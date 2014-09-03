Image 1 of 105 Dani Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 105 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 105 Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) leading the brekaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 105 Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the best team today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 105 Carlos Verona, Pieter Serry and Gianluca Brambilla represent Omega Pharma-Quick Step as the best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 105 Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) feeling the heat from today's stage tough summit finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 105 Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 105 Cadel Evans (BMC) with Dirk Leenaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 105 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) with the press after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 105 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has his shoulder checked before abandoning the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 105 Steve Morabito (BMC) was hit by a race motorbike was forced to abandon the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after crashing early on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 105 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) working hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 105 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 105 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 105 Dan Craven (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 105 Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 105 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) passes a fan on a horse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 105 Tinkoff-Saxo looking after race leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 105 Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a natural break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 105 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) asks for assistance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 105 The peloton stretched out on the road from Pamplona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 105 The podium hostess for the mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires off a shot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 105 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 105 Alejandro Valvedre (Movistar) holds onto the combination jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 105 Katusha worked hard for Joaquim Rodríguez today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 105 Alberto Contador protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 105 Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) sprints to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) collects another red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 105 Sérgio Paulinho and Oliver Zaugg on bidon duty for Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 105 Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders pick up their musettes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 105 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 105 No red glasses for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), just a red helemet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 105 Steve Morabito gets a helping hand from his BMC team after his crash (Image credit: Unipublic/Graham Watson) Image 46 of 105 The podium hostess zips up the king of the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) put in a vicious attack on the climb to San Miguel de Aralar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 105 Steve Morabito (BMC) crashed out with Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the ground after his second crash in as many days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) did not get back on the bike after this crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a broken scapula (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 105 Valverde gets across the line for the six second time bonus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 105 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the time bonus for second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 105 Valverde sprints to get second over Rodriguez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta with a broken scapula (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 105 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta in an ambulance, but smiling (thanks to pain killers, perhaps) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed his heart problems are behind him (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 105 Chris Froome (Sky) dangled off the back, but made the front group when it counted (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 105 The leading group on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 105 Contador and Valverde kept close watch on each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 105 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) attacks the lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 105 The favorites group lets Aru go for the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 105 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates Grand Tour stage win number 2 for 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) chose his timing perfectly to jump away from the favorites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) dropped the Contador group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) gets some distance on the lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 105 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) lost a handful of seconds on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 105 Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 105 Chris Froome (Sky) lost a few seconds but battled valiantly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 105 The lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 105 Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed good form on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 105 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) leads late attacker Dan Martin (Garmin) to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates his win in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) still in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 105 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted for the time bonus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates another day in the Vuelta's leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 105 Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the climb but limited his losses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 92 of 105 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 93 of 105 Jaco Venter (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 105 Miguel Indurain and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 105 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 105 Bjarne Riis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 105 Five time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain comes from Pamplona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 105 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) at the start of stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) waves to his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 105 Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 105 Crowds gather to see Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 105 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 105 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana’s Fabio Aru vaulted back into contention for a podium place at the Vuelta with a beautifully judged victory at the San Miguel de Aralar hermitage above Pamplona. After Belkin’s Robert Gesink had been reeled in by the race favourites 1.3km from glory, Aru chose the ideal moment to attack from this select group.

By the time Sky’s Chris Froome began to chase after the Italian, Aru had enough of a cushion to maintain his advantage to the line, where he celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win of the season following his Giro success at Montecampione in May.

The 24-year-old Italian described his victory as "an incredible surprise". The Astana rider added: "After the Giro d’Italia, I prepared very well for this second part of the season and I dedicate this victory to my team, my family and to my girlfriend."

Aru finished half a dozen seconds ahead of Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, who took the six-second bonus for second place, just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez, who just denied race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) the bonus seconds for third. After yo-yoing in and out of the red jersey group on the final climb, Froome maintained his challenge for the title as he came home just behind this trio.

Valverde’s final flourish enabled him to cut Contador’s lead to 20 seconds, with Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) now third at 1:08 and Froome up to fourth at 1:21 as Lampre’s Winner Anacona lost ground.

The stage was bittersweet for Movistar, however. Valverde’s teammate Nairo Quintana had another nightmare day, crashing early on and quitting the race. X-rays revealed the Colombian has a displaced fracture to his right shoulder-blade, which will require an operation tomorrow (Thursday).

Valverde described the final climb as "very hard because of the [concrete] surface, and we climbed it very fast right from the bottom." Although disappointed by the loss of his ally Quintana, Valverde added that he is now in a familiar position at Movistar.

