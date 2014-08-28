Image 1 of 69 A fans decides to ride up to the finish line dresses as a shark with flippers on his feet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 69 Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) after another hot stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after finishing the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) cools down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Robert Gesink and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) feel the heat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) tries to cool down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) takes a seat in the shade (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after finishing second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Alejandro Valverde moved back into pole position at the Vuelta a Espana when he won the first summit finish of the race at La Zubia. Valverde had enough finishing punch to edge out Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the end of a thrilling stage contested fiercely by all of the race's biggest names. The victory put him back into the leader's red jersey which he had ceded to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in Arcos de la Frontera three days ago.

For much of the day, it seemed that the two-man break featuring Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet might go all the way, but the pair were reeled on the brutal final ascent 3km away from glory. Apparently playing the role of back-up man, Valverde took on the pace-making for teammate Nairo Quintana with 2km left, the pair briefly discussing their tactics as their main GC rivals sat in behind them.

Katusha's Joaquim Rodríguez had been talked up as the favourite for the stage, so it was little surprise when he attacked with 700 metres left. For a few moments, it appeared that the little Spanish climber would stay clear of the select group behind, but Froome and Valverde both responded to the attack. More surprising was the performance of Contador, who has played down his GC hopes, but was right on their wheels.

When Valverde surged inside the final 200 metres, Froome and Contador responded well but were unable to match the Movistar rider's powerful acceleration. Both, though, finished in the same time as Valverde, who now leads Quintana by 15 seconds, Contador by 18 and Froome by 22.

"It was a good and hard-earned victory," Valverde told RTVE. "It was a difficult finish, but I felt like I had good legs, I felt really good. I know this area really well. I just set a good rhythm from the bottom and Nairo told me that I should just keep going, but I kept a little bit back. When Purito attacked I went after him, and then went for the line."

Valverde revealed he doesn't know whether he'll be able to maintain his form through to the end of the race and challenge for the title, but expects Quintana to feature strongly on the mountain stages ahead. As for Contador, he said, "I'm not surprised by his performance. I knew that he was in good shape. He's perhaps not 100%, but he is here to win the Vuelta."

Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo DS Steven de Jongh said that today's goal "was to put Alberto in a good position entering the foot of the climb and the boys did a very good job guiding him in the finale. From there, we didn't really know what to expect after his crash during the Tour and the break from racing so I guess he took us all by surprise today and naturally I'm more than happy with this result. However, we still have to go easy, take the race stage by stage and see how things are going."

How it unfolded

The action was frenetic right from the start. Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet accelerated away in the first kilometre. For the next few kilometres, several groups attempted to bridge across to them, but all were chased down by the peloton, leaving just the two riders to make the long bid for glory.

Their advantage edged up initially, reaching four minutes after 22km. Then, as the peloton eased off, it ballooned to more than 14 minutes after 45km. As Ligthart and Mas Bonet started up the first categorised climb, the Alto de Zafarraya, Garmin moved to the front of the bunch and their pace-making began to reduce the gap to the leading pair.

When Mas Bonet took maximum points and extended his lead in the mountains classification on the summit of the Zafarraya, the two escapees were less than 10 minutes ahead. Mas Bonet also took maximum points on the Alto de los Bermejales, where he and Ligthart still led by almost nine minutes with 55km remaining.

Garmin had been doing most of the chasing, but going into the final 40km of the stage, with Ligthart and Mas Bonet still seven-and-a-half minutes clear, the rest of the peloton woke up. Katusha and Movistar put riders on the front to aid the pursuit, which quickly became very heated.

The two-man break still held a handy lead of five minutes with 24km to the line, but their advantage began to tumble until it was less than 30 seconds going onto the final 4km climb. Ligthart attempted one final effort but, with 3km to go, Cofidis's Christophe Le Mével swept past him with the peloton right on his heels.

Katusha, Movistar, Garmin, Tinkoff and Sky were all to the fore, their mutual surveillance giving Cannondale's George Bennett the opportunity to steal away for what was a very brief foray. Then Valverde took control and, despite Rodríguez's attempt to wrest it from him, maintained it all the way to the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:35:27 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:08 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:12 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 7 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:32 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:56 17 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:04 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:01:07 21 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:19 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:25 26 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:31 27 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:39 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:43 29 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:48 31 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:53 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:54 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:20 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 41 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:30 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:10 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:44 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:55 46 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 48 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:29 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:47 50 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:52 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:04 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:30 57 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:49 58 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:02 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:53 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:57 66 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:06 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 72 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:38 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:55 76 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:07:59 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:10 80 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:47 82 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 83 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 84 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:50 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:53 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:09:09 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:15 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:46 91 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 92 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 93 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 96 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 97 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:37 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:39 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 102 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:10:56 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 105 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 109 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 115 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:23 118 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:25 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 121 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:28 122 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 127 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 128 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:33 129 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:37 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:42 132 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:47 133 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:52 134 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:59 135 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 139 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 140 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:27 141 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 143 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 144 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:32 146 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 147 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 148 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:12:44 149 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:59 150 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:08 151 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:13:11 152 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:25 153 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 154 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:30 155 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:34 156 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:45 157 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 158 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:53 159 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:18 160 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 161 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 162 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 163 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 164 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 165 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:14:26 166 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 169 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 170 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 171 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 172 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 173 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:53 174 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:06 175 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:11 176 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:15:24 177 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:15:30 178 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 179 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:33 180 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:44 181 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:59 182 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 183 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:27 184 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 185 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 186 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:48 187 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:19:00 188 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 189 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 190 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:30 191 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 192 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:47 193 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:19:52 194 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:59 195 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:17 196 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:27:06 197 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:27:14 198 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:27

