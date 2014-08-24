Image 1 of 134 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) feeling sore after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) post-crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) crashes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 134 The peloton under Andalusian skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 134 A sculpture keeps the peloton entertained on the road to San Fernando (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 134 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 134 The Tinkoff-Saxo team showing off its Sportful bidon vest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 134 There must have been some thirsty Tinkoff-Saxo riders today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 134 Two Tinkoff-Saxo riders with their bidon vests on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 134 Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 134 Ever wondered how the riders put these on? Here's how (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 134 The podium hostesses getting ready (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 134 La Vuelta... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 134 The podium hostesses checking their make up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 134 The peloton on its way to San Fernando (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 134 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 134 Robert Wagner (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 134 Giant-Shimano were hoping John Degenkolb would grab the stage win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 134 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) on the front of the main bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 134 Plenty of fans came out to watch the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 134 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 134 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) spent just one day in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni wins stage to of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 134 A silhouette of the fans watching from a bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 134 Katusha in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 134 British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 134 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 134 The peloton passes through Vejer de la Frontera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 134 Vejer de la Frontera on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 134 Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 134 There were big crowds in Vejer de la Frontera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 134 The peloton in Vejer de la Frontera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 134 Movistar's Andrey Amador in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 134 Movistar's Alejandro Valverde in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 134 Double celebration for FDJ of Nacer Bouhanni's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 134 Début Vuelta stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) thumps his chest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) mid-crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 134 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Jerome Cousin (Movistar) coner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) pulling a face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 134 Dan Craven (Eurocpar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 134 Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 134 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprinting to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) about to raise his arms in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 134 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 134 A triio of Belgians: Jurgen van den Broeck, Tom Boonen and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 134 The riders on their way to San Fernando (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 134 A different kind of Wind turbine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 134 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 134 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) loads up on bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 134 Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 134 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) collecting bidons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 134 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) changes his shoes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 134 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 134 Vincent Jérôme collecing bottles from the Europcar car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) looking calm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 134 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 134 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 134 A handsake symbolising the celebration of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) winning today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with teamamte Laurent Mangel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with a teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) with his bouquet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 134 Team Europcar riders leave the bus and head out for the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 134 Riders line up to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 134 Kilometre zero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 134 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 134 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 134 Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 134 Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 134 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) leading the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 134 Romain Hardy (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 134 Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 134 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 134 Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 134 Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 134 Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took over the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in back in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) collects his 24th Vuelta leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 134 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) in the climber's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 134 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) in the combination jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 134 Sticky bottle for Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 134 More Wind turbines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 134 Wind turbines scatter the landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 134 Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 134 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets the press after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 134 The peloton races to the finish line in San Fernando (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) gets a perfect lead out from his teammates to win stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) salutes victory in San Fernando (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claims stage 2 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 134 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 134 Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 134 Nathan Haas (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 134 Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 134 Nacer Bouhanni lets out a shout as he crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 134 Rigoberto Uran makes his way to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 134 Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 134 Peter Sagan gets a quick pre-stage coffee (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 134 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 116 of 134 Oscar Gatto has a few words with press officer Paolo Barbieri (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 117 of 134 Alberto Contador was happy to make it through the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 118 of 134 Matteo Pelucchi was hoping for a victory on stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 119 of 134 Whistle while you work, David Millar waits to sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 120 of 134 A crowd begins to form around the Tinkoff-Saxo bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 121 of 134 Teammates Jesus Hernandez and Sergio Paulhino talk at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 122 of 134 Thumbs up from Paolo Tiralongo and Astana's bus driver (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 123 of 134 Joaquim Rodríguez signs a few autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 124 of 134 Fabio Aru with team manager Giuseppe Martinelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 125 of 134 Asrana wait for the start in their team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 126 of 134 Paolo Longo Borhini and Maciej Bodnar relax in the team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 127 of 134 Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 128 of 134 The beard himself Dan Craven (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 129 of 134 Andrea Guardini was in good spirits at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 130 of 134 A kast minute dash to sign on makes for a very illustrious queue to sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 131 of 134 Chris Froome gives a few fans some autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 132 of 134 Alberto Contador was a popular man at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 133 of 134 Nairo Quintana signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 134 of 134 Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ.fr's Nacer Bouhanni moved into double figures for victories this season in impressive style on Sunday, as he claimed his win number 10 of 2014 with a finely timed bunch sprint triumph in the Vuelta a España's first mass-start during the second stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved into the red leader's jersey.

Related Articles Bouhanni dominant in opening sprint at Vuelta a España

Bouhanni's rapidly rising status as a top sprinter had already been fully confirmed in 2014 thanks to his trio of Giro stage wins and points jersey. But at San Fernando in August four months later, he was in no mood to give his rivals any room for maneuver, either, gliding to the very front of the strungout pack behind his leadout man Geoffrey Soupe in the final kilometre then outpowering Germany’s John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) by over a bikelength.

“I had done well in the Eneco Tour, taking the only bunch sprint there, so I knew I was in good shape,” Bouhanni - who has signed for Cofidis after a controversial non-selection by current team FDJ.fr for the Tour this year - said afterwards.

