Trending

Vuelta a España: Bouhanni wins in San Fernando

Valverde moves into the red leader's jersey

Image 1 of 134

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 134

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) feeling sore after crashing

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) feeling sore after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 134

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) post-crash

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) post-crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 134

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) crashes

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) crashes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 134

The peloton under Andalusian skies

The peloton under Andalusian skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 134

A sculpture keeps the peloton entertained on the road to San Fernando

A sculpture keeps the peloton entertained on the road to San Fernando
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 134

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on bidon duty

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on bidon duty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 134

The Tinkoff-Saxo team showing off its Sportful bidon vest

The Tinkoff-Saxo team showing off its Sportful bidon vest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 134

There must have been some thirsty Tinkoff-Saxo riders today

There must have been some thirsty Tinkoff-Saxo riders today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 134

Two Tinkoff-Saxo riders with their bidon vests on

Two Tinkoff-Saxo riders with their bidon vests on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 134

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 134

Ever wondered how the riders put these on? Here's how

Ever wondered how the riders put these on? Here's how
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 134

The podium hostesses getting ready

The podium hostesses getting ready
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 134

La Vuelta...

La Vuelta...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 134

The podium hostesses checking their make up

The podium hostesses checking their make up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 134

The peloton on its way to San Fernando

The peloton on its way to San Fernando
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 134

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 134

Robert Wagner (Belkin)

Robert Wagner (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 134

Giant-Shimano were hoping John Degenkolb would grab the stage win today

Giant-Shimano were hoping John Degenkolb would grab the stage win today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 134

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) on the front of the main bunch

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) on the front of the main bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 134

Plenty of fans came out to watch the race today

Plenty of fans came out to watch the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 134

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 134

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gets out of the saddle

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 134

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) spent just one day in the red leader's jersey

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) spent just one day in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage to of the Vuelta a Espana

Nacer Bouhanni wins stage to of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 134

A silhouette of the fans watching from a bridge

A silhouette of the fans watching from a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 134

Katusha in the peloton

Katusha in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 134

British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 134

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 134

The peloton passes through Vejer de la Frontera

The peloton passes through Vejer de la Frontera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 134

Vejer de la Frontera on display

Vejer de la Frontera on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 134

Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) leading the breakaway

Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 134

There were big crowds in Vejer de la Frontera

There were big crowds in Vejer de la Frontera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 134

The peloton in Vejer de la Frontera

The peloton in Vejer de la Frontera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 134

Movistar's Andrey Amador in the polka dot jersey

Movistar's Andrey Amador in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 134

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde in the green jersey

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 134

Double celebration for FDJ of Nacer Bouhanni's win

Double celebration for FDJ of Nacer Bouhanni's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 134

Début Vuelta stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Début Vuelta stage win for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates the win

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) thumps his chest

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) thumps his chest
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 134

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) mid-crash

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) mid-crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 134

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Jerome Cousin (Movistar) coner

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Jerome Cousin (Movistar) coner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 134

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) pulling a face

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) pulling a face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 134

Dan Craven (Eurocpar)

Dan Craven (Eurocpar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 134

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 134

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprinting to victory

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) about to raise his arms in celebration

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) about to raise his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 134

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 134

A triio of Belgians: Jurgen van den Broeck, Tom Boonen and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

A triio of Belgians: Jurgen van den Broeck, Tom Boonen and Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 134

The riders on their way to San Fernando

The riders on their way to San Fernando
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 134

A different kind of Wind turbine

A different kind of Wind turbine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 134

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 134

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) loads up on bidons

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) loads up on bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 134

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 134

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) collecting bidons

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) collecting bidons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 134

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 134

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) changes his shoes

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) changes his shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 134

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 134

Vincent Jérôme collecing bottles from the Europcar car

Vincent Jérôme collecing bottles from the Europcar car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 134

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 134

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) looking calm

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) looking calm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 134

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 134

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after the stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 134

A handsake symbolising the celebration of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) winning today

A handsake symbolising the celebration of Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) winning today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with teamamte Laurent Mangel

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with teamamte Laurent Mangel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with a teammate

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates with a teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) with his bouquet

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) with his bouquet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprays the champagne

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 134

Team Europcar riders leave the bus and head out for the start of the stage

Team Europcar riders leave the bus and head out for the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 134

Riders line up to sign on

Riders line up to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 134

Kilometre zero

Kilometre zero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 134

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 134

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 134

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)

Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 134

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 134

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) leading the break

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 134

Romain Hardy (Cofidis)

Romain Hardy (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 134

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)

Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 134

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 134

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 134

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 134

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took over the race lead

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took over the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in back in red

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in back in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) collects his 24th Vuelta leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) collects his 24th Vuelta leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 134

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) in the climber's jersey

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 134

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) in the combination jersey

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) in the combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the green jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 134