Sprint 1 - Alhendín - 145.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Granada, 153km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Sprint 3 - Alto Cumbres Verdes. La Zubia - 167.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr -5

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zafarraya, 77km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Alto de Los Bermejales, 117km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:48:21 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:44 4 Team Katusha 0:01:53 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 6 Garmin Sharp 0:04:22 7 Astana Pro Team 0:04:29 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:04:41 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:44 10 Team SKY 0:05:38 11 Lampre - Merida 0:07:59 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:09:34 13 Lotto Belisol 0:10:32 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:33 15 Team Giant - Shimano 0:10:43 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:48 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:04 18 FDJ.fr 0:13:55 19 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:15:46 20 Team Europcar 0:16:14 21 Trek Factory Racing 0:17:50 22 IAM Cycling 0:29:54

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22:48:08 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:15 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 5 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:41 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:45 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:02 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:12 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:18 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:37 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:06 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:29 23 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:30 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:35 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:44 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:46 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:52 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:47 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:47 32 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:05:16 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:48 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:03 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:29 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:47 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:07:49 44 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:22 47 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:09:01 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:29 49 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:56 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:27 51 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:42 52 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:12:01 53 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:40 55 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:58 56 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:16 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:19 58 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:00 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:14 60 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:33 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:38 62 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:42 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:16:01 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:04 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:07 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:55 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:15 68 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:22 69 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:19:15 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:56 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:09 72 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:32 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:34 74 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:10 75 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:24 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:47 77 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:03 78 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:32 79 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:22:40 80 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:02 81 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:23:15 82 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:18 83 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:26 84 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:01 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:24:38 86 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:50 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:44 88 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:08 89 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:27:43 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:32 92 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:38 93 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:49 94 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:50 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:03 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:10 97 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:18 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:29:21 99 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:29:38 100 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:40 101 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:43 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:44 103 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:29:57 104 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:07 105 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:11 106 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:20 107 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:53 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:12 109 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:25 110 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:45 111 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:56 112 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:15 113 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:29 114 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:11 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:31 116 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:34:00 117 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:05 118 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:36:10 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:12 120 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:34 121 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:54 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:37:03 123 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:05 124 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:29 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:42 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:37:48 127 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:10 128 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:38:11 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:21 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:56 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:39:32 132 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:39:56 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:40:30 134 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:56 135 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:01 136 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:38 137 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:39 138 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:41:41 139 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:43 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:41:45 141 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:41:52 142 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:13 143 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:42:22 144 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:42:27 145 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:46 146 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:50 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:29 148 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:43:44 149 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:59 150 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:18 151 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:27 152 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:45:04 153 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:45:18 154 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:25 155 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:45:27 156 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:31 157 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:32 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:38 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:43 160 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:45:49 161 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:12 162 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:46:44 163 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:05 164 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:47:08 165 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:48:11 166 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:48:49 167 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:49:12 168 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:49:31 169 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:50:19 170 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:30 171 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:42 172 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:50:45 173 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:04 174 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:42 175 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:52:02 176 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:09 177 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:53:20 178 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:51 179 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:58 180 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:07 181 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:12 182 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:54 183 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:55:01 184 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:55:33 185 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:31 186 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:58:58 187 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:59:45 188 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:54 189 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 1:00:17 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:01:24 191 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:02:21 192 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:44 193 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:03:01 194 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:06:04 195 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:07:17 196 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:09:50 197 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:22 198 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:25:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 72 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 50 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 32 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 30 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 8 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 28 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 16 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 14 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 22 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 24 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 25 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 26 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 28 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 31 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 32 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 35 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 6 38 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 5 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 42 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 43 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 46 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 47 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 48 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 51 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 53 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 54 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 55 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 56 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 58 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 59 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 5 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 2 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 24 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 36 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 65 7 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 100 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 107 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 119 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 119 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 13 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 243 14 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 261

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67:58:17 2 Movistar Team 0:00:45 3 Team Katusha 0:02:28 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 5 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:37 6 Astana Pro Team 0:05:10 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:05:22 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:07:26 9 Garmin Sharp 0:08:21 10 Lampre - Merida 0:09:05 11 Team Giant - Shimano 0:14:08 12 Team SKY 0:14:40 13 Lotto Belisol 0:20:59 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:21:01 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:08 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:35 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:24:13 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:37 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:33:21 20 FDJ.fr 0:35:59 21 Team Europcar 0:59:35 22 IAM Cycling 1:25:40

p>