"I’ve been the leader here many times before. I’ve re-set my sights. I’ve been up there all through the Vuelta, always with Nairo, but now I will go on alone," said the Spaniard.

How it unfolded

The riders covered 50 kilometres in the first hour, which highlights how fierce the battle was to get into the day’s break. With a third of the 153km covered, that contest was continuing but Quintana and BMC’s Steve Morabito were no longer part of it having gone down in the same crash and abandoned the race.

Red jersey Contador looked particularly perky. He infiltrated one of the breaks and then contested the first intermediate sprint at Tafalla. Valverde admitted he was almost caught out by his rival, but managed to recover quickly enough to beat Contador across the line to take three bonus seconds, with the race leader having to make do with two.

After that sprint (59km) four riders finally managed to escape the peloton’s clutches: Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky). By the time Caja Rural’s Peio Bilbao had soloed across to join them, Frenchmen Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) had also abandoned, the latter as the result of a virus that has been affecting him for almost two weeks.

When the five escapees passed through the feed station at 85km, their lead was just over four minutes. Katusha’s pace-setting on the front of the bunch ensured it never went beyond that.

When the break’s advantage dropped to little more than two minutes with 55km remaining, Kiryienka attacked and went clear on his own. Behind him, first Ligthart and then Le Bon fell away from the chase group on the long third-category climb of the Alto de Lizarraga. Crossing it, the Sky man led the bunch by three minutes.

It never looked nearly enough, not with Katusha clearly committed to setting Rodríguez up for the final ascent, which suited his climbing characteristics very nicely. Starting up the 10km ascent, Kiryienka led by a mere 37 seconds, and that advantage went within a kilometre.

As one Sky rider disappeared from view, several others emerged, led by Philip Deignan. The Irishman’s work whittled down the front group considerably. When he pulled aside, teammate Dario Cataldo took over with similar effect.

Yet one of those riders distanced was Cataldo’s own team leader, Froome. Had be cracked? Was he bluffing? Distanced by the lead group with 6.5km left, Froome was trying to battle back up to the back of it when Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked off the front, followed by Gesink, who quickly pressed on past the Frenchman.

Gesink forged a lead of 30 seconds 3.5km from home. But then the big guns started to fire. Dani Navarro (Cofidis) initiated this, his attacks spurring Dan Martin into action. When the Irishman moved all the big names were in his slipstream.

Martin went again, and then a third time, which resulted in Anacona and Froome dropping back from the red jersey group. While Martin closed on Gesink, Froome battled back up to his GC rivals, then went straight past them. It was gutsy stuff from the Briton, but Contador barely hesitated before blowing right by him with 1.8km to go.

When Contador eased, Aru made a first bid to chase after Gesink and Martin. But Contador matched him, their effort bringing Martin back into line. Navarro tried his luck, his acceleration ending Gesink’s hopes but not shaking the big names.

Aru, though, saw another opportunity and powered away, leaving the rest waiting for each other to chase. Surprisingly, it was Froome who took that up having come back from a desperate position for the third time in just a few minutes.

Only time will tell if Contador and Valverde missed an opportunity to see off one of their key rivals and whether Froome can sustain his challenge in the tougher mountain stages to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:41:03 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:25 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:49 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:56 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:14 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:07 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 20 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:02:11 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:16 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:40 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 26 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:45 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:49 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:02 31 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:20 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:33 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:46 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:00 37 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:37 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:41 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 40 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 41 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:08 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:02 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:09 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:25 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:51 51 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:01 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:42 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:49 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:11 56 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:14 57 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 62 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 75 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:39 78 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:03 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:39 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:10:19 84 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:34 86 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 87 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 92 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 95 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:02 98 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:04 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:33 101 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:39 102 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:12:50 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:54 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:00 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 108 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:04 112 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 113 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 114 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 115 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 116 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 118 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:19 121 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 122 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 123 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 124 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:33 125 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 126 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:42 129 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:52 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 132 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 133 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 135 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 137 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 138 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 141 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:14:34 144 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:35 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:36 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:35 147 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 148 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 149 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 152 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 153 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:16:53 156 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:17:09 158 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:44 160 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 161 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 162 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 163 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 164 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 165 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 166 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:47 167 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 168 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 171 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 173 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:50 174 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 175 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:08 176 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:18:27 177 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:18:29 178 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:45 179 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 180 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:11 181 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:19:22 182 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:29 183 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 184 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 185 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:27 186 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 187 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:30 188 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:58 189 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF BOUET, MaximeALM DNF MORABITO, SteveBMC DNF PINOT, ThibautFDJ DNF QUINTANA, Nairo AlexanderMOV

