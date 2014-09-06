Image 1 of 143 Romain Sicard (Europcar) working in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 143 Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka) cools down after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 143 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 143 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 143 Romain Sicard (Europcar) gulps down some water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 143 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 143 Maxime Méderel (Eurocpar) changes post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 143 Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin) relax after the tough stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 143 Wilco Kelderman and Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) won the 14th stage of the Vuelta a España atop La Camperona, passing Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) with less than 200 metres to go to snatch the win. Third place went to Imanol Erviti (Movistar). All three were part of a breakaway group that had formed early in the stage, with two battles fought out on the road: for the stage and for the overall classification.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) held onto the race overall lead but was surprised by a strong attack by Team Sky’s Chris Froome. The British rider appeared struggle early on the steep part of the climb to La Camperona after his teammates lead the peloton. However he came out of nowhere to join the select group of climbers and then quickly passed Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). It was enough to move him up to third place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who lost precious seconds.

Valverde was unable to hold on to Froome, Contador an the others on the steepest part of the final two kilometres of the climb when the gradient touched 15%. He lost 22 seconds to Contador and is now at 42 seconds. Froome is third at 1:13, with Rodriguez fourth at 1:29. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) failed to perform to expectations and dropped from third to fifth, at 2:07.

Froome was tenth on the stage but the first rider not in the breakaway of the day to cross the finish line, 2:36 after Hesjedal. The attack had started out as a large one, with 23 riders in it and had built up a lead of seven and a half minutes. The peloton appeared to keen to chase the attack down at one point, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep doing a lot of the work. However they ran out of steam and the break managed to open a gap again and stay away to fight for the stage victory.

Hesjedal timed his effort perfectly. He edged clear from the small lead group with two kilometres to go, with Zaugg giving chase. The Swiss rider then pulled ahead and it looked for a while as if he would make it alone to the finish. But Hesjedal kept his own rhythm, closing on and then passing an exhausted Zaugg with less than 200 meters to go. Hesjedal tried to celebrate his win but his fatigue and the steep gradient meant he almost fell over when he raised his arms in the air.

The lanky Canadian has recently hit the headlines after unfounded suspicions about a possible motor in his bike. His victory was a perfect reply. It was also his first victory since winning the 2012 Giro d'Italia and admitting to briefly doping during his early career as a mountain biker. It was a day of strong emotions.

How it happened

There was fear and loathing at the start in Santander on Saturday morning, as the peloton looked to the finish atop La Camperona, a new climb to the Vuelta, with a closing average gradient of 15% and a maximum of 24%.

Johan Tschopp of IAM Cycling did not take to the start, and later his teammate Dominik Klemme also abandoned the race. A little more than halfway through the day Peter Sagan (Cannondale) abandoned, with his focus now being on the upcoming World Championships.

The stage started out relatively flat, with the Cat. 3 Collada de la Hoz popping up at km 75. It took surprisingly long for the day’s break group to form, but when it did, after the first intermediate sprint, it turned out to be large and star-studded. Przemyslaw Niemiec and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Robert Wagner (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez and David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Guillame Laverlet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Koen de Kort (Giant-Shimano), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Bart de Clerq and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Louis Meintjes, Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Jacobus Ventner (MTN-Qhubeka), Tom Boonen and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luke Rowe (Sky), Sergio Paulhino and Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Felline (Trek) were the 23 who finally got away and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes.

Sanchez had his eye on the mountain jersey, and took the first points at the Collada de la Hoz. More points were on tap at the next climb, the Cat. 1 Puerto de San Glorio. It was a long climb at nearly 21 km, but not terribly steep. Sanchez and teammate Arroyo jumped from the large group and made their way up alone, with Sanchez getting the jersey to pay him and Arroyo for their hard work.

They never had much of a lead though, and appeared to have taken on too much, perhaps too early. Sanchez looked to be suffering as they approached the summit, and the chasing group, now much reduced, caught them with about 1 km to go. Sanchez found the energy to jump again and take the 10 points at the summit. The group of 14 headed down the short descent together, with the peloton not quite five minutes back.

