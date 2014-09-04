Degenkolb wins in Logroño
Contador retains red jersey
Stage 12: Logroño - Logroño
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) completed a hat-trick of victories at the Vuelta a España when he out-sprinted Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Logroño on stage 12.
The flat stage saw the peloton tackle eight laps of a flat, 20-kilometre circuit in the Rioja, and it had been billed beforehand as a head-to-head battle between Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr).
The anticipated duel never materialised, however, as Bouhanni was among the sprinters held up by a crash on the final bend that also saw Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) – who won the Vuelta Rioja here earlier this year – and Andrea Guardini (Astana) removed from contention.
Only fifteen riders succeeded in avoiding any delay, and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) attempted to take advantage of the confusion by opening the sprint from distance for his teammate Max Richeze.
Degenkolb, however, was able to rely on the support of teammate Ramon Sinkeldam in the finishing straight, and the Dutchman brought a degree of order to the sprint in the final 300 metres by piloting him to the front.
There was a degree of ineluctability about the outcome once Degenkolb opened the throttle inside the final 200 metres, although he did have to kick all the way to the line to fend off a stout challenge from Boonen, who is in the process of building his form for the world championships.
Another man with designs on a rainbow jersey in Ponferrada, Peter Sagan (Cannondale), showed his first signs of life at this Vuelta in the sprint, although he ultimately had to settle for fourth place behind his one-time teammate Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).
In the general classification, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) retains the overall lead, 24 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and 1:12 up on Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), while Chris Froome (Sky) remains in fourth, 1:24 down.
Fiesta: The Vuelta also rests
The circuit race around Logroño constituted a repeat of the formula adopted when the Vuelta last came to the town two years ago, when Degenkolb was also the winner in the bunch finish. Indeed, even the film of the stage followed the same template, as a lone attacker clipped away early on and the peloton – glad of a day of détente – gratefully left him to it.
Two years ago, it was Javier Chacon (Andalucia) who went on the offensive, this time around it was Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) who slipped away on the opening lap of racing. The Austrian’s maximum lead of nine minutes was a little short of the 12 that Chacon managed to build up in 2012, but the attitude in the bunch was similar: although Bouhanni’s FDJ.fr kept tabs on the lead, the pace only began to pick up in earnest deep inside the final 50 kilometres.
Prior to the start, the Vuelta’s technical director Paco Giner explained the thinking behind the stage, which he acknowledged would be welcomed almost as something of a recovery day by many in the peloton.
“Everybody needs to relax. It’s good to do that for this time of the year,” he said. “The season is long and there are many difficulties on the route. Sprinters deserve to have such a chance. People like it for the spectacle it delivers. Fiesta is part of La Vuelta.”
The festive spirit dissolved on the last two laps, however, as the sprinters’ teams – and FDJ in particular – set about the task of bringing back Krizek in earnest. With 30 kilometres remaining, his lead had dropped to 2:30, and a lap from the finish, it was shorn back to just 1:27.
Twelve kilometres from home, the tired Krizek was eventually swept up by the peloton and the stage was set for the sprint. The crash that saw Matthews fall and Bouhanni held up denied the expected grandstand finish, although there was no arguing that in Degenkolb, a marquee name had taken the spoils.
