Aru wins Vuelta a España stage to San Miguel de Aralar
Contador maintains lead, Quintana drops out
Stage 11: Pamplona - San Miguel de Aralar (Navarre)
Astana’s Fabio Aru vaulted back into contention for a podium place at the Vuelta with a beautifully judged victory at the San Miguel de Aralar hermitage above Pamplona. After Belkin’s Robert Gesink had been reeled in by the race favourites 1.3km from glory, Aru chose the ideal moment to attack from this select group.
By the time Sky’s Chris Froome began to chase after the Italian, Aru had enough of a cushion to maintain his advantage to the line, where he celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win of the season following his Giro success at Montecampione in May.
The 24-year-old Italian described his victory as "an incredible surprise". The Astana rider added: "After the Giro d’Italia, I prepared very well for this second part of the season and I dedicate this victory to my team, my family and to my girlfriend."
Aru finished half a dozen seconds ahead of Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, who took the six-second bonus for second place, just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez, who just denied race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) the bonus seconds for third. After yo-yoing in and out of the red jersey group on the final climb, Froome maintained his challenge for the title as he came home just behind this trio.
Valverde’s final flourish enabled him to cut Contador’s lead to 20 seconds, with Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) now third at 1:08 and Froome up to fourth at 1:21 as Lampre’s Winner Anacona lost ground.
The stage was bittersweet for Movistar, however. Valverde’s teammate Nairo Quintana had another nightmare day, crashing early on and quitting the race. X-rays revealed the Colombian has a displaced fracture to his right shoulder-blade, which will require an operation tomorrow (Thursday).
Valverde described the final climb as "very hard because of the [concrete] surface, and we climbed it very fast right from the bottom." Although disappointed by the loss of his ally Quintana, Valverde added that he is now in a familiar position at Movistar.
"I’ve been the leader here many times before. I’ve re-set my sights. I’ve been up there all through the Vuelta, always with Nairo, but now I will go on alone," said the Spaniard.
How it unfolded
The riders covered 50 kilometres in the first hour, which highlights how fierce the battle was to get into the day’s break. With a third of the 153km covered, that contest was continuing but Quintana and BMC’s Steve Morabito were no longer part of it having gone down in the same crash and abandoned the race.
Red jersey Contador looked particularly perky. He infiltrated one of the breaks and then contested the first intermediate sprint at Tafalla. Valverde admitted he was almost caught out by his rival, but managed to recover quickly enough to beat Contador across the line to take three bonus seconds, with the race leader having to make do with two.
After that sprint (59km) four riders finally managed to escape the peloton’s clutches: Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky). By the time Caja Rural’s Peio Bilbao had soloed across to join them, Frenchmen Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) had also abandoned, the latter as the result of a virus that has been affecting him for almost two weeks.
When the five escapees passed through the feed station at 85km, their lead was just over four minutes. Katusha’s pace-setting on the front of the bunch ensured it never went beyond that.
When the break’s advantage dropped to little more than two minutes with 55km remaining, Kiryienka attacked and went clear on his own. Behind him, first Ligthart and then Le Bon fell away from the chase group on the long third-category climb of the Alto de Lizarraga. Crossing it, the Sky man led the bunch by three minutes.
It never looked nearly enough, not with Katusha clearly committed to setting Rodríguez up for the final ascent, which suited his climbing characteristics very nicely. Starting up the 10km ascent, Kiryienka led by a mere 37 seconds, and that advantage went within a kilometre.
As one Sky rider disappeared from view, several others emerged, led by Philip Deignan. The Irishman’s work whittled down the front group considerably. When he pulled aside, teammate Dario Cataldo took over with similar effect.
Yet one of those riders distanced was Cataldo’s own team leader, Froome. Had be cracked? Was he bluffing? Distanced by the lead group with 6.5km left, Froome was trying to battle back up to the back of it when Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked off the front, followed by Gesink, who quickly pressed on past the Frenchman.
Gesink forged a lead of 30 seconds 3.5km from home. But then the big guns started to fire. Dani Navarro (Cofidis) initiated this, his attacks spurring Dan Martin into action. When the Irishman moved all the big names were in his slipstream.
Martin went again, and then a third time, which resulted in Anacona and Froome dropping back from the red jersey group. While Martin closed on Gesink, Froome battled back up to his GC rivals, then went straight past them. It was gutsy stuff from the Briton, but Contador barely hesitated before blowing right by him with 1.8km to go.
When Contador eased, Aru made a first bid to chase after Gesink and Martin. But Contador matched him, their effort bringing Martin back into line. Navarro tried his luck, his acceleration ending Gesink’s hopes but not shaking the big names.
Aru, though, saw another opportunity and powered away, leaving the rest waiting for each other to chase. Surprisingly, it was Froome who took that up having come back from a desperate position for the third time in just a few minutes.
