Vuelta a España: Niemiec wins summit finish in Lagos de Covadonga

Contador holds onto the red leader's jersey

Image 1 of 108

Alejandro Valverde leads home Joaquim Rodriguez on stage 15 of the Vuelta

Alejandro Valverde leads home Joaquim Rodriguez on stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 108

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with the press

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 108

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) changes into some clean clothing after the stage

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) changes into some clean clothing after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 108

Robert Gesink (Belkin) takes a minute to recover after the stage

Robert Gesink (Belkin) takes a minute to recover after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 108

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) post-stage

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 108

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) checks himself over after a crash on stage 15

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) checks himself over after a crash on stage 15
(Image credit: Unipublic/Graham Watson)
Image 7 of 108

The chasers: Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

The chasers: Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 108

Cangas de Onís, Asturias

Cangas de Onís, Asturias
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 108

The peloton passes through Cangas de Onís

The peloton passes through Cangas de Onís
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 108

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) was aggressive on the final climb today

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) was aggressive on the final climb today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 108

Dani Moreno (Katusha) is followed by Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Dani Moreno (Katusha) is followed by Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 108

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 108

Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Joaquim Rodríguez

Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Joaquim Rodríguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 108

A select group of Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Joaquim Rodríguez

A select group of Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Joaquim Rodríguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 108

Valverde, Contador, Aru and Rodríguez all riding together

Valverde, Contador, Aru and Rodríguez all riding together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 108

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) and Alejandro Valvderde (Movistar) on the front of the select GC group

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) and Alejandro Valvderde (Movistar) on the front of the select GC group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 108

The Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) group on the road

The Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) group on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 108

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 108

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)

Yannick Martinez (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) putting in an attack

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) putting in an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was aggressive early on the climb but lost time to his two closest rivals

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was aggressive early on the climb but lost time to his two closest rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) is just meters away from winning the stage

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) is just meters away from winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his victory

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 108

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 108

Romain Sicard (Europcar) after finishing in 19th place

Romain Sicard (Europcar) after finishing in 19th place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 108

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the line in second place

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the line in second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 108

Fabio Aru (Astana) keeps moving up the GC

Fabio Aru (Astana) keeps moving up the GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 108

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) grimes through the rain

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) grimes through the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 108

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) alongside teammates Dan Martin

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) alongside teammates Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 108

A determined Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)

A determined Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 108

The top GC riders all together on the road to Lagos de Covadonga

The top GC riders all together on the road to Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 108

MAxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) feeling the pain of a tough stage

MAxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) feeling the pain of a tough stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 108

The church of Soto de Cangas

The church of Soto de Cangas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 108

Pieter Serry waits for Omega Pharma-Quick Step leader Rigoberto Uran

Pieter Serry waits for Omega Pharma-Quick Step leader Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 108

Giampaolo Caruso sets the pace for teammmate Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso sets the pace for teammmate Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 108

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) checks out his company on the climb

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) checks out his company on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 108

Alekjandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) have Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in thier sights

Alekjandro Valverde (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) have Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in thier sights
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 108

Cadel Evans (BMC) about to finish the stage

Cadel Evans (BMC) about to finish the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 108

The peloton in the 75m of the stage comes home several minutes down on the winner

The peloton in the 75m of the stage comes home several minutes down on the winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 108

The peloton rolls across the finishline

The peloton rolls across the finishline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 108

Who is that masked man? It's Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)

Who is that masked man? It's Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 108

Yannick Martinez (Europcar) enjoying the stage

Yannick Martinez (Europcar) enjoying the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 108

Pieter Serry checks on Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Pieter Serry checks on Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 108

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 108

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) leads the breakaway

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 108

Dani Moreno (Katusha) post-stage

Dani Moreno (Katusha) post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 108

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) swamped by the press

Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) swamped by the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes aim

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes aim
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires off another shot

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) fires off another shot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the red jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 108

The peloton approaches the finish in Lagos de Covadonga

The peloton approaches the finish in Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 108

A decides horseback is the best place to watch the stage from

A decides horseback is the best place to watch the stage from
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 108

An attack off the front of the bunch

An attack off the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 108

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) does a pull on the front of the break

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) does a pull on the front of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 108

The Lagos de Covadonga in all its glory

The Lagos de Covadonga in all its glory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 108

What it looks like to follow Chris Froome (Team Sky) up a climb

What it looks like to follow Chris Froome (Team Sky) up a climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 108

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it into the breakaway as he looks to secure his lead in the green points jersey classification

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it into the breakaway as he looks to secure his lead in the green points jersey classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 108

