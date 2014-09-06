Trending

Vuelta a España: Hesjedal wins stage 14 on La Camperona

Contador retains red jersey, Froome moves into the top three

Image 1 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar) working in the breakaway

Romain Sicard (Europcar) working in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 143

Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka) cools down after the stage

Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka) cools down after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 143

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar) gulps down some water

Romain Sicard (Europcar) gulps down some water
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 143

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 143

Maxime Méderel (Eurocpar) changes post-stage

Maxime Méderel (Eurocpar) changes post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 143

Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin) relax after the tough stage

Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin) relax after the tough stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 143

Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 143

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) with the press

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) with the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 143

Robert Gesink (Belkin) feels the pain

Robert Gesink (Belkin) feels the pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 143

Robert Gesink (Belkin) takes a deep breath

Robert Gesink (Belkin) takes a deep breath
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 143

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was 26th today

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) was 26th today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 143

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was 24th today

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was 24th today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 143

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 143

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) didn't have the best day

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) didn't have the best day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 143

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 143

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) still smiling

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) still smiling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 143

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 143

Albertro Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the overall race lead

Albertro Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana) is in sixth place overall after stage 14

Fabio Aru (Astana) is in sixth place overall after stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 143

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) had a tough day

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) had a tough day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was aggressive today

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was aggressive today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 143

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts in an attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) puts in an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) distances Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) distances Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked from the GC group to gain seconds on all his major rivals

Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacked from the GC group to gain seconds on all his major rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 143

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) struggles to hold on as the breakaway hits the steep slopes

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) struggles to hold on as the breakaway hits the steep slopes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 143

South African champion Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

South African champion Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 143

Imanol Ervitit (Movistar) wills himself up the climb

Imanol Ervitit (Movistar) wills himself up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 143

David Arroyo (Caja Rural) cheered on by the fans

David Arroyo (Caja Rural) cheered on by the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) out in front

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) out in front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gets a small gap on the breakaway

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gets a small gap on the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 143

Alexandr Kolobnev's (Katusha) attack is watched closely by Imanol Ervitit (Movistar)

Alexandr Kolobnev's (Katusha) attack is watched closely by Imanol Ervitit (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 143

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) digging deep

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) digging deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) builds on his advantage

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) builds on his advantage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) was agonisigly close to the win today

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) was agonisigly close to the win today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) was passed by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final 200m of the stage

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) was passed by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final 200m of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 143

The peloton makes its way over a river

The peloton makes its way over a river
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 143

The town of Sobrelapena

The town of Sobrelapena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 143

A local fan brought his bag pipes along

A local fan brought his bag pipes along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 143

Tinkoff-Saxo on the front of the bunch

Tinkoff-Saxo on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 143

The peloton snakes its way along

The peloton snakes its way along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 143

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 143

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka)

Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 143

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 143

The peloton visited Sobrelapena today

The peloton visited Sobrelapena today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 143

The peloton makes its way to the Collada de la Hoz climb

The peloton makes its way to the Collada de la Hoz climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 143

The Collada de la Hoz climb

The Collada de la Hoz climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 143

The peloton on the Collada de la Hoz climb

The peloton on the Collada de la Hoz climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) distances Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) distances Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is followed up the climb by race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is followed up the climb by race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 143

The peloton during stage 14

The peloton during stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 143

Omega Pharma-Quick Step working for Rigoberto Uran

Omega Pharma-Quick Step working for Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in front of Alberto Contador (Team Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in front of Alberto Contador (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the GC group

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the GC group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) checks on Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) checks on Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks on the advantage he's built

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks on the advantage he's built
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets out of the saddle

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) nudges ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) nudges ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) starts to zig-zag

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) starts to zig-zag
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 143

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) is followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) is followed by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 143

A focused Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

A focused Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 143

Ag2r-La Mondiale riders at the rear of the bunch

Ag2r-La Mondiale riders at the rear of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 143

Katusha at the front of the main bunch

Katusha at the front of the main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 143

A good spot to watch the race from

A good spot to watch the race from
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 143

Plenty of fans came out for the stage today

Plenty of fans came out for the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 143

