Vuelta a España: Hesjedal wins stage 14 on La Camperona
Contador retains red jersey, Froome moves into the top three
Stage 14: Santander - La Camperona. Valle de Sábero
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) won the 14th stage of the Vuelta a España atop La Camperona, passing Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) with less than 200 metres to go to snatch the win. Third place went to Imanol Erviti (Movistar). All three were part of a breakaway group that had formed early in the stage, with two battles fought out on the road: for the stage and for the overall classification.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) held onto the race overall lead but was surprised by a strong attack by Team Sky’s Chris Froome. The British rider appeared struggle early on the steep part of the climb to La Camperona after his teammates lead the peloton. However he came out of nowhere to join the select group of climbers and then quickly passed Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). It was enough to move him up to third place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who lost precious seconds.
Valverde was unable to hold on to Froome, Contador an the others on the steepest part of the final two kilometres of the climb when the gradient touched 15%. He lost 22 seconds to Contador and is now at 42 seconds. Froome is third at 1:13, with Rodriguez fourth at 1:29. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) failed to perform to expectations and dropped from third to fifth, at 2:07.
Froome was tenth on the stage but the first rider not in the breakaway of the day to cross the finish line, 2:36 after Hesjedal. The attack had started out as a large one, with 23 riders in it and had built up a lead of seven and a half minutes. The peloton appeared to keen to chase the attack down at one point, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep doing a lot of the work. However they ran out of steam and the break managed to open a gap again and stay away to fight for the stage victory.
Hesjedal timed his effort perfectly. He edged clear from the small lead group with two kilometres to go, with Zaugg giving chase. The Swiss rider then pulled ahead and it looked for a while as if he would make it alone to the finish. But Hesjedal kept his own rhythm, closing on and then passing an exhausted Zaugg with less than 200 meters to go. Hesjedal tried to celebrate his win but his fatigue and the steep gradient meant he almost fell over when he raised his arms in the air.
The lanky Canadian has recently hit the headlines after unfounded suspicions about a possible motor in his bike. His victory was a perfect reply. It was also his first victory since winning the 2012 Giro d'Italia and admitting to briefly doping during his early career as a mountain biker. It was a day of strong emotions.
How it happened
There was fear and loathing at the start in Santander on Saturday morning, as the peloton looked to the finish atop La Camperona, a new climb to the Vuelta, with a closing average gradient of 15% and a maximum of 24%.
Johan Tschopp of IAM Cycling did not take to the start, and later his teammate Dominik Klemme also abandoned the race. A little more than halfway through the day Peter Sagan (Cannondale) abandoned, with his focus now being on the upcoming World Championships.
The stage started out relatively flat, with the Cat. 3 Collada de la Hoz popping up at km 75. It took surprisingly long for the day’s break group to form, but when it did, after the first intermediate sprint, it turned out to be large and star-studded. Przemyslaw Niemiec and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Robert Wagner (Belkin), Luis Leon Sanchez and David Arroyo (Caja Rural), Guillame Laverlet (Cofidis), Romain Sicard and Yannick Martinez (Europcar), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Koen de Kort (Giant-Shimano), Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Bart de Clerq and Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Louis Meintjes, Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Jacobus Ventner (MTN-Qhubeka), Tom Boonen and Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luke Rowe (Sky), Sergio Paulhino and Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Fabio Felline (Trek) were the 23 who finally got away and built up a lead of seven and a half minutes.
Sanchez had his eye on the mountain jersey, and took the first points at the Collada de la Hoz. More points were on tap at the next climb, the Cat. 1 Puerto de San Glorio. It was a long climb at nearly 21 km, but not terribly steep. Sanchez and teammate Arroyo jumped from the large group and made their way up alone, with Sanchez getting the jersey to pay him and Arroyo for their hard work.
They never had much of a lead though, and appeared to have taken on too much, perhaps too early. Sanchez looked to be suffering as they approached the summit, and the chasing group, now much reduced, caught them with about 1 km to go. Sanchez found the energy to jump again and take the 10 points at the summit. The group of 14 headed down the short descent together, with the peloton not quite five minutes back.
