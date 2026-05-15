Giro d'Italia stage 7 LIVE: The mighty Blockhaus finish offers a GC battle

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It will be fascinating to see who has the courage and ambition to attack from the start. The roads are largely flat for 110km. The climbs start after 130km, with 70km of climbing and high plain racing. There is a 20km descent and then the 13.6km climb to the Blockhaus finish. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

There are several Visma riders up front, ready to control the early attacks. They will want to let a small break go clear but will not want to lead the chase. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders face a 4.3km neutralised sector and then the 244km of racing.

Here we go! The riders roll slowly out of Formia as the small town celebrates a day as a Giro host. The local pasticciere have joined forces to make a huge cake in the shape of a wheel.

The maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) is also on the front of the grid. It is a big day for him today. He leads Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) by 6:22 but how much time will he lose if the Dane attacks on the Blockhaus? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are lining up on the start line for the roll out. Andiamo!

The opening photo is of Jai Hindley when he won on the Blockhaus in 2022. Alasdair Fotheringham wrote this special feature on the climb. What is the Blockhaus? And why does it matter so much in this year’s Giro d’Italia? (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Riders are signing on in Formia. There is tension in the air and fear for the 244km in the saddle.

And this is the Blockhaus climb. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage map for the 244km ride into and up to the Abruzzo mountains. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the stage profile. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The sun is out on Formia on the coast north of Naples. Rain is likely during the long ride into the Apennines but fortunately the Blockhaus is close to the Adriatic coast and so the weather should stay dry. Whatever the weather, it's going to be a huge day for the Giro and the GC battle.

Are we ready? Today is the longest stages of this year's Giro and one of the toughest, with the Blockhaus mountain finish.