Some of the scenery from today

Some of the scenery from today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 143

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 143

Puerto de San Glorio is the background

Puerto de San Glorio is the background
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 143

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) waits

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) waits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 143

The peloton crosses one of several bridges on the stage

The peloton crosses one of several bridges on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) as he crosses the line for the win

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) as he crosses the line for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) barely had the strength to celebrate

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) barely had the strength to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 143

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) after finishing

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) after finishing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar) gets a push after crossing the line

Romain Sicard (Europcar) gets a push after crossing the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 143

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets a hand after finishing the stage

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets a hand after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 143

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 143

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 143

Tinkoff-Saxo almost grabbed the stage win but had to be content with keeping Alberto Contador safe

Tinkoff-Saxo almost grabbed the stage win but had to be content with keeping Alberto Contador safe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 143

Gianluca Brambilla on the front for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Gianluca Brambilla on the front for Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 143

Another scenic day for the race with the San Glorio mountain range in the distance

Another scenic day for the race with the San Glorio mountain range in the distance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 143

Adam Hansen and Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) lead the breakaway

Adam Hansen and Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 143

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 143

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 143

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 143

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 143

The day's decisive breakaway

The day's decisive breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays in the red jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stays in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates the stage 14 win with champagne

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates the stage 14 win with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gives a victory salute on the stage 14 podium

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gives a victory salute on the stage 14 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets a little support after crossing the finish line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets a little support after crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after climbing La Camperona

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after climbing La Camperona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 143

The peloton was surrounded by scenic views

The peloton was surrounded by scenic views
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 143

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) after crashing late in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 143

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 143

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) digs deep to get a gap on La Camperona

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) digs deep to get a gap on La Camperona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to win the stage after a solo attack

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to win the stage after a solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 14

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gives a salute to victory after climbing La Camperona

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) gives a salute to victory after climbing La Camperona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 124 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 125 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 126 of 143

David Arroyo (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

David Arroyo (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 127 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back as he attacks race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back as he attacks race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 128 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 129 of 143

A lot of cheering fans on the final climb of stage 14

A lot of cheering fans on the final climb of stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 130 of 143

The breakaway on the La Camperona ascent

The breakaway on the La Camperona ascent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 131 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff - Saxo) rides solo before being caught by stage winner Ryder Hesjedal

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff - Saxo) rides solo before being caught by stage winner Ryder Hesjedal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 132 of 143

Tinkoff-Saxo rider Oliver Zaugg tried to go for the win

Tinkoff-Saxo rider Oliver Zaugg tried to go for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 133 of 143

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis, Solutions Credits.)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis, Solutions Credits.)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 134 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) wins on La Camperona

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) wins on La Camperona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 135 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) takes the stage 14 victory

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) takes the stage 14 victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 136 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 137 of 143

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 138 of 143

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climbs La Camperona

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) climbs La Camperona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 139 of 143

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes back time and moves into third overall

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes back time and moves into third overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 140 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) climbs La Camperona and take the stage 14 win

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) climbs La Camperona and take the stage 14 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 141 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is on his way to winning stage 14

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is on his way to winning stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 142 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 143 of 143

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to hold off Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final few hundred meters

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to hold off Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the final few hundred meters
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) won the 14th stage of the Vuelta a España atop La Camperona, passing Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) with less than 200 metres to go to snatch the win. Third place went to Imanol Erviti (Movistar). All three were part of a breakaway group that had formed early in the stage, with two battles fought out on the road: for the stage and for the overall classification.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) held onto the race overall lead but was surprised by a strong attack by Team Sky’s Chris Froome. The British rider appeared struggle early on the steep part of the climb to La Camperona after his teammates lead the peloton. However he came out of nowhere to join the select group of climbers and then quickly passed Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). It was enough to move him up to third place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who lost precious seconds.

Valverde was unable to hold on to Froome, Contador an the others on the steepest part of the final two kilometres of the climb when the gradient touched 15%. He lost 22 seconds to Contador and is now at 42 seconds. Froome is third at 1:13, with Rodriguez fourth at 1:29. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) failed to perform to expectations and dropped from third to fifth, at 2:07.