It was a short descent, as the rest of the stage was atop a ridge until the closing climb. As the Omega Pharma-QuickStep chase ran out of steam, the gap went up, and it looked as if the peloton had misjudged things on the day. However, none of those in the lead group was a GC threat, so the top riders could forget the stage win and concentrate on taking time from one another. Contador soon sent his men to the front of the peloton to keep control of the situation.

The 15% climb to the finish

The breakaway had a lead of 5:45 as they started up the dreaded final climb, said to be one of the steepest in Vuelta history. Behind them, Team Sky lead the chasing peloton, perhaps a signal that Chris Froome was going to try something again. Adam Hansen did his usual yeoman’s duty, pulling the group up most of the early part of the climb. The “real” climbing started with some three kilometres to go and Meintjes moved to the lead on the 15% section, the group already reduced to seven riders.

Riders were scared to attack too early and the seven stayed together until Hesjedal made his move with two kilometres to go, followed by Zaugg, who soon passed the Canadian and moved easily on ahead. Valverde was the first to attack out of the peloton, with Contador, Moreno and Rodriguez giving chase and catching him. Froome was noticeably absent from the action as Moreno dropped back but Aru moved up.

Up ahead, Contador’s teammate Zaugg was making his slow way up the more than 20% gradient, but Hesjedal refused to give up and get the Swiss rider in sight. Behind Contador followed the action of his teammate, jumping from the elite group. Rodriguez was the first one to fight his way up to the race leader, with Aru soon joining them. Valverde could only watch from behind. Then suddenly Froome appeared at the head of the Contador group, with only second-placed Uran missing amongst the overall contenders.

Hesjedal kept Zaugg in his sights the entire way, and with less than 200 meters to go, upped his speed and dug deep one last time to easily pas the Swiss rider. In fact, he had enough time to zip up his jersey and look back before crossing the finish line a fews seconds ahed of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider.

Froome not only appeared out of nowhere but just kept on moving up, attacking as the double-digit gradient eased. Aru led the chase for Contador, as they passed riders who had dropped from the earlier lead group. But Aru was not able to keep up the pace, and Rodriguez moved ahead of Contador in pursuit of Froome. He finished only one second behind the Briton, with Contador seven seconds back, Valverde losing thirty seconds, and Uran falling off the podium.

It was only the first of three days in the mountains of northern Spain and the Asturias but it has already left its mark. Sunday's stage is to the top of the Lagos de Covadonga, with rain forecast for the day. It will no doubt be another thrilling day of racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5:18:10 2 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:52 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:44 8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:02 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:15 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:36 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:37 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:43 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:05 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:21 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:03:30 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:37 18 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:42 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:49 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:00 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:07 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:16 28 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 29 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:27 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:42 32 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:44 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:49 35 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:07 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:19 39 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:05:43 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:15 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:03 42 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:09 43 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:07:12 44 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:30 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:39 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:07:59 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:14 48 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 49 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 50 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:45 53 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:04 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:11 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:13 57 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:46 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:03 59 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:28 60 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:31 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:37 63 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:46 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:10 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:18 66 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:32 68 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:19 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:28 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:39 71 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:12:50 72 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:56 73 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:07 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:14 75 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:13:20 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:28 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:09 78 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:18 85 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:26 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:28 87 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:36 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 89 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:58 90 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:15:06 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:37 93 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:49 94 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:01 96 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:04 98 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:18 99 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:22 101 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:35 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:51 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:55 104 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:46 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:18:57 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 107 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:28 108 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:20 109 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:11 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:15 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 112 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:24 114 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:30 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 118 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 120 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:39 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:22:43 123 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:47 124 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:22:51 125 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 127 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:56 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:00 129 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:12 130 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:19 131 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:24 132 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:29 133 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 135 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:23:31 137 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 138 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:33 140 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:36 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 147 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 149 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:23:40 150 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 151 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:23:42 152 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:47 153 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:53 154 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:58 155 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:04 156 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 157 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:25 158 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:35 159 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 163 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:39 164 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:54 165 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 167 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:56 168 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 169 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:05 170 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:08 171 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:25 172 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:25:44 173 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 174 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:48 175 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:53 176 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 177 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:31:31 178 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:32:45 179 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:13 180 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:47 181 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:02

