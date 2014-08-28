Trending

Valverde wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana

Spaniard climbs to overall lead

Image 1 of 69

A fans decides to ride up to the finish line dresses as a shark with flippers on his feet

Image 1 of 69
A fans decides to ride up to the finish line dresses as a shark with flippers on his feet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 69

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) after another hot stage

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) after another hot stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 69

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after finishing the stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cools down

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cools down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

Robert Gesink and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) feel the heat

Robert Gesink and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) feel the heat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) tries to cool down

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) tries to cool down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) takes a seat in the shade

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) takes a seat in the shade
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after finishing second

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after finishing second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) set off the fireworks with 700m to go

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) set off the fireworks with 700m to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEge) was impressive today

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEge) was impressive today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

Chris Froome (Sky) kept his eyes on his steam most of the climb

Chris Froome (Sky) kept his eyes on his steam most of the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

The riders faces showing the pain of the climb in the hot weather

The riders faces showing the pain of the climb in the hot weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 69

George Bennett (Cannondale) proves that Kiwi's can fly

George Bennett (Cannondale) proves that Kiwi's can fly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 69

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacks

Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 69

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 69

Alejandro Valverde takes the leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde takes the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 69

Some Spanish goats watching the race

Some Spanish goats watching the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 69

A smiling Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

A smiling Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 69

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) now leads the combination classification

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) now leads the combination classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 69

Nario Quitnana (Movistar) surrounded by the press

Nario Quitnana (Movistar) surrounded by the press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 69

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) feeling the heat after the stage

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) feeling the heat after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 69

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 69

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 69

Dan Craven (Europcar)

Dan Craven (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 69

Alejandre Valverde spraying the Cava

Alejandre Valverde spraying the Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

New race leader Alejandro Valverde

New race leader Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

New race leader Alejandro Valverde

New race leader Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Pim Ligthart

Pim Ligthart
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

Andrew Talansky

Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

Alejandro Valverde sets the pace

Alejandro Valverde sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

Alberto Contador had a good day

Alberto Contador had a good day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador

Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 69

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 69

Alejandro Valverde on the podium

Alejandro Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 69

Joaquim Rodriguez attacks his rivals

Joaquim Rodriguez attacks his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 69

Joaquim Rodriguez on the attack

Joaquim Rodriguez on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 69

Joaquim Rodriguez makes a move

Joaquim Rodriguez makes a move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 69

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 69

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8

Alejandro Valverde wins stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 69

Pim Ligthart and Luis Guillermo Mas

Pim Ligthart and Luis Guillermo Mas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 69

Pim Ligthart and Luis Guillermo Mas

Pim Ligthart and Luis Guillermo Mas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 69

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 69

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 69

Maxime Mederel

Maxime Mederel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 69

Tony Martin and Christian Knees

Tony Martin and Christian Knees
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 69

Rober Gesink leads Lauren Ten Dam

Rober Gesink leads Lauren Ten Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 69

Robert Gesink

Robert Gesink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 69

Wilco Kelderman takes a pull

Wilco Kelderman takes a pull
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 69

Alejandro Valverde on the podium

Alejandro Valverde on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 69

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 69

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 69

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 69

Aljandro Valverde wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Epsana

Aljandro Valverde wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Epsana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 69

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his victory on La Zubia

Alejandro Valverde celebrates his victory on La Zubia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 69

Chris Anker Sorensen

Chris Anker Sorensen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 69

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 69

Dan Craven (Europcar)

Dan Craven (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 69

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) leaves sign on

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) leaves sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 69

A happy Cadel Evans at the start

A happy Cadel Evans at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 69

Gerald Ciolek makes his way to the start line

Gerald Ciolek makes his way to the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 69

Fabio Aru chats with his teammates

Fabio Aru chats with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 69

Tom Boonen signs on

Tom Boonen signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 69

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 69

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 69

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 69

Alberto Contador makes his way through the fans at the start

Alberto Contador makes his way through the fans at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 69

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde moved back into pole position at the Vuelta a Espana when he won the first summit finish of the race at La Zubia. Valverde had enough finishing punch to edge out Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the end of a thrilling stage contested fiercely by all of the race's biggest names. The victory put him back into the leader's red jersey which he had ceded to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in Arcos de la Frontera three days ago.

For much of the day, it seemed that the two-man break featuring Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet might go all the way, but the pair were reeled on the brutal final ascent 3km away from glory. Apparently playing the role of back-up man, Valverde took on the pace-making for teammate Nairo Quintana with 2km left, the pair briefly discussing their tactics as their main GC rivals sat in behind them.