Sticky bottle for Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)

Sticky bottle for Vincent Jérôme (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 134

More Wind turbines

More Wind turbines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 134

Wind turbines scatter the landscape

Wind turbines scatter the landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 134

Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack

Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 134

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets the press after stage 2

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) meets the press after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 134

The peloton races to the finish line in San Fernando

The peloton races to the finish line in San Fernando
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) gets a perfect lead out from his teammates to win stage 2

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) gets a perfect lead out from his teammates to win stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) salutes victory in San Fernando

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) salutes victory in San Fernando
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claims stage 2 at the Vuelta

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) claims stage 2 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the overall lead

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moves into the overall lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 134

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 134

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 134

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 134

Nathan Haas (Garmin - Sharp)

Nathan Haas (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 134

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni

Stage winner Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 134

Nacer Bouhanni lets out a shout as he crosses the line

Nacer Bouhanni lets out a shout as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 134

Rigoberto Uran makes his way to the start

Rigoberto Uran makes his way to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 134

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 134

Peter Sagan gets a quick pre-stage coffee

Peter Sagan gets a quick pre-stage coffee
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 134

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 134

Oscar Gatto has a few words with press officer Paolo Barbieri

Oscar Gatto has a few words with press officer Paolo Barbieri
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 134

Alberto Contador was happy to make it through the team time trial

Alberto Contador was happy to make it through the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 134

Matteo Pelucchi was hoping for a victory on stage two

Matteo Pelucchi was hoping for a victory on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 134

Whistle while you work, David Millar waits to sign on

Whistle while you work, David Millar waits to sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 134

A crowd begins to form around the Tinkoff-Saxo bus

A crowd begins to form around the Tinkoff-Saxo bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 134

Teammates Jesus Hernandez and Sergio Paulhino talk at the start

Teammates Jesus Hernandez and Sergio Paulhino talk at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 134

Thumbs up from Paolo Tiralongo and Astana's bus driver

Thumbs up from Paolo Tiralongo and Astana's bus driver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 134

Joaquim Rodríguez signs a few autographs

Joaquim Rodríguez signs a few autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 124 of 134

Fabio Aru with team manager Giuseppe Martinelli

Fabio Aru with team manager Giuseppe Martinelli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 125 of 134

Asrana wait for the start in their team bus

Asrana wait for the start in their team bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 126 of 134

Paolo Longo Borhini and Maciej Bodnar relax in the team bus

Paolo Longo Borhini and Maciej Bodnar relax in the team bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 127 of 134

Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo

Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 128 of 134

The beard himself Dan Craven

The beard himself Dan Craven
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 129 of 134

Andrea Guardini was in good spirits at the start

Andrea Guardini was in good spirits at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 130 of 134

A kast minute dash to sign on makes for a very illustrious queue to sign on

A kast minute dash to sign on makes for a very illustrious queue to sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 131 of 134

Chris Froome gives a few fans some autographs

Chris Froome gives a few fans some autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 132 of 134

Alberto Contador was a popular man at the start

Alberto Contador was a popular man at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 133 of 134

Nairo Quintana signs on

Nairo Quintana signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 134 of 134

Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey

Alejandro Valverde in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

FDJ.fr's Nacer Bouhanni moved into double figures for victories this season in impressive style on Sunday, as he claimed his win number 10 of 2014 with a finely timed bunch sprint triumph in the Vuelta a España's first mass-start during the second stage. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved into the red leader's jersey.

Related Articles

Bouhanni dominant in opening sprint at Vuelta a España

Bouhanni's rapidly rising status as a top sprinter had already been fully confirmed in 2014 thanks to his trio of Giro stage wins and points jersey. But at San Fernando in August four months later, he was in no mood to give his rivals any room for maneuver, either, gliding to the very front of the strungout pack behind his leadout man Geoffrey Soupe in the final kilometre then outpowering Germany’s John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) by over a bikelength.

“I had done well in the Eneco Tour, taking the only bunch sprint there, so I knew I was in good shape,” Bouhanni - who has signed for Cofidis after a controversial non-selection by current team FDJ.fr for the Tour this year - said afterwards.

"We worked very hard for this," he said. "The last moment we were in a great position. It's a great day for me and for my whole team. We have to take our chances when we can. Each time I have a chance to win, I will take it. Maybe I can win a couple stages. Maybe I will give myself the goal of taking the points jersey."

It had been no easy sprint, either. A fast final hour dash across the saltmarshes outside the provincial capital, Cadiz, had most of the favourites edging close to the front to try and stay out of trouble and avoid any echelons. Then even when the fears of crosswinds on the ultra-exposed route faded as they reached Cadiz satellite seaport of San Fernando, the road width and direction still changed constantly in the last kilometres.