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 25 pts 2 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 pts 2 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 10 pts 2 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 16:01:28 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:44 3 Movistar Team 0:01:46 4 Garmin Sharp 0:02:06 5 Lotto Belisol 0:02:08 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:06:08 7 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:37 8 Team SKY 0:06:57 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:04 10 Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 11 Team Europcar 0:09:39 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 13 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:54 14 BMC Racing Team 0:12:36 15 Lampre - Merida 0:17:01 16 Team Giant - Shimano 0:17:59 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:28:05 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:34:46 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:06 20 IAM Cycling 0:50:37 21 FDJ.fr 0:52:11 22 AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:37

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 54:20:16 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:13 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:29 5 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:07 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 7 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:26 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:36 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:04:37 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:45 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:10 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:02 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:18 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:18 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:58 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:40 19 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:43 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:31 21 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:08 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:09 23 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:43 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:51 25 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:15:46 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:16:18 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:59 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:31 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:02 31 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:17 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:19 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:27:20 34 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:42 35 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:17 36 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:58 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:36:07 38 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:42 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:38:20 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:46 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:40:08 42 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:42:14 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:46 44 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:02 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:05 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:10 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:37 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:19 49 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:57 50 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:00 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:13 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:11 53 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:30 54 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:53:45 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:47 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:55:12 57 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:55:19 58 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:56:46 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:38 60 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:52 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:58:38 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1:00:44 63 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:52 64 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:20 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:32 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:49 67 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:05:38 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:06:10 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:06:27 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:07:44 71 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:45 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:08:10 73 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:11:50 74 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:13:23 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:41 76 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:14:23 77 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:53 78 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:15:18 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:19 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:51 81 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:14 82 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:59 83 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:02 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:22:47 85 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:16 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:23:56 87 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 1:24:18 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:24:34 89 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 1:25:37 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:26:37 91 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:27:23 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:28:46 93 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:30:33 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:44 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:31:12 96 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:32:36 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 98 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:07 99 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:34:25 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:34:57 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1:36:07 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:27 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:39:11 104 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:39:29 105 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:39:54 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:45 107 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:41:03 108 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:41:11 109 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:18 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:41:41 111 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:41:51 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:43:49 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:44:38 114 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:44:49 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:44:50 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:45:07 117 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:45:09 118 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:45:36 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:46:21 120 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:46:55 121 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:47:20 122 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:47:21 123 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:49:27 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:49:32 125 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:50:57 126 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:52:43 127 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:31 128 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:54:05 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:19 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:54:41 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:55:05 132 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:55:16 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:55:33 134 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:58:07 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:58:08 136 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:58:19 137 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:59:02 138 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:00:20 139 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:02:18 140 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:03:07 141 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 2:03:16 142 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2:05:09 143 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:41 144 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2:07:02 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:07:25 146 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2:07:26 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2:09:18 148 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 2:10:12 149 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2:12:04 150 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:10 151 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:17 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:12:32 153 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 2:14:56 154 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:55 155 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 2:16:17 156 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2:18:33 157 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:19:36 158 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:19:47 159 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:21:59 160 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:23:08 161 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:23:17 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:23:19 163 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 2:24:05 164 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:24:23 165 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 2:25:01 166 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:31:52 167 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:31:56 168 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:32:10 169 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:35:25 170 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:35:28 171 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:36:00 172 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:36:06 173 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:36:11 174 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 2:36:18 175 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:36:40 176 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:40:22 177 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:44:11 178 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:58:17 179 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:05:00 180 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:52 181 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:33:41

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 116 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 80 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 6 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 61 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 58 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 49 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 42 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 13 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 33 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 32 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 20 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 21 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 22 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 32 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 33 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 19 34 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 47 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 50 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 54 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 57 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 58 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 59 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 60 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 63 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 66 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 71 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 73 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 74 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 75 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 78 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 81 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 83 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 85 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 86 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 87 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 90 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 91 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 92 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 94 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 95 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 96 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 98 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 pts 2 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 11 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 17 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 20 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 23 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 25 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 30 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 31 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 33 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 38 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 41 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 25 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 31 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 46 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 61 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 10 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 77 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 103 12 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 106 13 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 124 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 134 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 19 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 137 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 21 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 152 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 23 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 154 24 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 157 25 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 158 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 169 29 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 171 30 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 187 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 197 33 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 200 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 200 35 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 251 36 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 297 37 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 297