head battle between Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr).

The anticipated duel never materialised, however, as Bouhanni was among the sprinters held up by a crash on the final bend that also saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) – who won the Vuelta Rioja here earlier this year – and Andrea Guardini (Astana) removed from contention.

Only fifteen riders succeeded in avoiding any delay, and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) attempted to take advantage of the confusion by opening the sprint from distance for his teammate Max Richeze.

Degenkolb, however, was able to rely on the support of teammate Ramon Sinkeldam in the finishing straight, and the Dutchman brought a degree of order to the sprint in the final 300 metres by piloting him to the front.

There was a degree of ineluctability about the outcome once Degenkolb opened the throttle inside the final 200 metres, although he did have to kick all the way to the line to fend off a stout challenge from Boonen, who is in the process of building his form for the world championships.

Another man with designs on a rainbow jersey in Ponferrada, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), showed his first signs of life at this Vuelta in the sprint, although he ultimately had to settle for fourth place behind his one-time teammate Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).

In the general classification, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retains the overall lead, 24 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and 1:12 up on Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), while Chris Froome (Sky) remains in fourth, 1:24 down.

Fiesta: The Vuelta also rests

The circuit race around Logroño constituted a repeat of the formula adopted when the Vuelta last came to the town two years ago, when Degenkolb was also the winner in the bunch finish. Indeed, even the film of the stage followed the same template, as a lone attacker clipped away early on and the peloton – glad of a day of détente – gratefully left him to it.

Two years ago, it was Javier Chacon (Andalucia) who went on the offensive, this time around it was Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) who slipped away on the opening lap of racing. The Austrian’s maximum lead of nine minutes was a little short of the 12 that Chacon managed to build up in 2012, but the attitude in the bunch was similar: although Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr kept tabs on the lead, the pace only began to pick up in earnest deep inside the final 50 kilometres.

Prior to the start, the Vuelta’s technical director Paco Giner explained the thinking behind the stage, which he acknowledged would be welcomed almost as something of a recovery day by many in the peloton.

“Everybody needs to relax. It’s good to do that for this time of the year,” he said. “The season is long and there are many difficulties on the route. Sprinters deserve to have such a chance. People like it for the spectacle it delivers. Fiesta is part of La Vuelta.”

The festive spirit dissolved on the last two laps, however, as the sprinters’ teams – and FDJ in particular – set about the task of bringing back Krizek in earnest. With 30 kilometres remaining, his lead had dropped to 2:30, and a lap from the finish, it was shorn back to just 1:27.

Twelve kilometres from home, the tired Krizek was eventually swept up by the peloton and the stage was set for the sprint. The crash that saw Matthews fall and Bouhanni held up denied the expected grandstand finish, although there was no arguing that in Degenkolb, a marquee name had taken the spoils.

The biggest name of all at this Vuelta, Alberto Contador, was also prominent in the finale, as his Tinkoff-Saxo team set the pace on the front of the peloton for much of the final lap to keep the red jersey out of trouble. Those with designs on overall victory in Santiago, it seems, cannot allow themselves the luxury of a day of fiesta.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:11:18 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 6 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 19 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 32 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 35 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 42 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 45 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 62 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 66 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 69 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 90 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 96 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 99 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 104 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 105 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 107 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 110 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 113 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 114 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 115 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 116 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 117 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 119 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 120 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 121 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 123 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 124 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 125 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 126 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 136 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 137 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 140 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:54 146 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 147 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:54 149 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 150 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 151 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:54 153 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 155 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 156 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 157 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 159 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 160 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 162 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:36 163 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 164 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 165 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:49 167 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 168 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 169 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:56 170 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:03:00 171 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 172 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 173 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 174 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 175 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:00 176 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 177 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 178 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:16 179 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:22 180 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 181 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 182 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:36 184 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 185 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 186 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 187 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:04:25 188 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 189 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:16 190 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 14 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 6 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Shimano 12:33:54 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Lampre - Merida 4 Lotto Belisol 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Astana Pro Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Team Europcar 13 Team SKY 14 Garmin Sharp 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Movistar Team 17 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 MTN - Qhubeka 19 Team Katusha 20 Orica GreenEdge 21 IAM Cycling 22 FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 44:38:14 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:35 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:51 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:59 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:26 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:56 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:10 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:19 17 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:44 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:47 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:15 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:19 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:10:47 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:24 23 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:12:31 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:44 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:36 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:13 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:41 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:50 31 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:09 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:13 33 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:55 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:27:14 35 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:19 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:41 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:09 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:58 39 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:01 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:35 41 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:43 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:33:45 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:22 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:30 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:38 46 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:36:02 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:32 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:51 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:51 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:27 51 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:52 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:55 53 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:19 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:43 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:45 56 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:56 57 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:04 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:18 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:45:28 60 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:45:53 61 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:36 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:48:29 63 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:40 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:41 65 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:51 66 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:53 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:04 68 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:12 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:53:13 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:23 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:24 73 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:29 75 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:42 76 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:12 77 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:08 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:41 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:58:27 80 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:58:44 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:37 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:00 84 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:13 85 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:57 86 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:04 87 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:20 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:22 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:48 90 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:52 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:54 92 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:15 93 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:04:38 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:40 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:34 96 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:05:38 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:06:34 98 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:46 99 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:10:18 100 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 1:10:41 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:11:53 102 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:03 103 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:12 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:12:57 105 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:56 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:14:04 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:14:21 108 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:15:03 109 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:15:06 110 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:30 111 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:16:21 112 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:16:31 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:10 114 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:34 115 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:40 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:50 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:52 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:21:06 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:21:23 120 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:21:32 121 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:22:03 122 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:23:54 123 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:24:20 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:47 126 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:07 127 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:26:04 128 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:26:30 129 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:26:39 130 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:44 131 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:26:48 132 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:28:20 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:28:26 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:28:54 135 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:29:03 136 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:40 137 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:29:43 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:30:32 139 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:32:00 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:32:39 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:22 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:35:06 144 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:14 145 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:21 146 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:46 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:37:39 148 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:37:45 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:08 150 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 1:39:21 151 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:36 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:39:47 153 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:40:23 154 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:24 155 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:31 156 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:41:10 157 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:42:03 158 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:07 159 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:42:18 160 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:42:45 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:42:57 162 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:43:11 163 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:44:09 164 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:45:07 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:45:29 166 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:39 167 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:46:28 168 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 1:48:34 169 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:49:02 170 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:49:27 171 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:50:04 172 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:50:11 173 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:24 174 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:52:52 175 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:54:31 176 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:55:18 177 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:55:19 178 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:17 179 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:57:52 180 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:01:46 181 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:03:52 182 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:14 183 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:09:44 184 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:09:46 185 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:10:56 186 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:11:29 187 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:44 188 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:21:57 189 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:35:50 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:41:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 112 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 71 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 7 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 51 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 50 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 41 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 12 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 30 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 17 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 19 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 26 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 24 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 23 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 31 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 17 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 34 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 17 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 39 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 15 41 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 42 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 43 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 44 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 46 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 47 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 48 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 49 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 50 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 54 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 55 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 56 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 57 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 61 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 62 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 64 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 6 67 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 68 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 70 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 73 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 75 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 76 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 78 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 79 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 81 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 83 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 85 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 86 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 87 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 88 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 90 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 91 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 93 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 8 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 24 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 25 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 26 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 31 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 23 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 26 7 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 51 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 68 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 100 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 131 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 136 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 140 17 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 153 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 155 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 166 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 171 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 189 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 195 27 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 267 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 294