Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) hung on to claim stage 15 of the Vuelta a España atop Lagos de Covadonga. The Polish rider survived from the early break to hold off the overall race favourites with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finishing second and third.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished fourth but conceded precious time to his two main Spanish rivals. For Chris Froome (Team Sky) it was another day of yo-yoing off the back but the former Tour de France winner limited his losses and finished seven seconds behind Contador.

Contador now leads Valverde by 31 seconds with Froome in third at 1:20 and Rodriguez at the same time.

There was very little to separate Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. All three tried to break their shackles on the final climb of the stage but as the road settled near the crest of the summit the trio could only be separated by a late sprint for the line.

Contador was perhaps the most aggressive of the three, attacking several times as he looked to drop his two shadows. Valverde learned his lesson from stage 14 and took a more conservative approach, while Rodriguez used his Katusha team to soften up the opposition before launching one severe test that almost cracked Contador well before the line.

However, as the dust settles atop the Lagos de Covadonga the Spanish trio may wonder if they could have put more time into Froome, who at one stage was forced to come back from an almost 30-second deficit.

How it unfolded

As for Niemiec, he has provided Lampre with their second stage win of this year’s race after Winner Anacona won in the race’s first week. It was Niemiec’s perseverance as much as his strength that saw him through though after he had been forced to chase and then work with Orica-GreenEdge’s Cameron Meyer. The pair had joined forces with John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano), Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) early in the stage and created a gap in excess of 10 minutes at one point.

That gap inevitably began to topple as Movistar, Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo set about organising a chase but even at the foot of the Puerto del Torno the leaders still had a relatively intact lead.

It would have been easy to expect hostilities to arrive once the race hit the final climb but instead they began at the bottom of the Puerto del Torno. The rain had started to fall and the temperatures had dropped. With fog encircling the peloton Movistar muscled their way to the front and immediately started to ratchet up the pace. The effects were immediate with the peloton reduced to less then 60, then 50, and then 40 riders.

At the back of the peloton there was panic for Garmin-Sharp. Dan Martin, who had started the day as a favourite for the stage, appeared to crash. His teammates huddled around him and it looked as though the Irishman was handed a teammates bike. Up ahead Movistar’s pace was relentless as the peloton shrunk to less than 30 riders with still over thirty kilometres remaining.

By the time Martin and his Garmin chain gang has crested the summit they were well over a minute down, with a testing and wet descent to come.

Even Samuel Sanchez, widely regarded as one of the best riders on the world when it comes to descending at speed, appeared to struggle, with his back wheel slipping out around a number of corners. Castroviejo rider faired far worse and by the time the motorbike cameras had caught up the rider with half-way down a ravine, his bike still in the middle of the road. He was able to get to his feet up there would be no easing in pace until the peloton had reached the final valley before the climb.

It gave Martin the welcome chance to regain contact and as the remnants of the field started the final climb the leading climb – minus Degenkolb – had four minutes of their lead remaining.

Meyer’s acceleration was too strong for the rest of the group but he was soon joined by Niemiec, the pair sharing the pace as the gradient began to tilt upwards.

Back down the climb and the initial sorting had begun. Warren Barguil initiated the action with the first of many accelerations. Rodriguez moved his first piece on the board, posting Caruso out to mark the Frenchman as Contador's teammates began to slip backwards.

Barguil’s second attack had more venom but again he was reeled back as Froome took up his customary position as the last man in the GC group.

Katusha were far from done though, this time sending out both Moreno and Caruso with the ever eager Barguil.

It was Rodriguez who brought the trio back though with 6.3km to go before Contador unleashed his first attack. He was quickly marked by the Katusha leader, Valverde and a battling Martin.

Froome was losing ground and Contador – constantly looking for the Sky rider’s presence – jumped again. This time only Valverde and Rodriguez could match him. But there was no cohesion, no urgency, and no realisation that they were allowing a former Tour winner to remain a threat.

Contador, perhaps out of frustration, attacked again as up the road Niemiec soloed clear. Froome was slipping at this point, 15 seconds down as Barguil and Aru made contact with Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez. Again there was a further regrouping with Froome, Martin and Uran among the weary Contador group.

With every surge in pace Froome was losing ground and with 3km to go the elastic finally snapped as Contador accelerated with Rodriguez and Valverde once again in tow.

