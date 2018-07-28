Trending

Tour de France: Dumoulin wins stage 20 time trial as Thomas cements overall victory

Froome moves back onto the overall podium

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) won the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, a 31km time trial in the French Basque Country. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sealed his overall victory ahead of the final stage into Paris - Sky's sixth victory in eight Tours. Thomas was third on the day at 14 seconds down while teammate Chris Froome took second place just a second behind the Dumoulin.

At the beginning of the day, the race lead was more or less already decided, with Thomas enjoying a 2:05 advantage over second-placed Dumoulin. The fight for the podium was of more interest, however, as Dumoulin, Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Froome were covered by just 32 seconds.

Thomas got off to a blazing start as teammate Michał Kwiatkowski waited in the hotseat. The Welshman was 13 seconds up on Froome at the second checkpoint before easing up on the run to the line. Froome had set the fastest time at the finish, overhauling Roglič for the final podium spot, while Dumoulin rode a great final section of the stage to overhaul a 13-second gap to beat Froome by just one second and claim stage victory.

"Oh, that's crazy," Dumoulin said after the finish, shortly after learning the result. "I didn't know anything about split times. I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Everybody said I was second by one second. That's crazy - wow.

"It's an amazing day. This morning we found out that we lost my skinsuit. So Etxeondo, our clothing sponsor from the Spanish Basque Country made a new one, and I'm wearing it this morning and I'm forever thankful otherwise I would not be finishing in this beautiful world championships jersey.

"I had such a hard time yesterday," he added, referring to his comments about Roglič's attack. "And all the frustration came out a little bit after the finish. But today I cannot believe it. It's amazing - one second."

As expected, Thomas rides to Paris tomorrow safe in yellow, while Dumoulin and Froome complete the podium. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) will take the green, polka dot and white jerseys, respectively. Movistar are the team competition winners, and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins the combativity prize.

How it happened

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France was the race's only individual time trial, a tough 31km route in the French Basque Country. Running from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette - home of the eponymous pepper - the stage would provide a testing challenge to round off the race.

Standing out on the profile was the sharp 900-metre, 10.2 per cent climb of the Col de Pinodieta, which comes just 3km from the finish. But aside from that, the profile was somewhat deceiving, with the reality meaning steeper hills, tricky descents, and rolling roads where the profile looks flat. With climbing from the start, it would quickly become clear if a rider was on a good day or not.

The time trial would be the final chance for Dumoulin, Roglič and Froome to sort out the remaining podium places behind race winner-elect Thomas. Further down the rankings other, more minor GC places would be decided.

As the first riders set off, the rain was falling, meaning it would be a big ask for any of the early leavers to set a winning time on the day. Lawson Craddock (Education First-Drapac), who fractured his shoulder blade on stage 1, was the first to finish, setting a time of 47:30 and punching the air as he crossed the line.

Amund Jansen (Team Sunweb) was the early leader in the clubhouse, setting a time of 44:55 that would soon be beaten by a single second by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the final time trial last year, was the next to top the timesheets at 44:26.

Seconds later came Mitchelton-Scott's Michael Hepburn, who shattered the Pole's time with a run of 42:15. His time looked like it would be among the top efforts of the day, but for the rapidly drying roads.

Such was the strength of Hepburn's ride though, that he held onto the top spot for two hours, as the likes of Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) failed to beat him. That Movistar's Marc Soler was the first to do so, albeit by a solitary second, only highlighted the nature of the course - not one for the powerhouse rouleurs.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) would later put 31 seconds into the Spaniard, before Kwiatkowski's 41:42 time saw him take the hotseat.

With nobody else coming close to the Pole, all that remained was for the top men on GC to get going. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was a major threat, setting off 11th from last, but the main course were the top four riders - Chris Froome (Team Sky), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

Jungels and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both beat Kwiatkowski's top time at the second checkpoint 22km into the stage, with the Russian going fastest. Both though, would ultimately fall a handful of seconds short of taking top spot.

