Valverde wins stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana
Spaniard climbs to overall lead
Stage 6: Benalmádena - Cumbres Verdes (La Zubia)
Alejandro Valverde moved back into pole position at the Vuelta a Espana when he won the first summit finish of the race at La Zubia. Valverde had enough finishing punch to edge out Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the end of a thrilling stage contested fiercely by all of the race's biggest names. The victory put him back into the leader's red jersey which he had ceded to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in Arcos de la Frontera three days ago.
Related Articles
For much of the day, it seemed that the two-man break featuring Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet might go all the way, but the pair were reeled on the brutal final ascent 3km away from glory. Apparently playing the role of back-up man, Valverde took on the pace-making for teammate Nairo Quintana with 2km left, the pair briefly discussing their tactics as their main GC rivals sat in behind them.
Katusha's Joaquim Rodríguez had been talked up as the favourite for the stage, so it was little surprise when he attacked with 700 metres left. For a few moments, it appeared that the little Spanish climber would stay clear of the select group behind, but Froome and Valverde both responded to the attack. More surprising was the performance of Contador, who has played down his GC hopes, but was right on their wheels.
When Valverde surged inside the final 200 metres, Froome and Contador responded well but were unable to match the Movistar rider's powerful acceleration. Both, though, finished in the same time as Valverde, who now leads Quintana by 15 seconds, Contador by 18 and Froome by 22.
"It was a good and hard-earned victory," Valverde told RTVE. "It was a difficult finish, but I felt like I had good legs, I felt really good. I know this area really well. I just set a good rhythm from the bottom and Nairo told me that I should just keep going, but I kept a little bit back. When Purito attacked I went after him, and then went for the line."
Valverde revealed he doesn't know whether he'll be able to maintain his form through to the end of the race and challenge for the title, but expects Quintana to feature strongly on the mountain stages ahead. As for Contador, he said, "I'm not surprised by his performance. I knew that he was in good shape. He's perhaps not 100%, but he is here to win the Vuelta."
Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo DS Steven de Jongh said that today's goal "was to put Alberto in a good position entering the foot of the climb and the boys did a very good job guiding him in the finale. From there, we didn't really know what to expect after his crash during the Tour and the break from racing so I guess he took us all by surprise today and naturally I'm more than happy with this result. However, we still have to go easy, take the race stage by stage and see how things are going."
How it unfolded
The action was frenetic right from the start. Lotto-Belisol's Pim Ligthart and Caja Rural's mountains leader Luis Mas Bonet accelerated away in the first kilometre. For the next few kilometres, several groups attempted to bridge across to them, but all were chased down by the peloton, leaving just the two riders to make the long bid for glory.
Their advantage edged up initially, reaching four minutes after 22km. Then, as the peloton eased off, it ballooned to more than 14 minutes after 45km. As Ligthart and Mas Bonet started up the first categorised climb, the Alto de Zafarraya, Garmin moved to the front of the bunch and their pace-making began to reduce the gap to the leading pair.
When Mas Bonet took maximum points and extended his lead in the mountains classification on the summit of the Zafarraya, the two escapees were less than 10 minutes ahead. Mas Bonet also took maximum points on the Alto de los Bermejales, where he and Ligthart still led by almost nine minutes with 55km remaining.
Garmin had been doing most of the chasing, but going into the final 40km of the stage, with Ligthart and Mas Bonet still seven-and-a-half minutes clear, the rest of the peloton woke up. Katusha and Movistar put riders on the front to aid the pursuit, which quickly became very heated.
The two-man break still held a handy lead of five minutes with 24km to the line, but their advantage began to tumble until it was less than 30 seconds going onto the final 4km climb. Ligthart attempted one final effort but, with 3km to go, Cofidis's Christophe Le Mével swept past him with the peloton right on his heels.
