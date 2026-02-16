'I'd prefer he wasn't here' – Josh Tarling and Ethan Hayter stay upbeat but realistic ahead of challenging Remco Evenepoel in UAE Tour time trial

News
By published

Belgian to start fifth at 12:54, with race leader Isaac del Toro set to roll down the start ramp last, almost two and a half hours later 

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the UAE Tour's 12.2km individual time trial not following the typical format, in which the reverse of the general classification determines the starting order, world champion Remco Evenepoel will start fifth at 12:54, two hours and 20 minutes after stage 1's race leader, Isaac del Toro.

It was 1-0 to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man after the opening day to Liwa Palace, as he hit out bravely on the uphill finish and outlasted the chasing pack of sprinters to move into the overall lead and take an early 10-second advantage over Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe's new star, Evenepoel.

"I wasn’t going to sprint anyway, so I didn't have the mentality to fight anymore. Tomorrow, I'm primarily trying to win the stage and take over the leader's jersey."

Tarling had to beat the likes of TT specialist Stefan Bissegger, Tadej Pogačar and Jay Vine in the previous edition, but Evenepoel presents a whole different beast, with the Brit jokingly saying that he almost wished he wasn't present.

On the question of whether Evenepoel is unbeatable in the discipline, Hayter said: "No, but for me, if he's as good as he was at the Euros and at Worlds last year, then he's close to it, to be honest.

"This kind of time trial is very dependent on equipment rather than power, to be honest. Just because it's flat and fast, and there aren't many corners, it's all just aerodynamics, basically. So there are a lot of guys that don't have a chance, even if they did the best ever power, that's just how it is," he added.

"He's on a new team, so it might be slower equipment. We don't know until we see the first time trial."

Evenepoel has raced a TTT, which Red Bull won in Mallorca, and although he did "win" the ITT at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, this was raced on road bikes due to high winds.

"I'd prefer a couple of lumps and a couple of corners for accelerations and stuff, but it's a similar distance as in the Baloise Belgium Tour and Tour of Holland last year, some of the time trials I had been up there," Hayter said. "I'm not expecting to win, really, but a solid ride, I'd be happy with."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.