Scheldeprijs: Tim Merlier makes it look easy with third successive victory after season delayed by knee injury

Race Results
By published

Pavel Bittner second and Emilien Jeannière third in bunch sprint into Schoten

Tim Merlier celebrates his win with one arm raised
Tim Merlier celebrates his win with one arm raised (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a winter of struggling with a knee injury and a season delayed by months, Tim Merlier gave Soudal-Quickstep their first Spring Classic victory in the Scheldeprijs.

Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) rounded out the podium.

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2026 Scheldeprijs: the peloton in full flight

2026 Scheldeprijs: the peloton in full flight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

114th Scheldeprijs: Terneuzen- Schoten: 205.2km

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Position

Rider

Team

Time

1

Tim Merlier

Soudal Quick-Step

4:23:21

2

Pavel Bittner

Team Picnic PostNL

,,

3

Emilien Jeannière

TotalEnergies

,,

4

Dušan Rajović

Solution Tech NIPPO Rali

,,

5

Žak Eržen

Bahrain - Victorious

,,

6

Hugo Hofstetter

NSN Cycling Team

,,

7

David Dekker

BEAT CC p/b Saxo

,,

8

Jasper Philipsen

Alpecin-Premier Tech

,,

9

Steffen De Schuyteneer

Lotto Intermarché

,,

10

Tom Crabbe

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

11

Emīls Liepiņš

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

12

Daniel Cavia

Burgos Burpellet BH

,,

13

Stanisław Aniołkowski

Cofidis

,,

14

Jordi Meeus

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

15

Pascal Ackermann

Team Jayco AlUla

,,

16

Elmar Reinders

Unibet Rose Rockets

,,

17

Hugo Scala

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

,,

18

Robin Froidevaux

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

19

César Macías

Burgos Burpellet BH

,,

20

Max Walscheid

Lidl - Trek

,,

21

Jed Smithson

Team Jayco AlUla

,,

22

Edoardo Zamperini

Cofidis

,,

23

Joshua Giddings

Lotto Intermarché

,,

24

Martijn Rasenberg

Unibet Rose Rockets

,,

25

Leander Van Hautegem

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

26

Jonah Killy

Tarteletto - Isorex

,,

27

Yukiya Arashiro

Solution Tech NIPPO Rali

,,

28

Rodrigo Álvarez

Burgos Burpellet BH

,,

29

Niklas Märkl

Team Picnic PostNL

,,

30

Christiaan van Rees

Team Picnic PostNL

,,

31

Jules Hesters

Team Flanders - Baloise

0:05

32

Matevž Govekar

Bahrain - Victorious

0:08

33

Thom van der Werff

Team Picnic PostNL

,,

34

Rayan Boulahoite

TotalEnergies

,,

35

Petr Kelemen

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

36

Sente Sentjens

Alpecin-Premier Tech

,,

37

Aivaras Mikutis

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

38

Jonas Rickaert

Alpecin-Premier Tech

,,

39

Rotem Tene

NSN Cycling Team

0:12

40

Brent Van Moer

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

0:15

41

Ferre Geeraerts

Team Flanders - Baloise

0:29

42

Edward Theuns

Lidl - Trek

,,

43

Simone Consonni

Lidl - Trek

,,

44

Mick van Dijke

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

0:34

45

Alessio Magagnotti

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

46

Danny van Poppel

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

47

Jonas Geens

Alpecin-Premier Tech

,,

48

Fabio Van den Bossche

Alpecin-Premier Tech

,,

49

Simon Dehairs

Soudal Quick-Step

0:37

50

Fabian Lienhard

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

0:39

51

Florian Dauphin

TotalEnergies

0:42

52

Itamar Einhorn

NSN Cycling Team

0:44

53

Niklas Larsen

Unibet Rose Rockets

0:48

54

Julius van den Berg

Team Picnic PostNL

0:53

55

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Soudal Quick-Step

,,

56

Sébastien Grignard

Lotto Intermarché

,,

57

Laurence Pithie

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

58

Frederik Frison

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

0:57

59

Tommaso Nencini

Solution Tech NIPPO Rali

,,

60

Timothy Dupont

Tarteletto - Isorex

1:00

61

Michele Gazzoli

Solution Tech NIPPO Rali

1:03

62

Georgios Bouglas

Burgos Burpellet BH

,,

63