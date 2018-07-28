Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 20 time trial as Thomas cements overall victory
Froome moves back onto the overall podium
Stage 20: Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle - Espelette (ITT)
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) won the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, a 31km time trial in the French Basque Country. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sealed his overall victory ahead of the final stage into Paris - Sky's sixth victory in eight Tours. Thomas was third on the day at 14 seconds down while teammate Chris Froome took second place just a second behind the Dumoulin.
At the beginning of the day, the race lead was more or less already decided, with Thomas enjoying a 2:05 advantage over second-placed Dumoulin. The fight for the podium was of more interest, however, as Dumoulin, Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Froome were covered by just 32 seconds.
Thomas got off to a blazing start as teammate Michał Kwiatkowski waited in the hotseat. The Welshman was 13 seconds up on Froome at the second checkpoint before easing up on the run to the line. Froome had set the fastest time at the finish, overhauling Roglič for the final podium spot, while Dumoulin rode a great final section of the stage to overhaul a 13-second gap to beat Froome by just one second and claim stage victory.
"Oh, that's crazy," Dumoulin said after the finish, shortly after learning the result. "I didn't know anything about split times. I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Everybody said I was second by one second. That's crazy - wow.
"It's an amazing day. This morning we found out that we lost my skinsuit. So Etxeondo, our clothing sponsor from the Spanish Basque Country made a new one, and I'm wearing it this morning and I'm forever thankful otherwise I would not be finishing in this beautiful world championships jersey.
"I had such a hard time yesterday," he added, referring to his comments about Roglič's attack. "And all the frustration came out a little bit after the finish. But today I cannot believe it. It's amazing - one second."
As expected, Thomas rides to Paris tomorrow safe in yellow, while Dumoulin and Froome complete the podium. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) will take the green, polka dot and white jerseys, respectively. Movistar are the team competition winners, and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins the combativity prize.
How it happened
The penultimate stage of the Tour de France was the race's only individual time trial, a tough 31km route in the French Basque Country. Running from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette - home of the eponymous pepper - the stage would provide a testing challenge to round off the race.
Standing out on the profile was the sharp 900-metre, 10.2 per cent climb of the Col de Pinodieta, which comes just 3km from the finish. But aside from that, the profile was somewhat deceiving, with the reality meaning steeper hills, tricky descents, and rolling roads where the profile looks flat. With climbing from the start, it would quickly become clear if a rider was on a good day or not.
The time trial would be the final chance for Dumoulin, Roglič and Froome to sort out the remaining podium places behind race winner-elect Thomas. Further down the rankings other, more minor GC places would be decided.
As the first riders set off, the rain was falling, meaning it would be a big ask for any of the early leavers to set a winning time on the day. Lawson Craddock (Education First-Drapac), who fractured his shoulder blade on stage 1, was the first to finish, setting a time of 47:30 and punching the air as he crossed the line.
Amund Jansen (Team Sunweb) was the early leader in the clubhouse, setting a time of 44:55 that would soon be beaten by a single second by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the final time trial last year, was the next to top the timesheets at 44:26.
Seconds later came Mitchelton-Scott's Michael Hepburn, who shattered the Pole's time with a run of 42:15. His time looked like it would be among the top efforts of the day, but for the rapidly drying roads.
Such was the strength of Hepburn's ride though, that he held onto the top spot for two hours, as the likes of Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) failed to beat him. That Movistar's Marc Soler was the first to do so, albeit by a solitary second, only highlighted the nature of the course - not one for the powerhouse rouleurs.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) would later put 31 seconds into the Spaniard, before Kwiatkowski's 41:42 time saw him take the hotseat.
With nobody else coming close to the Pole, all that remained was for the top men on GC to get going. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was a major threat, setting off 11th from last, but the main course were the top four riders - Chris Froome (Team Sky), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).
Jungels and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both beat Kwiatkowski's top time at the second checkpoint 22km into the stage, with the Russian going fastest. Both though, would ultimately fall a handful of seconds short of taking top spot.
Meanwhile, among the big four Thomas started fast putting time into Dumoulin. And as Froome powered between legions of Ikurriña-waving Basque fans, television graphics showed him overhauling Roglič for third overall.
The Slovenian rode through the 22km checkpoint 49 seconds down on Froome, his podium hopes vanishing. Thomas led, 13 seconds ahead of Froome, 15 ahead of Dumoulin.
At the finish, Froome smashed Kwiatkowski's time by 52 seconds. Roglič came in next, losing 1:14 and third place to the four-time champion. World TT champion Dumoulin edged inside Froome's time by just over a second - a surprising result given he was down at every checkpoint. Thomas cruised in 13 seconds down, his yellow jersey already safe.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:40:52
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:23
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:26
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:45
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:49
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:52
|21
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:57
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:01
|27
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:06
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:32
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:36
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:38
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:41
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:45
|37
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:53
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|41
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:59
|42
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|45
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|47
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:21
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|51
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:28
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:34
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|56
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:42
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:43
|60
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:52
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:54
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:55
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|66
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:02
|68
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|70
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:07
|71
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:13
|72
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:14
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:17
|75
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:24
|76
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:32
|77
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:36
|78
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:44
|80
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:45
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:49
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|84
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:56
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:57
|86
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:58
|87
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:02
|89
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:17
|91
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:20
|93
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:21
|94
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:24
|95
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:27
|96
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:35
|97
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:36
|98
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:38
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:40
|101
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:42
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:44
|103
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:46
|104
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:47
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:50
|106
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:52
|107
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|110
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:05:59
|111
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:01
|113
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:03
|114
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:04
|115
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:05
|116
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:07
|117
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:14
|118
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:15
|119
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:18
|121
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:22
|122
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:27
|123
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:28
|125
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:31
|126
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:33
|127
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:42
|128
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|129
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:53
|131
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:55
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:59
|133
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:01
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|135
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:11
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:13
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:17
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:23
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:26
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:43
|141
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:00
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:12
|143
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:13
|144
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:34
|145
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:41:43
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:22
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:41
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:45
|14
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:45
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:56
|16
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:01
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:04
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:12
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:13
|20
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:36
|21
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:37
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:42
|23
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:02
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|2:03:41
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:36
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:20
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|6
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:47
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:08
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:56
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:06
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:46
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:51
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:13
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:27
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:08:38
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:26
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:57
|18
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:41
|19
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:45
|20
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:52
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:13:05
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|80:30:37
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:51
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:22
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:57
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:37
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:05
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:37
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:16
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:13
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:26
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:52
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:28
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:37:06
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:08
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:18
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:31
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:44:18
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:51
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:19
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:24
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:49:45
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:59
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:08:39
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:14
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:05
|30
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:18:09
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:21:13
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:35
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:27:38
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:29:31
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:31:56
|36
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:38:14
|37
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:39:01
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:47:17
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:47:36
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|1:48:06
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:50:08
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:57:44
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:24
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:38
|45
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:59:14
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:08
|47
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:30
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:00:53
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2:02:08
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:05:38
|51
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:05:52
|52
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2:06:23
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:14
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:09:30
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:44
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:59
|57
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:03
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2:12:59
|59
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|2:13:34
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:16:21
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:17:52
|62
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:27
|63
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:24
|64
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:20:31
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:24:17
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:36
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:32:02
|68
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:26
|69
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2:34:52
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2:36:06
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:38:08
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:39:40
|73
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:46
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:41:55
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2:45:10
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|2:45:57
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:47:46
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:47:59
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:31
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:51:17
|81
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2:52:07
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:52:22
|83
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:52:37
|84
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:54:45
|85
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2:57:00
|86
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:57:35
|87
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:00:06
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|3:02:15
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:04:07
|91
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:04:27
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:04:48
|93
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:05:34
|94
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:06:44
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:09:34
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:11:25
|97
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:12:24
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:12:46
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:13:05
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:15:10
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:15:55
|102
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:16:24
|103
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|3:18:46
|104
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3:18:48
|105
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:19:22
|106
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|3:19:54
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:37
|108
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21:55
|109
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:23:55
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:41
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:31:26
|113
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:31:39
|114
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:33:43
|115
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:34:17
|116
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:36:11
|117
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:36:22
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:36:26
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:36:30
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:36:52
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:37:32
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:39:02
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:20
|124
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:41:26
|125
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:41:55
|126
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3:42:00
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:48:08
|128
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:49:53
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:49:58
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3:50:31
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3:51:16
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:52:35
|133
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:54:55
|134
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:54:57
|135
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:57:23
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:57:31
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:58:58
|138
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:01:05
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:01:34
|140
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:08:22
|142
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:08:54
|143
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:09:19
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4:12:29
|145
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:30:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|467
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|196
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|183
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|134
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|107
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|75
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|16
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|19
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|21
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|55
|26
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|27
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|28
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|29
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|47
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|34
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|38
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|45
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|47
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|50
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|51
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|54
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|56
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|28
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|60
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|26
|61
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|62
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|64
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|25
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|25
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|68
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|71
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|72
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|75
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|76
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|77
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|78
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|80
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|82
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|17
|83
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|85
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|87
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|89
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|15
|90
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|91
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|93
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|13
|94
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|95
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|96
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|97
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|99
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|9
|101
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|104
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|7
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|108
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|109
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|111
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|112
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|113
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|114
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|115
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|116
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|117
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|118
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|119
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|120
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|122
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|124
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|91
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|63
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|13
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|19
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|28
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|29
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|35
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|36
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8
|37
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|39
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|44
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|3
|45
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|52
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|56
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|59
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|61
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80:52:50
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:39
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:05
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:07:18
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:16:01
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:48
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:44:10
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:01
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:56:14
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:13
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:19:42
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:35:22
|13
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:37:53
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:54
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2:49:12
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2:50:11
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3:09:26
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:13:58
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:15:19
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:25:55
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:32:42
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:38:52
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:39:21
|24
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:46:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|242:05:05
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:09
|3
|Team Sky
|0:31:14
|4
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:47:24
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:38
|6
|Team Sunweb
|1:58:54
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:49
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|2:35:45
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|3:06:17
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:13:41
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:49:11
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:00:46
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:09:04
|14
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|4:11:25
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:13:13
|16
|Direct Energie
|4:24:13
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4:25:15
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:29:08
|19
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4:40:15
|20
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:44:54
|21
|Dimension Data
|5:55:46
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|7:35:59
