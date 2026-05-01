How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels and FREE coverage

Tune into the 14 rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series from that begin in Korea on May 1 and run all year to the last round on October 2 in the USA.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and for the rest of the world check out the listings on the event website here

Contested across 14 events from May to October there will be 9 Cross Country rounds, 9 Downhill rounds and 6 Enduro rounds to decide who wins the World Cup overall in each discipline.

Alongside the tried and tested courses like Nove Mesto, Lenzerheide and Les Gets, this year's racing adds in brand new venues in South Korea, La Thuile (Italy) and Soldier Hollow (Utah) to spread the competition right around the globe.

The returning men's XCO champion is Christopher Blevins who will have a fight on his hands to hold off the likes of Charlie Aldridge and Luca Martin then in the women's field with Samara Maxwell not racing this year the favourites are Jenny Rissveds, Evie Richards and Nicole Koller.

In the Downhill competition Jackson Goldstone and Valentina Höll will be back to defend their titles and in the men's Enduro Sławomir Łukasik will be looking to repeat the success he had in 2025.

Read on to see broadcast options for the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia as well as how to watch for free.

UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2026 Free coverage

You can watch highlights of all the action for free on the UCI MTB World Series YouTube account.

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Series from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while the UCI Mountain Bike World Series is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

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How to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Series across the world

Watch in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Series through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

Watch in the USA

In the US, the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be on HBO MAX, which starts at $18.49 USD per month. This is the middle-tier “Standard” subscription that includes live sports.

Watch in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Series on FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish for, costs CA$39.99 a month or CA$203.88 for the year.

Watch in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Series on STAN

To get access you’ll need a Stan Base subscription, which starts at $12 AUD per month AND the Stan Sport add-on, which is $20 AUD per month. This will give you access to live and on-demand racing, without ads. That’s a total cost of $32 AUD per month to watch the racing this year.