Froome was tenth on the stage but the first rider not in the breakaway of the day to cross the finish line, 2:36 after Hesjedal. The attack had started out as a large one, with 23 riders in it and had built up a lead of seven and a half minutes. The peloton appeared to keen to chase the attack down at one point, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep doing a lot of the work. However they ran out of steam and the break managed to open a gap again and stay away to fight for the stage victory.

Hesjedal timed his effort perfectly. He edged clear from the small lead group with two kilometres to go, with Zaugg giving chase. The Swiss rider then pulled ahead and it looked for a while as if he would make it alone to the finish. But Hesjedal kept his own rhythm, closing on and then passing an exhausted Zaugg with less than 200 meters to go. Hesjedal tried to celebrate his win but his fatigue and the steep gradient meant he almost fell over when he raised his arms in the air.

The lanky Canadian has recently hit the headlines after unfounded suspicions about a possible motor in his bike. His victory was a perfect reply. It was also his first victory since winning the 2012 Giro d'Italia and admitting to briefly doping during his early career as a mountain biker. It was a day of strong emotions.

How it happened

There was fear and loathing at the start in Santander on Saturday morning, as the peloton looked to the finish atop La Camperona, a new climb to the Vuelta, with a closing average gradient of 15% and a maximum of 24%.

Johan Tschopp of IAM Cycling did not take to the start, and later his teammate Dominik Klemme also abandoned the race. A little more than halfway through the day Peter Sagan (Cannondale) abandoned, with his focus now being on the upcoming World Championships.

The stage started out relatively flat, with the Cat. 3 Collada de la Hoz popping up at km 75. It took surprisingly long for the day’s break group to form, but when it did, after the first intermediate sprint, it turned out to be large and star-studded. Przemyslaw Niemiec and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Robert Wagner (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez and David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Guillame Laverlet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Koen de Kort (Giant-Shimano), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Bart de Clerq and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Louis Meintjes, Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Jacobus Ventner (MTN-Qhubeka), Tom Boonen and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luke Rowe (Sky), Sergio Paulhino and Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Felline (Trek) were the 23 who finally got away and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes.

Sanchez had his eye on the mountain jersey, and took the first points at the Collada de la Hoz. More points were on tap at the next climb, the Cat. 1 Puerto de San Glorio. It was a long climb at nearly 21 km, but not terribly steep. Sanchez and teammate Arroyo jumped from the large group and made their way up alone, with Sanchez getting the jersey to pay him and Arroyo for their hard work.

They never had much of a lead though, and appeared to have taken on too much, perhaps too early. Sanchez looked to be suffering as they approached the summit, and the chasing group, now much reduced, caught them with about 1 km to go. Sanchez found the energy to jump again and take the 10 points at the summit. The group of 14 headed down the short descent together, with the peloton not quite five minutes back.

It was a short descent, as the rest of the stage was atop a ridge until the closing climb. As the Omega Pharma-QuickStep chase ran out of steam, the gap went up, and it looked as if the peloton had misjudged things on the day. However, none of those in the lead group was a GC threat, so the top riders could forget the stage win and concentrate on taking time from one another. Contador soon sent his men to the front of the peloton to keep control of the situation.

The 15% climb to the finish

The breakaway had a lead of 5:45 as they started up the dreaded final climb, said to be one of the steepest in Vuelta history. Behind them, Team Sky lead the chasing peloton, perhaps a signal that Chris Froome was going to try something again. Adam Hansen did his usual yeoman’s duty, pulling the group up most of the early part of the climb. The “real” climbing started with some three kilometres to go and Meintjes moved to the lead on the 15% section, the group already reduced to seven riders.

Riders were scared to attack too early and the seven stayed together until Hesjedal made his move with two kilometres to go, followed by Zaugg, who soon passed the Canadian and moved easily on ahead. Valverde was the first to attack out of the peloton, with Contador, Moreno and Rodriguez giving chase and catching him. Froome was noticeably absent from the action as Moreno dropped back but Aru moved up.