Only time will tell if Contador and Valverde missed an opportunity to see off one of their key rivals and whether Froome can sustain his challenge in the tougher mountain stages to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:41:03
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:25
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:49
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:56
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:14
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:11
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:40
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:45
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:49
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:20
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:33
|34
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:00
|37
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:37
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:02
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:09
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:25
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|51
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:01
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:42
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:49
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:11
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:14
|57
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|75
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:39
|78
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:03
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:39
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:19
|84
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|86
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|87
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:02
|98
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:04
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:33
|101
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:39
|102
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:12:50
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|105
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:00
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|108
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:04
|112
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|113
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|114
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|116
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:19
|121
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|123
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:33
|125
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|126
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:42
|129
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:52
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|133
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:34
|144
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:35
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:36
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:35
|147
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|153
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:53
|156
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:09
|158
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:44
|160
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|161
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|162
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|163
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|164
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|165
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:47
|167
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|168
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|173
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:50
|174
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|175
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:08
|176
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:18:27
|177
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:29
|178
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:45
|179
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|180
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:11
|181
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:22
|182
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:29
|183
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|184
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|185
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:27
|186
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|187
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:30
|188
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:58
|189
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|BOUET, MaximeALM
|DNF
|MORABITO, SteveBMC
|DNF
|PINOT, ThibautFDJ
|DNF
|QUINTANA, Nairo AlexanderMOV
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|8
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|11:06:29
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:51
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:14
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:20
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:42
|8
|Team SKY
|0:06:21
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:07:49
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:11:02
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:09
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:07
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:34
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:49
|17
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:18:47
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:54
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:22
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:29
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|22
|FDJ.fr
|0:29:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40:26:56
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:22
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:51
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:59
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:26
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:56
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|17
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:44
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:47
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:15
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:47
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:24
|23
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:31
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:44
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:36
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:13
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:41
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:50
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:13
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:14
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:55
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:19
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:41
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:09
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:58
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:01
|40
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:35
|41
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:43
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:45
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:22
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:30
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|46
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:36:02
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:32
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:51
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:51
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:27
|51
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:52
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:55
|53
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:19
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:43
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:45
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:40:56
|57
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:04
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:18
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:45:28
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:45:40
|61
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:45:53
|62
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:38
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:36
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:41
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:56
|66
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:51:19
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:51:53
|68
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:57
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:04
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:12
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:23
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:24
|73
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:29
|75
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:50
|76
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:42
|77
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:12
|78
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:57:08
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:41
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:58:27
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:58:44
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:37
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:00
|84
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:00:48
|85
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:13
|86
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:57
|87
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:02:02
|88
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:02:38
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:04
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:20
|91
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:22
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:52
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:54
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:04:15
|95
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:40
|96
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:34
|97
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:34
|98
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:46
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:08:17
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:10:18
|101
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|1:10:41
|102
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:57
|103
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:03
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:12
|105
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:12:57
|106
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:13:19
|107
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:13:56
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:14:04
|109
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:20
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:22
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:15:03
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:16:21
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:10
|114
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:18:34
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:19:40
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:52
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:00
|119
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:21:06
|120
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:23
|121
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:22:03
|122
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:23:54
|123
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:24:11
|124
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:24:20
|125
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:36
|127
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:47
|128
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:24:54
|129
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:07
|130
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:26:39
|131
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:44
|132
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:27:32
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:20
|134
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:28:26
|135
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:28:54
|136
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:03
|137
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:29:06
|138
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:40
|139
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:30:32
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:32:39
|141
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:34:07
|142
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:22
|143
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:34:26
|144
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|1:35:06
|145
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:14
|146
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:21
|147
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|1:36:21
|148
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:46
|149
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:36:47
|150
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:39
|151
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:37:45
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:08
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:36
|154
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:24
|155
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:31
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:41:10
|157
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:42:03
|158
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:07
|159
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:42:18
|160
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:42:45
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|1:42:57
|162
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|1:43:11
|163
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:44:09
|164
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:07
|165
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:29
|166
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:45:39
|167
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:46:27
|168
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:46:28
|169
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|1:48:34
|170
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:49:02
|171
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:04
|172
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:50:11
|173
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:24
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:35
|175
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|1:52:52
|176
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:18
|177
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:55:19
|178
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:17
|179
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:57:52
|180
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:59:52
|181
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:03:30
|182
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:56
|183
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:14
|184
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:07:50
|185
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:10:56
|186
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:29
|187
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21:44
|188
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:21:57
|189
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:31:25
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2:41:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|71
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|50
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|15
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|26
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|24
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|39
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|40
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|43
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|12
|45
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|46
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|47
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|49
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|50
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|51
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|52
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|53
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|54
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|55
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|57
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|59
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|61
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|63
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|64
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|65
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|66
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|67
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|69
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|72
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|73
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|74
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|75
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|78
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|80
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|81
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|82
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|83
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|84
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|85
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|86
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|87
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|8
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|5
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|25
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|26
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|23
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|24
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|49
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|65
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|120
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|17
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|146
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|148
|21
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|154
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|169
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|189
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|194
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|263
|28
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|288
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|121:03:40
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:03
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:54
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:33
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:15:00
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:31
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:07
|11
|Team SKY
|0:23:47
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:25
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:43:20
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:51:16
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:23
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:56
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:09
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:42
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:05
|20
|Team Europcar
|1:17:53
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:39:18
|22
|IAM Cycling
|2:48:21