There were, in fact, no splits and only one major crash - Trek Factory’s Fabio Felline coming off the worst, although he could continue - to contend with, but the tense racing made for a high-speed finale nonetheless. Bouhanni, though, had been perfectly at home in the no holds-barred bunch sprints of the Giro in May and the comparatively mild last kilometre sparring at the Vuelta five months later proved no problem to handle for the former boxer.

The earlier part of the day's racing had followed the unwritten script of a bunch sprint stage down to the final page, with a day-long break reeled in some 16 kilometres from the line before the sprinters teams upped the pace still further to ensure there were no last-minute attacks.

Garmin-Sharp’s Nathan Haas benefited the most from the lone day-long attack, clinching the first King of the Mountains jersey on the oddly named third category ascent of Alto de la Cabrito - the little goat’s climb - in the early kilometres. Haas then quickly dropped back, leaving Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Jacques Van Rensburg, Valerio Conti (Lampre) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) to gain five minutes advantage on the exposed coast road that first wound its way through Tarifa, Spain’s most southerly point and then northwestwards towards the finish at San Fernando.

Lampre had been best placed of the breakaways' respective squads in the team time trial, taking ninth. So Conti - bearing the number one dossard that indicated he was the last-minute replacement for defending champion and teammate Chris Horner - had the honour of being race leader on the road for several hours.

But team time trial winners Movistar had no intention of letting Conti or the break gain more than a symbolic advantage that could be easily flattened. And even if Valverde taking over as race leader from Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo after stage 2 was unexpected, the rest of the day’s produced no surprises for the Spanish WorldTour squad.

Monday’s rolling stage and complex finale will be a harder affair altogether for Movistar, whilst for the sprinters opportunities are sparse in this year’s Vuelta. The next - perhaps - will come at Albacete on stage 8. However, in just one day, Bouhanni has already established that he is the fastman to beat.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:01:30
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
32Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
37Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
45Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
50Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
51Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
57Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
59Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
61André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
64Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
67Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
68Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
70Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
71Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
82Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
83Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
84Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
86Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
87Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
88Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
100Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
102Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
104Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
108Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
110Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
112Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
113Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
114Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
115Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
116Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
117Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
118Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
119Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
120Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
123Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
126Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
127Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:22
131Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
132Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
133Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
134Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
135José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
136Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
137Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
138Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
139Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
142Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
144Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
146Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
147Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
149Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
152Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
153Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
155Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
158Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
159Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
160Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
162Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
163Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
164Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
165Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:50
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:52
167Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
168Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:55
169Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:57
170Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
171Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
173Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
174Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
175Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
176Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:02
177Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:04
178Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
179Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:15
180Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
181Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:17
182Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
184Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
185Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
186Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
187Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
188Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
189Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
190Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:04
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:21
192Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:01:04
193Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
194Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:42
195Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:17
196Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:22
197Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:25
198Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:26

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
5Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
13Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling12:04:30
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Movistar Team
7Team SKY
8Astana Pro Team
9FDJ.fr
10Orica GreenEdge
11Lampre - Merida
12Lotto Belisol
13MTN - Qhubeka
14Team Europcar
15Garmin Sharp
16Trek Factory Racing
17Team Giant - Shimano
18Team Katusha
19Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
21Tinkoff - Saxo
22IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:15:43
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
5Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:06
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
13Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
17George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
20Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
21Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:10
24Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:11
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:12
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
47Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
49Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
50Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
52Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
54Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
56José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
58Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
59Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
60Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
62Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:00:31
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
70Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
76Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:38
77Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
78Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
79Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
80Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
81Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:00:40
82Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
84Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
85Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
86André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
87Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
88Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
95Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
101Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
102Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
103Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
104Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
105Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
107Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
108Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
109Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
115Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:54
118Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:56
119Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
120Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
122Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
123Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:00
124Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:03
126Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
127Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
128Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
129Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
130Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
131Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:07
135Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
136Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
137Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
139Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:10
140Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
141Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
142Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
143Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
144Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
145Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
146Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
147Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
148Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
149Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
150Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
151Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
152Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
153Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
154Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
156Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
157Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:25
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:26
159Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
160Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
161Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
162Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
163Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:33
164Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:35
165Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:42
166Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
168Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:44
169David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:01:45
170Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
171Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
172Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
173Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
174Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
175Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
176Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
177Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
178Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
179Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
180Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:07
181Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:09
182Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:10
183Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:12
184Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:02:16
185Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:17
186Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
187Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:02:21
188Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:22
189Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:27
190Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:35
191Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:37
192Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:51
193Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:03
194Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:12
195Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:15
196Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
197Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:04:35
198Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:45

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14
5Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale10
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling6
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
16Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
17Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar2
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1
19Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida102pts

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:18:43
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Orica GreenEdge
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:11
6Team Giant - Shimano0:00:16
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9BMC Racing Team0:00:21
10Lampre - Merida0:00:25
11Team SKY0:00:27
12MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
13Astana Pro Team0:00:30
14Lotto Belisol
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
16Team Katusha0:00:38
17IAM Cycling0:00:40
18Garmin Sharp0:00:41
19FDJ.fr0:00:45
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:51
22Team Europcar0:01:03

Latest on Cyclingnews