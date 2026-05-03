Tour of Turkey: Sebastian Berwick seals overall title as Tom Crabbe triples up with uphill sprint on final stage

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Race ends with a punishing uphill sprint in Ankara

TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 18: Sebastian Berwick of Australia and Team Caja Rural - Seguros RGA crosses the finish line during the 106th Milano-Torino 2026 a 174km one day race from Rho to Turin - Superga 670m / #UCIWT / on March 18, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Sebastian Berwick (Caja Rural) was crowned the winner of the 2026 Tour of Turkey on Sunday, as Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise) made it a hattrick of stage wins with victory on the final day.

The finale to the eight-stage race once again saw wet weather for a short 105-kilometre stage based on a circuit around Ankara that was tackled six times.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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