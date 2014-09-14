Contador seals overall 2014 Vuelta a España victory
Malori wins final time trial in Santiago de Compostela
Stage 21: Santiago de Compostela (ITT) -
Movistar may have missed out on the main prize, but Adriano Malori ensured the Spanish team finished the race in the same triumphant fashion they started it by winning a rain-affected final time trial in Santiago de Compostela. Three weeks on from Movistar’s success in the opening team time trial, the Italian TT specialist finished eight seconds ahead of Trek’s Jesse Sergent, with BMC’s Rohan Dennis another second back in third.
Related Articles
Race leader Alberto Contador took no chances on the wet course. After a wheel-spin on the start ramp, the Tinkoff-Saxo leader finished 101st on the night, 1:40 down on Malori, to confirm his third Vuelta victory and sixth Grand Tour success. His final margin over runner-up Chris Froome (Team Sky) was 1:10. Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde ended 1:50 back in third.
Like Sergent, Malori was among the early starters on the 9.7km course and made the best of the conditions on a tricky city centre circuit. Soon after the Italian finished, the heavens opened, drenching the course.
Dennis raced early when the rain came down, and was fastest at the 5km checkpoint. Although he was five seconds quicker than Malori at the check, the Australian had to ease off over the second part of the course. But his caution couldn’t prevent him hitting the deck as he rode over the slippery flagstones leading into the finish. No one went close to Malori’s time after this.
"I’ve been working as a teammate for the whole Vuelta except for yesterday, when the team told me to save energy," said Malori. "But with 4,000 metres of climbing, you can imagine how hard it was to save myself. But I felt very good. I immediately realised I was riding one of my best time trials of the season and that was confirmed by the watts I put out. I beat riders such as Jesse Sergent, who also rode before the rain, so I can be happy."
Although it had begun to dry as the top GC riders went out, several corners were still treacherous and none of the big guns dared to go all out for victory on the night. Valverde was the quickest of them, but even the Spanish time trial champion was 55 seconds slower than his Movistar teammate in 32nd place.
Froome, who had hoped to finish off the race in winning style, rolled home in 63rd place on the night, 1:13 down on Malori. But the Briton looked rapid compared to Contador, who clearly wanted to avoid any worrying complications in this final test.
"I am very happy with this victory. It’s a dream for me to win three Vueltas," said the Spaniard before he stepping up onto the victory podium. "I’ve had many highs and lows over the past two months, but I didn’t want to finish the season with a fall," he added in reference to his crash out of the Tour de France in July.
He praised both his Tinkoff-Saxo team, saying their work had been "incredible", and the fans at the roadside. "The public have encouraged me, they’ve been incredible. They’ve given me the strength to get to this point. This victory is for them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:12
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|13
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:22
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:28
|17
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|19
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:38
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:39
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:40
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|24
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|27
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:54
|31
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|33
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:56
|37
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|40
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|42
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:01
|44
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:01:02
|46
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:03
|48
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:04
|50
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|53
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|54
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|55
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|58
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|60
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:12
|62
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:01:13
|63
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:15
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|72
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:22
|73
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|74
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|75
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:27
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|79
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|85
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:33
|86
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|88
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|89
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:35
|90
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|92
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|93
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:37
|94
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:38
|96
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:40
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|103
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:41
|104
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|106
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:43
|107
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:44
|109
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:45
|111
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|112
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:47
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:49
|114
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:51
|115
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|116
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|118
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|121
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|122
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:54
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|126
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|127
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:58
|129
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|130
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|132
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|133
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|134
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|135
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:04
|136
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:07
|138
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|139
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:11
|140
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|142
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|143
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|144
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|146
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|147
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|148
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|149
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:23
|151
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|152
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:25
|153
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|154
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|156
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|157
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:41
|158
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:42
|159
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|9
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|3
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:22
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|3
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:01:11
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:20
|6
|Team SKY
|0:01:25
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:31
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:10
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:25
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:33
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:37
|21
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|22
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81:25:05
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:25
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:48
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:30
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:38
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:50
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:50
|10
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:02
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:44
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:54
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:20
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:04
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:27
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:52
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:00
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:25
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:04
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:52:51
|21
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:06
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:53
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:28
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1:05:25
|25
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|1:07:37
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:31
|27
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:34
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:52
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:47
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:30:29
|31
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:08
|32
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:37:22
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:47
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:41:09
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:12
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:06
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:43:48
|38
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:46:07
|39
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:48:53
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:50:51
|41
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|1:51:41
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:54:20
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:57:37
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:47
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:59:36
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:00:04
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:01:38
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:04:13
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:36
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:00
|51
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:13:46
|52
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:24
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:15:25
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:18:33
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:19:15
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:21:17
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:21:35
|58
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:50
|59
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:29:38
|60
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:30:42
|61
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|2:38:15
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:39:09
|63
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:40:02
|64
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:41:27
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:43:30
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:46:03
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:46:04
|68
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:07
|69