It was a short descent, as the rest of the stage was atop a ridge until the closing climb. As the Omega Pharma-QuickStep chase ran out of steam, the gap went up, and it looked as if the peloton had misjudged things on the day. However, none of those in the lead group was a GC threat, so the top riders could forget the stage win and concentrate on taking time from one another. Contador soon sent his men to the front of the peloton to keep control of the situation.
The 15% climb to the finish
The breakaway had a lead of 5:45 as they started up the dreaded final climb, said to be one of the steepest in Vuelta history. Behind them, Team Sky lead the chasing peloton, perhaps a signal that Chris Froome was going to try something again. Adam Hansen did his usual yeoman’s duty, pulling the group up most of the early part of the climb. The “real” climbing started with some three kilometres to go and Meintjes moved to the lead on the 15% section, the group already reduced to seven riders.
Riders were scared to attack too early and the seven stayed together until Hesjedal made his move with two kilometres to go, followed by Zaugg, who soon passed the Canadian and moved easily on ahead. Valverde was the first to attack out of the peloton, with Contador, Moreno and Rodriguez giving chase and catching him. Froome was noticeably absent from the action as Moreno dropped back but Aru moved up.
Up ahead, Contador’s teammate Zaugg was making his slow way up the more than 20% gradient, but Hesjedal refused to give up and get the Swiss rider in sight. Behind Contador followed the action of his teammate, jumping from the elite group. Rodriguez was the first one to fight his way up to the race leader, with Aru soon joining them. Valverde could only watch from behind. Then suddenly Froome appeared at the head of the Contador group, with only second-placed Uran missing amongst the overall contenders.
Hesjedal kept Zaugg in his sights the entire way, and with less than 200 meters to go, upped his speed and dug deep one last time to easily pas the Swiss rider. In fact, he had enough time to zip up his jersey and look back before crossing the finish line a fews seconds ahed of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider.
Froome not only appeared out of nowhere but just kept on moving up, attacking as the double-digit gradient eased. Aru led the chase for Contador, as they passed riders who had dropped from the earlier lead group. But Aru was not able to keep up the pace, and Rodriguez moved ahead of Contador in pursuit of Froome. He finished only one second behind the Briton, with Contador seven seconds back, Valverde losing thirty seconds, and Uran falling off the podium.
It was only the first of three days in the mountains of northern Spain and the Asturias but it has already left its mark. Sunday's stage is to the top of the Lagos de Covadonga, with rain forecast for the day. It will no doubt be another thrilling day of racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5:18:10
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:44
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:43
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:21
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:30
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:37
|18
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:49
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:00
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:07
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:16
|28
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|29
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:27
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:42
|32
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:44
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|35
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:07
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:09
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:19
|39
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:43
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:15
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:03
|42
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|43
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:12
|44
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:30
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:39
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:59
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:14
|48
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|49
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:45
|53
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:11
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:13
|57
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:46
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:03
|59
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:28
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:31
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:37
|63
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:46
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:18
|66
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|68
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:19
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:28
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|71
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:12:50
|72
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:56
|73
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:07
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:14
|75
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:20
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:28
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:09
|78
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:18
|85
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:26
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:28
|87
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:36
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:58
|90
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:06
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:37
|93
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:49
|94
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:01
|96
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:04
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:18
|99
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:22
|101
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:35
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:55
|104
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:46
|105
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:18:57
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|108
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:20
|109
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:11
|110
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:15
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|112
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:24
|114
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:30
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|120
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:39
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:22:43
|123
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:47
|124
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:51
|125
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|127
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:56
|128
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:00
|129
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:12
|130
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:19
|131
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:24
|132
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:29
|133
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:23:31
|137
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|138
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:33
|140
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:36
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|147
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:40
|150
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:23:42
|152
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:47
|153
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:53
|154
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:58
|155
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:04
|156
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|157
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:25
|158
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:35
|159
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:39
|164
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:54
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|167
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:56
|168
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|169
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:05
|170
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:08
|171
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:25
|172
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:44
|173
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:48
|175
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:53
|176
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|177
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:31:31
|178
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:32:45
|179
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:13
|180
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:47
|181
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|25
|pts
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|pts
|2
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|16:01:28
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:44
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:06
|5
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:08
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:06:08
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:37
|8
|Team SKY
|0:06:57
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:04
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:09:39
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:54
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:36
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:01
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:17:59
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:05
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:46
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:06
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:50:37
|21
|FDJ.fr
|0:52:11
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54:20:16
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|5
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:26
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:36
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:37
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:45
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:10
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:02
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:58
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:20
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:40
|19
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:43
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:31
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:08
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:09
|23
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:43
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:51
|25
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:46
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:18
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:59
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:02
|31
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:17
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:20
|34
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:42
|35
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:17
|36
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:58
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:07
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:42
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:20
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:46
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:40:08
|42
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:42:14
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:46
|44
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:02
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:05
