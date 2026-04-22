2026 Giro d'Italia stage 16 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:45 CET

Finish time: 17:14 CET

After the third rest day, the final week opens up with stage 16, short but difficult at 116km, with 3,000 metres of elevation gain, unfolding entirely in the Swiss Canton of Ticino, absent from the Giro since 2015.

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From Bellinzona, the route gradually rises to Roccabella for a double circuit of 22 kilometres, featuring the climbs of Torre and the more demanding Leontica. The route then heads into the Gotthard valley, continuing to climb steadily towards Faido for the final ascent of Cari.

The final 11.6 kilometres are all uphill, interrupted only by a very short false flat at Campello after 8km of climbing before hitting the steeper pitches with maximum gradients reaching 13% within the final kilometre.

Mountains

Torre (cat. 3), km. 32.2

Leontica (cat. 2, 3km at 8.5%, max. 14%), km. 43.5

Torre (cat. 3), km. 54.2

Leontica (cat. 2, 3km at 8.5%, max. 14%), km. 65.5

Carì (cat. 1, 11.7km at 7.9%, max. 13%), km. 113

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 99.6 - 100.6

Sprint: Ludiano, km. 74.7