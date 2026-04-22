2026 Giro d'Italia stage 16 preview
Stage 16 - May 26, 2026: Bellinzona - Carì, 113 km
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Start time: 13:45 CET
Finish time: 17:14 CET
After the third rest day, the final week opens up with stage 16, short but difficult at 116km, with 3,000 metres of elevation gain, unfolding entirely in the Swiss Canton of Ticino, absent from the Giro since 2015.Article continues below
From Bellinzona, the route gradually rises to Roccabella for a double circuit of 22 kilometres, featuring the climbs of Torre and the more demanding Leontica. The route then heads into the Gotthard valley, continuing to climb steadily towards Faido for the final ascent of Cari.
The final 11.6 kilometres are all uphill, interrupted only by a very short false flat at Campello after 8km of climbing before hitting the steeper pitches with maximum gradients reaching 13% within the final kilometre.
Mountains
- Torre (cat. 3), km. 32.2
- Leontica (cat. 2, 3km at 8.5%, max. 14%), km. 43.5
- Torre (cat. 3), km. 54.2
- Leontica (cat. 2, 3km at 8.5%, max. 14%), km. 65.5
- Carì (cat. 1, 11.7km at 7.9%, max. 13%), km. 113
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 99.6 - 100.6
- Sprint: Ludiano, km. 74.7
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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