As the road eased Froome came close – once more – to regaining contact. However Rodriguez’s late attack and the sprint for the line ended the Sky rider’s hopes. Yet this Vuelta is far from over.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 4:11:09 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:28 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:44 9 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:00 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:01 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:14 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:15 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:43 24 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 25 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:56 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:01 28 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:03 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 30 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:07 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:36 33 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:39 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:32 35 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:10:48 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:11:14 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:15 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:50 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:56 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:26 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:31 46 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:34 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:47 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:19:28 56 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:47 59 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:11 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:59 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:25 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 76 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:32 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:34 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:44 79 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:27:44 80 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:46 82 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 83 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:02 84 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:58 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 88 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 90 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 97 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 99 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 104 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 106 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 108 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 109 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 111 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 113 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 119 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 123 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 128 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 129 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 133 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 134 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 137 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 140 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 141 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 142 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 144 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 146 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 149 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 152 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 153 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 154 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 157 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 158 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 162 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 166 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 168 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 169 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 170 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 173 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 174 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:38 DNF Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 9 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 13 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 2 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:35:39 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:06:51 3 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09:23 4 Team SKY 0:10:39 5 Astana Pro Team 0:11:40 6 Movistar Team 0:12:58 7 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:16:40 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:24:30 9 Lampre - Merida 0:25:28 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:49 11 BMC Racing Team 0:27:55 12 Garmin Sharp 0:31:17 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:53 14 Team Giant - Shimano 0:44:54 15 Team Europcar 0:46:05 16 Lotto Belisol 0:47:52 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:51:31 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:30 19 MTN - Qhubeka 1:02:45 20 AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:45 21 IAM Cycling 1:14:08 22 FDJ.fr 1:14:31

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 58:31:35 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:20 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 6 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:57 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:04:55 8 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:36 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:49 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:14 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:41 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:15 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:34 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:15 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:04 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:11 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:15:33 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:15:54 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:02 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:05 24 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:48 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:37 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:25 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:27:31 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:33:16 29 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:37:23 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:38:24 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:40:05 32 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:26 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:43:13 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:42 35 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:22 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:48:51 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:18 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:19 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:32 40 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:39 41 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:19 42 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:30 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:05 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:23 45 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 1:01:32 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:34 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:04:23 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:05:55 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:05:57 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:06:17 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:55 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:08:38 53 Maxime Medrel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:13:16 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:15:24 55 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:17:07 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:17:34 57 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:45 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:41 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:39 60 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:21:26 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:18 62 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:22:53 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 1:23:45 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:09 65 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 1:26:34 66 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:28:04 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:03 68 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:34:20 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:37 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:35:26 71 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:35:58 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:37:32 73 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:37:33 74 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:17 75 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:40 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:39:53 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:40:39 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:41:38 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:42:33 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:43:29 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:44:11 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:44:30 83 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:44:41 84 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:45:06 85 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:39 86 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:45:48 87 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:02 88 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 1:53:11 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:53:44 90 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 1:54:06 91 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:54:13 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:55:02 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:56:25 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:57:10 95 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:00:21 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:00:32 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:00:59 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:01:28 99 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:02:01 100 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:02:24 101 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:04:58 102 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2:05:55 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:08:59 104 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:09:17 105 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:09:42 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:10:51 107 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:10:59 108 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2:11:06 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:11:29 110 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:11:36 111 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:11:39 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:13:37 113 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:14:26 114 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:14:37 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:14:38 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:14:55 117 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:14:57 118 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 2:15:12 119 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:15:24 120 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:16:09 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:16:43 122 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:17:07 123 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:46 124 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:18:17 125 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:46 126 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:19:15 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:19:20 128 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:20:45 129 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:21:20 130 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:21:26 131 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:23:53 132 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:24:07 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:24:29 134 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:24:53 135 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 2:25:21 136 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:25:38 137 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:27:55 138 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:30:08 139 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:30:41 140 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 2:33:04 141 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2:34:57 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:29 143 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2:36:50 144 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:37:13 145 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 2:37:14 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 2:39:06 147 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 2:40:00 148 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2:41:52 149 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:41:58 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:42:20 151 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 2:44:44 152 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2:45:43 153 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 2:46:05 154 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2:48:21 155 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:49:35 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:51:47 157 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:52:56 158 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:53:05 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:53:07 160 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 2:53:53 161 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:54:11 162 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 2:54:49 163 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:01:40 164 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:01:44 165 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:01:58 166 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:05:16 167 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:05:48 168 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:05:54 169 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:05:59 170 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 3:06:06 171 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:06:28 172 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:10:10 173 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:13:59 174 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3:28:05 175 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:34:48 176 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:36:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 124 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 100 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 77 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 75 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 67 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 49 10 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 42 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 36 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 33 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 19 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 29 21 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 22 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 23 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 28 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 27 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 20 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 32 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 19 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 34 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 17 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 38 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 44 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 46 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 47 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 49 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 50 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 52 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 54 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 11 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 57 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 58 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 59 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 9 60 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 9 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 8 63 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 7 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 65 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 67 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 69 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 73 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 74 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 77 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 80 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 82 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 84 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 85 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 86 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 3 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 88 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 89 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 90 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 92 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 93 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 94 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 95 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 98 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 100 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 20 4 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 5 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 7 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 12 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 12 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 13 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 17 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 5 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 24 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 25 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 3 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 33 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 34 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 35 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 41 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 42 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 18 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 39 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 44 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 45 9 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 62 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 87 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 104 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 109 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 15 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 128 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 142 20 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 145 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 147 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 23 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 157 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 159 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 160 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 167 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 172 30 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 188 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 192 34 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 196 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 200 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 205 37 Francisco Javier Aramendia Llorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 212 38 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 274 39 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 294 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 294