Up ahead, Contador’s teammate Zaugg was making his slow way up the more than 20% gradient, but Hesjedal refused to give up and get the Swiss rider in sight. Behind Contador followed the action of his teammate, jumping from the elite group. Rodriguez was the first one to fight his way up to the race leader, with Aru soon joining them. Valverde could only watch from behind. Then suddenly Froome appeared at the head of the Contador group, with only second-placed Uran missing amongst the overall contenders.

Hesjedal kept Zaugg in his sights the entire way, and with less than 200 meters to go, upped his speed and dug deep one last time to easily pas the Swiss rider. In fact, he had enough time to zip up his jersey and look back before crossing the finish line a fews seconds ahed of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider.

Froome not only appeared out of nowhere but just kept on moving up, attacking as the double-digit gradient eased. Aru led the chase for Contador, as they passed riders who had dropped from the earlier lead group. But Aru was not able to keep up the pace, and Rodriguez moved ahead of Contador in pursuit of Froome. He finished only one second behind the Briton, with Contador seven seconds back, Valverde losing thirty seconds, and Uran falling off the podium.

It was only the first of three days in the mountains of northern Spain and the Asturias but it has already left its mark. Sunday's stage is to the top of the Lagos de Covadonga, with rain forecast for the day. It will no doubt be another thrilling day of racing.  

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5:18:10
2Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:52
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:44
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:02
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:15
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:36
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:37
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:43
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:05
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:21
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:03:30
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:37
18Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:42
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:49
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:00
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:07
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:16
28Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
29Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:04:27
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:42
32Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:44
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
35Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:07
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
38Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:19
39Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:05:43
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:15
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:03
42Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:09
43Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:07:12
44Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:30
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:07:39
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:07:59
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:14
48Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
49Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
50Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
52Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:45
53Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:04
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:09:11
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:13
57Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:46
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:03
59Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:28
60Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:31
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:37
63Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:46
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:10
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:18
66Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:32
68Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:19
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:28
70Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
71Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:12:50
72Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:56
73Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:07
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:14
75Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:13:20
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:28
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:09
78Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:18
85Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:14:26
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:28
87Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:36
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
89Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:58
90Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:15:06
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:15:37
93Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:49
94Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
95Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:01
96Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
97Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:04
98Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:18
99Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:22
101Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:35
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:51
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:55
104Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:46
105Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:18:57
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:28
108Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:20
109Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:11
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:22:15
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
112Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:24
114Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:30
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
118Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
120Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:39
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:22:43
123Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:47
124Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:22:51
125Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
127Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:56
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:00
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:12
130Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:19
131Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:23:24
132Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:29
133Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
135Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:23:31
137Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
138Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:23:33
140Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:36
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
147Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
149David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:23:40
150Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
151George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:23:42
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:47
153Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:23:53
154Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:58
155Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:04
156Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
157Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:25
158Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:35
159Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
160Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
161Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
163Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:39
164Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:54
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
167Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:56
168Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
169Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:05
170Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:08
171Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:25
172Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:25:44
173Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
174Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:48
175John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:53
176Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
177Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:31:31
178Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:32:45
179Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:13
180Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:47
181Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:02

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha4pts
2David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp25pts
2Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha14
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha5
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10pts
2Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo2
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp10pts
2Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo6
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha16:01:28
2Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:44
3Movistar Team0:01:46
4Garmin Sharp0:02:06
5Lotto Belisol0:02:08
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:06:08
7Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:37
8Team SKY0:06:57
9MTN - Qhubeka0:07:04
10Astana Pro Team0:08:27
11Team Europcar0:09:39
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:54
14BMC Racing Team0:12:36
15Lampre - Merida0:17:01
16Team Giant - Shimano0:17:59
17Trek Factory Racing0:28:05
18Orica GreenEdge0:34:46
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:06
20IAM Cycling0:50:37
21FDJ.fr0:52:11
22AG2R La Mondiale1:00:37

