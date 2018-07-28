Image 1 of 96 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) during the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 96 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals yellow after racing the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 96 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) walks off the podium after the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 96 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) seals yellow after racing the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 96 Chris Froome (Team Sky) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 96 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing the stage 20 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 96 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 96 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the time trial Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) won the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, a 31km time trial in the French Basque Country. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sealed his overall victory ahead of the final stage into Paris - Sky's sixth victory in eight Tours. Thomas was third on the day at 14 seconds down while teammate Chris Froome took second place just a second behind the Dumoulin.

At the beginning of the day, the race lead was more or less already decided, with Thomas enjoying a 2:05 advantage over second-placed Dumoulin. The fight for the podium was of more interest, however, as Dumoulin, Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Froome were covered by just 32 seconds.

Thomas got off to a blazing start as teammate Michał Kwiatkowski waited in the hotseat. The Welshman was 13 seconds up on Froome at the second checkpoint before easing up on the run to the line. Froome had set the fastest time at the finish, overhauling Roglič for the final podium spot, while Dumoulin rode a great final section of the stage to overhaul a 13-second gap to beat Froome by just one second and claim stage victory.

"Oh, that's crazy," Dumoulin said after the finish, shortly after learning the result. "I didn't know anything about split times. I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Everybody said I was second by one second. That's crazy - wow.

"It's an amazing day. This morning we found out that we lost my skinsuit. So Etxeondo, our clothing sponsor from the Spanish Basque Country made a new one, and I'm wearing it this morning and I'm forever thankful otherwise I would not be finishing in this beautiful world championships jersey.

"I had such a hard time yesterday," he added, referring to his comments about Roglič's attack. "And all the frustration came out a little bit after the finish. But today I cannot believe it. It's amazing - one second."

As expected, Thomas rides to Paris tomorrow safe in yellow, while Dumoulin and Froome complete the podium. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) will take the green, polka dot and white jerseys, respectively. Movistar are the team competition winners, and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) wins the combativity prize.

How it happened

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France was the race's only individual time trial, a tough 31km route in the French Basque Country. Running from Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette - home of the eponymous pepper - the stage would provide a testing challenge to round off the race.

Standing out on the profile was the sharp 900-metre, 10.2 per cent climb of the Col de Pinodieta, which comes just 3km from the finish. But aside from that, the profile was somewhat deceiving, with the reality meaning steeper hills, tricky descents, and rolling roads where the profile looks flat. With climbing from the start, it would quickly become clear if a rider was on a good day or not.

The time trial would be the final chance for Dumoulin, Roglič and Froome to sort out the remaining podium places behind race winner-elect Thomas. Further down the rankings other, more minor GC places would be decided.

As the first riders set off, the rain was falling, meaning it would be a big ask for any of the early leavers to set a winning time on the day. Lawson Craddock (Education First-Drapac), who fractured his shoulder blade on stage 1, was the first to finish, setting a time of 47:30 and punching the air as he crossed the line.

Amund Jansen (Team Sunweb) was the early leader in the clubhouse, setting a time of 44:55 that would soon be beaten by a single second by Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates). Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the final time trial last year, was the next to top the timesheets at 44:26.

Seconds later came Mitchelton-Scott's Michael Hepburn, who shattered the Pole's time with a run of 42:15. His time looked like it would be among the top efforts of the day, but for the rapidly drying roads.

Such was the strength of Hepburn's ride though, that he held onto the top spot for two hours, as the likes of Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) and Stefan Küng (BMC) failed to beat him. That Movistar's Marc Soler was the first to do so, albeit by a solitary second, only highlighted the nature of the course - not one for the powerhouse rouleurs.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) would later put 31 seconds into the Spaniard, before Kwiatkowski's 41:42 time saw him take the hotseat.

With nobody else coming close to the Pole, all that remained was for the top men on GC to get going. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was a major threat, setting off 11th from last, but the main course were the top four riders - Chris Froome (Team Sky), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

Jungels and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both beat Kwiatkowski's top time at the second checkpoint 22km into the stage, with the Russian going fastest. Both though, would ultimately fall a handful of seconds short of taking top spot.

Meanwhile, among the big four Thomas started fast putting time into Dumoulin. And as Froome powered between legions of Ikurriña-waving Basque fans, television graphics showed him overhauling Roglič for third overall.

The Slovenian rode through the 22km checkpoint 49 seconds down on Froome, his podium hopes vanishing. Thomas led, 13 seconds ahead of Froome, 15 ahead of Dumoulin.

At the finish, Froome smashed Kwiatkowski's time by 52 seconds. Roglič came in next, losing 1:14 and third place to the four-time champion. World TT champion Dumoulin edged inside Froome's time by just over a second - a surprising result given he was down at every checkpoint. Thomas cruised in 13 seconds down, his yellow jersey already safe.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:52 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:50 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:12 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:26 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:45 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:49 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:52 21 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 23 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:57 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:58 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:01 27 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:06 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:32 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:36 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:38 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:41 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:45 37 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 39 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:53 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 41 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:59 42 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 45 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:13 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:17 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:21 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 51 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:28 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:34 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:37 56 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 57 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 58 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:42 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:43 60 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:52 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:54 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:55 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:03:58 66 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:00 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:02 68 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:06 70 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:07 71 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:13 72 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:14 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:17 75 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:24 76 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:32 77 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:36 78 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:44 80 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:45 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:49 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:04:53 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 84 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:04:56 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:57 86 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:58 87 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:02 89 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08 90 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:17 91 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:20 93 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:21 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:24 95 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:27 96 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:35 97 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:36 98 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:38 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:40 101 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:42 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:44 103 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:46 104 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:47 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:50 106 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:52 107 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 110 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:05:59 111 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:01 113 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:03 114 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:04 115 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:05 116 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:07 117 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:14 118 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:15 119 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:18 121 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:22 122 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:27 123 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:28 125 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:31 126 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:33 127 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:42 128 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 129 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:53 131 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:55 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:59 133 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:01 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:05 135 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:11 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:13 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:17 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:23 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:26 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:43 141 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:00 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:12 143 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:13 144 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:08:34 145 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:12

