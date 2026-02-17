'I couldn't go faster... quite a perfect TT' – Remco Evenepoel evens the score with Isaac del Toro at UAE Tour, builds 32-second lead over rival ahead of first mountain test

News
By published

Belgian says he'll 'do my best and defend the jersey with everything I have' as brutal Jebel Mobrah ascent comes into focus

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 2 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Hudayriyat Island to Hudayriyat Island / #UCIWT / on February 17, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates at podium as stage 2 winner at 2026 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything came together for Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) as he executed what he called "quite a perfect TT" on stage 2 of the UAE Tour, turning a 68t-chainring to his sixth victory of the season already and building a lead on GC ahead of the first big mountain test.

All eyes were on the World Champion as he rolled down the ramp as only the fifth starter, and after beating the time set by Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United), he had to wait over two hours for victory to be confirmed, but a 14.9km beast now awaits him at Jebel Mobrah tomorrow.

Though it was only just over 13 minutes that Evenepoel was performing for, his day was carefully planned out, with his warm-ups being done in the comfort of Wolfi's bike shop while most of the remaining teams had to prep in the heat of a nearby car park. It's a similar luxury that Tadej Pogačar enjoyed during last year's race, doing his TT prep inside the Abu Dhabi cycling club.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.