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:10
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:37
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:19
|49
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:57
|50
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:00
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:13
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:11
|53
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:30
|54
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:45
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:47
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:55:12
|57
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:55:19
|58
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:56:46
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:38
|60
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:52
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:38
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:44
|63
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:52
|64
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:20
|65
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:32
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:49
|67
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:05:38
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:10
|69
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:06:27
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:44
|71
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:45
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:08:10
|73
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:11:50
|74
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:23
|75
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:41
|76
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:14:23
|77
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:53
|78
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:15:18
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:19
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:51
|81
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:14
|82
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:59
|83
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:02
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:22:47
|85
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:16
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:56
|87
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|1:24:18
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:24:34
|89
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|1:25:37
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:26:37
|91
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:23
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:28:46
|93
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:30:33
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:44
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:12
|96
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:32:36
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:07
|99
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:34:25
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:34:57
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:36:07
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:27
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:39:11
|104
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:29
|105
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:54
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:45
|107
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:41:03
|108
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:41:11
|109
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:18
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:41:41
|111
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:41:51
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:43:49
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:44:38
|114
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:44:49
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:44:50
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:07
|117
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:45:09
|118
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:36
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:46:21
|120
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:46:55
|121
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:47:20
|122
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:47:21
|123
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:49:27
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:49:32
|125
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:50:57
|126
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:43
|127
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:31
|128
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:54:05
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:19
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:54:41
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:55:05
|132
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:55:16
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:55:33
|134
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:58:07
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:58:08
|136
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:58:19
|137
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:59:02
|138
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:00:20
|139
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:02:18
|140
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:03:07
|141
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|2:03:16
|142
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2:05:09
|143
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:41
|144
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2:07:02
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:07:25
|146
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2:07:26
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2:09:18
|148
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|2:10:12
|149
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2:12:04
|150
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:10
|151
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:17
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:12:32
|153
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|2:14:56
|154
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:55
|155
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:16:17
|156
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:18:33
|157
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:19:36
|158
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:19:47
|159
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:21:59
|160
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:23:08
|161
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:23:17
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:23:19
|163
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|2:24:05
|164
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:23
|165
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|2:25:01
|166
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:52
|167
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:31:56
|168
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:10
|169
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:35:25
|170
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:35:28
|171
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:00
|172
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:36:06
|173
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:36:11
|174
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|2:36:18
|175
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:36:40
|176
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:40:22
|177
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:44:11
|178
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:58:17
|179
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:05:00
|180
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:52
|181
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:33:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|6
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|61
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|58
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|49
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|13
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|32
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|20
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|21
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|32
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|33
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|50
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|57
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|59
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|60
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|63
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|71
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|73
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|74
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|75
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|78
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|81
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|83
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|85
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|86
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|87
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|90
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|91
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|94
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|95
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|98
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|pts
|2
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|11
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|20
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|23
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|25
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|26
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|30
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|31
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|33
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|37
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|41
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|31
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|46
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|61
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|10
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|12
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|13
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|134
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|21
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|154
|23
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|157
|25
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|169
|29
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|171
|30
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|187
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|197
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|200
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|200
|35
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|251
|36
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|297
|37
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|297
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|162:44:53
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:02
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14:40
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:16:49
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:13
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:20:03
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:29
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:15
|10
|Team SKY
|0:28:50
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:29
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:41:14
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:53:13
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:06
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|1:10:01
|16
|Team Europcar
|1:28:19
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:37:14
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:49:11
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:55:09
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:55
|21
|FDJ.fr
|2:32:07
|22
|IAM Cycling
|3:53:49
