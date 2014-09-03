Trending

Aru wins Vuelta a España stage to San Miguel de Aralar

Contador maintains lead, Quintana drops out

Image 1 of 105

Dani Moreno (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 105

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 105

Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) leading the brekaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 105

Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the best team today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 105

Carlos Verona, Pieter Serry and Gianluca Brambilla represent Omega Pharma-Quick Step as the best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 105

Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) feeling the heat from today's stage tough summit finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 105

Jérôme Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 105

Cadel Evans (BMC) with Dirk Leenaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 105

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) with the press after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has his shoulder checked before abandoning the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 105

Steve Morabito (BMC) was hit by a race motorbike was forced to abandon the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after crashing early on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 105

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) working hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 105

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 105

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 105

Dan Craven (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 105

Jérôme Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 105

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 105

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) passes a fan on a horse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 105

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 105

Tinkoff-Saxo looking after race leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 105

Jay Robert Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka) takes a natural break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 105

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) asks for assistance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 105

The peloton stretched out on the road from Pamplona
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 105

The podium hostess for the mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires off a shot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 105

Samuel Sánchez (BMC) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 105

Alejandro Valvedre (Movistar) holds onto the combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 105

Katusha worked hard for Joaquim Rodríguez today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 105

Alberto Contador protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 105

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 105

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) sprints to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) collects another red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 105

Sérgio Paulinho and Oliver Zaugg on bidon duty for Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 105

Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders pick up their musettes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 105

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 105

No red glasses for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), just a red helemet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 105

Steve Morabito gets a helping hand from his BMC team after his crash
(Image credit: Unipublic/Graham Watson)
Image 46 of 105

The podium hostess zips up the king of the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) put in a vicious attack on the climb to San Miguel de Aralar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 105

Steve Morabito (BMC) crashed out with Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the ground after his second crash in as many days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) did not get back on the bike after this crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a broken scapula
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 105

Valverde gets across the line for the six second time bonus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes the time bonus for second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 105

Valverde sprints to get second over Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta with a broken scapula
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 105

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta in an ambulance, but smiling (thanks to pain killers, perhaps)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed his heart problems are behind him
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 105

Chris Froome (Sky) dangled off the back, but made the front group when it counted
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 105

The leading group on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 105

Contador and Valverde kept close watch on each other
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 105

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) attacks the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack in the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 105

The favorites group lets Aru go for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 105

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates Grand Tour stage win number 2 for 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) chose his timing perfectly to jump away from the favorites
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) dropped the Contador group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) gets some distance on the lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 105

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) lost a handful of seconds on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 105

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 105

Chris Froome (Sky) lost a few seconds but battled valiantly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) on the attack with Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 105

The lead group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 105

Robert Gesink (Belkin) showed good form on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 105

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) leads late attacker Dan Martin (Garmin) to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates his win in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) still in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted for the time bonus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates another day in the Vuelta's leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 105

Chris Froome (Sky) struggled on the climb but limited his losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 92 of 105

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins the Vuelta a Espana stage 11
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 93 of 105

Jaco Venter (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 105

Miguel Indurain and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 105

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 105

Bjarne Riis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 105

Five time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain comes from Pamplona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 105

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) at the start of stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) waves to his fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 105

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 105

Crowds gather to see Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 105

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 105

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana’s Fabio Aru vaulted back into contention for a podium place at the Vuelta with a beautifully judged victory at the San Miguel de Aralar hermitage above Pamplona. After Belkin’s Robert Gesink had been reeled in by the race favourites 1.3km from glory, Aru chose the ideal moment to attack from this select group.

By the time Sky’s Chris Froome began to chase after the Italian, Aru had enough of a cushion to maintain his advantage to the line, where he celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win of the season following his Giro success at Montecampione in May.

The 24-year-old Italian described his victory as "an incredible surprise". The Astana rider added: "After the Giro d’Italia, I prepared very well for this second part of the season and I dedicate this victory to my team, my family and to my girlfriend."

Aru finished half a dozen seconds ahead of Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, who took the six-second bonus for second place, just ahead of Joaquim Rodríguez, who just denied race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) the bonus seconds for third. After yo-yoing in and out of the red jersey group on the final climb, Froome maintained his challenge for the title as he came home just behind this trio.

Valverde’s final flourish enabled him to cut Contador’s lead to 20 seconds, with Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) now third at 1:08 and Froome up to fourth at 1:21 as Lampre’s Winner Anacona lost ground.

The stage was bittersweet for Movistar, however. Valverde’s teammate Nairo Quintana had another nightmare day, crashing early on and quitting the race. X-rays revealed the Colombian has a displaced fracture to his right shoulder-blade, which will require an operation tomorrow (Thursday).

Valverde described the final climb as "very hard because of the [concrete] surface, and we climbed it very fast right from the bottom." Although disappointed by the loss of his ally Quintana, Valverde added that he is now in a familiar position at Movistar.