Katusha, Movistar, Garmin, Tinkoff and Sky were all to the fore, their mutual surveillance giving Cannondale's George Bennett the opportunity to steal away for what was a very brief foray. Then Valverde took control and, despite Rodríguez's attempt to wrest it from him, maintained it all the way to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:35:27
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:56
|17
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:07
|21
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:19
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|26
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:31
|27
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:39
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:43
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|31
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:54
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:16
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|41
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|44
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:44
|45
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:47
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:52
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:30
|57
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:49
|58
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:02
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:57
|66
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:38
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|76
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:59
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:08:10
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:50
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:53
|88
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:09
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:15
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:46
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|92
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|93
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|96
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|97
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:37
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:39
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:10:56
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:23
|118
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:25
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|121
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|122
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|127
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|128
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:33
|129
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:37
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:42
|132
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:47
|133
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:52
|134
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|135
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|139
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|140
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:27
|141
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|143
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|144
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:32
|146
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|148
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:12:44
|149
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:59
|150
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:08
|151
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:11
|152
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:25
|153
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|154
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:30
|155
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:34
|156
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:45
|157
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:53
|159
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:18
|160
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|161
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|162
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|163
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|164
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|165
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:26
|166
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|169
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|170
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|171
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|173
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:53
|174
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:06
|175
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:11
|176
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:24
|177
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:30
|178
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:33
|180
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:44
|181
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:59
|182
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|183
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:27
|184
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|185
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|186
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:48
|187
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:00
|188
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|189
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|190
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:30
|191
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|192
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:47
|193
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:19:52
|194
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:59
|195
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|196
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:27:06
|197
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:27:14
|198
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:48:21
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:44
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|0:04:22
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:29
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:04:41
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:44
|10
|Team SKY
|0:05:38
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:59
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:34
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:32
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:33
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:10:43
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:04
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:13:55
|19
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:15:46
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:16:14
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:50
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22:48:08
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|5
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:41
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:02
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:12
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:29
|23
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:30
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:35
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:44
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:46
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:52
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:47
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:05:16
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:03
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:29
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:47
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:49
|44
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:22
|47
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:09:01
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:29
|49
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|50
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:27
|51
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:42
|52
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:12:01
|53
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:40
|55
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:58
|56
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:16
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:19
|58
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:00
|59
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:14
|60
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:33
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:38
|62
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:42
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:01
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:04
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:07
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:55
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|68
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:22
|69
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:15
|70
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:56
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:09
|72
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:32
|73
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:34
|74
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:10
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:24
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:47
|77
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:03
|78
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:32
|79
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:22:40
|80
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|81
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:23:15
|82
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|83
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:26
|84
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:01
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:38
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:50
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:44
|88
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:08
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:43
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:32
|92
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:38
|93
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:49
|94
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:50
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:03
|96
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:10
|97
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:18
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:21
|99
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:38
|100
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:40
|101
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:43
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|103
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:57
|104
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:07
|105
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:11
|106
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:20
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:53
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:12
|109
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:25
|110
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:45
|111
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:56
|112
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:15
|113
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:29
|114
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:11
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:31
|116
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:34:00
|117
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:05
|118
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:36:10
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:12
|120
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:34
|121
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:54
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:03
|123
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:05
|124
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:29
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:42
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:37:48
|127
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:10
|128
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:11
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:21
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:56
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:39:32
|132
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:39:56
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:40:30
|134
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:56
|135
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:01
|136
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:38
|137
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:39
|138
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:41:41
|139
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:43
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:41:45
|141
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:41:52
|142
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:13
|143
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:42:22
|144
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:42:27
|145
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:46
|146
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:50
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:29
|148
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:44
|149
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:59
|150
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:18
|151
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:27
|152
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:45:04
|153
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:45:18
|154
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:25
|155
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:45:27
|156
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:31
|157
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:32
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:38
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:43
|160
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:45:49
|161
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:12
|162
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:46:44
|163
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:05
|164
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:08
|165
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:48:11
|166
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:49
|167
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:12
|168
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:49:31
|169
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:50:19
|170
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:50:30
|171
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:42
|172
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:50:45
|173
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:04
|174
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:42
|175
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:02
|176
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:09
|177
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:53:20
|178
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:51
|179
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:58
|180
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:07
|181
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:12
|182
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:54
|183
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:01
|184
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:55:33
|185
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:31
|186
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:58
|187
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:59:45
|188
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:54
|189
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|1:00:17
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:01:24
|191
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:02:21
|192
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:44
|193
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:03:01
|194
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:06:04
|195
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:07:17
|196
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:09:50
|197
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:22
|198
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:25:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|72
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|50
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|8
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|16
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|22
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|24
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|25
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|26
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|28
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|31
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|32
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|35
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|38
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|5
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|46
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|47
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|48
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|51
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|53
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|54
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|55
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|56
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|58
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|59
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|5
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|19
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|7
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|100
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|107
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|119
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|13
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|243
|14
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|261
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67:58:17
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:37
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:10
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:22
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:07:26
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:08:21
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:05
|11
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:14:08
|12
|Team SKY
|0:14:40
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:20:59
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:01
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:08
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:35
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:13
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:37
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:21
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:35:59
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:59:35
|22
|IAM Cycling
|1:25:40
p>
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy