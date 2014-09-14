Trending

Contador seals overall 2014 Vuelta a España victory

Malori wins final time trial in Santiago de Compostela

Image 1 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) mobbed by the press after winning the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) mobbed by the press after winning the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 116

Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Hubert Dupont (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 116

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) was impressive at his first grand tour

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) was impressive at his first grand tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 116

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) secured the mountain classification jersery

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) secured the mountain classification jersery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 116

Team owner Oleg Tinkov was very happy with Alberto Contador's win as was Saxo Bank owner Lars Seier

Team owner Oleg Tinkov was very happy with Alberto Contador's win as was Saxo Bank owner Lars Seier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 116

Oleg Tinkov with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium alongiwth Saxo Bank's Lars Seier

Oleg Tinkov with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium alongiwth Saxo Bank's Lars Seier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 116

The legs of the 2014 podium

The legs of the 2014 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was all in red for the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was all in red for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the top step of the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) added another podium to his palmares

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) added another podium to his palmares
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks to see his name inscribed three times on the winners trophy

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks to see his name inscribed three times on the winners trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 116

Katusha riders joke around on the podium

Katusha riders joke around on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 116

Belgian national champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)

Belgian national champion Kristof Vandewalle (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won four stages and the green sprinters jersey

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won four stages and the green sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was happy with second place

Chris Froome (Team Sky) was happy with second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) also won the combination classification award

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) also won the combination classification award
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 116

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) collects his mountains jersey

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural) collects his mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Samu Sanchez (BMC)

Samu Sanchez (BMC)

Samu Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 116

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Navarro (Cofidis)

Dani Navarro (Cofidis)

Dani Navarro (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 116

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 116

Bart De Clercq (Lott0-Belisol)

Bart De Clercq (Lott0-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 116

Cadel Evans (BMC) is what is likely to be his last ever grand tour time trial

Cadel Evans (BMC) is what is likely to be his last ever grand tour time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 116

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Viva la Vuelta...

Viva la Vuelta...

Viva la Vuelta...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 116

It was a night time podium presentation in 2014

It was a night time podium presentation in 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 116

Alejandro Valderde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valderde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 116

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 116

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) at the Santiago De Compostela

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) at the Santiago De Compostela
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 116

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 116

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 116

A fan jumps for joy while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) cracks a smile

A fan jumps for joy while Philippe Gilbert (BMC) cracks a smile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 116

Yaroslav Popovych (Trek) about to start the final time trial

Yaroslav Popovych (Trek) about to start the final time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 116

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) grabs his team car for some support

Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar) grabs his team car for some support
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) going full gas

Fabio Aru (Astana) going full gas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 116

Fabio Aru (Astana) clinched fifth place overall

Fabio Aru (Astana) clinched fifth place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the last of the day's light

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the last of the day's light
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took no risks on the time trial

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took no risks on the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) soaks in his third Vuelta win

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) soaks in his third Vuelta win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 116

Katusha claimed the best prize award

Katusha claimed the best prize award
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves from the podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) decked out in the traditional pilgrims cape, hat and staff on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) decked out in the traditional pilgrims cape, hat and staff on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 116

The final 2014 Vuelta podium (l-to-r): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

The final 2014 Vuelta podium (l-to-r): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with the pilgrams, cape, hat and staff

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with the pilgrams, cape, hat and staff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) didn't need the staff for his knee

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) didn't need the staff for his knee
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 116

Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the final day time trial

Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the final day time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets into it as he sprays the Cava

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets into it as he sprays the Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 116

Bang! Bang! Bang! Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) makes it three Vuelta titles

Bang! Bang! Bang! Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) makes it three Vuelta titles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps on firing that pistol

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps on firing that pistol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 116

Katusha enjoy its moment on the podium as the best team

Katusha enjoy its moment on the podium as the best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in front of the Santiago De Compostela church