"I’ve been the leader here many times before. I’ve re-set my sights. I’ve been up there all through the Vuelta, always with Nairo, but now I will go on alone," said the Spaniard.

How it unfolded

The riders covered 50 kilometres in the first hour, which highlights how fierce the battle was to get into the day’s break. With a third of the 153km covered, that contest was continuing but Quintana and BMC’s Steve Morabito were no longer part of it having gone down in the same crash and abandoned the race.

Red jersey Contador looked particularly perky. He infiltrated one of the breaks and then contested the first intermediate sprint at Tafalla. Valverde admitted he was almost caught out by his rival, but managed to recover quickly enough to beat Contador across the line to take three bonus seconds, with the race leader having to make do with two.

After that sprint (59km) four riders finally managed to escape the peloton’s clutches: Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky). By the time Caja Rural’s Peio Bilbao had soloed across to join them, Frenchmen Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) had also abandoned, the latter as the result of a virus that has been affecting him for almost two weeks.

When the five escapees passed through the feed station at 85km, their lead was just over four minutes. Katusha’s pace-setting on the front of the bunch ensured it never went beyond that.

When the break’s advantage dropped to little more than two minutes with 55km remaining, Kiryienka attacked and went clear on his own. Behind him, first Ligthart and then Le Bon fell away from the chase group on the long third-category climb of the Alto de Lizarraga. Crossing it, the Sky man led the bunch by three minutes.

It never looked nearly enough, not with Katusha clearly committed to setting Rodríguez up for the final ascent, which suited his climbing characteristics very nicely. Starting up the 10km ascent, Kiryienka led by a mere 37 seconds, and that advantage went within a kilometre.

As one Sky rider disappeared from view, several others emerged, led by Philip Deignan. The Irishman’s work whittled down the front group considerably. When he pulled aside, teammate Dario Cataldo took over with similar effect.

Yet one of those riders distanced was Cataldo’s own team leader, Froome. Had be cracked? Was he bluffing? Distanced by the lead group with 6.5km left, Froome was trying to battle back up to the back of it when Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked off the front, followed by Gesink, who quickly pressed on past the Frenchman.

Gesink forged a lead of 30 seconds 3.5km from home. But then the big guns started to fire. Dani Navarro (Cofidis) initiated this, his attacks spurring Dan Martin into action. When the Irishman moved all the big names were in his slipstream.

Martin went again, and then a third time, which resulted in Anacona and Froome dropping back from the red jersey group. While Martin closed on Gesink, Froome battled back up to his GC rivals, then went straight past them. It was gutsy stuff from the Briton, but Contador barely hesitated before blowing right by him with 1.8km to go.

When Contador eased, Aru made a first bid to chase after Gesink and Martin. But Contador matched him, their effort bringing Martin back into line. Navarro tried his luck, his acceleration ending Gesink’s hopes but not shaking the big names.

Aru, though, saw another opportunity and powered away, leaving the rest waiting for each other to chase. Surprisingly, it was Froome who took that up having come back from a desperate position for the third time in just a few minutes.

Only time will tell if Contador and Valverde missed an opportunity to see off one of their key rivals and whether Froome can sustain his challenge in the tougher mountain stages to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:41:03
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:25
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:49
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:56
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:14
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:46
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
20Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:02:11
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:16
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:40
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
26Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:45
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:49
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:02
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:20
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:33
34Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:46
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:00
37David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:37
38Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:41
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
40Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
41Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:06:02
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:09
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
48Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:25
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:51
51Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:01
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:07:42
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:49
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:11
56Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:14
57Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
59Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
70Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
75Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
77Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:39
78Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:03
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:39
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:10:19
84Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:34
86Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
87Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
92Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
93Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:02
98Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:04
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
100Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:33
101Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:39
102Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:12:50
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
104Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:54
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:00
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
108Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:13:04
112George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
113David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
114Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
116Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
118Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:19
121Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
122Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
123Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
124Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:13:33
125Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
126Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:42
129Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:52
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
132Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
133Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
135Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
137Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
138Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
139Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
141Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
142Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:14:34
144Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:35
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:36
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:35
147Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
148Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
149Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
152Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
153Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:16:53
156Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:17:09
158Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:44
160Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
161Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
162John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
163Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
164Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
165Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
166Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:17:47
167Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
168Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
169Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
171Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
172Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
173Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:50
174Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
175Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:08
176Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:18:27
177Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:18:29
178Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:45
179Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
180Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:19:11
181Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:19:22
182Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:19:29
183Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
184Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
185Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:27
186Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
187Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:30
188Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:58
189Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFBOUET, MaximeALM
DNFMORABITO, SteveBMC
DNFPINOT, ThibautFDJ
DNFQUINTANA, Nairo AlexanderMOV