Katusha's Joaquim Rodríguez had been talked up as the favourite for the stage, so it was little surprise when he attacked with 700 metres left. For a few moments, it appeared that the little Spanish climber would stay clear of the select group behind, but Froome and Valverde both responded to the attack. More surprising was the performance of Contador, who has played down his GC hopes, but was right on their wheels.

When Valverde surged inside the final 200 metres, Froome and Contador responded well but were unable to match the Movistar rider's powerful acceleration. Both, though, finished in the same time as Valverde, who now leads Quintana by 15 seconds, Contador by 18 and Froome by 22.

"It was a good and hard-earned victory," Valverde told RTVE. "It was a difficult finish, but I felt like I had good legs, I felt really good. I know this area really well. I just set a good rhythm from the bottom and Nairo told me that I should just keep going, but I kept a little bit back. When Purito attacked I went after him, and then went for the line."

Valverde revealed he doesn't know whether he'll be able to maintain his form through to the end of the race and challenge for the title, but expects Quintana to feature strongly on the mountain stages ahead. As for Contador, he said, "I'm not surprised by his performance. I knew that he was in good shape. He's perhaps not 100%, but he is here to win the Vuelta."

Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo DS Steven de Jongh said that today's goal "was to put Alberto in a good position entering the foot of the climb and the boys did a very good job guiding him in the finale. From there, we didn't really know what to expect after his crash during the Tour and the break from racing so I guess he took us all by surprise today and naturally I'm more than happy with this result. However, we still have to go easy, take the race stage by stage and see how things are going."

How it unfolded

The action was frenetic right from the start. Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet accelerated away in the first kilometre. For the next few kilometres, several groups attempted to bridge across to them, but all were chased down by the peloton, leaving just the two riders to make the long bid for glory.

Their advantage edged up initially, reaching four minutes after 22km. Then, as the peloton eased off, it ballooned to more than 14 minutes after 45km. As Ligthart and Mas Bonet started up the first categorised climb, the Alto de Zafarraya, Garmin moved to the front of the bunch and their pace-making began to reduce the gap to the leading pair.

When Mas Bonet took maximum points and extended his lead in the mountains classification on the summit of the Zafarraya, the two escapees were less than 10 minutes ahead. Mas Bonet also took maximum points on the Alto de los Bermejales, where he and Ligthart still led by almost nine minutes with 55km remaining.

Garmin had been doing most of the chasing, but going into the final 40km of the stage, with Ligthart and Mas Bonet still seven-and-a-half minutes clear, the rest of the peloton woke up. Katusha and Movistar put riders on the front to aid the pursuit, which quickly became very heated.

The two-man break still held a handy lead of five minutes with 24km to the line, but their advantage began to tumble until it was less than 30 seconds going onto the final 4km climb. Ligthart attempted one final effort but, with 3km to go, Cofidis's Christophe Le Mével swept past him with the peloton right on his heels.

Katusha, Movistar, Garmin, Tinkoff and Sky were all to the fore, their mutual surveillance giving Cannondale's George Bennett the opportunity to steal away for what was a very brief foray. Then Valverde took control and, despite Rodríguez's attempt to wrest it from him, maintained it all the way to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:35:27
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:08
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:12
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
7Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:56
17Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:04
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:01:07
21Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:19
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:25
26Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:31
27André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:39
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:43
29George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
31Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
32David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:53
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:54
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
37Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:20
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
41Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:30
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:10
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:44
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:55
46Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
48Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:47
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:52
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:04
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:30
57Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:49
58Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:02
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:53
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:57
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:06
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
68Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
72Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:38
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:55
76Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:07:59
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:10
80Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
81Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:47
82Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
83Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
84Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:50
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:53
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:09:09
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:09:15
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:46
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
92Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
93Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
96Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
97Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:37
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
100Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:39
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
102Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:10:56
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
105Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
109Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
113Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
115Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
116Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:11:23
118Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:25
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
121Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:28
122Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
127Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
128Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:33
129Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:37
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:42
132Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:11:47
133Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:11:52
134Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:59
135Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
139Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
140John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:27
141Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
143Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
144Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
145Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:32
146Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
147Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
148Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:12:44
149Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:59
150Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:08
151Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:13:11
152Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:25
153Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
154Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:30
155Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:34
156Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:45
157Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
158Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:53
159Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:18
160Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
161Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
162Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
163Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
164Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
165Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:14:26
166Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
167Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
169Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
170Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
171Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
172Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
173Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:53
174Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:06
175Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:11
176David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:15:24
177Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:15:30
178Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
179Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:33
180Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:44
181Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:59
182Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
183Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:27
184Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
185Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
186Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:48
187Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:19:00
188Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
189Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
190Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:30
191Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
192Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:47
193Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:19:52
194Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:59
195Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:17
196Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:27:06
197Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:27:14
198Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:27