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 11 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:41:43 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:01:07 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:11 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:22 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:41 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:45 14 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:45 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:56 16 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:01 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:04 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:12 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:13 20 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:36 21 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:37 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:42 23 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:02 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:09

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 2:03:41 2 Team Sunweb 0:01:36 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:20 5 Movistar Team 0:05:18 6 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:47 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:08 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:56 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:06 11 Groupama-FDJ 0:07:46 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:51 13 Astana Pro Team 0:08:13 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:08:27 15 Direct Energie 0:08:38 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:09:26 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:57 18 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:41 19 UAE Team Emirates 0:10:45 20 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:52 21 Dimension Data 0:13:05 22 Lotto Soudal 0:13:12

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 80:30:37 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:51 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:24 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:22 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:37 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:05 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:37 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:18 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:16 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:13 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:26 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:27:52 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:34:28 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:37:06 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:08 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:18 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:42:31 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:44:18 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:51 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:19 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:24 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:49:45 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:59 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:08:39 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:10:14 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:05 30 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:18:09 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:21:13 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:22:35 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:27:38 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:29:31 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:31:56 36 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:38:14 37 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:39:01 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:17 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:47:36 40 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 1:48:06 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:50:08 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:57:44 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:24 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:58:38 45 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:59:14 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:08 47 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:30 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 2:00:53 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2:02:08 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2:05:38 51 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:05:52 52 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:06:23 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:07:14 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:09:30 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:09:44 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:59 57 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:03 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2:12:59 59 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 2:13:34 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:16:21 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:17:52 62 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:27 63 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:24 64 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:20:31 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:24:17 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:36 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:32:02 68 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:32:26 69 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2:34:52 70 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2:36:06 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:38:08 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:39:40 73 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:46 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:41:55 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2:45:10 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 2:45:57 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:47:46 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:47:59 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:31 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:17 81 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 2:52:07 82 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:52:22 83 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:52:37 84 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:54:45 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2:57:00 86 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:57:35 87 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:00:06 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 3:02:15 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3:04:07 91 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:04:27 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:04:48 93 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:05:34 94 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:06:44 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:09:34 96 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:11:25 97 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:12:24 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:12:46 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:13:05 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:15:10 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:15:55 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:16:24 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 3:18:46 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3:18:48 105 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 3:19:22 106 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 3:19:54 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:21:37 108 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:21:55 109 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3:23:55 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:41 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:31:26 113 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:31:39 114 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:43 115 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:34:17 116 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:36:11 117 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:36:22 118 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:36:26 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:36:30 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:36:52 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:37:32 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:39:02 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:20 124 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:41:26 125 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:41:55 126 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3:42:00 127 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:48:08 128 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:49:53 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:49:58 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3:50:31 131 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3:51:16 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:52:35 133 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:54:55 134 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:54:57 135 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:57:23 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:57:31 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:58:58 138 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:01:05 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:01:34 140 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:08:22 142 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:08:54 143 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:09:19 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4:12:29 145 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4:30:56

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 467 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 196 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 183 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 148 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 143 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 134 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 110 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 107 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 98 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 82 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 76 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 75 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 19 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 69 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 21 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 59 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 55 26 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 51 28 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 50 29 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 47 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 34 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 45 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 45 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 38 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 42 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 39 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 45 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 35 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 35 47 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 48 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 50 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 51 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 52 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 31 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 30 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 56 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 57 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 28 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 60 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 26 61 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 26 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 64 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 25 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 25 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 68 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 24 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 71 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 72 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 75 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 20 76 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 77 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 80 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 17 82 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 17 83 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17 85 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 87 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 89 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 15 90 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 91 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14 93 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 13 94 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 95 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 11 96 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 97 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 99 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 9 101 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 104 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 7 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 7 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 108 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 109 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 111 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 112 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 113 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 114 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 115 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 116 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 117 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 118 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 119 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 120 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 121 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 2 122 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 2 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1 124 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 170 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 91 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 74 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 63 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 41 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 35 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20 19 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 22 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 14 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 28 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 29 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 12 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 35 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 36 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8 37 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 39 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 41 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 44 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 3 45 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 49 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 52 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 56 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1 59 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 1 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 61 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80:52:50 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:05:39 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:22:05 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:18 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:16:01 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:48 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:44:10 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:45:01 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1:56:14 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2:10:13 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:42 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2:35:22 13 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:37:53 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:54 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2:49:12 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2:50:11 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3:09:26 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:13:58 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3:15:19 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:25:55 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:32:42 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:38:52 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3:39:21 24 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:46:41