Pieter Serry gives Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) a push after a mechanical

Pieter Serry gives Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) a push after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 108

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in pursuit

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 108

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) on his wheels

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) on his wheels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 108

Chris Froome (Team Sky) trying to get back to the Contador group

Chris Froome (Team Sky) trying to get back to the Contador group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 108

The top three GC riders: Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

The top three GC riders: Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 108

The top three: Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

The top three: Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 108

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was yo-yoing again today

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was yo-yoing again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) tries to get clear of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) tries to get clear of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) enjoys his visit to the podium

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) enjoys his visit to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 108

Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his power meter

Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his power meter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 108

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a mechanical and gets help from his teammate

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a mechanical and gets help from his teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) victory salute on the podium

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) victory salute on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 108

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 108

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 108

Contador leads Valverde up the final climb

Contador leads Valverde up the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 108

Froome, Uran and Barguil on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga

Froome, Uran and Barguil on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 108

Contador looks back at Valverde and Rodriguez on the stage 15 climb

Contador looks back at Valverde and Rodriguez on the stage 15 climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 108

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) celebrates with a bottle of champagne

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) celebrates with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 108

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a mechanical

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 108

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 108

Garmin-Sharp's Daniel Martin, Nathan Haas and Johan Vansummeren

Garmin-Sharp's Daniel Martin, Nathan Haas and Johan Vansummeren
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 108

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Fabio Aru (Astana) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 108

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the overall race lead

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto the overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) gets the stage win

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) gets the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 108

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) finishes eighth on the day

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) finishes eighth on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 108

Joaquim Rodriguez gets held after a mechanical from his Katusha teammates

Joaquim Rodriguez gets held after a mechanical from his Katusha teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 108

Uran is off his bike with a mechanical

Uran is off his bike with a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 108

After being in the decisive breakaway, Niemiec went on to win stage 15 at the Vuelta

After being in the decisive breakaway, Niemiec went on to win stage 15 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 108

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 108

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) leads Valverde and Rodriguez

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) leads Valverde and Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 108

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 108

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads home Christopher Froome (Sky)

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads home Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 108

Alberto Contador leads his rivals at the 2014 Vuelta

Alberto Contador leads his rivals at the 2014 Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) wins Vuelta a España's stage 15 atop Lagos de Covadonga

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) wins Vuelta a España's stage 15 atop Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 106 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) claims the stage 15 win atop Lagos de Covadonga

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) claims the stage 15 win atop Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 107 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) hangs on to win stage 15 of the Vuelta a España

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) hangs on to win stage 15 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 108 of 108

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) on the stage 15 podium

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) on the stage 15 podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) hung on to claim stage 15 of the Vuelta a España atop Lagos de Covadonga. The Polish rider survived from the early break to hold off the overall race favourites with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finishing second and third.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished fourth but conceded precious time to his two main Spanish rivals. For Chris Froome (Team Sky) it was another day of yo-yoing off the back but the former Tour de France winner limited his losses and finished seven seconds behind Contador.

Contador now leads Valverde by 31 seconds with Froome in third at 1:20 and Rodriguez at the same time.

There was very little to separate Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. All three tried to break their shackles on the final climb of the stage but as the road settled near the crest of the summit the trio could only be separated by a late sprint for the line.

Contador was perhaps the most aggressive of the three, attacking several times as he looked to drop his two shadows. Valverde learned his lesson from stage 14 and took a more conservative approach, while Rodriguez used his Katusha team to soften up the opposition before launching one severe test that almost cracked Contador well before the line.

However, as the dust settles atop the Lagos de Covadonga the Spanish trio may wonder if they could have put more time into Froome, who at one stage was forced to come back from an almost 30-second deficit.

How it unfolded

As for Niemiec, he has provided Lampre with their second stage win of this year’s race after Winner Anacona won in the race’s first week. It was Niemiec’s perseverance as much as his strength that saw him through though after he had been forced to chase and then work with Orica-GreenEdge’s Cameron Meyer. The pair had joined forces with John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano), Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) early in the stage and created a gap in excess of 10 minutes at one point.

That gap inevitably began to topple as Movistar, Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo set about organising a chase but even at the foot of the Puerto del Torno the leaders still had a relatively intact lead.

It would have been easy to expect hostilities to arrive once the race hit the final climb but instead they began at the bottom of the Puerto del Torno. The rain had started to fall and the temperatures had dropped. With fog encircling the peloton Movistar muscled their way to the front and immediately started to ratchet up the pace. The effects were immediate with the peloton reduced to less then 60, then 50, and then 40 riders.