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo54:20:16
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:13
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:29
5Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:07
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
7Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:26
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:36
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:04:37
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:04:45
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:10
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:02
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:18
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:18
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:08:58
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:20
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:40
19Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:10:43
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:31
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:08
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:09
23Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:43
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:51
25Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:15:46
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:16:18
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:16:39
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:59
29Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:31
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:02
31Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:17
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:19
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:27:20
34Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:42
35Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:17
36Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:58
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:36:07
38Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:36:42
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:38:20
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:46
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:40:08
42Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:42:14
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:46
44José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:02
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:05
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:10
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:37
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:19
49Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:57
50Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:00
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:13
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:11
53Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:52:30
54Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:53:45
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:47
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:55:12
57Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:55:19
58Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:56:46
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:38
60Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:52
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:58:38
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1:00:44
63Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:52
64Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:20
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:04:32
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:49
67Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:05:38
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:10
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp1:06:27
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:07:44
71Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:45
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:08:10
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:11:50
74Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:13:23
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:41
76Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:14:23
77Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:53
78Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:15:18
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:19
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:51
81Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:14
82Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:18:59
83Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:02
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:22:47
85Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:16
86Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:23:56
87Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp1:24:18
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:24:34
89George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale1:25:37
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:26:37
91Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:27:23
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:28:46
93Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:30:33
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:44
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:31:12
96Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:32:36
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
98Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:07
99Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:34:25
100Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:34:57
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1:36:07
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:27
103Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:39:11
104Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:39:29
105Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:39:54
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:40:45
107Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:41:03
108Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:41:11
109Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:18
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:41:41
111Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:41:51
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:43:49
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:44:38
114Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:44:49
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:44:50
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:45:07
117Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:45:09
118Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:45:36
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:46:21
120Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:46:55
121Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha1:47:20
122Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:47:21
123Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:49:27
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:49:32
125Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:50:57
126Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:52:43
127Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:31
128Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:54:05
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:19
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:54:41
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:55:05
132Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:55:16
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:55:33
134Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:58:07
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:58:08
136Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:58:19
137Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:59:02
138Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:00:20
139Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:02:18
140Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:03:07
141Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol2:03:16
142Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2:05:09
143Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:41
144Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2:07:02
145Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:07:25
146Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2:07:26
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2:09:18
148Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp2:10:12
149Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol2:12:04
150Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:10
151Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:17
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:12:32
153David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp2:14:56
154Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:55
155Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale2:16:17
156Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2:18:33
157Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:19:36
158Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling2:19:47
159Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:21:59
160Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:23:08
161Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling2:23:17
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:23:19
163Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar2:24:05
164Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:24:23
165Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale2:25:01
166Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:31:52
167Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:31:56
168Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:10
169Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:35:25
170Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:35:28
171Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:36:00
172Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:36:06
173Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:36:11
174Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar2:36:18
175Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:36:40
176Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:40:22
177Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:44:11
178Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:58:17
179Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:05:00
180Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:52
181Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:33:41

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano116pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team80
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge73
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo69
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky65
6Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha61
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp58
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp49
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team44
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing42
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
13Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team39
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale33
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha32
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
20Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
21Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team28
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
32Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
33Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar19
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
47Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
50Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
57Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
58Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
59Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
60Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
63Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
66Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
71Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
73Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
74Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
75Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
76Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
78Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
81Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
83Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
85Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
86Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
87Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
90Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
91Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
94José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
95Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
98Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26pts
2Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
11Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
15Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
20Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
23Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
25Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
26Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
30Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
31Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
33Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
38Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
41Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
5Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha25
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida31
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp46
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team61
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo63
10Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha77
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar103
12Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka106
13Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team124
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol127
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA130
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team131
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol134
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing136
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team137
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale142
21Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka152
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka154
23Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar154
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA157
25Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar158
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team158
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida163
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka169
29Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA171
30Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky187
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida190
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol197
33Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team200
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida200
35Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA251
36Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka297
37Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar297

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team162:44:53
2Team Katusha0:01:08
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:02
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14:40
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:16:49
6Astana Pro Team0:17:13
7Garmin Sharp0:20:03
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:29
9BMC Racing Team0:21:15
10Team SKY0:28:50
11Lampre - Merida0:37:29
12Lotto Belisol0:41:14
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:53:13
14MTN - Qhubeka1:00:06
15Team Giant - Shimano1:10:01
16Team Europcar1:28:19
17Trek Factory Racing1:37:14
18Orica GreenEdge1:49:11
19Cannondale Pro Cycling1:55:09
20AG2R La Mondiale2:03:55
21FDJ.fr2:32:07
22IAM Cycling3:53:49