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in front of the Santiago De Compostela church
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 116

Estonian champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)

Estonian champion Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with children on the podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with children on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after winning at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) after winning at the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in Santiago De Compostela

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in Santiago De Compostela
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates Vuelta win number three in Santiago De Compostela

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates Vuelta win number three in Santiago De Compostela
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the combination classification jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the combination classification jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) did enough to secure third place overall

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) did enough to secure third place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) secured fourth place overall

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) secured fourth place overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 116

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the dying afternoon light

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the dying afternoon light
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his third Vuelta victory

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his third Vuelta victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured second place ovearll

Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured second place ovearll
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky) took time on Alberto Contador but it wasn't enough to claim the win

Chris Froome (Team Sky) took time on Alberto Contador but it wasn't enough to claim the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 116

Jose Herrada (Movistar)

Jose Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 116

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 116

Romain Sicard (Europcar) finished in 13th place on GC

Romain Sicard (Europcar) finished in 13th place on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 116

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 116

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 116

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 116

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 116

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 116

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) during the final time trial

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) during the final time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 116

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) during the time trial

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) during the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dominik Nerz (BMC)

Dominik Nerz (BMC)

Dominik Nerz (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dominik Nerz (BMC)

Dominik Nerz (BMC)

Dominik Nerz (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinches 2014 Vuelta victory

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) clinches 2014 Vuelta victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 116

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes off the Vuelta in fourth overall

Joaquim Rodriguez finishes off the Vuelta in fourth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 116

Natnael Berthane (Europcar)

Natnael Berthane (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 116

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 116

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and team boss Oleg Tinkov

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and team boss Oleg Tinkov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 116

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 116

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 116

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Sky)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (TInkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 116

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 116

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome on the podium of the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome on the podium of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 116

Heavy rain doused the riders early in the Vuelta time trial

Heavy rain doused the riders early in the Vuelta time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 116

Adriano Malori sprints to the stage win

Adriano Malori sprints to the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 116

The final podium of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana

The final podium of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 116

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 116

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 116

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar may have missed out on the main prize, but Adriano Malori ensured the Spanish team finished the race in the same triumphant fashion they started it by winning a rain-affected final time trial in Santiago de Compostela. Three weeks on from Movistar’s success in the opening team time trial, the Italian TT specialist finished eight seconds ahead of Trek’s Jesse Sergent, with BMC’s Rohan Dennis another second back in third.

Contador claims third Vuelta a España title

Race leader Alberto Contador took no chances on the wet course. After a wheel-spin on the start ramp, the Tinkoff-Saxo leader finished 101st on the night, 1:40 down on Malori, to confirm his third Vuelta victory and sixth Grand Tour success. His final margin over runner-up Chris Froome (Team Sky) was 1:10. Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde ended 1:50 back in third.

Like Sergent, Malori was among the early starters on the 9.7km course and made the best of the conditions on a tricky city centre circuit. Soon after the Italian finished, the heavens opened, drenching the course.

Dennis raced early when the rain came down, and was fastest at the 5km checkpoint. Although he was five seconds quicker than Malori at the check, the Australian had to ease off over the second part of the course. But his caution couldn’t prevent him hitting the deck as he rode over the slippery flagstones leading into the finish. No one went close to Malori’s time after this.

"I’ve been working as a teammate for the whole Vuelta except for yesterday, when the team told me to save energy," said Malori. "But with 4,000 metres of climbing, you can imagine how hard it was to save myself. But I felt very good. I immediately realised I was riding one of my best time trials of the season and that was confirmed by the watts I put out. I beat riders such as Jesse Sergent, who also rode before the rain, so I can be happy."

Although it had begun to dry as the top GC riders went out, several corners were still treacherous and none of the big guns dared to go all out for victory on the night. Valverde was the quickest of them, but even the Spanish time trial champion was 55 seconds slower than his Movistar teammate in 32nd place.

Froome, who had hoped to finish off the race in winning style, rolled home in 63rd place on the night, 1:13 down on Malori. But the Briton looked rapid compared to Contador, who clearly wanted to avoid any worrying complications in this final test.

"I am very happy with this victory. It’s a dream for me to win three Vueltas," said the Spaniard before he stepping up onto the victory podium. "I’ve had many highs and lows over the past two months, but I didn’t want to finish the season with a fall," he added in reference to his crash out of the Tour de France in July.

He praised both his Tinkoff-Saxo team, saying their work had been "incredible", and the fans at the roadside. "The public have encouraged me, they’ve been incredible. They’ve given me the strength to get to this point. This victory is for them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:12
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:17
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
13Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:00:22
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:28
17Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
19Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:00:38
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:39
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:40
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
24Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
25Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
26Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
27Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:54
31Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
33Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:56
37Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
40Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
42Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:01
44Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
45George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:01:02
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:03
48Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
49Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:04
50Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
53Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
54Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
55Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
58Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
60Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:11
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:12
62Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:01:13
63Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
64Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:14
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:01:15
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
72Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:22
73Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
74Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
75Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:01:26
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:27
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
79Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
85Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:33
86Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
88Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
89Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:35
90Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
92Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
93Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:37
94Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:38
96Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
99Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:40
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
103Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:41
104Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
106Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:43
107Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
108Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:44
109Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:45
111Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:47
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:49
114Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:51
115Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
116Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
118Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
120Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
121Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
122Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:54
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
125Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
126Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:57
127Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:58
129Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
130Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
131Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
132Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
133Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
134Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:03
135Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:04
136Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:07
138Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:08
139Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:11
140Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
141Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
142Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:13
143Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:15
144Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
145Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
146Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
147André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
148José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
149Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:23
151Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
152Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:25
153David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:27
154Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
155Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
156Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:38
157Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:41
158Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
159Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:43