At the back of the peloton there was panic for Garmin-Sharp. Dan Martin, who had started the day as a favourite for the stage, appeared to crash. His teammates huddled around him and it looked as though the Irishman was handed a teammates bike. Up ahead Movistar’s pace was relentless as the peloton shrunk to less than 30 riders with still over thirty kilometres remaining.

By the time Martin and his Garmin chain gang has crested the summit they were well over a minute down, with a testing and wet descent to come.

Even Samuel Sanchez, widely regarded as one of the best riders on the world when it comes to descending at speed, appeared to struggle, with his back wheel slipping out around a number of corners. Castroviejo rider faired far worse and by the time the motorbike cameras had caught up the rider with half-way down a ravine, his bike still in the middle of the road. He was able to get to his feet up there would be no easing in pace until the peloton had reached the final valley before the climb.

It gave Martin the welcome chance to regain contact and as the remnants of the field started the final climb the leading climb – minus Degenkolb – had four minutes of their lead remaining.

Meyer’s acceleration was too strong for the rest of the group but he was soon joined by Niemiec, the pair sharing the pace as the gradient began to tilt upwards.

Back down the climb and the initial sorting had begun. Warren Barguil initiated the action with the first of many accelerations. Rodriguez moved his first piece on the board, posting Caruso out to mark the Frenchman as Contador's teammates began to slip backwards.

Barguil’s second attack had more venom but again he was reeled back as Froome took up his customary position as the last man in the GC group.

Katusha were far from done though, this time sending out both Moreno and Caruso with the ever eager Barguil.

It was Rodriguez who brought the trio back though with 6.3km to go before Contador unleashed his first attack. He was quickly marked by the Katusha leader, Valverde and a battling Martin.

Froome was losing ground and Contador – constantly looking for the Sky rider’s presence – jumped again. This time only Valverde and Rodriguez could match him. But there was no cohesion, no urgency, and no realisation that they were allowing a former Tour winner to remain a threat.

Contador, perhaps out of frustration, attacked again as up the road Niemiec soloed clear. Froome was slipping at this point, 15 seconds down as Barguil and Aru made contact with Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. Again there was a further regrouping with Froome, Martin and Uran among the weary Contador group.

With every surge in pace Froome was losing ground and with 3km to go the elastic finally snapped as Contador accelerated with Rodriguez and Valverde once again in tow.

As the road eased Froome came close – once more – to regaining contact. However Rodriguez’s late attack and the sprint for the line ended the Sky rider’s hopes. Yet this Vuelta is far from over.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida4:11:09
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:28
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:44
9Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:00
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
13Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:01
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:14
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:15
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:43
24José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:50
25Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:56
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:01
28Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:03
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
30Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:07
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:36
33Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:39
34Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:32
35Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:10:48
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:11:14
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:11:15
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:50
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:56
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:26
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:31
46Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:47
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:19:28
56Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
58Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:21:47
59Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:11
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
64Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
66Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
69Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
70Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:59
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:25
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
76Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:32
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:34
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:24:44
79George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:27:44
80Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:46
82Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
83Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:02
84Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:29:58
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
88Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
90Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
97Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
99Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
100Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
104Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
105Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
106Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
107Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
108Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
109Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
110Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
111Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
113Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
119Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
120Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
123Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
128Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
130Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
133Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
134Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
137Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
139Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
140Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
141Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
142Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
144Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
146Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
149Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
152Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
153Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
154Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
157Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
158Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
160Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
161Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
162Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
166Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
167Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
168Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
169Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
170Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
172Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
173David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
174Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
175Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:30:38
DNFLloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJulian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
3Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo14
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp9
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano8
9Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha4
13Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team3
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky2
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha6
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:35:39
2Tinkoff - Saxo0:06:51
3Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09:23
4Team SKY0:10:39
5Astana Pro Team0:11:40
6Movistar Team0:12:58
7Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:16:40
8Orica GreenEdge0:24:30
9Lampre - Merida0:25:28
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:49
11BMC Racing Team0:27:55
12Garmin Sharp0:31:17
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:53
14Team Giant - Shimano0:44:54
15Team Europcar0:46:05
16Lotto Belisol0:47:52
17Trek Factory Racing0:51:31
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:30
19MTN - Qhubeka1:02:45
20AG2R La Mondiale1:07:45
21IAM Cycling1:14:08
22FDJ.fr1:14:31

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo58:31:35
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:20
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
6Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:57
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:04:55
8Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:11
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:36
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:06:49
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:14
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:41
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:15
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:10:34
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:15
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:04
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:11
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:15:33
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:15:54
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:02
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:05
24Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:21:48
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:37
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:25
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:27:31
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:33:16
29Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:37:23
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:38:24
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:40:05
32Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:26
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:43:13
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:42
35Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:22
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:48:51
37Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:18
38Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:19
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:32
40Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:39
41Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:58:19
42Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:30
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:05
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:23
45Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team1:01:32
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:34
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:04:23
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:05:55
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:05:57
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:06:17
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:55
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:08:38
53Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar1:13:16
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:15:24
55Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:17:07
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:17:34
57Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:45
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:41
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:39
60Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:21:26
61Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:22:18
62Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:22:53
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano1:23:45
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:09
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling1:26:34
66Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp1:28:04
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:03
68Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:34:20
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:37
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:35:26
71Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:35:58
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:37:32
73Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:37:33
74Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:38:17
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:38:40
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:39:53
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:40:39
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:41:38
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:42:33
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:43:29
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:44:11
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:44:30
83Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:44:41
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:45:06
85Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:39
86Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:45:48
87Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:02
88George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale1:53:11
89Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:53:44
90Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp1:54:06
91Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:54:13
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:55:02
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:56:25
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:57:10
95Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:00:21
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:00:32
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:00:59
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:01:28
99Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp2:02:01
100Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:02:24
101Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:04:58
102Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2:05:55
103Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:08:59
104Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:09:17
105Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:09:42
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:10:51
107Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:10:59
108Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2:11:06
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:11:29
110Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:11:36
111Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:11:39
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:13:37
113Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:14:26
114Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:14:37
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:14:38
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:14:55
117Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:14:57
118Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha2:15:12
119Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:15:24
120Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:16:09
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:16:43
122Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:17:07
123Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:46
124Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling2:18:17
125Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:46
126Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:19:15
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:19:20
128Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:20:45
129Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:21:20
130Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:21:26
131Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:23:53
132Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2:24:07
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:24:29
134Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:24:53
135Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing2:25:21
136John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:25:38
137Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:27:55
138Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:30:08
139Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:30:41
140Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol2:33:04
141Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2:34:57
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:29
143Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2:36:50
144Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:37:13
145Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale2:37:14
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge2:39:06
147Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp2:40:00
148Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol2:41:52
149Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:58
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:42:20
151David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp2:44:44
152Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2:45:43
153Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale2:46:05
154Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2:48:21
155Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling2:49:35
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:51:47
157Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:52:56
158Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling2:53:05
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:53:07
160Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar2:53:53
161Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:54:11
162Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale2:54:49
163Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:01:40
164Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:01:44
165Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:01:58
166Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:05:16
167Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:05:48
168Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:05:54
169Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:05:59
170Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar3:06:06
171Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:06:28
172Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:10:10
173Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:13:59
174Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3:28:05
175Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:34:48
176Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:36:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano124pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team100
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo83
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha77
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky75
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge73
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp67
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp49
10Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team46
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing42
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits40
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha36
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team35
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale33
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
19Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team31
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida29
21Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
22Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
23Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling28
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale27
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team25
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
27Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol20
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
32Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar19
33Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano17
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
38Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
41Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
44Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
46Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
47Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
49Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
50Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
52David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
54Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky11
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
57Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
58Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
59Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky9
60Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge9
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol8
63Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka7
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
65Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing7
67Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
69Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
73Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
74Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
75Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
77Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
80Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
82Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
84Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
85Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
86Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar3
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
88Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
89Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr2
90Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
92Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
93José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
94Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
95Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
96Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
98Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
100Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA26
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida20
4Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
5Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo13
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha12
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
12Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
13Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
17Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol5
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
24Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
25Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge3
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
33Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
34Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
35Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
41Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
42Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
43Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha18
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky23
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida39
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida44
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp45
9Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team62
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo64
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha87
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar104
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka109
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol127
15Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team128
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team131
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale131
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA132
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing142
20Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team145
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol147
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA151
23Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka155
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar157
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka159
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team159
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar160
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida167
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka172
30Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA176
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky188
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida190
33Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida192
34Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol196
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing200
36Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team205
37Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA212
38Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge274
39Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka294
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar294

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha175:21:40
2Movistar Team0:11:50
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:22:32
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:22:55
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:24:34
6Astana Pro Team0:27:45
7Team SKY0:38:21
8BMC Racing Team0:48:02
9Garmin Sharp0:50:12
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:14
11Lampre - Merida1:01:49
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:18:54
13Lotto Belisol1:27:58
14Team Giant - Shimano1:53:47
15MTN - Qhubeka2:01:43
16Orica GreenEdge2:12:33
17Team Europcar2:13:16
18Trek Factory Racing2:27:37
19Cannondale Pro Cycling2:46:31
20AG2R La Mondiale3:10:32
21FDJ.fr3:45:30
22IAM Cycling5:06:49

