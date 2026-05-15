Giro d'Italia stage 7 LIVE: The mighty Blockhaus finish offers a GC battle

A mammoth 244km day in the saddle concludes with the famous Blockhaus ascent in the Apennines

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2022 Giro d&#039;Italia: an exchausted Jai Hindley after winning on the Blockhaus
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It will be fascinating to see who has the courage and ambition to attack from the start.

Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 7

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

There are several Visma riders up front, ready to control the early attacks.

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Bart Lemmen of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders face a 4.3km neutralised sector and then the 244km of racing.

Here we go! The riders roll slowly out of Formia as the small town celebrates a day as a Giro host.

The maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) is also on the front of the grid.

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 14: Afonso Eulalio of Portugal and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 6 a 141km stage from Paestum to Naples / #UCIWT / on May 14, 2026 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are lining up on the start line for the roll out. Andiamo!

The opening photo is of Jai Hindley when he won on the Blockhaus in 2022.

What is the Blockhaus? And why does it matter so much in this year’s Giro d’Italia?

BLOCKHAUS ITALY MAY 15 Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 9 a 191km stage from Isernia to Blockhaus 1664m Giro WorldTour on May 15 2022 in Blockhaus Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Riders are signing on in Formia. There is tension in the air and fear for the 244km in the saddle.

And this is the Blockhaus climb.

Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 7

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage map for the 244km ride into and up to the Abruzzo mountains.

Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 7

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage profile.

Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 7

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is our stage preview.

A previous edition of Giro d&#039;Italia ascends the Blockhaus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sun is out on Formia on the coast north of Naples. Rain is likely during the long ride into the Apennines but fortunately the Blockhaus is close to the Adriatic coast and so the weather should stay dry.

Are we ready? Today is the longest stages of this year's Giro and one of the toughest, with the Blockhaus mountain finish.

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

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