Scheldeprijs: Tim Merlier makes it look easy with third successive victory after season delayed by knee injury
Pavel Bittner second and Emilien Jeannière third in bunch sprint into Schoten
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After a winter of struggling with a knee injury and a season delayed by months, Tim Merlier gave Soudal-Quickstep their first Spring Classic victory in the Scheldeprijs.
Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) rounded out the podium.
More to come....Article continues below
Results
114th Scheldeprijs: Terneuzen- Schoten: 205.2km
Position
Rider
Team
Time
1
Tim Merlier
Soudal Quick-Step
4:23:21
2
Pavel Bittner
Team Picnic PostNL
,,
3
Emilien Jeannière
TotalEnergies
,,
4
Dušan Rajović
Solution Tech NIPPO Rali
,,
5
Žak Eržen
Bahrain - Victorious
,,
6
Hugo Hofstetter
NSN Cycling Team
,,
7
David Dekker
BEAT CC p/b Saxo
,,
8
Jasper Philipsen
Alpecin-Premier Tech
,,
9
Steffen De Schuyteneer
Lotto Intermarché
,,
10
Tom Crabbe
Team Flanders - Baloise
,,
11
Emīls Liepiņš
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
,,
12
Daniel Cavia
Burgos Burpellet BH
,,
13
Stanisław Aniołkowski
Cofidis
,,
14
Jordi Meeus
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
,,
15
Pascal Ackermann
Team Jayco AlUla
,,
16
Elmar Reinders
Unibet Rose Rockets
,,
17
Hugo Scala
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
,,
18
Robin Froidevaux
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
,,
19
César Macías
Burgos Burpellet BH
,,
20
Max Walscheid
Lidl - Trek
,,
21
Jed Smithson
Team Jayco AlUla
,,
22
Edoardo Zamperini
Cofidis
,,
23
Joshua Giddings
Lotto Intermarché
,,
24
Martijn Rasenberg
Unibet Rose Rockets
,,
25
Leander Van Hautegem
Team Flanders - Baloise
,,
26
Jonah Killy
Tarteletto - Isorex
,,
27
Yukiya Arashiro
Solution Tech NIPPO Rali
,,
28
Rodrigo Álvarez
Burgos Burpellet BH
,,
29
Niklas Märkl
Team Picnic PostNL
,,
30
Christiaan van Rees
Team Picnic PostNL
,,
31
Jules Hesters
Team Flanders - Baloise
0:05
32
Matevž Govekar
Bahrain - Victorious
0:08
33
Thom van der Werff
Team Picnic PostNL
,,
34
Rayan Boulahoite
TotalEnergies
,,
35
Petr Kelemen
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
,,
36
Sente Sentjens
Alpecin-Premier Tech
,,
37
Aivaras Mikutis
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
,,
38
Jonas Rickaert
Alpecin-Premier Tech
,,
39
Rotem Tene
NSN Cycling Team
0:12
40
Brent Van Moer
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
0:15
41
Ferre Geeraerts
Team Flanders - Baloise
0:29
42
Edward Theuns
Lidl - Trek
,,
43
Simone Consonni
Lidl - Trek
,,
44
Mick van Dijke
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
0:34
45
Alessio Magagnotti
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
,,
46
Danny van Poppel
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
,,
47
Jonas Geens
Alpecin-Premier Tech
,,
48
Fabio Van den Bossche
Alpecin-Premier Tech
,,
49
Simon Dehairs
Soudal Quick-Step
0:37
50
Fabian Lienhard
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
0:39
51
Florian Dauphin
TotalEnergies
0:42
52
Itamar Einhorn
NSN Cycling Team
0:44
53
Niklas Larsen
Unibet Rose Rockets
0:48
54
Julius van den Berg
Team Picnic PostNL
0:53
55
Pascal Eenkhoorn
Soudal Quick-Step
,,
56
Sébastien Grignard
Lotto Intermarché
,,
57
Laurence Pithie
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
,,
58
Frederik Frison
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
0:57
59
Tommaso Nencini
Solution Tech NIPPO Rali
,,
60
Timothy Dupont
Tarteletto - Isorex
1:00
61
Michele Gazzoli
Solution Tech NIPPO Rali
1:03
62
Georgios Bouglas
Burgos Burpellet BH
,,
63