Sprint 1 - Alhendín - 145.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Granada, 153km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Sprint 3 - Alto Cumbres Verdes. La Zubia - 167.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr-5

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zafarraya, 77km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1

Alto de Los Bermejales, 117km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:48:21
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:44
4Team Katusha0:01:53
5BMC Racing Team0:02:26
6Garmin Sharp0:04:22
7Astana Pro Team0:04:29
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:04:41
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:44
10Team SKY0:05:38
11Lampre - Merida0:07:59
12Orica GreenEdge0:09:34
13Lotto Belisol0:10:32
14MTN - Qhubeka0:10:33
15Team Giant - Shimano0:10:43
16AG2R La Mondiale0:10:48
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:04
18FDJ.fr0:13:55
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:15:46
20Team Europcar0:16:14
21Trek Factory Racing0:17:50
22IAM Cycling0:29:54

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team22:48:08
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:15
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:41
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:45
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:02
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:09
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:12
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:18
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:06
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:29
23André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:30
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:35
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:44
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:46
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:52
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
30Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:47
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:47
32George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:05:16
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:48
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:03
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:10
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:29
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:47
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:07:49
44Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:22
47Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:09:01
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:29
49José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:56
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:27
51Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:42
52Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:12:01
53Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:40
55Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:58
56John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:16
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:19
58Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:00
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:14
60Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:33
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:38
62Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:42
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:16:01
64Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:04
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:07
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:55
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:15
68Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:22
69Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:19:15
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:56
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:09
72Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:20:32
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:34
74Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:10
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:21:24
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:47
77Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:22:03
78Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:32
79Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:22:40
80Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:02
81Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:23:15
82Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:18
83Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:23:26
84Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:01
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:24:38
86Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:50
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:44
88Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:08
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:27:43
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
91Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:32
92Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:38
93Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:49
94Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:50
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:03
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:10
97Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:18
98Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:21
99Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:29:38
100Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:29:40
101Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:43
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:44
103Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:29:57
104Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:07
105Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:11
106Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:20
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:53
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:12
109Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:25
110Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:45
111Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:56
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:15
113Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:29
114Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:11
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:33:31
116Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:34:00
117Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:05
118Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:36:10
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:12
120Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:34
121Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:54
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:37:03
123Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:37:05
124Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:29
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:42
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:37:48
127Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:38:10
128Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:38:11
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:21
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:56
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:39:32
132Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:39:56
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:40:30
134Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:56
135Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:01
136Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:38
137Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:39
138Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:41:41
139Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:41:43
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:41:45
141Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:41:52
142Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:13
143Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:42:22
144Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:42:27
145Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:46
146Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:50
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:29
148Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:43:44
149Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:43:59
150Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:18
151Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:27
152Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:45:04
153Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:45:18
154Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:25
155Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:45:27
156Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:31
157Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:45:32
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:38
159Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:43
160Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:45:49
161Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:12
162Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:46:44
163Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:05
164Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:47:08
165Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:48:11
166Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:49
167David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:49:12
168Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:49:31
169Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:50:19
170Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:30
171Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:42
172Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:50:45
173Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:04
174Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:42
175Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:52:02
176Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:09
177Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:53:20
178Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:53:51
179Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:58
180Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:07
181Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:12
182Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:54:54
183Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:55:01
184Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:55:33
185Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:31
186Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:58:58
187Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:59:45
188Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:54
189Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge1:00:17
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:01:24
191Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:02:21
192Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:44
193Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:03:01
194Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:06:04
195Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:07:17
196Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling1:09:50
197Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:22
198Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:25:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano72pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge50
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr49
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp32
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha30
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky29
8Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing28
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25
11Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol16
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale14
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
22Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
24Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
25Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
26Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
28Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
31Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
32Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha7
35Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka7
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka6
38Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team5
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
42Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
43Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
46Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
47Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
48Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
51Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
53Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
54Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
55David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
56José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
58Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
59Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
7Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida5
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha2
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha24
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo27
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team36
6Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka65
7Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA100
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida101
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol107
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka119
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA119
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team124
13Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA243
14Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar261

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team67:58:17
2Movistar Team0:00:45
3Team Katusha0:02:28
4BMC Racing Team0:02:39
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:37
6Astana Pro Team0:05:10
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:22
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:07:26
9Garmin Sharp0:08:21
10Lampre - Merida0:09:05
11Team Giant - Shimano0:14:08
12Team SKY0:14:40
13Lotto Belisol0:20:59
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:21:01
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:08
16AG2R La Mondiale0:21:35
17Orica GreenEdge0:24:13
18MTN - Qhubeka0:31:37
19Trek Factory Racing0:33:21
20FDJ.fr0:35:59
21Team Europcar0:59:35
22IAM Cycling1:25:40