Meanwhile, among the big four Thomas started fast putting time into Dumoulin. And as Froome powered between legions of Ikurriña-waving Basque fans, television graphics showed him overhauling Roglič for third overall.

The Slovenian rode through the 22km checkpoint 49 seconds down on Froome, his podium hopes vanishing. Thomas led, 13 seconds ahead of Froome, 15 ahead of Dumoulin.

At the finish, Froome smashed Kwiatkowski's time by 52 seconds. Roglič came in next, losing 1:14 and third place to the four-time champion. World TT champion Dumoulin edged inside Froome's time by just over a second - a surprising result given he was down at every checkpoint. Thomas cruised in 13 seconds down, his yellow jersey already safe.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:40:52
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:01
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:50
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:51
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:12
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
10Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:23
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:26
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:45
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:49
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:50
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:52
21Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:57
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:58
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:01
27Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:06
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:32
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:36
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:38
34Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:02:40
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:41
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:45
37Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:53
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
41Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:59
42Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:05
45Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:21
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
51Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:28
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:34
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
56Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
57Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
58Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:03:42
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:43
60Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:52
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:54
63Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:55
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:03:58
66Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:04:00
67Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:02
68Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
69Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:06
70Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:07
71Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:13
72Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
73Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:14
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:17
75Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:24
76Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:32
77Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:36
78Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:44
80Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:45
81Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:49
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:04:53
83Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
84Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:56
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:57
86Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:58
87Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:02
89Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:17
91Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
92Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:20
93Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:21
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:05:24
95Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:27
96Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:35
97Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:36
98Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:38
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:40
101Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:42
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:44
103Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:46
104Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:47
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:50
106Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:05:52
107Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
110Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:05:59
111Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:01
113Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:03
114Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:04
115Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:05
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:07
117Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:06:14
118Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:15
119Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
120Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:18
121Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:22
122Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:27
123Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:28
125Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:06:31
126Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:06:33
127Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:42
128Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
129Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:53
131Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:55
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:06:59
133Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:07:01
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:05
135Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:11
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:07:13
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:07:17
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:23
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:26
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:43
141Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:00
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:12
143Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:13
144Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:34
145Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:09:12

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb20pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb11
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors10
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:41:43
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
3Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:01
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:01:07
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:50
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:08
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:11
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:22
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:41
13Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:45
14Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:45
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:56
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:01
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:04
18Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:12
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:13
20Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:36
21Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:37
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:42
23Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:02
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:09

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky2:03:41
2Team Sunweb0:01:36
3BMC Racing Team0:04:17
4Mitchelton-Scott0:04:20
5Movistar Team0:05:18
6LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:47
7AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
8Bahrain-Merida0:06:08
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:56
10Katusha-Alpecin0:07:06
11Groupama-FDJ0:07:46
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:51
13Astana Pro Team0:08:13
14Quick-Step Floors0:08:27
15Direct Energie0:08:38
16Trek-Segafredo0:09:26
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:57
18Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:41
19UAE Team Emirates0:10:45
20Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:52
21Dimension Data0:13:05
22Lotto Soudal0:13:12