Sprint 1 - Tafalla, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2 - Estella, km. 96,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team9
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp8
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha5
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano4
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Lizarraga (Cat. 3) km. 122
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3pts
2Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Santuario de San Miguel de Aralar (Cat. 1) km. 153
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha4
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha11:06:29
2Astana Pro Team0:01:32
3Movistar Team0:01:52
4Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:51
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:14
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:20
7MTN - Qhubeka0:04:42
8Team SKY0:06:21
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
10Garmin Sharp0:07:49
11BMC Racing Team0:07:56
12Team Europcar0:11:02
13Lotto Belisol0:11:09
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:07
15Lampre - Merida0:12:34
16Trek Factory Racing0:17:49
17Team Giant - Shimano0:18:47
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:54
19IAM Cycling0:21:22
20Orica GreenEdge0:22:29
21AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
22FDJ.fr0:29:32

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo40:26:56
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:08
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:35
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:22
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:51
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:03:59
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:26
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:56
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:10
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:07:19
17Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge0:08:44
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:47
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:15
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:19
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:10:47
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:24
23André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:12:31
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:28
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:44
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:36
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:13
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:41
30Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:50
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:09
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:13
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:24:14
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:55
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:27:19
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:27:41
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:09
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:58
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:01
40Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:35
41Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:43
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:33:45
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:22
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:30
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:38
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:36:02
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:32
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:51
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:51
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:27
51Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:52
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:55
53José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:19
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:43
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:45
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:40:56
57Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:04
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:18
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:45:28
60Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:45:40
61Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:45:53
62Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:38
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:36
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:41
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:56
66Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:51:19
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:51:53
68Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:57
69Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:04
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:12
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:23
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:24
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:29
75Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:50
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:55:42
77Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:12
78Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:57:08
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:41
80Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:58:27
81George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:58:44
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:59:37
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:00
84Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:00:48
85Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:13
86Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:57
87Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:02:02
88Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:38
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:04
90Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:20
91Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:22
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:03:52
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:03:54
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:04:15
95Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:40
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:34
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:06:34
98Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:46
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:08:17
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:10:18
101Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp1:10:41
102Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:10:57
103Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:03
104Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:12
105Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:12:57
106Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1:13:19
107Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:13:56
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:14:04
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:14:20
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:22
111Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:15:03
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:16:21
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:10
114Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:18:34
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:19:40
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:52
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:00
119Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:21:06
120Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1:21:23
121Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:22:03
122Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:23:54
123Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:24:11
124Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:24:20
125Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
126Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:24:36
127Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:47
128Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1:24:54
129Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:07
130Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:26:39
131Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:44
132Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:27:32
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:28:20
134Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:28:26
135Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:28:54
136Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:29:03
137Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:29:06
138Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:29:40
139Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:30:32
140Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:32:39
141Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:34:07
142Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:22
143Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:34:26
144Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol1:35:06
145Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:14
146Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:21
147David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp1:36:21
148Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:46
149Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:36:47
150Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:37:39
151Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:37:45
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:08
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:36
154Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:24
155Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing1:40:31
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:41:10
157Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:42:03
158Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:07
159Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:42:18
160Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:42:45
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge1:42:57
162Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp1:43:11
163Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:44:09
164Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:45:07
165Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:45:29
166Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:45:39
167Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:46:27
168Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1:46:28
169Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar1:48:34
170Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:49:02
171Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:50:04
172Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:50:11
173Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:24
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:51:35
175Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar1:52:52
176Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:55:18
177Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:55:19
178Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:17
179Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1:57:52
180Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:59:52
181Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:03:30
182Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:03:56
183Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:14
184Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:07:50
185Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:10:56
186Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:11:29
187Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2:21:44
188Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2:21:57
189Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling2:31:25
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:41:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano87pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr74
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge71
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team64
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo56
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha51
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp50
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing34
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida30
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
15Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team26
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp24
19Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale23
21Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team21
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling20
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
33Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing16
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
39Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
40Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha12
43Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol12
45Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale12
46Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
49Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
50Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
51Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
52Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
53Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
54Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
57Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar7
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky7
59Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
61Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
63Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
64Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
65Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
66Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
67Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
69Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
72Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
75Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
78Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
80Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
81Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
82David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
84José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
85Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
86Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
87Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
88Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
8Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp5
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
25Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
26Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
31Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha23
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida24
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team49
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp65
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka97
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale104
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA120
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team121
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar125
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing133
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team133
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka135
17Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar143
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team145
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling146
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA148
21Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA154
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida157
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida159
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky169
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol189
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida194
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA263
28Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar288

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team121:03:40
2Team Katusha0:03:35
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:03
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:54
5Astana Pro Team0:10:09
6BMC Racing Team0:10:33
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:15:00
9Garmin Sharp0:18:31
10Lampre - Merida0:22:07
11Team SKY0:23:47
12Lotto Belisol0:39:25
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:43:20
14Team Giant - Shimano0:51:16
15AG2R La Mondiale0:54:23
16MTN - Qhubeka0:54:56
17Trek Factory Racing1:09:09
18Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:42
19Orica GreenEdge1:13:05
20Team Europcar1:17:53
21FDJ.fr1:39:18
22IAM Cycling2:48:21

 

