Scheldeprijs: Tim Merlier makes it look easy with third successive victory after season delayed by knee injury

Tim Merlier celebrates his win with one arm raised

After a winter of struggling with a knee injury and a season delayed by months, Tim Merlier gave Soudal-Quickstep their first Spring Classic victory in the Scheldeprijs.

Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) rounded out the podium.

More to come....

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2026 Scheldeprijs: the peloton in full flight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

114th Scheldeprijs: Terneuzen- Schoten: 205.2km