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky80:30:37
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:51
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:24
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:22
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:37
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:09:05
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:37
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:14:18
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:16:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:19:16
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:13
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:26
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:27:52
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:34:28
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:37:06
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:08
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:18
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:42:31
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:44:18
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:44:51
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:49:19
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:49:24
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:49:45
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:04:59
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:08:39
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:10:14
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1:17:05
30Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:18:09
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:21:13
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:22:35
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:27:38
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:29:31
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:31:56
36Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:38:14
37Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:39:01
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:17
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:47:36
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates1:48:06
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:50:08
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:57:44
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:24
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1:58:38
45Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:59:14
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:08
47Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:30
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott2:00:53
49Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2:02:08
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2:05:38
51Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2:05:52
52Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb2:06:23
53Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:07:14
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:09:30
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:09:44
56Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:59
57Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team2:10:03
58Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2:12:59
59Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data2:13:34
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:16:21
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:17:52
62Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:27
63Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:20:24
64Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:20:31
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:24:17
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:36
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb2:32:02
68Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:32:26
69Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates2:34:52
70Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2:36:06
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2:38:08
72Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:39:40
73Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:46
74Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:41:55
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2:45:10
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data2:45:57
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:47:46
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:47:59
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2:50:31
80Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:17
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2:52:07
82Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo2:52:22
83Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:52:37
84Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:54:45
85Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2:57:00
86Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:57:35
87Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:00:06
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb3:02:15
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie3:04:07
91Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:04:27
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:04:48
93Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3:05:34
94Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:06:44
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:09:34
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:11:25
97Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:12:24
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:12:46
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:13:05
100Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:15:10
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:15:55
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:16:24
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal3:18:46
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3:18:48
105Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team3:19:22
106Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates3:19:54
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:21:37
108Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:21:55
109Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3:23:55
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:26:41
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:31:26
113Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:31:39
114Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates3:33:43
115Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:34:17
116Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:36:11
117Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:36:22
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:36:26
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:36:30
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:36:52
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:37:32
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:39:02
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3:39:20
124Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:41:26
125Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:41:55
126Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3:42:00
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:48:08
128Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:49:53
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:49:58
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3:50:31
131Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3:51:16
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:52:35
133Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:54:55
134Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:54:57
135Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie3:57:23
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:57:31
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:58:58
138Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:01:05
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:01:34
140Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:08:22
142Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:08:54
143Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:09:19
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ4:12:29
145Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:30:56

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe467pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates196
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ183
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo148
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors143
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team134
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky110
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert107
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates98
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida92
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits82
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team82
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie76
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb75
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe72
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo71
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal71
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie69
19Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors69
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo68
21Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky65
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits62
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo59
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team57
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data55
26Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic53
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie51
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie50
29Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert50
30Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo48
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team47
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
34Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale46
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie45
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida45
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert44
38Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe43
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors42
41Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott39
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team37
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team36
45Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie35
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors35
47Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida35
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida34
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team32
50Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe32
51Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert32
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors31
54Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team30
55Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
56Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe29
57Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic28
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo27
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale26
60Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic26
61Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team26
62Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo26
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
64Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data25
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data25
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
68Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team24
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
71Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
72Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo21
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb21
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
75Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data20
76Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
77Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits19
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb18
80Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates17
82Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb17
83Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert17
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17
85Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic17
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
87Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe16
88Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
89Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert15
90Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky14
91Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ14
93Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky13
94Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
95Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott11
96Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
97Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
99David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb9
101Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
104Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic7
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida7
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
108Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
109Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
110Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
111Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
112Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
113Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb5
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team5
115Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
116Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4
117Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
118Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team3
119Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
120Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
121Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky2
122Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ2
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1
124Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors170pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic91
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe76
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky74
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb63
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo56
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates41
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team40
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team39
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo36
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott35
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo35
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
19Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
22Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie15
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors14
27Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
28Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
29Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates12
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates12
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
35Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
36Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8
37Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team6
38Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
39Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
41Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
43Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
44Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data3
45Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
48Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
49Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team2
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
52Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
56Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1
59Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie1
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
61Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale80:52:50
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:05:39
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:05
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:07:18
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:16:01
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:48
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:44:10
8Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:45:01
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1:56:14
10Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2:10:13
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:19:42
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2:35:22
13Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:37:53
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:54
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2:49:12
16Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2:50:11
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3:09:26
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:13:58
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3:15:19
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:25:55
21Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:32:42
22Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3:38:52
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo3:39:21
24Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:46:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team242:05:05
2Bahrain-Merida0:12:09
3Team Sky0:31:14
4LottoNl-Jumbo0:47:24
5Astana Pro Team1:14:38
6Team Sunweb1:58:54
7AG2R La Mondiale2:15:49
8BMC Racing Team2:35:45
9Quick-Step Floors3:06:17
10Mitchelton-Scott3:13:41
11UAE Team Emirates3:49:11
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:00:46
13Trek-Segafredo4:09:04
14Fortuneo-Samsic4:11:25
15Groupama-FDJ4:13:13
16Direct Energie4:24:13
17Katusha-Alpecin4:25:15
18Bora-Hansgrohe4:29:08
19Wanty-Groupe Gobert4:40:15
20EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:44:54
21Dimension Data5:55:46
22Lotto Soudal7:35:59

 