"We worked very hard for this," he said. "The last moment we were in a great position. It's a great day for me and for my whole team. We have to take our chances when we can. Each time I have a chance to win, I will take it. Maybe I can win a couple stages. Maybe I will give myself the goal of taking the points jersey."

It had been no easy sprint, either. A fast final hour dash across the saltmarshes outside the provincial capital, Cadiz, had most of the favourites edging close to the front to try and stay out of trouble and avoid any echelons. Then even when the fears of crosswinds on the ultra-exposed route faded as they reached Cadiz satellite seaport of San Fernando, the road width and direction still changed constantly in the last kilometres.

There were, in fact, no splits and only one major crash - Trek Factory’s Fabio Felline coming off the worst, although he could continue - to contend with, but the tense racing made for a high-speed finale nonetheless. Bouhanni, though, had been perfectly at home in the no holds-barred bunch sprints of the Giro in May and the comparatively mild last kilometre sparring at the Vuelta five months later proved no problem to handle for the former boxer.

The earlier part of the day's racing had followed the unwritten script of a bunch sprint stage down to the final page, with a day-long break reeled in some 16 kilometres from the line before the sprinters teams upped the pace still further to ensure there were no last-minute attacks.

Garmin-Sharp’s Nathan Haas benefited the most from the lone day-long attack, clinching the first King of the Mountains jersey on the oddly named third category ascent of Alto de la Cabrito - the little goat’s climb - in the early kilometres. Haas then quickly dropped back, leaving Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Jacques Van Rensburg, Valerio Conti (Lampre) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) to gain five minutes advantage on the exposed coast road that first wound its way through Tarifa, Spain’s most southerly point and then northwestwards towards the finish at San Fernando.

Lampre had been best placed of the breakaways' respective squads in the team time trial, taking ninth. So Conti - bearing the number one dossard that indicated he was the last-minute replacement for defending champion and teammate Chris Horner - had the honour of being race leader on the road for several hours.

But team time trial winners Movistar had no intention of letting Conti or the break gain more than a symbolic advantage that could be easily flattened. And even if Valverde taking over as race leader from Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo after stage 2 was unexpected, the rest of the day’s produced no surprises for the Spanish WorldTour squad.

Monday’s rolling stage and complex finale will be a harder affair altogether for Movistar, whilst for the sprinters opportunities are sparse in this year’s Vuelta. The next - perhaps - will come at Albacete on stage 8. However, in just one day, Bouhanni has already established that he is the fastman to beat.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:01:30 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 32 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 37 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 50 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 51 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 57 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 59 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 61 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 64 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 67 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 68 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 70 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 71 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 82 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 84 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 86 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 87 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 88 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 104 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 108 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 110 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 112 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 113 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 114 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 115 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 116 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 117 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 118 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 120 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 123 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 126 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:22 131 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 132 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 133 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 134 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 135 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 138 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 139 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 142 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 144 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 147 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 149 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 155 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 158 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 160 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 162 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 163 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 164 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 165 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:50 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:52 167 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:54 168 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 169 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:57 170 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 171 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 173 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 174 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 175 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 176 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:02 177 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 178 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 179 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:15 180 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:17 182 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 184 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 185 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 186 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 187 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 188 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 189 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 190 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:04 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:21 192 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:01:04 193 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 194 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:42 195 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:17 196 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:22 197 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:25 198 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12:04:30 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Movistar Team 7 Team SKY 8 Astana Pro Team 9 FDJ.fr 10 Orica GreenEdge 11 Lampre - Merida 12 Lotto Belisol 13 MTN - Qhubeka 14 Team Europcar 15 Garmin Sharp 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Team Giant - Shimano 18 Team Katusha 19 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 21 Tinkoff - Saxo 22 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:15:43 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:06 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 13 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 17 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 21 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:10 24 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:11 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:12 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 49 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 52 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 54 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 56 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 58 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 62 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 67 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:00:31 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 70 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 76 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:38 77 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 78 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 79 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 81 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 82 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 84 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 85 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 86 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 87 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 88 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 91 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 94 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 95 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:48 101 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 104 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 105 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 106 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 107 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:50 108 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 109 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 117 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:54 118 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:56 119 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 120 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 122 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 123 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:00 124 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:03 126 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 130 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 131 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:07 135 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 136 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 137 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 139 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:10 140 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 141 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 143 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 144 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 145 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:12 146 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 147 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:13 148 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 149 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 151 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 152 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 153 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 156 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 157 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:25 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:26 159 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 160 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 161 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 162 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 163 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:33 164 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 165 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:42 166 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 168 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 169 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:01:45 170 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 171 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 172 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 173 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 174 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 175 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 176 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 177 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 178 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:00 179 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 180 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 181 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:09 182 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:10 183 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:12 184 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:16 185 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:17 186 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20 187 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:02:21 188 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:22 189 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:27 190 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:35 191 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:37 192 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:51 193 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:03 194 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:12 195 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:15 196 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 197 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:04:35 198 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 10 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 16 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 17 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 2 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 19 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 pts