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team25pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing20
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale9
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
10Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge3
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing0:34:22
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
3Team Giant - Shimano0:01:11
4Movistar Team
5Lotto Belisol0:01:20
6Team SKY0:01:25
7Team Katusha0:01:26
8Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:31
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:35
10BMC Racing Team
11Orica GreenEdge0:01:39
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:59
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
14Team Europcar0:02:08
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:10
16IAM Cycling0:02:16
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:25
18Lampre - Merida0:02:33
19Astana Pro Team0:02:35
20MTN - Qhubeka0:02:37
21Garmin Sharp0:03:05
22FDJ.fr0:03:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo81:25:05
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:10
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:25
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:48
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:30
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:10:38
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:50
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:12:50
10Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:02
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:44
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:19:54
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:20
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:04
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:27
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:52
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:00
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:37:25
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:04
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:52:51
21Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:06
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:53
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:28
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1:05:25
25André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp1:07:37
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:11:31
27Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:11:34
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:11:52
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:47
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:30:29
31Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:08
32José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:22
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:47
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:41:09
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:12
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:06
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:43:48
38Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:46:07
39Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:48:53
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1:50:51
41Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge1:51:41
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:54:20
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:57:37
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:58:47
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:59:36
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:00:04
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:01:38
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:04:13
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:36
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:07:00
51Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2:13:46
52Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:15:24
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:15:25
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:18:33
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:19:15
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:21:17
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:21:35
58Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:24:50
59Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2:29:38
60Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2:30:42
61Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling2:38:15
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano2:39:09
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:40:02
64Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:41:27
65Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:43:30
66Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:46:03
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:46:04
68Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:47:07
69Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:50:12
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:50:34
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:53:30
72Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:56:26
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Shimano3:00:24
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team3:00:48
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:02:43
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:04:25
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:07:43
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:08:26
79Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:08:57
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:09:09
81Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar3:09:21
82Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3:11:27
83Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:48
84Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:12:44
85Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp3:14:12
86Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp3:15:57
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:17:15
88Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3:17:16
89George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale3:17:54
90Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3:22:38
91Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:00
92Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3:23:14
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida3:27:25
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr3:28:48
95Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha3:28:49
96Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:32:16
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:32:39
98Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:33:12
99Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:33:54
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:35:42
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3:38:05
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:38:13
103Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:38:51
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka3:39:25
105Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
106Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling3:39:43
107Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:40:58
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:46:15
109Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:46:51
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:47:48
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:48:00
112Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:48:01
113Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:50:42
114Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:50:52
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing3:51:34
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:51:37
117Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:51:48
118Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp3:52:21
119Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:54:14
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:55:01
121Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:57:07
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale4:00:23
123Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:01:04
124Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:03:11
125Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale4:03:19
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4:04:32
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4:08:30
128Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:09:18
129Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol4:11:54
130Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:15:08
131Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing4:15:10
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:16:59
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4:18:33
134Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:04
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge4:19:58
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:20:05
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:23:51
138Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida4:24:33
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka4:26:37
140Daniel Craven (Nam) Team Europcar4:27:05
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:27:51
142Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling4:28:55
143Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4:29:11
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp4:33:28
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:35:14
146Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling4:36:02
147Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge4:37:10
148Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar4:39:01
149Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale4:41:16
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:44:59
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:47:08
152Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:47:19
153Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:49:48
154Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:51:45
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:51:54
156Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:53:04
157Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar5:01:15
158Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5:13:39
159Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:22:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano169pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team146
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo145
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky139
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha117
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge105
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team103
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp85
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing71
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale61
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits60
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team56
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp55
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha48
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida44
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano38
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team36
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida34
20Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar34
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling34
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol33
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
24Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team33
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
26Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida28
27Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
28Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing27
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team26
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol26
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky25
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team23
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida21
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr21
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo20
37Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
38Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
39Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
41Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
42Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team16
43Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka16
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol16
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha15
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
47Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar15
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
49Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
50Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team14
51Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA13
52Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
53Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka12
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
55Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar11
57David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
59Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
60Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky10
61Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp10
62Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha10
63Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
65Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge9
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale9
67Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale8
68Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
69Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo7
71Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
74Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
75Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
77Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
78Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
79Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar5
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
82Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
84Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
85Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
86Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
88Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
89Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
90Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
92Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge3
94Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
95Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
96Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
99Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
101Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
102José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
103Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
105Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
106Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA58pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo45
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida33
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky33
6Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA20
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha19
9Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida18
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp16
12Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
15Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar9
18Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
20Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team7
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar6
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol6
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
28Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team4
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr4
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
33Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge3
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
37Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano2
39Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka2
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
44Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1
50Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
52Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
53Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
54Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha17
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp48
7Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida49
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida62
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano63
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team64
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo77
12Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits88
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale93
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team102
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team105
16Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha107
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka109
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA114
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar116
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol119
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale120
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol125
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida125
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar125
25Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team133
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team135
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team137
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA152
29Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA153
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka156
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka160
32Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team160
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar170
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky172
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team173
36Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA178
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol182
38Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr185
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky187
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka189
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing195
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida200
43Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team205
44Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida215
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA225
46Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar249
47Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr268
48Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka299

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha244:19:36
2Movistar Team0:38:54
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:40:16
4Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:52:33
5Team SKY1:06:31
6Astana Pro Team1:08:09
7Garmin Sharp1:17:06
8BMC Racing Team1:17:32
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:13:06
10Lotto Belisol2:54:48
11Omega Pharma - Quick-Step2:56:11
12MTN - Qhubeka2:56:27
13Lampre - Merida2:57:17
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:06:42
15Team Europcar3:12:29
16Team Giant - Shimano3:56:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling4:29:08
18Orica GreenEdge5:21:19
19Trek Factory Racing5:58:46
20AG2R La Mondiale6:15:30
21FDJ.fr7:02:19
22IAM Cycling8:51:27

 

