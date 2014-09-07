Vuelta a España: Niemiec wins summit finish in Lagos de Covadonga
Contador holds onto the red leader's jersey
Stage 15: Oviedo - Lagos de Covadonga
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) hung on to claim stage 15 of the Vuelta a España atop Lagos de Covadonga. The Polish rider survived from the early break to hold off the overall race favourites with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finishing second and third.
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished fourth but conceded precious time to his two main Spanish rivals. For Chris Froome (Team Sky) it was another day of yo-yoing off the back but the former Tour de France winner limited his losses and finished seven seconds behind Contador.
Contador now leads Valverde by 31 seconds with Froome in third at 1:20 and Rodriguez at the same time.
There was very little to separate Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. All three tried to break their shackles on the final climb of the stage but as the road settled near the crest of the summit the trio could only be separated by a late sprint for the line.
Contador was perhaps the most aggressive of the three, attacking several times as he looked to drop his two shadows. Valverde learned his lesson from stage 14 and took a more conservative approach, while Rodriguez used his Katusha team to soften up the opposition before launching one severe test that almost cracked Contador well before the line.
However, as the dust settles atop the Lagos de Covadonga the Spanish trio may wonder if they could have put more time into Froome, who at one stage was forced to come back from an almost 30-second deficit.
How it unfolded
As for Niemiec, he has provided Lampre with their second stage win of this year’s race after Winner Anacona won in the race’s first week. It was Niemiec’s perseverance as much as his strength that saw him through though after he had been forced to chase and then work with Orica-GreenEdge’s Cameron Meyer. The pair had joined forces with John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano), Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) early in the stage and created a gap in excess of 10 minutes at one point.
That gap inevitably began to topple as Movistar, Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo set about organising a chase but even at the foot of the Puerto del Torno the leaders still had a relatively intact lead.
It would have been easy to expect hostilities to arrive once the race hit the final climb but instead they began at the bottom of the Puerto del Torno. The rain had started to fall and the temperatures had dropped. With fog encircling the peloton Movistar muscled their way to the front and immediately started to ratchet up the pace. The effects were immediate with the peloton reduced to less then 60, then 50, and then 40 riders.
At the back of the peloton there was panic for Garmin-Sharp. Dan Martin, who had started the day as a favourite for the stage, appeared to crash. His teammates huddled around him and it looked as though the Irishman was handed a teammates bike. Up ahead Movistar’s pace was relentless as the peloton shrunk to less than 30 riders with still over thirty kilometres remaining.
By the time Martin and his Garmin chain gang has crested the summit they were well over a minute down, with a testing and wet descent to come.
Even Samuel Sanchez, widely regarded as one of the best riders on the world when it comes to descending at speed, appeared to struggle, with his back wheel slipping out around a number of corners. Castroviejo rider faired far worse and by the time the motorbike cameras had caught up the rider with half-way down a ravine, his bike still in the middle of the road. He was able to get to his feet up there would be no easing in pace until the peloton had reached the final valley before the climb.
It gave Martin the welcome chance to regain contact and as the remnants of the field started the final climb the leading climb – minus Degenkolb – had four minutes of their lead remaining.
Meyer’s acceleration was too strong for the rest of the group but he was soon joined by Niemiec, the pair sharing the pace as the gradient began to tilt upwards.
Back down the climb and the initial sorting had begun. Warren Barguil initiated the action with the first of many accelerations. Rodriguez moved his first piece on the board, posting Caruso out to mark the Frenchman as Contador's teammates began to slip backwards.
Barguil’s second attack had more venom but again he was reeled back as Froome took up his customary position as the last man in the GC group.
Katusha were far from done though, this time sending out both Moreno and Caruso with the ever eager Barguil.
It was Rodriguez who brought the trio back though with 6.3km to go before Contador unleashed his first attack. He was quickly marked by the Katusha leader, Valverde and a battling Martin.
Froome was losing ground and Contador – constantly looking for the Sky rider’s presence – jumped again. This time only Valverde and Rodriguez could match him. But there was no cohesion, no urgency, and no realisation that they were allowing a former Tour winner to remain a threat.
Contador, perhaps out of frustration, attacked again as up the road Niemiec soloed clear. Froome was slipping at this point, 15 seconds down as Barguil and Aru made contact with Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. Again there was a further regrouping with Froome, Martin and Uran among the weary Contador group.
With every surge in pace Froome was losing ground and with 3km to go the elastic finally snapped as Contador accelerated with Rodriguez and Valverde once again in tow.