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:50:12
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:50:34
|71
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:53:30
|72
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:56:26
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:00:24
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:48
|75
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:02:43
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:04:25
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:07:43
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:08:26
|79
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:08:57
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:09
|81
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:09:21
|82
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3:11:27
|83
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:48
|84
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:44
|85
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3:14:12
|86
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|3:15:57
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:17:15
|88
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3:17:16
|89
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|3:17:54
|90
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:22:38
|91
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:23:00
|92
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:23:14
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|3:27:25
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:28:48
|95
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:28:49
|96
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:32:16
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:32:39
|98
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:33:12
|99
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:33:54
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:35:42
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:38:05
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:38:13
|103
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:38:51
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:39:25
|105
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:39:43
|107
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:40:58
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:46:15
|109
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:46:51
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:47:48
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:48:00
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:48:01
|113
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:50:42
|114
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:50:52
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|3:51:34
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:51:37
|117
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:51:48
|118
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|3:52:21
|119
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:54:14
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:55:01
|121
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:57:07
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|4:00:23
|123
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:01:04
|124
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:03:11
|125
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|4:03:19
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:04:32
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4:08:30
|128
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:09:18
|129
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|4:11:54
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:15:08
|131
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|4:15:10
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:16:59
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4:18:33
|134
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:04
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|4:19:58
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:20:05
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:51
|138
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4:24:33
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:26:37
|140
|Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|4:27:05
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:27:51
|142
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:28:55
|143
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4:29:11
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|4:33:28
|145
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:35:14
|146
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:36:02
|147
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4:37:10
|148
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4:39:01
|149
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4:41:16
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:44:59
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:47:08
|152
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:47:19
|153
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:49:48
|154
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:51:45
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:51:54
|156
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:53:04
|157
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5:01:15
|158
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:13:39
|159
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:22:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|169
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|117
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|105
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|85
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|55
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|34
|20
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|33
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|26
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|27
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|28
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|26
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|25
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|37
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|38
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|39
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|41
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|42
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|43
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|16
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|15
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|47
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|49
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|50
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|51
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|53
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|55
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|57
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|58
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|59
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|60
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|61
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|10
|62
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|63
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|65
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|9
|66
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|9
|67
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|8
|68
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|69
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|71
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|74
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|75
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|77
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|78
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|79
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|80
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|82
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|83
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|84
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|85
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|86
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|88
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|89
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|90
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|92
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|3
|94
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|95
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|96
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|98
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|99
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|102
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|103
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|105
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|106
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|33
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|6
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|9
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|16
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|15
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|17
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|18
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|28
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|33
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|3
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|37
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|39
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|40
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|44
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|50
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|48
|7
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|49
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|62
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|64
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|12
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|16
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|114
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|125
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|25
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|152
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|153
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|32
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|172
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|173
|36
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|178
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|182
|38
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|185
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|187
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|189
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|195
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|200
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|205
|44
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|215
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|225
|46
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|249
|47
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|268
|48
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|299
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|244:19:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:38:54
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:40:16
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:52:33
|5
|Team SKY
|1:06:31
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:08:09
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|1:17:06
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|1:17:32
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:13:06
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|2:54:48
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|2:56:11
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:56:27
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|2:57:17
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:06:42
|15
|Team Europcar
|3:12:29
|16
|Team Giant - Shimano
|3:56:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:29:08
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:21:19
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|5:58:46
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:15:30
|21
|FDJ.fr
|7:02:19
|22
|IAM Cycling
|8:51:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy