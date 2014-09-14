Image 1 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) mobbed by the press after winning the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 116 Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 116 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) was impressive at his first grand tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 116 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) secured the mountain classification jersery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 116 Team owner Oleg Tinkov was very happy with Alberto Contador's win as was Saxo Bank owner Lars Seier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 116 Oleg Tinkov with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium alongiwth Saxo Bank's Lars Seier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 116 The legs of the 2014 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was all in red for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) added another podium to his palmares (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks to see his name inscribed three times on the winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 116 Katusha riders joke around on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 116 Belgian national champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 116 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won four stages and the green sprinters jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) was happy with second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) also won the combination classification award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 116 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) collects his mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 116 Samu Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 116 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 116 Dani Navarro (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 116 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 116 Dani Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 116 Bart De Clercq (Lott0-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 116 Cadel Evans (BMC) is what is likely to be his last ever grand tour time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 116 Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 116 Viva la Vuelta... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 116 It was a night time podium presentation in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 116 Alejandro Valderde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 116 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) at the Santiago De Compostela (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 116 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 116 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 116 A fan jumps for joy while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) cracks a smile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 116 Yaroslav Popovych (Trek) about to start the final time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 116 Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) grabs his team car for some support (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 116 Fabio Aru (Astana) going full gas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 116 Fabio Aru (Astana) clinched fifth place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the last of the day's light (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took no risks on the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) soaks in his third Vuelta win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 116 Katusha claimed the best prize award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) decked out in the traditional pilgrims cape, hat and staff on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 116 The final 2014 Vuelta podium (l-to-r): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with the pilgrams, cape, hat and staff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) didn't need the staff for his knee (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 116 Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the final day time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets into it as he sprays the Cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 116 Bang! Bang! Bang! Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) makes it three Vuelta titles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps on firing that pistol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 116 Katusha enjoy its moment on the podium as the best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in front of the Santiago De Compostela church (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 116 Estonian champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with children on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after winning at the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in Santiago De Compostela (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates Vuelta win number three in Santiago De Compostela (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 116 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the combination classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) did enough to secure third place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 116 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) secured fourth place overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 116 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 116 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the dying afternoon light (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his third Vuelta victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured second place ovearll (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 116 Chris Froome (Team Sky) took time on Alberto Contador but it wasn't enough to claim the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 116 Jose Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 116 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 116 Romain Sicard (Europcar) finished in 13th place on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 116 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 116 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 116 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 116 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 116 Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 116 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) during the final time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 116 Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) during the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 116 Dominik Nerz (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 116 Dominik Nerz (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinches 2014 Vuelta victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 116 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 116 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 116 Joaquim Rodriguez finishes off the Vuelta in fourth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 116 Natnael Berthane (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 116 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 116 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and team boss Oleg Tinkov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 116 Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 116 John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 116 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 116 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 116 Alberto Contador and Chris Froome on the podium of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 116 Heavy rain doused the riders early in the Vuelta time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 111 of 116 Adriano Malori sprints to the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 112 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 116 The final podium of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 116 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 116 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 116 of 116 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar may have missed out on the main prize, but Adriano Malori ensured the Spanish team finished the race in the same triumphant fashion they started it by winning a rain-affected final time trial in Santiago de Compostela. Three weeks on from Movistar’s success in the opening team time trial, the Italian TT specialist finished eight seconds ahead of Trek’s Jesse Sergent, with BMC’s Rohan Dennis another second back in third.

Related Articles Contador claims third Vuelta a España title

Race leader Alberto Contador took no chances on the wet course. After a wheel-spin on the start ramp, the Tinkoff-Saxo leader finished 101st on the night, 1:40 down on Malori, to confirm his third Vuelta victory and sixth Grand Tour success. His final margin over runner-up Chris Froome (Team Sky) was 1:10. Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde ended 1:50 back in third.

Like Sergent, Malori was among the early starters on the 9.7km course and made the best of the conditions on a tricky city centre circuit. Soon after the Italian finished, the heavens opened, drenching the course.

Dennis raced early when the rain came down, and was fastest at the 5km checkpoint. Although he was five seconds quicker than Malori at the check, the Australian had to ease off over the second part of the course. But his caution couldn’t prevent him hitting the deck as he rode over the slippery flagstones leading into the finish. No one went close to Malori’s time after this.

"I’ve been working as a teammate for the whole Vuelta except for yesterday, when the team told me to save energy," said Malori. "But with 4,000 metres of climbing, you can imagine how hard it was to save myself. But I felt very good. I immediately realised I was riding one of my best time trials of the season and that was confirmed by the watts I put out. I beat riders such as Jesse Sergent, who also rode before the rain, so I can be happy."

Although it had begun to dry as the top GC riders went out, several corners were still treacherous and none of the big guns dared to go all out for victory on the night. Valverde was the quickest of them, but even the Spanish time trial champion was 55 seconds slower than his Movistar teammate in 32nd place.

Froome, who had hoped to finish off the race in winning style, rolled home in 63rd place on the night, 1:13 down on Malori. But the Briton looked rapid compared to Contador, who clearly wanted to avoid any worrying complications in this final test.

"I am very happy with this victory. It’s a dream for me to win three Vueltas," said the Spaniard before he stepping up onto the victory podium. "I’ve had many highs and lows over the past two months, but I didn’t want to finish the season with a fall," he added in reference to his crash out of the Tour de France in July.

He praised both his Tinkoff-Saxo team, saying their work had been "incredible", and the fans at the roadside. "The public have encouraged me, they’ve been incredible. They’ve given me the strength to get to this point. This victory is for them."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:12 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:17 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:21 13 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:00:22 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:28 17 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 19 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:00:38 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:39 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:40 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 24 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 27 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:54 31 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 33 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:00:56 37 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 40 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 42 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:01 44 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 45 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:01:02 46 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:03 48 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 49 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:04 50 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 54 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 55 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 58 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 60 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:12 62 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:01:13 63 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 64 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:14 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:01:15 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 72 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:22 73 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 74 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 75 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:01:26 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:27 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 79 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:31 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 85 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:33 86 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 88 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 89 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:35 90 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 92 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 93 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:37 94 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:38 96 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 98 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 99 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:40 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 103 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 104 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 106 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:43 107 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:44 109 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:45 111 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 112 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:47 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:49 114 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:51 115 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 116 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 118 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 120 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 121 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 122 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:54 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 125 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 126 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:57 127 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:58 129 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 130 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 132 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 133 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 134 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:03 135 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:04 136 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:07 138 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:08 139 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:11 140 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 141 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 142 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:13 143 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:15 144 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 145 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 146 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 147 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 148 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 149 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:23 151 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 152 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:25 153 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:27 154 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 155 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 156 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:38 157 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:41 158 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 159 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:43

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 9 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 3 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 0:34:22 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 3 Team Giant - Shimano 0:01:11 4 Movistar Team 5 Lotto Belisol 0:01:20 6 Team SKY 0:01:25 7 Team Katusha 0:01:26 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:31 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:35 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:39 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:59 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 14 Team Europcar 0:02:08 15 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:10 16 IAM Cycling 0:02:16 17 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:25 18 Lampre - Merida 0:02:33 19 Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 20 MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:37 21 Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 22 FDJ.fr 0:03:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 81:25:05 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:10 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:25 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:48 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:30 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:10:38 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:50 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:50 10 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:02 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:44 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:54 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:20 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:04 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:27 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:52 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:00 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:37:25 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:04 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:52:51 21 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:06 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:53 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:28 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1:05:25 25 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 1:07:37 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:11:31 27 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:11:34 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:11:52 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:23:47 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:30:29 31 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:34:08 32 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:22 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:47 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:41:09 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:12 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:06 37 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:43:48 38 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:46:07 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:48:53 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:50:51 41 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 1:51:41 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:54:20 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:57:37 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:58:47 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:59:36 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:00:04 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:01:38 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:04:13 49 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:36 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:07:00 51 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:13:46 52 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:15:24 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:15:25 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:18:33 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:19:15 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:21:17 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:21:35 58 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:24:50 59 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:29:38 60 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2:30:42 61 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 2:38:15 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 2:39:09 63 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:40:02 64 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:41:27 65 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:43:30 66 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:46:03 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:46:04 68 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:47:07 69 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:50:12 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:50:34 71 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:53:30 72 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:56:26 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 3:00:24 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:00:48 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:02:43 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:04:25 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:07:43 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:08:26 79 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:08:57 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:09:09 81 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 3:09:21 82 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3:11:27 83 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:48 84 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:12:44 85 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 3:14:12 86 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 3:15:57 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:17:15 88 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3:17:16 89 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 3:17:54 90 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3:22:38 91 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:00 92 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3:23:14 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 3:27:25 94 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:28:48 95 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 3:28:49 96 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:32:16 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:32:39 98 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:33:12 99 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:33:54 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:35:42 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3:38:05 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:38:13 103 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:38:51 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 3:39:25 105 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 106 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:39:43 107 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:40:58 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:46:15 109 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:46:51 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:47:48 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:48:00 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:48:01 113 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:50:42 114 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:50:52 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 3:51:34 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:51:37 117 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:51:48 118 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 3:52:21 119 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:54:14 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:55:01 121 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3:57:07 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 4:00:23 123 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:01:04 124 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4:03:11 125 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 4:03:19 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4:04:32 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4:08:30 128 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:09:18 129 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 4:11:54 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:15:08 131 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 4:15:10 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:16:59 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4:18:33 134 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:04 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 4:19:58 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:20:05 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:23:51 138 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4:24:33 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 4:26:37 140 Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 4:27:05 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4:27:51 142 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:28:55 143 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4:29:11 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 4:33:28 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:35:14 146 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:36:02 147 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4:37:10 148 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4:39:01 149 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4:41:16 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:44:59 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:47:08 152 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:47:19 153 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:49:48 154 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:51:45 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:51:54 156 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4:53:04 157 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 5:01:15 158 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5:13:39 159 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:22:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 169 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 146 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 139 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 117 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 105 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 85 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 71 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 61 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 55 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 38 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 34 20 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 34 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 33 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 26 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 27 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 28 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 27 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 26 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 26 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 25 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 37 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 39 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 41 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 42 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 16 43 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 16 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 15 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 47 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 15 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 50 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 14 51 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 53 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 12 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 55 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 57 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 58 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 59 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 60 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 61 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 10 62 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 63 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 65 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 9 66 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 9 67 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 8 68 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 69 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 71 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 74 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 75 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 77 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 78 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 79 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 5 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 82 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 84 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 85 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 86 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 88 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 89 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 90 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 92 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 3 94 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 95 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 96 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 99 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 101 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 102 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 103 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 105 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 106 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 58 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 33 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 33 6 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 19 9 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 16 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 15 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 9 18 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 7 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 23 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 28 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 33 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 3 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 37 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 2 39 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 44 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1 50 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 17 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 48 7 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 49 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 62 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 63 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 64 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 12 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 93 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 16 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 107 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 109 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 114 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 116 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 125 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 24 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 125 25 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 133 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 152 29 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 153 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 156 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 160 32 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 160 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 170 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 172 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 173 36 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 178 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 182 38 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 185 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 187 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 189 41 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 195 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 200 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 205 44 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 215 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 225 46 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 249 47 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 268 48 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 299