As the road eased Froome came close – once more – to regaining contact. However Rodriguez’s late attack and the sprint for the line ended the Sky rider’s hopes. Yet this Vuelta is far from over.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|4:11:09
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:44
|9
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:14
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:15
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:43
|24
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|25
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:01
|28
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:03
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:07
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:36
|33
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:39
|34
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:32
|35
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:10:48
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:14
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:15
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:50
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:26
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:31
|46
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:34
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:47
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:19:28
|56
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:47
|59
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:11
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:59
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:25
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|76
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:32
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:34
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:44
|79
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:27:44
|80
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:46
|82
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:02
|84
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:58
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|88
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|90
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|97
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|104
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|113
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|133
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|137
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|140
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|141
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|142
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|144
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|146
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|149
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|153
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|154
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|162
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|163
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|166
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|170
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|173
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|174
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:38
|DNF
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|9
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:35:39
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:06:51
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:09:23
|4
|Team SKY
|0:10:39
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:40
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:12:58
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:16:40
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:30
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:25:28
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:49
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:55
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:31:17
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:53
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:44:54
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:46:05
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:47:52
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:31
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:30
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:02:45
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:45
|21
|IAM Cycling
|1:14:08
|22
|FDJ.fr
|1:14:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58:31:35
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|6
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:55
|8
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:36
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:49
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:14
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:41
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:15
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:34
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:15
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:04
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:11
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:15:33
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:54
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:02
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:05
|24
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:48
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:37
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:25
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:31
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:16
|29
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:37:23
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:24
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|32
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:26
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:13
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:42
|35
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:22
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:48:51
|37
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:18
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:19
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:32
|40
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:39
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:19
|42
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:30
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:05
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:23
|45
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|1:01:32
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:34
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:04:23
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:05:55
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:05:57
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:06:17
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:55
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:08:38
|53
|Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:13:16
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:15:24
|55
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:17:07
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:34
|57
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:45
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:41
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:39
|60
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:21:26
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:18
|62
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:53
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:23:45
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:09
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|1:26:34
|66
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:28:04
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:03
|68
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:34:20
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:37
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:35:26
|71
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:35:58
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:32
|73
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:37:33
|74
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:17
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:38:40
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:39:53
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:40:39
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:41:38
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:42:33
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:43:29
|81
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:44:11
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:44:30
|83
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:44:41
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:45:06
|85
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:39
|86
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:45:48
|87
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:02
|88
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|1:53:11
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:44
|90
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|1:54:06
|91
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:54:13
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:55:02
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:56:25
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:57:10
|95
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:00:21
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:32
|97
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:00:59
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:01:28
|99
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:02:01
|100
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2:02:24
|101
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:04:58
|102
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:05:55
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:08:59
|104
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:09:17
|105
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:42
|106
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:10:51
|107
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:10:59
|108
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:11:06
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:11:29
|110
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:11:36
|111
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:11:39
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:13:37
|113
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:14:26
|114
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:14:37
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:14:38
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:55
|117
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:14:57
|118
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:15:12
|119
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:15:24
|120
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:16:09
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:16:43
|122
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:17:07
|123
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17:46
|124
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:18:17
|125
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:18:46
|126
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:19:15
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:19:20
|128
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:20:45
|129
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:21:20
|130
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:21:26
|131
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:23:53
|132
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:24:07
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:24:29
|134
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:24:53
|135
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|2:25:21
|136
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:25:38
|137
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:27:55
|138
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:30:08
|139
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:30:41
|140
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|2:33:04
|141
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2:34:57
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:29
|143
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2:36:50
|144
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:37:13
|145
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|2:37:14
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|2:39:06
|147
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|2:40:00
|148
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2:41:52
|149
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:58
|150
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:42:20
|151
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|2:44:44
|152
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45:43
|153
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:46:05
|154
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:48:21
|155
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:49:35
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:51:47
|157
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:52:56
|158
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:53:05
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:53:07
|160
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|2:53:53
|161
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:54:11
|162
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|2:54:49
|163
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:01:40
|164
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:01:44
|165
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:01:58
|166
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:05:16
|167
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:48
|168
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:54
|169
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:05:59
|170
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|3:06:06
|171
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:06:28
|172
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:10
|173
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:13:59
|174
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:28:05
|175
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:48
|176
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:36:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|75
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|67
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|49
|10
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|19
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|29
|21
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|22
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|23
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|28
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|20
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|32
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|33
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|38
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|40
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|44
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|46
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|47
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|49
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|50
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|52
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|54
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|57
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|59
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|60
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|8
|63
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|65
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|67
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|69
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|73
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|74
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|77
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|80
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|81
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|82
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|84
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|85
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|86
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|88
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|89
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|90
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|92
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|93
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|94
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|95
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|96
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|98
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|100
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|20
|4
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|5
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|12
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|13
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|17
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|5
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|24
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|25
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|31
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|33
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|34
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|35
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|39
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|39
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|44
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|45
|9
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|62
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|15
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|20
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|147
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|23
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|159
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|167
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|172
|30
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|188
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|192
|34
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|196
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|200
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|205
|37
|Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|212
|38
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|274
|39
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|294
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|294
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|175:21:40
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:11:50
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:22:32
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:22:55
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:24:34
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:27:45
|7
|Team SKY
|0:38:21
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:48:02
|9
|Garmin Sharp
|0:50:12
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:14
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|1:01:49
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:18:54
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|1:27:58
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|1:53:47
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:01:43
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:12:33
|17
|Team Europcar
|2:13:16
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:27:37
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:46:31
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:10:32
|21
|FDJ.fr
|3:45:30
|22
|IAM Cycling
|5:06:49