The biggest name of all at this Vuelta, Alberto Contador, was also prominent in the finale, as his Tinkoff-Saxo team set the pace on the front of the peloton for much of the final lap to keep the red jersey out of trouble. Those with designs on overall victory in Santiago, it seems, cannot allow themselves the luxury of a day of fiesta.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:11:18
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|35
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|45
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|62
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|90
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|105
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|114
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|117
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|123
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|124
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|125
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|136
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:54
|146
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|147
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:54
|149
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|150
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:54
|153
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|154
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|155
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|156
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|157
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|159
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|160
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|163
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|164
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:49
|167
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|169
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:56
|170
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:03:00
|171
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|172
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|173
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|174
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|176
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|177
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|178
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:16
|179
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:22
|180
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|182
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:36
|184
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|185
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|186
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|187
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:04:25
|188
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|189
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:16
|190
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|14
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Shimano
|12:33:54
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Team SKY
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44:38:14
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:51
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:59
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:26
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:56
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|17
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:44
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:47
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:15
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:47
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:24
|23
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:31
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:44
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:36
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:13
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:41
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|31
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:13
|33
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:55
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:14
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:19
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:41
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:09
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:58
|39
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:01
|40
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:35
|41
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:43
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:45
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:22
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:30
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|46
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:36:02
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:32
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:51
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:51
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:27
|51
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:52
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:55
|53
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:19
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:43
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:45
|56
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:56
|57
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:04
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:18
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:45:28
|60
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:45:53
|61
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:36
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:48:29
|63
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:40
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:41
|65
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:51
|66
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:53
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:04
|68
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:12
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:13
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:23
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:24
|73
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:29
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:42
|76
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:12
|77
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:08
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:41
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:58:27
|80
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:58:44
|81
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:37
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:00
|84
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:13
|85
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:57
|86
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:04
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:20
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:22
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:48
|90
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:52
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:54
|92
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:15
|93
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:04:38
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:40
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:34
|96
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:05:38
|97
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:34
|98
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:46
|99
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:10:18
|100
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|1:10:41
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:11:53
|102
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:03
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:12
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:12:57
|105
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:56
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:14:04
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:21
|108
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:15:03
|109
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:06
|110
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:15:30
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:16:21
|112
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:31
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:10
|114
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:34
|115
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:40
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:50
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:52
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:21:06
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:23
|120
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:21:32
|121
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:22:03
|122
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:23:54
|123
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:24:20
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:47
|126
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:07
|127
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:26:04
|128
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:26:30
|129
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:26:39
|130
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:44
|131
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:26:48
|132
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:20
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:28:26
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:28:54
|135
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:03
|136
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:40
|137
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:29:43
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:30:32
|139
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:32:00
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:32:39
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:22
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:35:06
|144
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:14
|145
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:21
|146
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:46
|147
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:39
|148
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:37:45
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:08
|150
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|1:39:21
|151
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:36
|152
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:39:47
|153
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:40:23
|154
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:24
|155
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:31
|156
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:41:10
|157
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:42:03
|158
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:07
|159
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:42:18
|160
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:42:45
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:42:57
|162
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:43:11
|163
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:44:09
|164
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:07
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:29
|166
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:45:39
|167
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:46:28
|168
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|1:48:34
|169
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:49:02
|170
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:49:27
|171
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:04
|172
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:50:11
|173
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:24
|174
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:52:52
|175
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:31
|176
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:18
|177
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:55:19
|178
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:17
|179
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:57:52
|180
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:01:46
|181
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:52
|182
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:14
|183
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:09:44
|184
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:09:46
|185
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:10:56
|186
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:29
|187
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:44
|188
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:21:57
|189
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:35:50
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2:41:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|7
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|50
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|12
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|30
|16
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|17
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|19
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|26
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|31
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|38
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|39
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|40
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|15
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|42
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|43
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|44
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|46
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|47
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|48
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|49
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|50
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|52
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|54
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|57
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|61
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|62
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|64
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|6
|67
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|68
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|70
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|73
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|75
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|76
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|78
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|79
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|81
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|82
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|83
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|85
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|86
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|88
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|90
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|93
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|8
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|25
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|26
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|26
|7
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|51
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|68
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|17
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|155
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|166
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|171
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|189
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|195
|27
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|267
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|294
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|133:37:34
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:54
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:33
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:15:00
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:31
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:07
|11
|Team SKY
|0:23:47
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:25
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:43:20
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:51:16
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:23
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:56
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:09
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:42
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:05
|20
|Team Europcar
|1:17:53
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:39:18
|22
|IAM Cycling
|2:48:21
