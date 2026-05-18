'There's not one thing I'm scared of' – Felix Gall aims high at the Giro d'Italia after strong first week

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Austrian fears time trial losses but opts for sustainable aerodynamics rather than painful speed

Gall leading Vingegaard and other GC contenders during the Giro
Felix Gall has been Jonas Vingegaard's closest competitors at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall (Decathlon-CMA CGM) is the revelation of the Giro d'Italia and the first Austrian rider to be so well placed in a Grand Tour after a week of racing. He is shooting for the moon, for the 2026 Giro podium, in the hope of landing somewhere in the stars.

The 28-year-old is performing better than many of the expected GC contenders and better than he expected, but he is also keeping his feet on the ground, knowing there is still a lot of racing to come, including Tuesday's flat 42km time trial, where he could lose significant time to his biggest Jonas Vingegaard.

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Gall is 2:59 down on race leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) but only 35 seconds down on Vingegaard.

"Jonas has proven over and over again in the last few years that he is the best Grand Tour rider next to Tadej Pogačar. I wouldn't say he has any weaknesses. He has a really strong team; he's punchy compared to the other GC guys. He's really a complete rider.

Gall has clearly enjoyed the Giro so far but faces a race of truth along the Tuscan coast on Tuesday. Vingegaard is a renowned time trialist and so could take the maglia rosa from Eulálio and gain significant time on Gall and the other GC riders.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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