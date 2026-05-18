Jonas Vingegaard to race Giro d'Italia time trial in blue Castelli skinsuit designed for Remco Evenepoel

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Failure to respect UCI regulations can spark fines and disqualification, so Dane won't be in Visma-Lease a Bike's own Nimbl skinsuit

Vingegaard wins stage 9 wearing the blue mountains jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard will race Tuesday's stage 10 Giro d'Italia time trial in a skinsuit design originally developed for Remco Evenepoel, with the Dane obliged to race in the maglia azzurra as king of the mountains rather than Visma-Lease a Bike's usual yellow and black kit.

There has been confusion about the rules regarding race leaders' clothing, and talk that Vingegaard would prefer to race in his team-issue skinsuit created by Nimbl and tested in the wind tunnel.

However, UCI regulations are clear: 'Failure to wear the race leader’s jersey, skinsuit or distinctive sign can spark a 1,000 Swiss franc fine, start refused, elimination or disqualification.'

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In addition to Vingegaard's Castelli kit, race leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) will race in a maglia rosa skinsuit created by the company, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) will race in the maglia ciclamino as points leader, and Mathys Rondel (Tudor) will race in a white skinsuit as second in the best young rider competition behind Eulálio.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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