Sprint 1 - Tafalla, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 - Estella, km. 96,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 8 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Lizarraga (Cat. 3) km. 122 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar (Cat. 1) km. 153 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 11:06:29 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 3 Movistar Team 0:01:52 4 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:51 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:14 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:20 7 MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:42 8 Team SKY 0:06:21 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:50 10 Garmin Sharp 0:07:49 11 BMC Racing Team 0:07:56 12 Team Europcar 0:11:02 13 Lotto Belisol 0:11:09 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:07 15 Lampre - Merida 0:12:34 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:17:49 17 Team Giant - Shimano 0:18:47 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:54 19 IAM Cycling 0:21:22 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:22:29 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 22 FDJ.fr 0:29:32

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 40:26:56 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:35 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:22 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:51 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:59 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:26 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:56 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:10 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:19 17 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:08:44 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:47 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:15 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:19 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:10:47 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:24 23 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:12:31 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:44 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:36 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:13 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:41 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:50 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:09 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:13 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:24:14 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:55 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:19 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:27:41 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:09 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:58 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:01 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:35 41 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:43 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:33:45 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:22 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:30 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:38 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:36:02 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:32 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:51 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:51 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:27 51 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:52 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:55 53 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:19 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:43 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:45 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:40:56 57 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:04 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:18 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:45:28 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:45:40 61 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:45:53 62 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:38 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:36 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:41 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:56 66 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:51:19 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:51:53 68 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:57 69 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:04 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:12 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:23 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:24 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:29 75 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:50 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:42 77 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:12 78 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:57:08 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:41 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:58:27 81 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:58:44 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:59:37 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:00 84 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:00:48 85 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:13 86 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:57 87 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:02:02 88 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:02:38 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:04 90 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:20 91 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:22 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:52 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:54 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:04:15 95 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:40 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:34 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:06:34 98 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:46 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:08:17 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:10:18 101 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 1:10:41 102 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:10:57 103 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:03 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:12 105 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:12:57 106 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:13:19 107 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:13:56 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:14:04 109 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:14:20 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:14:22 111 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:15:03 112 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:16:21 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:10 114 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 115 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:18:34 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:19:40 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:52 118 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:00 119 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:21:06 120 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1:21:23 121 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:22:03 122 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:23:54 123 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:24:11 124 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:24:20 125 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 126 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:36 127 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:47 128 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:24:54 129 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:07 130 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:26:39 131 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:44 132 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:27:32 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:28:20 134 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:28:26 135 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:28:54 136 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:29:03 137 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:29:06 138 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:40 139 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:30:32 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:32:39 141 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:34:07 142 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:22 143 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:34:26 144 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 1:35:06 145 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:14 146 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:21 147 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 1:36:21 148 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:46 149 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:36:47 150 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:37:39 151 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:37:45 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:08 153 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:36 154 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:24 155 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:31 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:41:10 157 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:42:03 158 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:07 159 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:42:18 160 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:42:45 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 1:42:57 162 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 1:43:11 163 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:44:09 164 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:45:07 165 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:45:29 166 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:45:39 167 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:46:27 168 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:46:28 169 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 1:48:34 170 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:49:02 171 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:50:04 172 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1:50:11 173 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:24 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:51:35 175 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 1:52:52 176 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:55:18 177 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:55:19 178 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:17 179 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:57:52 180 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:59:52 181 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:03:30 182 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:03:56 183 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:14 184 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:07:50 185 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:10:56 186 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:11:29 187 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2:21:44 188 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2:21:57 189 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:31:25 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:41:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 87 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 71 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 51 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 50 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 34 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 15 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 26 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 24 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 23 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 33 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 16 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 35 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 36 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 39 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 40 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 43 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 12 45 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 46 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 49 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 50 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 51 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 52 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 53 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 54 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 57 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 7 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 7 59 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 61 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 63 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 64 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 65 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 66 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 67 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 69 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 72 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 74 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 75 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 78 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 80 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 81 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 82 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 84 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 85 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 86 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 87 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 8 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 9 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 5 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 17 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 24 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 25 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 26 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 31 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 23 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 24 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 49 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 65 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 97 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 120 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 125 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 133 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 133 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 135 17 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 143 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 146 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 148 21 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 154 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 169 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 189 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 194 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 263 28 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 288